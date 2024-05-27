How to Make the Best Jewish Brisket Recipe - This Is How I Cook (2024)

How to Make the Best Jewish Brisket Recipe with Onion? Just follow this foolproof recipe for Jewish Brisket which always produces great results. It certainly proves that following a recipe works!

There are many things one can say about brisket, but dull is not one of them.

Brisket is a piece of meat that just keeps on giving. Think about it.

You’ve got your bbq, your stews, your Jewish versions, your Southern versions and you can even grind it into hamburger or use it in soup.

Well, you see what I mean.

In our house brisket, well Jewish brisket, was always the most talked, debated? about subject of the dinner table.

Was it sliced correctly (no, not usually), whose fault was it, (usually dad’s, because my mother didn’t have faults), was it dry, (no, usually mushy and stringy due to being sliced wrong).

Well, hopefully you get the picture.

Thus, I think it is easy to say, that this Jewish beef brisket recipe-may only have 5 people eating it, but there are 6 opinions offered on how to slice and bake it correctly.

Cooking a Jewish brisket allowed for several variations.

Was it the onion soup version, the tomato soup version, the Coca Cola version or was it just made up?

Potatoes or carrots or both, and what about celery?

Yes, brisket, is always something to look forward too.

And just for the record my mother assures me, that she now has a wonderful Jewish brisket recipe from Williams Sonoma.

Go figure. Where was it when we were kids?

And that brings me to Hanukkah. Yes, the festival of lights.A special occasion.

The night where the house smells like oil and one hopes that the smell of brisket masks the odor of your personal fast food restaurant.

Hence, also the need for cinnamon applesauce.

This year one night of Hanukkah happened to be the night of my birthday, so we were lucky enough to add a chocolate cake to the mix.

Which somehow leads us back to this Jewish brisket recipe, which was made a day before the big celebration (OK no guessing, it wasn’t THAT big.)

1. It is important to plan ahead when you make brisket. Brisket is easier to slice after it has been chilled and of course it leaves less to do, when you are frying all those latkes. It also gives you an opportunity to get out the electric knife. Yahoo! So please…make the brisket the day before and serve it the next day!

2. Slicing a brisket can be tricky. Always slice the brisket against the grain. Always. Or it falls apart into strings. And yes, the grain can change directions, so be aware.

3. Brisket should be served with gravy. My mother never made gravy to go with brisket. She always just poured the pan juices over the top. That has changed in our family. We always serve our brisket with gravy. This isn’t a traditional gravy. It is merely all the onions and pan juices blended together with an immersion blender. How simple is that?

And if by chance you overcooked your brisket, this onion umami will save it!

this …

Now hopefully you are thinking what I’m thinking; how to avoid all those brisket dilemmas?

In my house I felt the need for a consistent and uncomplicated brisket.

One that wassoothing to eat and heavenly to smell.

Something that would fill my senses with warmth and goodness and love. (Yeah, getting a little sappy here.)

Well, I needed a new brisket recipe-one that would always turn out the same, taste the same and not cause the cook tsuris (trouble).

And for that recipe (which I discovered when my children were just five), and many others, I have Ruth Riechel to thank.

Yes, December, 2005 Gourmet, My Mother’s Brisket, saved this mother’s life.

That good, that easy, and that satisfying.

Don’t change it, just eat it. You’ll thank me, I promise.

Jewish brisket is a must-have dish for any Jewish occasion.

Jewish brisket is a dish that is often served for Jewish holidays such as Rosh Hashanah – the Jewish new year – and Passover dinner.

It is often featured weekly for a traditional Shabbat dinner.

This popular main course has been passed down through generations of Jewish families and is a staple in Jewish cuisine.

Why brisket? Well, brisket comes from the front half of the cow, the chest, which makes it Kosher.

Brisket is a tough cut of meat.

It also, or at least used to be, an economical, inexpensive cut of meat.

Last, but not least, one can put it in the oven in a large pot and cook it low and slow where it transforms into a tender and savory dish.

