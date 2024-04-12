How To Make Vanilla Fudge | Easy Vanilla Fudge Recipe (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links of which we earn a small commission should you choose to purchase through them. This helps us to keep the site running. Thank you for your support

Looking for an easy vanilla fudge recipe? Wondering how to make vanilla fudge?

Trust me, I was too. I spent hours online and looked and looked. I tried and tried again. More often than not, I ended up with something that resembled Scottish tablet over fudge and that’s why I had to write this recipe for soft fudge down!

I like my recipes simple and this is a one-pan wonder which I have tried to make as fuss-free as I can while still providing those delicious results that you are looking for.

If a really basic fudge recipe if what you’re after, then make sure to look below!

Overview

Makes: 40+ pieces

Prep time: 5 mins

Cook time: 25 mins

Total time: 2 hours 30 mins (plus 2 hour rest time)

Ingredients

400g Caster sugar

150ml Whole milk

1 tin Condensed milk (397g)

25g Unsalted butter

2tsp Vanilla extract

Utensils

Scales – Grab yours from Amazon

Large saucepan

Wooden spoon/Spatula

8″ Square baking tin

Optional

Parchment paper

Baking/Sugar thermometer

Instructions

Add your 400g caster sugar, 150ml whole milk, full tin of condensed milk, 25g unsalted butter and 2tsp vanilla to your saucepan and place on a low heat. Stir gently until all the ingredients have melted and you can no longer feel the sugar grains under your wooden spoon/spatula. Once your mix is smooth, you want to turn up the heat to a rolling boil. Allow this to bubble away with gentle stirring for approximately 15 minutes. The mix should begin to thicken under your spoon. Use a baking thermometer to check the readiness of your fudge, you are looking for this to reach approximately 115°C. For those of you (myself included) that do not have a baking thermometer to measure the temperature, we are instead going to check for the soft ball stage. So, grab a glass or bowl of cold water and after around 10-15 minutes of boiling, let some of the mixture drop into your water. If when you remove it from the water, you can form a soft ball with your fingers, you are done! Remove your pan from the heat and allow the mix to cool for around 5 minutes. It should begin to form a skin in that time. Then, you want to put in some real arm work and mix, mix, mix with your spatula or wooden spoon until the mix really thickens and loses its sheen. It will begin to look matte and resemble what you would consider fudge at this stage. At this stage, you want to add your mix to your square baking tin and smooth it out to cover all the edges. I like to use the back of the spoon as best I can to achieve a smooth surface on top. Now, you can either pop your fudge into the refrigerator to chill or leave it to set at room temperature. It should take around 2 hours but I tend to leave this overnight. Cut into round 1″ squares. Enjoy!

Storage

Store in an airtight container.

This fudge should keep for 1-2 weeks at room temperature.

If refrigerated, fudge can last 2-3 weeks.

