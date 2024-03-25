I Made Ina Garten's Brownie Pudding Recipe and It's Even BETTER Than You Can Imagine (2024)

Ina Garten's brownie pudding is ooey-gooey chocolate perfection. With just a few ingredients you can make a memorable, decadent dessert for your friends and family.

Life is pretty good when you’re asked to test and review one of Ina Garten’s recipes. She is known for recipes that are the perfect balance of elegance and ease. I was delighted to make her legendary brownie pudding recipe for the very first time! Here’s what I thought of this dessert—and what I learned along the way.

Ina Garten’s Brownie Pudding Recipe

The ingredients are simple, and the preparation isn’t too fussy. Ina calls for “good cocoa powder” and I recommend taking her at her word. The chocolate flavor is the star of the show here, so go ahead and pick up the best one you can find. I used a Dutch-processed cocoa powder for an intense chocolate experience. These are our Test Kitchen-recommended cocoa powder brands.

Since the dessert will be gently baked in a water bath in the oven, make sure your baking dish can comfortably fit inside a large roasting pan before you begin. Once the brownie pudding comes out of the oven, get your spoons ready because everyone will want to dive in and try a bite of this perfect dessert!

Ingredients

2 sticks unsalted butter, plus extra for buttering the dish

4 extra-large eggs, room temperature

2 cups sugar

3/4 cup good cocoa powder

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

Seeds scraped from 1 vanilla bean

1 tablespoon framboise liqueur, optional

Vanilla ice cream, for serving

Directions

Step 1: Begin the batter

Preheat the oven to 325°F. Lightly butter a 2-quart oval baking dish and set aside. On the stovetop or in the microwave, melt the 2 sticks of butter and set aside to cool.

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the eggs and sugar on medium-high speed for 5 to 10 minutes, until very thick and light yellow. Meanwhile, sift together the cocoa powder and flour.

Step 2: Combine the batter

Once the egg and sugar mixture is ready, add the vanilla bean seeds, framboise (if using), and the sifted cocoa powder and flour mixture. Mix only until combined.

Step 3: Add the butter

With mixer running on low speed, slowly pour in the melted and cooled butter into the mixer. Mix until just combined.

Step 4: Bake in a water bath

Pour the batter into the prepared oval baking dish and place it in a larger roasting pan with high sides. Add enough very hot tap water to the pan to come halfway up the side of the dish. Then bake for 60 minutes, but no longer.

The edges will be set, but the center will appear quite underbaked. That’s OK; this is the exact texture we’re looking for, since this dessert is a cross between a brownie and a pudding.

How to Serve Brownie Pudding

Allow the brownie pudding to cool slightly. Then, scoop it into bowls and serve with vanilla ice cream. I like it when the brownie pudding is still a little bit warm, and it starts to melt the ice cream ever so slightly. It’s the perfect combination of warm and cool in each bite. However, the brownie pudding can also be served at room temperature, and it will be just as delicious.

Here’s What I Thought

When a tried-and-true Ina Garten recipe calls for chocolate, you can’t go wrong!

I thought the dessert was almost like a giant molten chocolate cake, where everyone can reach into the center of the table and take a scoop. The top was crisp, mimicking the crackle on the top of a brownie, while the middle was ooey-gooey perfection.

The recipe calls for an optional tablespoon of framboise to add to the batter. As much as I appreciate this elegant flair from Ina, I can’t say I could really taste the raspberry flavor in the final product. The dessert is so decadent, and that chocolate richness is what comes through in every bite. If you have some framboise on hand and want to add it to the batter, go right ahead. You could also use an equivalent amount of Kahlua, rum or another flavorful liqueur.

I also appreciated Ina’s use of a vanilla bean seeds scraped from a whole pod. There are few things in life I love more than fresh vanilla straight from the pod. The only downside to this ingredient? The cost. If you aren’t ready for that splurge, a teaspoon of vanilla bean paste or quality vanilla extract will also do the trick.