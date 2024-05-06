How To Make The Best Pickled Fish Recipe At Home (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Learn how to make your own pickled fish, it's easy to prepare, you probably have the ingredients and you can use any white firm fish. Once you've tasted it, there's nothing as delicious and no store-bought pickled fish will compare!

March 2024 - Recipe Update

Make-Ahead Pickled Fish

This recipe is super simple, it's a matter of these three steps:

Fry the fish Make the curry sauce with the spices Fry the onions and layer the fish into the sauce

Make the curry sauce at least 4 days in advance. Let it cool, refrigerate sealed.

Fry the fish a day before, cool and place in airtight container overnight. The next day, all you have to do is slice the onions and layer the fish!

Tip! Use a mandalin to slice the onion. It's quick with no more onion tears!

Pickled Fish Recipe

Pickled Fishis a South African dish, often enjoyed during Easter time. Made with either firm fresh or frozen and thawed fish. White fish is first fried in a flour and egg batter creating a crunchy texture for the fish.

Next is a pickling process of onions, spices, dried herbs and vinegar. The ingredient list is long but the recipe itself is very easy! I have shared astep-by-step methodwithmake-aheadandstorage tips!

The recent process shots have no turmeric paste (as in the recipe card below) instead I am using all spice powders. If you want to know how to dry-toast the spices, look at the bottom of this post, after Step 4.

Below is an image of fish fried in a batter of flour and egg. An excellent make-ahead recipe. Once the fish has cooled, store it in an airtight container in the fridge, ready for the pickled sauce tomorrow! Or you can serve it immediately with sea salt and a side of potato or salad.

What Is Pickled Fish?

Pickled fishis thought to have originated in Cape Town, whereCape Malay pickled fish is eaten over Easter. The significance of the vinegar in the fish was used as a way to preserve fresh fish and symbolize the crucifixion of Christ. Typically shared over one of the most celebrated Christian holidays, in this case Easter holidays when it is celebrated and enjoyed by South African families across the country.

What Does Pickled Fish Taste Like?

The taste is both sweet and sour and prepapring it in a pickling process, allows the flavors to improve the longer it stays in the refrigerator.

Why Is Pickled Fish A Religious Celebration?

Pickled fish signifies the body of Christ so we do not eat meat on Easter Friday because meat symbolises the flesh of Jesus Christ .

For this reason, pickled fish is eaten only over Easter, specifically on Good Friday in the absence of (replacing) meat. Fish on Good Friday and lamb on Easter (Holy) Sunday. The Easter weekend for Christians who celebrate it, is a way of acknowledging the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Let's take a look at the Ingredients:

Ingredients For Frying The Fish

Fish, fresh or frozen and thawed, hake medallions/fillets MSC certified and sustainably caught.

Flour

Eggs

fish spice or salt and pepper

or Vegetable oil

Curry Sauce

Turmeric powder Curry powder Salt & pepper Cumin Coriander Fennel Ginger Cardamom pods Bay leaves Cooking oil, any Garlic cloves, minced Ginger Fresh chili, de-seeded and chopped or dried chili flakes Cold water White grape vinegar

Onion Pickle

Cooking oil

Onions sliced

Peppercorns

Gram masala

Turmeric paste (if using, at the end of the recipe)

Quick Note: My suggestion, if you are using whole spices like coriander, fennel, cardamom and cumin then it's best to toast them first. You can also use just spice powders.

Directions

Here is astep-by-step methodon how to make the best pickled fish recipe!

STEP 1: Dry & Fry The Fish

Aneasyprocess to fry battered fish.

Fish must have thawed in the fridge overnight if frozen. Placing the fish over a rack simply helps the drying process. 30 minutes to an hour before you start, if possible.

Create your dredging station of 2 bowls one for the eggs and one for the flour and fish spice. Have plate ready to put the fried fish.

of 2 bowls one for the eggs and one for the flour and Have plate ready to put the fried fish. With paper towels, pat the fish dry and season withsalt and pepper.



Tip: Dry it again before starting. Season just before frying, with salt and pepper.

Dredge the fish through the flour (light coating) and then the egg, shaking off the excess.



Heat oil in a skillet over medium-high heat and fry the fish till light golden brown. You may have to work in batches for a lot of fish.Set fried fish aside.



Make Ahead Option: Leave it to cool completely and store in an airtight container, or move on to step 2.

STEP 2: Curry Sauce

This is where you add all the spice powders or whole toasted and crushed spices in right after the garlic and chili.

Make ahead option: Cool and refrigrate until needed.

In a non-stick skillet or pan, heat the oil over medium high heat. Add garlic, grated ginger (if using) and fresh chopped/dried chili, cook for a couple of seconds.

Add all the spices and ½ cup of water , which will help prevent the spices from burning.

, which will help prevent the spices from burning. Combine the spices and add the remaining water and the vinegar.

