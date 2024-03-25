How to Use NordVPN on Xbox: Step-by-Step Tutorial (2024) (2024)

Using NordVPN on your Xbox to access geo-locked content (like Netflix or Hulu) or region-locked Xbox games is easier than it sounds!
I’ll walk you through everything in this guide – including different setup methods and how to change your Xbox region!
Use NordVPN on Xbox
Try Alternative
Why Use NordVPN With Your Xbox? 5 Reasons!
So, to save us time, here’s a TL;DR of why you should use NordVPN with your Xbox:
- Negate bandwidth throttling and enjoy a stable connection with a low ping while gaming.
- Unblock geo-restricted streaming platforms from anywhere (like Netflix US and Hulu).
- Access better deals on games by spoofing your location to a country where they’re cheaper.
- Unblock and purchase region-restricted games (or access games at their total capacity in countries where they’re restricted, like GTA 5 Online).
- Stay safe from DDoS attacks and other vulnerabilities.
How to Set Up NordVPN on Xbox?
Using NordVPN to game on your Xbox (no matter the generation) looks complicated from the get-go, but ultimately, it’s simple.
But to make things even easier, I discuss step-by-step setup methods for routers, PC, and Mac in the following sections.
These setup methods should work flawlessly with Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.
The older generations are untested, but the idea is the same (meaning the setup methods should work for Xbox and Xbox 360 as well).
Either way, let’s get started!
NordVPN Router Setup for Xbox
Please Note:This setup method will only work with a VPN-compatible router.
For a list of incompatible routers, click here.
Otherwise, to set up NordVPN on your Xbox via a router, follow these step-by-step instructions:
- Log in to your router control panel by typing its IP address into your browser’s URL bar.
- If you didn’t set one manually, the default password is usually “password” or “admin.”
- Depending on your router, follow these NordVPN router setup steps.
- This involves finding your router’s setup page, typically called “Network,” “WAN Setup,” or “Basic Setup,” and typing in your NordVPN login details, the IP address of the server you want to use, and a subnet mask.
- If given the option, disable IPv6.
- Using an Ethernet cable (for the best connection) or WiFi, connect your Xbox to your router.
- On your Xbox, navigate to Network > Network Settings > Test Network Connection (or similar, depending on your Xbox generation) and test your connection.
- Enjoy NordVPN on your Xbox (and any other device via your router)!
NordVPN PC Setup for Xbox (Windows)
Next up, if your router is incompatible with the above setup, you’re left with two options: PC and Mac.
And unless you have both, your choices have dwindled yet again to one final option.
However, PC users are a little luckier, as they can choose between a wired or wireless connection.
In this section, I’ll discuss both.
NordVPN PC Setup for Xbox (Windows) – Wired Connection
I’ll tackle the wired PC setup first (using Windows – though Linux should also work, albeit with more steps).
Please Note:This requires an Ethernet cable.
To set up NordVPN on your Xbox via a wired Windows connection, follow these step-by-step instructions:
- Purchase a NordVPN subscription (MAJOR discount here!!) and install the software on your laptop or PC.
- Grab your Ethernet cable and plug one end into your Xbox and the other into your laptop/PC.
- On your laptop/PC, connect to your home WiFi network and then to a NordVPN server. (Make sure you’re using OpenVPN TCP or UDP as your protocol.)
- Next, right-click your WiFi network in your taskbar and select “Open Network & Internet settings.”
- It should automatically open under the “Status” tab. If it doesn’t, navigate there.
- Under “Advanced network settings,” click “Change adapter options.”
- You should see TAP-NordVPN Windows Adapter somewhere in your Network Connections window. Mine appeared under the name “Ethernet 6.”
- Right-click it and select “Properties.”
- Click the “Sharing” tab at the top and checkmark the box that says, “Allow other network users to connect through this computer’s internet connection.”
- Next, click the dropdown menu under “Home networking connection:” and select your Xbox’s Ethernet connection, then click “OK.”
- Test your internet connection on your Xbox by navigating to Network > Network Settings > Test Network Connection (or similar, depending on your Xbox generation).
- That’s it – enjoy a fast, wired connection on your Xbox with NordVPN!
NordVPN PC Setup for Xbox (Windows) – Wireless Connection
If you’re willing to give up some speed for a wireless connection (or you have no choice), here’s how to set up NordVPN on your Xbox via a wireless Windows connection:
- Purchase a NordVPN subscription (MAJOR discount here!!) and install the software on your laptop or PC.
- On your laptop/PC, connect to your home WiFi network and then to a NordVPN server. (Make sure you’re using OpenVPN TCP or UDP as your protocol.)
- Next, right-click your WiFi network in your taskbar and select “Open Network & Internet settings.”
- In the sidebar, click “Mobile hotspot.”
- Under “Share my Internet connection from,” select “Wi-Fi” and then toggle the slider to the right, so it displays “On.”
- Next, click “Status” in the sidebar. Under “Advanced network settings,” click “Change adapter options.”
