Huntington Beach Surf Report & Forecast Guide | SURFER Forecast (2024)

Huntington Beach is one of the most popular surf cities in California and is known for its consistent waves. However, the surf can vary depending on the weather, tides, and other factors. In this guide, we’ll give you everything you need to know in this Huntington Beach Surf Report Guide.

Overview

Our maps show detailed surf reports for Huntington Beach and throughout SoCal, the blue represents smaller surf, while green, yellow, red represent larger surf.

Check out the 10-Day Surf Report for Huntington Beach below

The SURFERforecast maps for SoCal are a game-changer for surfers and divers who want an ultra-close view of the nearshore swell. It provides up-to-date information about the size and direction of swells, as well as wind speed and direction. The map is a valuable tool for both experienced and noob surfers who want to plan their session.

See a full view of the full California coastline from San Diego to Santa Barbara to get a clear picture of the swell conditions at all major breaks along the coast. The information provided by the map is also incredibly accurate, thanks to the use of advanced forecasting technology. Surfers can expect reliable predictions about the size and direction of swells, as well as other essential factors that affect wave quality.

Understanding the HB Surf Report

The surf report for Huntington Beach has several features.

The default surf report maps show the surf height , which is measured in feet.

, which is measured in feet. The arrows provide the swell direction , which is the direction the waves are coming from.

, which is the direction the waves are coming from. The period option provides information about the wave period, which is the time between waves.

option provides information about the wave period, which is the time between waves. There is also an option for a windreport view.

Zoom in on specific breaks to view future conditions. The maps will work on any device, but work best on a mobile phone.

See the Huntington Beach Wind Forecast

What Affects the Surf in HB?

Several factors can affect the surf report for Huntington Beach. One of the most significant factors is the time of year. Huntington Beach usually receives surf from the Northwest in the winter, which is generated in the North Pacific. During the summer, Huntington typically receives South and Southwest swells that are generated in the South Pacific near Fiji or off South/Central America.

The wind can have a significant impact on the waves, creating choppy or smooth conditions, so early mornings are usually best. The tide is another factor that can affect the waves, which can create multiple spots in the lineup to sit where waves break, then reform on the inside, near the beach.

How Often Is the Surf Report Updated?

The surf report for Huntington Beach is updated every three hours and shows a 10-Day forecast for Huntington Beach, Seal Beach, Newport Beach and beyond.

Safety Tips for HB

Surfing in Huntington Beach can be a lot of fun, but it’s important to stay safe. Here are some safety tips to keep in mind:

Huntington is usually CROWDED, particularly during the summer. Always wear a leash.

Check the surf report before heading out.

Stay aware of other surfers, don’t drop in on anyone.

If you’re a beginner, consider taking a lesson to learn proper technique and safety procedures.

Beginner-Friendly Surf Spots in Huntington Beach

These spots have smaller waves and are less crowded, making them perfect for first-timers. One of the most popular beginner-friendly surf spots is Bolsa Chica State Beach. This beach has a gentle slope and consistent waves, making it ideal for learning the basics.

Another excellent beginner-friendly spot is Huntington State Beach. It has a wide sandy beach and plenty of space for new surfers to practice. The waves are not too big, which makes it easier to learn to stand up on your board. This beach is also well-known for its surf schools, which offer lessons for all ages and levels.

If you want to avoid the crowds, Seal Beach is another great option. This small beach has gentle waves and is often less crowded than other spots in Huntington Beach. It is also a great place to watch the sunset after a day of surfing.

One of the best intermediate surf spots in Huntington Beach is the Huntington Beach Pier. This is one of the most popular spots in Huntington Beach and is known for its consistent waves on the North side of the pier (Winter) and South side of the pier (Summer).

Photo by Josh McCausland on Unsplash

Another excellent intermediate spot is the River Jetty. This surf spot is located at the mouth of the Santa Ana River, and the waves here are known for their power and speed. (But this water can be nasty-dirty after a rainstorm)

If you are looking for a more challenging surf spot, try out the 56th Street or one of the other jetties, down South in Newport Beach. This beach has a reputation for its fast and hollow waves, making it a popular spot for experienced surfers. The waves here can be unpredictable, so it’s important to be aware of your surroundings and surf with caution.

HB Live Cameras

HB Webcams

Other Spots Near Huntington Beach

The Wedge is one of the most popular advanced surf spots in SoCal. The waves here can reach up to 30 feet, making it a challenging spot for even the most experienced surfers and bodyboarders.

Another excellent expert spot is Trestles. Although it’s not technically in Huntington Beach, it’s only a short drive away to San Clemente and is known for its world-class waves. The Trestles is a popular spot for professional surfers and is home to several surfing competitions throughout the year.

Surf Competitions in Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach is home to some of the biggest and most prestigious surfing events in the world. The most famous of these events is the US Open of Surfing, which takes place every summer and brings in hundreds of thousands of people to the beach.

Another popular surfing event is the Vans Pro, which is held in the fall.

Surf Shops and Rentals

Huntington Beach has plenty of surf shops and rental options where you can find everything you need. One of the most popular surf shops in Huntington Beach is Jack’s Surfboards. This store has been in business for over 60 years and has everything from surfboards to clothing and accessories.

Another excellent surf shop is Huntington Surf and Sport. This store has a wide selection of surfboards, wetsuits, and accessories, as well as a knowledgeable staff who can help you find the perfect gear for your needs.

Surf Schools and Lessons in Huntington Beach

If you are new to surfing or just want to improve your skills, there are plenty of surf schools and lessons available in Huntington Beach. One of the best surf schools is Corky Carroll’s Surf School. This school has been teaching surfing for over 20 years and has a team of experienced instructors who can help you learn the basics or improve your technique.

Another great surf school is the Huntington Beach Surf School, which offers group and private lessons for all levels. This school is located right on the beach and has a team of friendly and experienced instructors who can help you achieve your surfing goals.