Set the curry sauce aside.

STEP 3: Onions

Heat oil in alage skillet or non-stick panover medium to high heat. Fry the onion slices. Add the peppercorns andgaram masala (optional).Mix to combine

Step 4: Combine Onions & Curry Sauce

Now pour the curry sauce (from earlier) over the onions. Drop the heat to a simmer, leave for 10 minutes. If you need to add more liquid, add water (regular cold running water) or vinegar to have more sauce. Taste to check the taste before adding too many cups of white vinegar. This recipe uses a cup of white wine vinegar for the whole recipe. Place a layer of fish into the pan and let it cook on medium heat while you while you add all the fish. Leave to simmer for 5 minutes is enough so that the texture of the fish is maintained. Pour turmeric puree (is using) over the fish, gently scoop some of the sauce to cover the fish, and soak up the turmeric paste. Turn off the heat, and leave it to cool thoroughly.

I have my trustedturmeric recipe here. If not making a turmeric paste, then add turmeric spice in along with the spices in thecurry sauce(Step 2).

Toasted spices vs spice powders?

There's a big difference! Even as an anosmic home cook, I can smell the oils which are released and the spices can then be used to their full potential. Toasting helps with any bitter taste that might be there, which gives a better overall taste to the dish.

It's quick, easy and once done, you can store them to use again for another recipe once they've cooled.

How to Toast Spices?

In a dry skillet/pan, on the stovetop, low to medium heat, add the spices. As they start to toast, you will smell and see the color will deepen slightly. Do not walk away or they will burn! The minute they are done, pour them onto a cold surface like a tray, plate, your kitchen counter-top. This helps them stop cooking immediately.

Recipe Notes

The 2024 update of the recipe was made using the make-ahead steps. I made the curry sauce days in advance. Fried the fish one day before cooking the onions.

Onions: Leave them for last, so they don't go soggy.

Spices: You can toast the spices in advance to make the process move faster.

Sugar: To balance out the acididy, add about 2 to 3 tablespoons of sugar. We are not sweet pickled fish fans but feel free to taste and adjust.

Vinegar: Be sure to buy grape vinegar and not spirit vinegar!

Why Make This Recipe Ahead?

Pure convenience. If you have small children or other 100 commitments, it's challenging to do this in one day and expect great results.

You get to adjust the flavors on the last day while frying the onion. Add more vinegar and water if you need more of a sauce. Taste and adjust the taste as you go.

How To Store Pickled Fish - 24 To 48 Hours

Cover and refrigerate only when the fish is thoroughly cooled and at room temperature. Store in a sealed pyrex or other glass container for 24 to 48 hours for the flavor to deepen and meld.

Pickled Fish & Hot Cross Buns

Serve with warm hot cross buns and butter. Enjoy!

My Secret Ingredientwas my ever so lovedTurmeric Paste! I found a way to incorporate it and it took my pickled fish recipe from really good to oh my goodness good! (For a twist on the recipe).

Frequently Asked Questions Pickled Fish

A few questions and answers on pickled fish.

Where Does Pickled Fish Originate?

Synonymous with the Easter holidays, it's a traditional Cape Malay dish. Normally eaten Easter Friday in trueSouth Africantradition which dates back centuries.

What fish to use for pickled fish?

Most fish types can be used for making pickled fish. Most common in South Africa is hake medallions, yellow tail and snoek.

Where to buy pickled fish?

You can buy fish at any supermarket at the seafood counters, seafood shops, the harbour and any fish shops. Sometimes you find specific fish shops on the west coast with really fresh beautiful fish. Many of the online shops are a wonderful service because they share their story with you and you get to make an informed decision.

How long Does Pickled Fish Last?

Although pickled fish lasts up to six weeks when refrigerated, it barely gets passed day one! Personally, I ration the sealed containers of fish to last throughout the Easter weekend 🙂

Can Pickled Fish Be Re-Heated?

To reheat, simply warm it up in the microwave. For larger amounts, it's best to reheat on the stove-to with a splash of water. You can leave the pickled fish at room temperature before serving, my family eat it cold!

How Soon Can You Eat Pickled Fish Once Cooked?

You can eat pickled fish the minute you make it but it tastes better overnight. For best results, eat your pickled fish at least 2 to 3 days after making it, although it can be refrigerated for up to 4 weeks.

Food Safety

Keep the fish frozen until properly thawed overnight in the fridge.

When thawing, don't leave it out the fridge for longer than 2 hours but if the weather is warm, half an hour to an hour.

Do not mix cooked fish with uncooked fish (and that goes for all food types).

Keep the container airtight when storing fish in the refrigerator and keep cooked food and raw food seperate to avoid cross-contamination.

Make sure to use a disinfectant on the work surface once you've finished working with fish (or any food). Thoroughly wash the boards, knives etc used.

