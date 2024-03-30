How to use and customize the Home screen on an iPad - In Easy Steps (2024)

The Dock

The Dock has two separate sections: the standard Dock area for your most frequently-used apps, and a section for recently-used apps, those open on another Apple device, and the App Library icon.

Standard apps (by default, these are Messages, Safari, Music, Mail, Calendar, Photos, and Notes) are displayed on the left-hand side of the Dock.

Dynamic items that change each time a new app is opened, or certain apps opened on another Apple device using iPadOS, iOS or macOS are displayed on the right-hand side (and also the App Library icon at the far right-hand side).

Just above the Dock is a line of small dots. These indicate how many Home screens of content there are on the iPad. Tap on one of the dots to go to that Home screen, or swipe to the left or right to move between them. The white dot indicates the position of the current Home screen being viewed.

If a compatible app is open on another Apple device – e.g. an iPhone – a small label appears in the right-hand corner of the app icon.

Tap on the app to open the same item as is displaying on the other Apple device. Apps that operate in this way are those linked through iCloud, and include the web browser Safari, Mail, Messages, Reminders, Calendar, Contacts, and Notes. The icon on the far right-hand side of the Dock is for the App Library.

The functionality of open apps on other Apple devices is known as Handoff and can be turned On or Off in Settings > General > AirPlay & Handoff.

Adding and removing Dock items

Default items on the Dock can be removed and other apps added, as required. To do this:

1) Press on an item on the Dock and drag it onto the main area of the Home screen.

2) Repeat the process for an app on the Home screen to drag it onto the Dock.

Up to 14 apps can be added to the left-hand side of the Dock. However, this reduces the size at which the apps’ icons appear. There are only ever four items on the right-hand side of the Dock, and this changes each time a new app is opened or accessed (unless it is already in the main area of the Dock).

Accessing the Dock

The Dock can also be accessed from any app, not just from the Home screen. To do this:

1) From within any app, use a short swipe up from the bottom of the screen to access the Dock.

Press the Home button once to return to the Home screen (displaying the Dock) from any app, or swipe up from the bottom of the screen if your iPad does not have a Home button.

Widgets on the Home Screen

The iPad Home screen contains icons for the apps that can be accessed, and also widgets containing items of useful information, which are located at the top of the Home screen.

By default, these widgets are, from left to right: the Clock widget, the Notes widget, the Calendar widget, and two stacks of widgets (several widgets together), initially displaying the News widget and the Weather widget.

Press and hold anywhere on the Home screen to access the editing controls for widgets.

To use widgets on the Home screen

1) Tap once on an individual widget to open the full version of the app.

2) For stacks, swipe up or down to view the other widgets in a stack.

3) Tap once on the active widget in a stack to open the full version of the app.

4) Press and hold a widget to access its own menu options.

Widgets cannot be placed within another widget: if they are moved over another widget, it will move aside to accommodate them.

Moving widgets

Widgets on the Home screen can be moved around so that you can order the panel exactly how you want. To do this:

1) Press and hold on a widget on the Home screen until the controls appear.

2) Drag the widget into a new position. Widgets remain at their selected sizes, and other widgets will be reordered to accommodate the moved widget accordingly.

Removing Home screen widgets

Widgets on the Home screen can be removed, to give more room on the Home screen. To do this:

1) Press and hold on a widget until its menu appears. Tap once on the Remove Widget button.

2) Tap once on the Remove button.

Widgets can also be removed by accessing the widget controls and tapping once on the – button in the top left-hand corner. Tap once on the Remove button to remove the widget from the Home screen.

To remove all Home screen widgets, repeat the process in Step 2 for removing Home screen widgets for all widgets and stacks.

Adding Home screen widgets

Widgets on the Home screen can be customized to display different apps and at different sizes. To do this:

1) Press and hold on the Home screen widgets until they start to wobble (or, if they have all been removed, press and hold anywhere on the Home screen).

2) Tap once the + button in the top left-hand corner.

3) The Widgets Library is displayed. The main panel contains suggested widgets to use. The left-hand sidebar contains a full list of available widgets. The Search box at the top of the window can be used to search for specific widgets.

If all widgets are removed from the Home screen, the apps on the Home screen will be rearranged to take up the available space. If widgets are then reinstated, they will take up their original position on the Home screen.

4) Tap once on a widget to view options for adding it to the Home screen. Swipe from right to left, or tap on the dots toward the bottom of the window, to access the different sizes and formats at which the widget can be used.

5) Tap once on the Add Widget button.

6) The widget is added to the Home screen, at the size selected in Step 4.

Editing widgets and stacks

Some widgets can be edited, depending on their functionality. To do this:

1) Press and hold on a widget to access its menu. Tap once on the Edit Widget button, if this is available.

2) Apply editing options for the widget, as required.

