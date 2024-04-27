Hungover noodles recipe | Jamie Oliver noodles recipe (2024)

- Healthy recipes
Hungover noodles
Crunchy veg, egg noodles & a runny egg
Crunchy veg, egg noodles & a runny egg
“This super-tasty, quick noodle recipe is perfect when you’re feeling a little down in the dumps. It’s all about that punchy dressing you toss hot veg and noodles through, which you then serve up with a fried egg and chilli sauce. Bend the recipe to suit the ingredients you’ve got to hand. Comfort in a bowl. ”
Serves 4
Cooks In20 minutes
DifficultySuper easy
Save with JamieVegetablesAsianEggsHealthy mealsMains
Nutrition per serving
-
Calories 483 24%
-
Fat 21.2g 30%
-
Saturates 3.9g 20%
-
Sugars 7.4g 8%
-
Salt 1.7g 28%
-
Protein 23.8g 48%
-
Carbs 52.7.g 0%
-
Fibre 5.1g -
Of an adult's reference intake
Ingredients
- Metric
- Portuguese
- 5 cm piece of ginger
- 1 clove of garlic
- 2 tablespoons low-salt soy sauce
- 3 tablespoons rice wine vinegar
- 3 tablespoons sesame oil
- 1 Chinese cabbage
- 500 g fresh or frozen broccoli
- 250 g medium egg noodles
- 200 g mangetout
- 4 large free-range eggs
- olive oil
- hot chilli sauce , to serve
The cost per serving below is generated by Whisk.com and is based on costs in individual supermarkets. For more information about how we calculate costs per serving read our FAQS
Tap For Ingredients
Method
- Peel the ginger and garlic and finely grate into a large bowl.
- Add the soy sauce, vinegar, sesame oil and a pinch of black pepper, then mix to make a dressing.
- Trim and shred the cabbage and put it into a large pan of boiling salted water with the broccoli (cut into florets first, if using fresh) and noodles to cook for around 3 minutes, then add the mangetout for a final minute.
- Drain it all well, then toss in the bowl of dressing.
- Fry the eggs in a large non-stick frying pan on a medium heat with a lug of olive oil until cooked to your liking (I like mine with a runny yolk).
- Divide the noodles between bowls, pop an egg on top of each one, and serve drizzled with chilli sauce for that all-important added kick.
Tips
EASY SWAPS
- Feel free to add any other fresh seasonal veg, or leftovers you have in the fridge.
- I use garlic, chilli and soy to flavour the noodles, but you could swap in a chilli garlic sauce, hoisin, or even black bean sauce if that’s what you’ve got.
- Using buckwheat noodles, which you can see in the picture, is really nice – they’re a little bit more expensive than regular noodles, but have a great flavour and texture. Just make sure you check the packet instructions in case they take longer to cook. Of course, feel free to swap in any other noodles.