Washing your hands with soap, is very important and once done, wash all any dish towels that were used during the fish cooking process. Don't use them for something else.

Do not buy any food (especially seafood) that is not fresh, ie. the color is dull looking, the date has expired. If you buy meat or seafood in packaging, check the plastic is not sticking to the meat/fish. It must look and smell fresh, the slightest hesitation, is reason to buy somewhere else.

Seafood in particular, when not handled carefully, or a lack of hygiene, can very quickly infect you, so stay commited to buying and eating as fresh as you can get.

Fortunately pickling fish is one of the oldest methods of preserving fish. The vinegar or brine prevents any spoilage.

Turmeric Paste Recipe



Recipe

Pickled Fish Recipe Miranda | My Anosmic Kitchen ThisPickled Fishis a South African dish, often enjoyed during Easter and made with white firm fish, either fresh or frozen and thawed. White fish is first fried in a flour and egg batter creating a crunchy texture for the fish. Next is a pickling process of onions, spices, dried herbs and vinegar. The ingredient list is long but the recipe itself, is very easy! I have shared astep-by-step method,make-aheadandstorage tips! Print RecipePrint Recipe Pin Recipe Save Recipe Prep Time 20 minutes mins See Also Traditional South African Koeksisters Recipe Cook Time 30 minutes mins Total Time 50 minutes mins Equipment Skillet or non-stick saucepan, large

Airtight container, storage, large Ingredients For Frying The Fish 500 to 1 kilo grams Fish, fresh or frozen and thawed, hake or any white firm fish fillets MSC certified and sustainably caught.

½ cup flour

4 eggs, beaten whisked

salt and pepper

½ cup vegetable oil (add 2 tablespoons of oil to the last batch of fish if making a kilo). For The Curry Sauce 2 Tbsps cooking oil, any

3 garlic cloves, minced (4 to 5 for 1 kilo of fish)

1 tablespoon ginger, grated

1 chili, deseeded and chopped or ¼ teaspoon dried chili flakes

1 cup water + ¼ more if you need to adjust the taste

1 ½ cups white grape vinegar Spices 6 cardamom pods or 1 teaspoon pre-ground cardamom powder ( less potent but still effective ) See the notes below for how to use them.

1 teaspoon fennel seeds or 1 teaspoon fennel powder

3 bay leaves

1 teaspoon cumin spice

1 teaspoon coriander spice

1 teaspoon salt & pepeper

3 tsps curry powder, any mild curry powder To Fry The Onion 4 to 6 onions, more fish = more onions. See notes below

½ cup cooking oil

1 teaspoon peppercorns

½ teaspoon mild curry powder

¼ teaspoon turmeric spice powder (if not using the turmeric paste!)

¼ cup turmeric paste (if using, omit the above step!)

salt, pinch

1 teaspoon garam masala, (optional)

½ cup water Optional Ingredients 3 tbsps sugar Instructions STEP1: Dry & Fry The Fish Pat the fish dry using kitchen paper or towel.

Create your dredging station of 2 bowls one for the eggs and one for the flour. Season the flour with a sprinkle of fish seasoning or salt and pepper. ½ cup flour, 4 eggs, beaten, salt and pepper, 500 to 1 kilo grams Fish, fresh or frozen and thawed, hake or any white firm fish fillets MSC certified and sustainably caught.

Heat the oil in a skillet over medium-high heat and start to dredge the fish one at a time, through the flour and then the egg, shaking off the excess.

Fry the fish till light golden brown, set aside on a plate and keep going until all the fish is fried. Don't overfill the pan, work in batches. STEP 2: Make The Curry Sauce In a skillet or non-stick pan, heat 2 tablespoons of oil over medium high heat. Add garlic, grated ginger (if using) and fresh chopped/dried chili, cook for a couple of seconds. Add all the ground spices + bay leaves and about ½ cup of water, which will help prevent the spices from burning.Combine the spices and add the remaining water and all the vinegar.Simmer for 5 minutes and set the curry sauce aside. 2 Tbsps cooking oil, any, 3 garlic cloves, minced (4 to 5 for 1 kilo of fish), 1 tablespoon ginger, grated, 1 chili, deseeded and chopped or ¼ teaspoon dried chili flakes, 1 cup water + ¼ more if you need to adjust the taste, 1 ½ cups white grape vinegar, 6 cardamom pods or 1 teaspoon pre-ground cardamom powder (less potent but still effective) See the notes below for how to use them., 1 teaspoon fennel seeds or 1 teaspoon fennel powder, 3 bay leaves, 1 teaspoon cumin spice, 1 teaspoon coriander spice, 3 tsps curry powder, any mild curry powder, 1 teaspoon salt & pepeper STEP 3: Fry The Onions Heat the oil in a large skillet or non-stick pan over medium to high heat. Fry the onion slices. Add a teaspoon of peppercorns, ½ teaspoon of mild curry powder, ¼ teaspoon of turmeric spice, a pinch of salt and garam masala. Mix into the onions and add a ½ cup of water to mix into the onion and spices. ½ cup vegetable oil (add 2 tablespoons of oil to the last batch of fish if making a kilo)., 1 teaspoon garam masala, (optional), 4 to 6 onions, more fish = more onions. See notes below STEP 4: Combine The Onions & Curry Sauce Pour the curry sauce ( from Step 2) over the onions. Drop the heat to a simmer, leave for 1 0 minutes . Taste the sauce and add water if necessary. If you want to add vinegar, go with ¼ cup or less at a time. If you find the taste to vinegary for you, then you would add the same amount in water. Add sugar to balance the acidity out, approx, 3 tablespoons, taste and adjust. ¼ cup turmeric paste (if using, omit the above step!)

