I Made Joanna Gaines' Slow Cooker Beef Tips Recipe—and I Understand Why It's Her All-Time Favorite (2024)

Throw all of the ingredients for this Sunday supper in a slow cooker. Then forget about it until you're ready to eat!

Joanna Gaines has taught us countless lessons about food and interior design. But one of the most valuable might be the importance of embracing an easy Sunday supper. Joanna loves her slow cooker, and there’s no questioning why—it’s the perfect appliance when you need to put a no-fuss dinner on the table.

Her “Sunday supper” beef tips are a Gaines family favorite, with great flavor and tender meat. With rave reviews and only a handful of items on the list of ingredients, I had to put Joanna Gaines’ beef tips recipe to the test.

How to Make Joanna Gaines’ Beef Tips

Courtesy Magnolia Network/Molly Allen for Taste of Home

This recipe is from her Magnolia Table cookbook. You’ll need six easy-to-find ingredients to make this comfort food supper. But you can easily add sliced onion and minced garlic for extra flavor or throw in extra vegetables!

Molly Allen for Taste of Home

Ingredients

1 (10.5-ounce) can cream of mushroom soup

1 package onion soup mix

2/3 cup water

2 pounds lean stew beef, cut into 2-in. cubes

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2-1/2 cups cremini or baby bella mushrooms, trimmed and cut into 1/2-in. slices

1 small yellow onion, thinly sliced

3 cloves garlic, minced

Directions

Step 1: Make the base

Combine the cream of mushroom soup, onion soup mix and water in a slow cooker. Whisk until well combined.

Step 2: Add the meat and cook

Molly Allen for Taste of Home

Season the meat with black pepper. Put the meat, mushrooms, onion and garlic in the slow cooker and stir everything together to coat the meat and veggies. Put the lid on the slow cooker and leave it to cook on low for 8 hours or on high for 4 hours, until the beef is tender.

Here’s What I Thought

Molly Allen for Taste of Home

Putting this meal together was as easy as can be. All I had to do was cut the meat, chop the veggies and throw everything into the slow cooker. Then I had the most incredible smell wafting through the house once it’s done. And better yet, the meat was fall-off-your-fork tender.

The recipe that appears in Magnolia Table lists 1/2 cup of sherry as an optional ingredient, which I chose to leave out. If you use sherry, adding 1/3 cup of water with it will give you enough liquid. I also opted to add in a thinly sliced yellow onion, along with a few cloves of garlic for more flavor. Those can certainly be left out, or you can even include other veggies like sliced carrots or corn.

I chose to pair this recipe with jasmine rice, but the options for sides are endless. Consider serving it with mashed potatoes, noodles or saffron rice as Joanna suggests. Either way, you’ll have a flavorful meal. It’s not fancy, but it’s certainly convenient. It’s truly the ultimate comfort food dish!