- You should see TAP-NordVPN Windows Adapter somewhere in your Network Connections window. Mine appeared under the name “Ethernet 6.”
- Right-click it and select “Properties.”
- Click the “Sharing” tab at the top and checkmark the box that says, “Allow other network users to connect through this computer’s internet connection.”
- Next, click the dropdown menu under “Home networking connection:” and select the WiFi hotspot you created, then click “OK.”
- If you’re not sure which connection is your hotspot, it typically appears under “Microsoft Wi-Fi Direct Virtual Adapter.” Mine was called “Local Area Connection* 13.”
- Finally, on your Xbox, connect to the hotspot and test your connection.
- Enjoy using NordVPN wirelessly on your Xbox!
NordVPN Mac Setup for Xbox
Finally, if you’re a Mac user, it’s your time to shine!
Just keep in mind that this setup requires an Ethernet cable – there is no wireless option.
So, to set up NordVPN on your Xbox via a Mac PC, follow these step-by-step instructions:
- Purchase a NordVPN subscription (MAJOR discount here!!) and install the software on your Mac.
- Grab your Ethernet cable and plug one end into your Xbox and the other into your Mac.
- Navigate to System Preferences > Sharing and select “Internet Sharing” from the left-hand menu.
- Click the dropdown menu next to “Share your connection from” and select “Wi-Fi.”
- In the “To computers using” list, select “Ethernet.” Or, if you already use an Ethernet cable for internet access on your Mac, select “Wi-Fi” instead.
- Checkmark the box next to “Internet Sharing.” A green icon should appear.
- Open NordVPN and connect to your preferred server.
- Your Xbox is now connected to the same server! Enjoy using NordVPN on your Xbox!
Can I Use NordVPN to Access Region-Locked Xbox Games?
Yes, you can use NordVPN to access region-locked Xbox games!
So, if you noticed a game you want is cheaper in another country, you can connect to a NordVPN server in that country, change your Xbox region to that country, and purchase the game at a discounted rate.
This method can also be used to access region-locked Xbox games or bypass restrictions on games that aren’t available in their entirety – such as GTA 5 Online and its Diamond Casino restrictions.
How to Change My Xbox Region?
Before I tell you how to change your Xbox region, you must remember it can only be changed ONCE every THREE months.
So, research which regions offer the most opportunities/cater to your needs.
For example, if you’re looking to unblock content, the US is likely the best option.
However, if you’re in the US and/or you want cheaper deals on games, you might consider India or Mexico instead.
Or, if you’re in Europe (and plagued by the atrocious pricing of games), the US might still be the better option, as the games are cheaper, and you get the bonus of unblocking region-locked content.
Either way, here’s how to change your Xbox region:
- Turn on your Xbox and navigate to My Games > Apps (from the Home Screen).
- Click Settings > System > Language & Location.
- Choose your preferred region (after thorough research).
- Restart your Xbox.
- On your router, PC, or Mac, connect to a NordVPN server in the Xbox region you chose.
- On your Xbox, search for your desired content (app, game, whatever) and download it!
Why Can’t I Browse the Internet on Xbox?
If you’re running into issues trying to browse the internet on your Xbox while using the PC or Mac methods listed above, there are several troubleshooting steps you can take to try and remedy the situation.
First, stop sharing your connection to your Xbox.
Then, open NordVPN and switch from UDP/TCP to whatever one you’re not using.
Share your network again.
If that doesn’t work, try switching NordVPN servers.
If you’re still having issues, change your DNS on both your Mac/PC and Xbox.
And if that doesn’t solve the problem, contact NordVPN’s 24/7 support.
How to Set Up Port Forwarding on Your Xbox?
If you’re using the router setup method, you might consider implementing port forwarding on your Xbox for a more stable, speedy connection.
Unfortunately, NordVPN doesn’t offer this feature in its app.
However, you can still achieve it by configuring your router settings.
First, make a note of the following ports:
- Port 53 (UDP)
- Port 80 (TCP)
- Port 88 (UDP)
- Port 500 (UDP)
- Port 3075 (UDP + TCP)
- Port 3544 (UDP)
- Port 4500 (UDP)
Then, start your Xbox, navigate to Settings > Network Settings > Advanced Settings, and jot down your Xbox’s IP address, MAC addresses, and Subnet Mask.
After getting the above information, follow these step-by-step instructions:
- In your Xbox’s Advanced Settings, select IP Settings > Manual and enter your Xbox’s IP address, MAC addresses, and Subnet Mask. This ensures your IP doesn’t change.
- Open your router’s control panel page and find the port forwarding settings.
- Select “Add new” or “Add rule.”
- Add a new rule for each port listed above. After adding them all, save your changes.
- Restart your router and Xbox.
- Test your Xbox’s connection. If it displays “Nat Type: Open,” you’re all set!
- If it doesn’t, verify the information you input in previous steps is accurate.
Conclusion
If you've made it this far, hopefully, you're set up with NordVPN on your Xbox and enjoying the myriad of opportunities (like unblocking content) as a result!