Add the fried fish to the pan and simmer for 5 minutes. Pour turmeric paste (if using) over the fish, gently scoop some of the sauce to cover the fish, and soak up the turmeric paste. Turn off the heat, and leave it to cool thoroughly. If not using turmeric paste, simply let the onions sauce cool down a little. Place the fish into a container and once the sauce is cool, pour it over the fish. Once properly cooled, seal and refrigerate 24 hours up to one week. STEP 5: HOW TO STORE PICKLED FISH Cover and refrigerate only when the fish is thoroughly cooled at room temperature. Store in an airtight container for 24 hours up to 4 days. STEP 6: SERVE PICKLED FISH Serve with warm hot cross buns and enjoy! Notes Onions Work with 4 to 6 onions. This updated recipe used 4 onions to around 700g of cooked fish. Weight We started with 900g of fish. After frying and eating, we pickled around 600 to 700 grams. In Step #2: Cooking the curry sauce. Use all the water and all the vinegar because you need the sauce for the onions. Let it simmer 5 minutes and if it's still too watery, leave it another 2 minutes to thicken. Ifyou are making the curry sauce ahead, let it cool, refrigerate covered and when you do use it for the onions, you can re-taste and adjust the acidity after you've added it to the onions. Remember the fish will abosrb the sauce over the next few days so don't let it over-evaporate! If you're worried about the consistency, make a slurry to thicken it. Maizena / Flour Slurry Add ½ teaspoon of maizena or flour into a small bowl with roughly two tablespoon of the sauce or water. Make a pourable paste (also known as a 'slurry') stir it into the curry sauce to thicken. To toast the whole spices: Cardamom pods, fennel seeds, coriander and cumin (also known as jeera seeds in (Hindi) and cumino in (Italian) and used in many more languages! Add the spices to a skillet and toast on medium heat until the aroma is released and they turn a light golden brown. You must watch them, it takes minutes to toast and seconds to burn! Move the spices immediately to a cool surface to stop the toasting process. Do I need to toast the spices or can I use preground? Toasting helps bring out the essential oil and intensifies the overall flavor and aroma which is transferred to your end dish. However, you can also use the preground, it's a personal choice. How to toast and crush cardamom pods? Toast them with the shells on, then wait for them cool, it takes a few seconds. Remove the shell and grind them with the rest of the spices. Cardamom pods subsitute Ground cloves and cinnamon are great substitutes or ground cloves and nutmeg, these both work if you don’t have cardamom. Add a pinch of fresh black pepper to give it a bit of 'oomph''! How to crush whole spices? Add whole spices into a pan and dry roast (stove top) until fragrant, around 4 to 5 minutes. Once cooled, give them a rough crush using a mortar & pestle, an electric spice grinder, food processor, coffee grinder OR put them in a Ziploc bag or plastic wrap to protect the spices and roll with a rolling pin. Make Ahead Fry the fish

Make the curry sauce

Wait for everything to cool down completely and store seperately in airtight containers. Refrigerate overnight.

Next day, fry the onions and combine/layer everything. Why is it important to thaw and dry fish before cooking it? To give the fish a better chance to brown and give you a better crispy crust. Dampness prevents the fish from crisping. Turmeric paste: Although turmeric paste is optional in this recipe, it’s what differentiates the recipe from the orginal. For a more traditional pickled fish see this recipe here. Nutrition Serving: 1servingCalories: 520kcalCarbohydrates: 33gProtein: 18gFat: 35gSaturated Fat: 5gPolyunsaturated Fat: 13gMonounsaturated Fat: 15gTrans Fat: 0.2gCholesterol: 109mgSodium: 370mgPotassium: 725mgFiber: 6gSugar: 11gVitamin A: 218IUVitamin C: 28mgCalcium: 101mgIron: 2mg DID YOU MAKE THIS? We love seeing what you made! Tag us on Instagram @anosmickitchen #anosmickitchen Save