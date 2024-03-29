How To Use NordVPN With Apple TV (2024)

Table of Contents 4 ways to use NordVPN with Apple TV

Why might I need a VPN for my Apple TV?

Just discovered your Apple TV doesn’t have in-built VPN settings? All is not lost. In fact, there are several ways to get around the problem – meaning you can unlock access to the content you want, while maintaining your privacy. Here, we explain how to use NordVPN with your Apple TV and why it could be a good idea to do so.

4 ways to use NordVPN with Apple TV

Below are four ways you can use Apple TV with NordVPN, along with a list of instructions to follow.

1. Using NordVPN with Apple TV and a router VPN

One of the best ways to use NordVPN with Apple TV is directly through your router. You’ll first need to verify if your router can support VPN applications (such as NordVPN), but this information should be easy to find on the manufacturer’s website.

If it can, the next step is to identify your IP address. The first place to look for this is on the router itself. But if it’s not there, or it has since been set to a new address, head to your computer.

If you’re on a Windows computer, press “Windows Key” + “R” to spawn the Run Dialog box, then type “cmd” and hit enter to spawn the Command Prompt.

After that, type “ipconfig”, hit enter, and then scroll down to where it says “Default Network Gateway”—this is your router’s IP address. The process is very similar for Mac and Linux environments: open the Terminal, type “`netstat -nr | grep default”, and hit enter – your IP address will be listed in the “default” field.

Once you’ve acquired the IP address, copy and paste it into the address bar of your web browser. Your router’s web page will then load. Enter your credentials and navigate to the menu where VPN settings are configured. The specific details will vary, depending on your router’s make and model.

NordVPN has an excellent tutorial for setting up NordVPN on your router.

2. Using NordVPN with Apple TV and a virtual router

If your router doesn’t support VPN apps, you could use your computer or mobile device as a ‘virtual router’. However, Mac users cannot take advantage of this feature, because Mac hardware doesn’t support the ability to share VPN connections (they can act as a hotspot, but the traffic isn’t covered by the VPN).

To do this, you’ll have to open the Command Prompt again and enter: “netsh wlan show driver”. If the hosted network field has a value of “No,” you’ll need to update your drivers before proceeding.

If it has a “Yes,” then you’ll set up a network name and password (enter: “netsh wlan set hostednetwork mode=allow ssid=NetworkName key=NetworkPassword”).

After starting the network (enter: “netsh wlan start hostednetwork”), head over to the system tray and allow other devices to connect through your computer’s internet connection.

3. Using NordVPN with Apple TV and SmartDNS

SmartDNS is essentially a ‘light version’ of VPN. It’s faster than a VPN and allows you to spoof your location – but it doesn’t encrypt your traffic.

This method is simple to set up. First, log in to your NordVPN account and whitelistlist your router’s IP address. You can find your IP address using any of the methods we discussed above.

After that, head to your Apple TV, navigate to the Network settings (by way of the general settings), set the IP address to the one you whitelisted, set DNS to manual and set the primary and secondary DNS to 103.86.99.103 and 103.86.96.103, respectively.

4. Using NordVPN with Apple TV and AirPlay

The easiest way to use NordVPN with Apple TV is by using AirPlay to cast to your Apple TV from your VPN-protected Apple hardware (iPhone, iPad or MacBook running the NordVPN app). This option is only available to Apple users – Windows, Android and other platforms don’t support AirPlay.

Why might I need a VPN for my Apple TV?

There are three main reasons that you may want to use a VPN for Apple TV (or when using any device or service over the internet): privacy, performance and freedom.

Enhance privacy

When you use the internet, your Internet Service Provider (ISP), owners of public Wi-Fi networks, websites and applications that you use, the government and determined hackers can see everything you’re doing. At best, they will sell your data to marketing and advertising organisations. At worst, hackers might sniff out your personal information.

With a VPN, your data is encrypted and your identity and location are concealed. You can protect your identity from advertisers and ‘big brother’, so you aren’t bombarded with invasive advertisements or snooped on by the authorities. A VPN also adds another layer of protection between you and cybercriminals trying to steal your identity.

Optimise performance

Since your ISP owns and controls all the pipes that ferry your data across the globe, your ISP has complete control over your internet experience. So, when your ISP notices that you’re doing something that it doesn’t like, it slows down your connection.

VPNs can help mitigate your ISP’s throttling efforts through several features. Since your data is encrypted, your ISP has trouble determining what you’re doing, which means it’s unable to selectively throttle your traffic. Using a VPN can also help you bypass throttling in your region – by appearing to come from another region.

Enjoy freedom of use

Another reason you may want to use a VPN is to enjoy free use of the internet without worrying about privacy, security and geo-blocked content. Although the internet is global, businesses don’t always extend their internet products and services to everyone across the globe. This is particularly the case with media platforms that geo-lock certain content, which makes it inaccessible to users outside of that geography.

VPNs don’t just mask your actual location – they can make it appear as if your location is somewhere else on the planet. This makes VPNs a vital tool for circumventing geo-locked content.

Bottom line

In an ideal world, Apple would build a VPN into Apple TV. Since that’s not in Apple’s best interest, it’s unlikely to happen. Fortunately, you only have to take a few extra simple steps to protect yourself and evade oppressive restrictions.