Many Jewish brisket recipes are slow-cooked with tomato paste, brown sugar, and other ingredients to create a flavorful and tender dish.

My mom’s brisket was similar and often she used to throw a packet of Lipton’s onion soup in as well.

But there are many ways to make brisket and this simple Jewish brisket recipe never fails to impress my guests.

People often ask if I use the first cut or the second cut of brisket.

Beef brisket is cut into two cuts.

The first cut or the flat cut is the leanest which is what I prefer.

It is also more costly because it has less fat, whcih makes it easier to slice.

The second cut – the point cut or the deckle contains more fat. If I were making bbq on the grill I would probably prefer the deckle because the fat keeps it nice and moist.

My father would have definitlely preferred that too, because he always ate the fat off of my meat that I carefully trimmed away.

With this cooking method, I add water to the brisket and cover it, which takes the place of the fat and keeps the brisket moist.

Just a few ingredients in my Jewish Brisket Recipe:

1 whole brisket (about 5 -6 pounds), trimmed of excess fat

3 large onions, sliced

Salt and Pepper

Paprika

Garlic powder

Garlic cloves

3 cups of water

3 tablespoons of olive oil, divided

How to Make This Jewish Brisket Recipe:

Preheat oven to 375°F. Add the olive oil to a large pan, casserole dish or a large Dutch oven, and heat in the preheated oven for 10 minutes. If your brisket has too much fat, now is the time to trim it. Then season the brisket with salt and pepper, and garlic powder. I do not measure. Just remember that brisket can handle a lot of seasoning. Place brisket in the Dutch oven or pan fat side up, and cook for 30 minutes until browned, uncovered. Slice the onions and saute in 2 T of oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat until soft and beginning to turn golden. Turn heat down to medium and cook the onions until golden and caramelized – about 20 minutes. Add garlic, paprika, salt and pepper and cook 1 more minute. Add the three cups of water to the pan and bring to a boil. Pour the onion mixture over the top of the brisket after it has cooked for thirty minutes. Place lid on the Dutch oven or aluminum foil over the pan, leaving either somewhat ajar, so the steam can escape. Cook for 3.5 hours, adding more water as necessary. (I have never had to do this.) Remove from oven and let cool for 1 hour. After cooling, remove the brisket from the sauce and scrape all onions back into the pot. Wrap brisket in foil and refrigerate overnight. Place the onion gravy mixture in a large 4 cup measuring cup and chill overnight. In the morning scrape off the fat. Puree the mixture with an immersion blender to make the gravy. You should end up with 3 cups so if you don’t have quite enough add water to make up the difference. Preheat oven to 350. Place chilled brisket on a cutting board and with a sharp knife slice against the grain into thin slices. An electric knife makes this quite easy. Add a bit of gravy to an oiled pan. Place sliced brisket on top and cover with the rest of the onion gravy. Cover with foil and bake for 30 minutes before serving.

Brisket can be cooked in a slow cooker or instant pot.

Frankly, I prefer the oven for the best flavor. However if you want to try it, be sure to adjust the cooking time appropriately.

As with pot roast, brisket which is loaded with muscle fibers must be cooked for a long time.

The good news is most of it is hands off time.

My family loves brisket and they love it with lots of pepper and garlic.

Most importantly, my family loves leftovers, so I always try to plan ahead.

What do I do with leftovers of this Jewish Brisket Recipe?

Beside making bbq brisket sandwiches, I also use any leftover potato kugel, the brisket and some more onions and maybe mushrooms, and chop it up and make hash.

You could even fry it in chicken fat.

Honestly, this is the best brisket recipe I know of.

This tender brisket with lots of pepper and garlic, that makes its own savory sauce, is a family recipe I’ve made since my children were 5 years old.

Whether it’s a Passover brisket or a Hanukkah brisket, it’s really just good brisket.

Enjoy!

It has turned out perfectly for me every time!