How to use VPN on a smart TV? (2024)

Why do I need VPN on a smart TV?

There are two reasons. First is protection. VPN is the best thing you can install to protect yourself and your data from cybercriminals. It encrypts your connection and hides your IP address.

The second reason is to access geo-restricted content. Some apps you want to install on TV are restricted only to certain areas. Also, some content on streaming services is also restricted. That can be easily solved with VPN.

So can you put VPN on a smart TV? Of course, you can. If you have modern Android TV it is fairly simple. If you have an older model, it is a little more complicated but that is why you have this guide.

Install VPN on new Android smart TV

1. Choose your VPN service provider.

2. When you sign up with a provider of your choice, you will get login details.

3. Download the VPN app of your provider from Google Play Store.

4. Enter your login details and you are ready to go.

5. If you want to access geo–restricted content just choose the server in a country where is this content available.

For older TVs that don’t have Play Store available, there are a few options.

Install VPN on your Wi-Fi router

Installing VPN on the router is a great way to protect all your devices at once. Every device that is connected to Wi-Fi will be protected by VPN.

There are pre-configured routers that already have VPN installed on them. So it is just plug and play solution. But if yours is not one of them, follow these steps.

1. Is your router VPN capable? Not all routers support VPN so check in manual or online does your is your model among them.

2. Enter the router IP address into the browser.

3. Type router credentials to enter.

4. Next step depends on the router’s firmware but you can usually find VPN under Advanced options.

5. Type login details from the VPN service provider.

6. Choose a server and enjoy.

If you have a smartphone or tablet it is easy to set up VPN on them and then share it with smart TV.

1. Activate the VPN service on a smartphone or tablet and choose a server.

2. Set Wi-Fi hotspot on smartphone or tablet.

3. Connect the smart TV to that hotspot.

What is the difference between smart DNS and VPN?

Alternatively, you can request a smart DNS option from your VPN provider but it is not recommended.

1. Smart DNS doesn’t encrypt your connection and makes you vulnerable.

2. Smart DNS just alters your original DNS.

3. Smart DNS restricts you to only one server so it doesn’t have to be the one you want.

What VPN to choose for my smart TV?

Since the main purpose of installing a VPN on smart TV is to stream geo–restricted content and to protect your data, the best VPN service is the one that has a large array of servers to choose from and doesn’t collect any logs about your online activity.



What is the best free VPN for smart TV?

The best free VPN is the one that gives you enough download traffic to stream and servers to choose from.

Will VPN slow down my streaming speed?

No. VPN can even increase streaming speed on Netflix, Hulu and other streaming services. You just need to choose the server closest to your location.

With VPN you can stream all your favourite tv shows and movies without sacrificing the quality of the picture. It all depends on the speed your ISP provides.

Install VPN on Samsung smart TV

Since Samsung smart TVs use Linux-based Tizen OS, Google Play Store is native to them. That means that if you want to install VPN on your TV you have two options.

Use one of the before mentioned methods that don’t include Google Play Store like setting up a VPN on the router or sharing a connection with VPN capable device.

Install Google Play Store from an external source.

For that, you will need to enable external sources and developer mode on your TV. After that, you can install Google Play Store from a USB drive or the web.

Install VPN on LG smart TV

LG uses the WebOS operating system and similar to Samsung it doesn’t support VPN natively. Your best options to use VPN on LG tv are to install VPN on the router or share a VPN connection from a smartphone or tablet.

Is VPN really essential for smart TV?

Yes, it is. Even Premium VPN plans are very cheap. VPN is the best protection you can have in the digital landscape and tv channels from all over the world will be available to you.

