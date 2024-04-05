How to use VPN on Xbox - Surfshark (2024)

/ Download
Recommended by:
- Protection on all Wi-Fi Xbox consoles
- Over 100 locations & 3200 servers
- Unlimited simultaneous connections
Get Started
How to use a VPN on Xbox
Sadly, you can’t install a VPN app on your Xbox directly. However, you can create a VPN-protected hotspot or set it up on your router. You have the option of a wireless connection or using an Ethernet cable if your console accepts it. Even though these aren’t the easiest ways, added security is always worth it. Here’s how it’s done:
1. Get Surfshark
.
2. Set a VPN up
Follow our setting up a VPN on a router or the how to set up a VPN-protected Wi-Fi hotspot guides.
3. Connect
Connect your Xbox to the router like you usually would.
Surfshark VPN on Xbox One, Series X, & Series S
Surfshark works on any Xbox that supports a wireless connection, routers, Windows & mobile Wi-Fi hotspots.
Safety online & offline
Take care of your online activities, device security, and digital identity
Get Surfshark One
Change your IP address & stay safe online with a VPN
Secure your device with malware, spyware & virus protection
Get real-time email, credit card, & ID breach alerts
Get Surfshark One
Get an Xbox VPN and enjoy other benefits like
Safe streaming & entertainment
Whether you’re streaming your favorite movie or playing video games, keep your VPN ON, and you’ll enjoy online entertainment safely. The best part is that you won’t notice a difference in internet speed!
No bandwidth throttling
Your Internet Service Provider (ISP) knows what you do online if you don’t use a VPN. They can use this information to slow down (throttle) your connection if you’re gaming, streaming, or sharing files.
Protection from sore losers
Ever been threatened with getting hacked, DDoSed, or SWATted after owning someone in a game? All these threats are empty if you use a VPN. It hides your IP and online identity for complete privacy.
Secure your entire home
Setting up your Xbox VPN via a router? Then you have just secured your entire home in one fell swoop. When a VPN is put on a router, any device that connects to it will be protected. Smart phones, smart fridges, smart cat feeders, TVs, tablets — everything!
Get Surfshark VPN for all of your devices
Chrome
Firefox
iOS
macOS
Android
Windows
Linux
FireTV
Edge
How to choose the best VPN for Xbox
Server count and locations
VPNs work the fastest if you connect to a server closer to your country or city. A VPN with more servers and server locations is much more likely to have one that fits this criteria. For example, Surfshark has 3200+ servers in 100+ countries.
VPN service speed
Another big aspect of VPN speed is dependent on the infrastructure. How modern are the servers? Are connections fast and strong enough to reliably service a bunch of users at the same time? What kind of ports do they have? You’ll want to research this part if you want your online gaming to be lag-free!
Ease of use
Consoles are fairly easy to use these days. So it’s reasonable for you to expect your VPN to get up and running without you needing to break out forbidden magic lore (knowing how to use Linux, etc.). Look for a VPN that supports the largest amount of systems, best GUI, and other quality-of-life features.
Premium vs. free VPN service for Xbox
“If you’re getting something for free, you are the product,” goes the quote often attributed to American sculptor and artist Richard Scarra. Free VPNs earn money by collecting and selling their users’ data or bombarding them with ads. Why get a subpar VPN that has few server locations and exposes information about you to anyone willing to pay?
Every VPN service needs to maintain its staff and service. And when it comes to raking in that dough, it’s either your data and ads or a simple subscription. So, in contrast to free VPNs, premium VPNs have a stable income from subscription fees. It gives them the ability to provide a much better VPN service and to constantly improve its security and ease of use.
When it comes to quality and privacy, premium VPNs always beat free.
Over 100 locations & 3200 servers for your Xbox
All servers
Australia AUS
Brazil BRA
Canada CAN
Chile CHL
France FRA
Germany DEU
Hong Kong HKG
India IND
Israel ISR
Japan JPN
New Zealand NZL
Norway NOR
Netherlands NLD
Singapore SGP
South Korea KOR
Spain ESP
Sweden SWE
Switzerland CHE
Turkey TUR
United Kingdom GBR
United States USA
Try a risk-free VPN for 30 days
If you’re not ready to commit just yet, give us a try for 30days risk-free. If you decide we’re notfor you,you can request a refund before the 30-day period expires.
Try Surfshark
Try Surfshark
FAQ
Can I use a VPN on Xbox One?
Directly — no, you can’t install a VPN on your Xbox One. But you can connect your Xbox to a VPN-protected Wi-Fi router, computer, or mobile hotspot (or any other internet-sharing device that allows VPN protection).
Here are our two guides on:
- How to set up a VPN-protected hotspot on Windows
- How to install a VPN on a router
Is there a free VPN for Xbox One?
There is no free VPN (or paid) explicitly designed for Xbox, but cybersecurity experts recommend avoiding free VPNs altogether.
Why? Because nothing in the cybersecurity world is truly free. Either you pay with money or with your data. So don’t compromise your security & get a premium VPN like Surfshark.
Will using a VPN with my Xbox One protect my identity?
Yes. A VPN will protect your data & identity by changing your IP (Internet Protocol) address. However, any personal data you divulge when creating an Xbox account will still be in Microsoft’s hands.
Does using a VPN for Xbox One boost gaming speeds?
A VPN on Xbox One is unlikely to boost your gaming speed. A VPN focuses on your privacy rather than improving speed. Routing your internet connection via another server takes time, so it’s unlikely to experience a speed boost with a VPN.
However, that’s not impossible. If your ISP is throttling or somehow limiting your internet connection, a VPN will increase your speed.
What Xbox games can I play with a VPN?
Here’s a non-exhaustive list of games you can play with an Xbox VPN:
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fortnite
- Minecraft
- Roblox
Do any VPNs work on Xbox?
Any VPN you can set up a Windows PC hotspot or router on will work.
However, you can’t install any VPN app directly on Xbox One or any other Xbox console as they don’t have native VPN support.
How do you use a VPN on Xbox?
To use a VPN on Xbox, you have two choices:
- Set up a VPN-protected hotspot on Windows
- Install a VPN on a router
After that, just connect your Xbox to the VPN-protected wireless network, and you’re good to go.