Huntington Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (CAL (2024)

Table of Contents
Huntington Beach Surf Guide Huntington Beach Spot Info Surfing Huntington Beach: What's the best time of year to surf Huntington Beach (for consistent clean waves)? Explore Huntington Beach Location Map Huntington Beach Sea Temperature Swell History at Huntington Beach Wind History at Huntington Beach Huntington Beach Reviews: Other Nearby Breaks Closest To: Wave Buoys Nearest To Huntington Beach:
(Orange County, USA)

Huntington Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (CAL (1)Photo by: Ron Keith

Huntington Beach Surf Guide

Huntington Beach in Orange County is a sheltered beach break that usually has waves and can work at any time of the year. Works best in offshore winds from the northeast. Clean groundswells prevail and the ideal swell direction is from the west southwest. Waves at the beach break both left and right. Good surf at all stages of the tide. When the surf is up, crowds are likely Beware of rips, locals and pollution.

Huntington Beach Spot Info

Type:Rating:
Huntington Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (CAL (2)BeachHuntington Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (CAL (3)4.0
Reliability:Todays Sea Temp*:
consistent

15.9°C*ocean temperature recorded from satellite

Surfing Huntington Beach:

The best conditions reported for surf at Huntington Beach occur when a West-southwest swell combines with an offshore wind direction from the Northeast.

Surf Forecasts:

    Hourly Forecast12 Day Forecast

What's the best time of year to surf Huntington Beach (for consistent clean waves)?

januaryBest Season: winter

The best time of year for surfing Huntington Beach with consistent clean waves (rideable swell with light / offshore winds) is during Winterand most often the month of January. Clean surfable waves are typically found 0% of the time in January while 4% of the time it tends to be blown out. For the remaining 96% of the time it is considered too small by mostsurfers but may still be OK for beginners and groms at times.

clean

0%

Surfable waves that hold up well for longer rides in prevailing cross-offshore, offshore or light wind conditions.

too small

96%

Waves usually considered too small for good surf. Some wave-magnet breaks may still work though if conditions are right (on occasion).

Explore Huntington Beach Location Map

Interactive Huntington Beach surf break location map. View information about nearby surf breaks, their wave consistency and rating compared to other spots in the region. Current swell conditions from local buoys are shown along with live wind speed and direction from nearby weather stations. Click icons on the map for more detail. The closest passenger airport to Huntington Beach is John Wayne Arpt Orange Co (Santa Ana) Airport (SNA) in USA, 13 km (8 miles) away (directly). The second nearest airport to Huntington Beach is Tustin Mcaf Airport (NTK), also in USA, 17 km (11 miles) away.

  • Map Icons:
  • Huntington Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (CAL (4)Break
  • Huntington Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (CAL (5)Live Wave Height (m)
  • Huntington Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (CAL (6)Live Wind Speed (km/h)
  • Huntington Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (CAL (7)Surf Rating (10 Max)
  • Huntington Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (CAL (8)Ocean Swells (m)
  • Huntington Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (CAL (9)Wind Speed (km/h)

Huntington Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (CAL (10)

Please note that some surf spot locations are approximate to protect their exact location while others are not shown at close zoom level.

Huntington Beach Surf Forecasts:

    Hourly Forecast12 Day Forecast
Todays Surf SummaryMonday, 20 May 2024, 19:28 Local Time m, °C MonTueft, °F 8PM11PM2AM5AM Wave (m) 0.9SSW 0.9SW 0.9SW 1SSW Period (s) 16 16 16 16 Wind (km/h) 15 10 10 10 Wind State cross-on on cross-on cross-on
What does Huntington Beach look like?Latest photos from Huntington Beach. Upload your own or view all photos on the gallery page.

Credit: SteboCredit: SteboCredit: SteboCredit: SteboCredit: Stebo

    Tides at Huntington Beach Current tide and informaton For Huntington Beach, 5 km from Huntington Beach.Next High Water: 08:00pm | 2.12mNext Low Water: 02:58am | 0.4mNEXTIS AT (local time)remaininghigh tidelow tide

    Huntington Beach Sea Temperature

    The water temperature (15.9 °C) at Huntington Beach is quite cool. If the sun does come out as forecast, it should feel warm enough to surf in a good sealed spring wetsuit. Some surfers would prefer to wear gloves and boots too. Effective windchill factor of (14.0 °C) will make the air and water feel about the same temperature.Today, many surfers would wear a spring wetsuit, neoprene gloves and boots.Current Temp*: 15.9°C*ocean temperature recorded from satellitewater-tempView Sea Temp Map

    Swell History at Huntington Beach

    Surf stats for Huntington Beach, see the swell variation by month or season on the history page here.

    Huntington Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (CAL (18)

    Average Swell

    View Swell Statistics

    Wind History at Huntington Beach

    Wind stats for Huntington Beach, see the variation in direction and stength by month or season on the history page here.

    Huntington Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (CAL (21)

    Average Wind

    View Wind Statistics

    Huntington Beach Reviews:

    Interactive Porthcawl Point location map. View nearby buoy information, live wind conditions and surrounding roads, paths and locations to help find new breaks. Click the buoys or wind icon to view more information.

    Ratings

    Based on 18 votes.

    • Overall:Huntington Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (CAL (24)4.0
    • Quality on a good day:Huntington Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (CAL (25)3.9
    • Consistency of Surf:Huntington Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (CAL (26)4.1
    • Difficulty Level:Huntington Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (CAL (27)3.4
    • Wind and Kite Surfing:Huntington Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (CAL (28)3.9
    • Crowds:Huntington Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (CAL (29)2.9
    • ...

    See all 18 ratings

    Review

    Impartial reviews submitted by Surf-Forecast users.

    Huntington Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (CAL (30)

    Jj Baker from United States

    “Very crowded during the summer months. For the most part the waves are not constantly great waves. But when their good their great! Difficulty some day's the break pretty fast! Consistency every day is different. I'm a local Haole born here.”

    Other Nearby Breaks Closest To:

    Discover surf breaks near Huntington Beach. Click below to view there surf guides.

    • Huntington Pier

      • Huntington Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (CAL (31)Beach
      • Huntington Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (CAL (32)3.9

      Reliability: very consistent

      2km away

    • Santa Ana River Jetties

      • Huntington Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (CAL (33)River
      • Huntington Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (CAL (34)3.4

      Reliability: consistent

      2km away

    • Huntington Cliffs

      • Huntington Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (CAL (35)Beach
      • Huntington Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (CAL (36)3.6

      Reliability: fairly consistent

      4km away

    • 56th St

      • Huntington Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (CAL (37)Beach
      • Huntington Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (CAL (38)3.8

      Reliability: very consistent

      6km away

    • 40th Street

      • Huntington Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (CAL (39)Breakwater
      • Huntington Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (CAL (40)3.2

      Reliability: fairly consistent

      7km away

    Wave Buoys Nearest To Huntington Beach:

    • Closest Wave BuoySan Pedro South, CA11 mi
    • Second closest Wave BuoyLong Beach Channel, CA12 mi
    • Third closest Wave BuoySan Pedro, CA19 mi
    • Fourth closest Wave BuoySanta Monica Bay, CA39 mi
    • Fifth closest Wave BuoyCamp Pendleton Nearshore, CA44 mi
    Huntington Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (CAL (2024)
