Hungover noodles recipe | Jamie Oliver noodles recipe (2024)

Tips

EASY SWAPS

- Feel free to add any other fresh seasonal veg, or leftovers you have in the fridge.

- I use garlic, chilli and soy to flavour the noodles, but you could swap in a chilli garlic sauce, hoisin, or even black bean sauce if that’s what you’ve got.

- Using buckwheat noodles, which you can see in the picture, is really nice – they’re a little bit more expensive than regular noodles, but have a great flavour and texture. Just make sure you check the packet instructions in case they take longer to cook. Of course, feel free to swap in any other noodles.