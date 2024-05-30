Huntington Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (CAL (2024)

(Orange County, USA)
Photo by: Ron Keith
Huntington Beach Surf Guide
Huntington Beach in Orange County is a sheltered beach break that usually has waves and can work at any time of the year. Works best in offshore winds from the northeast. Clean groundswells prevail and the ideal swell direction is from the west southwest. Waves at the beach break both left and right. Good surf at all stages of the tide. When the surf is up, crowds are likely Beware of rips, locals and pollution.
Huntington Beach Spot Info
|Type:
|Rating:
|Beach
|4.0
|Reliability:
|Todays Sea Temp*:
|consistent
15.9°C*ocean temperature recorded from satellite
Surfing Huntington Beach:
The best conditions reported for surf at Huntington Beach occur when a West-southwest swell combines with an offshore wind direction from the Northeast.
Surf Forecasts:
What's the best time of year to surf Huntington Beach (for consistent clean waves)?
januaryBest Season: winter
The best time of year for surfing Huntington Beach with consistent clean waves (rideable swell with light / offshore winds) is during Winterand most often the month of January. Clean surfable waves are typically found 0% of the time in January while 4% of the time it tends to be blown out. For the remaining 96% of the time it is considered too small by mostsurfers but may still be OK for beginners and groms at times.
clean
0%
Surfable waves that hold up well for longer rides in prevailing cross-offshore, offshore or light wind conditions.
blown out
4%
Surfable sized waves that are of poorer quality due to prevailing onshore, cross-onshore or windy conditions (may be preferable for kitesurfing).
too small
96%
Waves usually considered too small for good surf. Some wave-magnet breaks may still work though if conditions are right (on occasion).
Explore Huntington Beach Location Map
Interactive Huntington Beach surf break location map. View information about nearby surf breaks, their wave consistency and rating compared to other spots in the region. Current swell conditions from local buoys are shown along with live wind speed and direction from nearby weather stations. Click icons on the map for more detail. The closest passenger airport to Huntington Beach is John Wayne Arpt Orange Co (Santa Ana) Airport (SNA) in USA, 13 km (8 miles) away (directly). The second nearest airport to Huntington Beach is Tustin Mcaf Airport (NTK), also in USA, 17 km (11 miles) away.
- Map Icons:
- Break
- Live Wave Height (m)
- Live Wind Speed (km/h)
- Surf Rating (10 Max)
- Ocean Swells (m)
- Wind Speed (km/h)
Please note that some surf spot locations are approximate to protect their exact location while others are not shown at close zoom level.
Huntington Beach Surf Forecasts:
Huntington Beach Sea TemperatureThe water temperature (15.9 °C) at Huntington Beach is quite cool. If the sun does come out as forecast, it should feel warm enough to surf in a good sealed spring wetsuit. Some surfers would prefer to wear gloves and boots too. Effective windchill factor of (14.0 °C) will make the air and water feel about the same temperature.Today, many surfers would wear a spring wetsuit, neoprene gloves and boots.Current Temp*: 15.9°C*ocean temperature recorded from satellitewater-tempView Sea Temp Map
Swell History at Huntington Beach
Surf stats for Huntington Beach, see the swell variation by month or season on the history page here.
Average Swell
Wind History at Huntington Beach
Wind stats for Huntington Beach, see the variation in direction and stength by month or season on the history page here.
Average Wind
Huntington Beach Reviews:
Ratings
Based on 18 votes.
- Overall:4.0
- Quality on a good day:3.9
- Consistency of Surf:4.1
- Difficulty Level:3.4
- Wind and Kite Surfing:3.9
- Crowds:2.9
- ...
See all 18 ratings
Review
Impartial reviews submitted by Surf-Forecast users.
Jj Baker from United States
“Very crowded during the summer months. For the most part the waves are not constantly great waves. But when their good their great! Difficulty some day's the break pretty fast! Consistency every day is different. I'm a local Haole born here.”
Other Nearby Breaks Closest To:
Discover surf breaks near Huntington Beach. Click below to view there surf guides.
Huntington Pier
- Beach
- 3.9
Reliability: very consistent
2km away
Santa Ana River Jetties
- River
- 3.4
Reliability: consistent
2km away
Huntington Cliffs
- Beach
- 3.6
Reliability: fairly consistent
4km away
56th St
- Beach
- 3.8
Reliability: very consistent
6km away
40th Street
- Breakwater
- 3.2
Reliability: fairly consistent
7km away
Wave Buoys Nearest To Huntington Beach:
- Closest Wave BuoySan Pedro South, CA11 mi
- Second closest Wave BuoyLong Beach Channel, CA12 mi
- Third closest Wave BuoySan Pedro, CA19 mi
- Fourth closest Wave BuoySanta Monica Bay, CA39 mi
- Fifth closest Wave BuoyCamp Pendleton Nearshore, CA44 mi