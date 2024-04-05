How to use VPN on Xbox - Surfshark (2024)

“If you’re getting something for free, you are the product,” goes the quote often attributed to American sculptor and artist Richard Scarra. Free VPNs earn money by collecting and selling their users’ data or bombarding them with ads. Why get a subpar VPN that has few server locations and exposes information about you to anyone willing to pay?

Every VPN service needs to maintain its staff and service. And when it comes to raking in that dough, it’s either your data and ads or a simple subscription. So, in contrast to free VPNs, premium VPNs have a stable income from subscription fees. It gives them the ability to provide a much better VPN service and to constantly improve its security and ease of use.

When it comes to quality and privacy, premium VPNs always beat free.