I Tried The VC10 Daily Glow Serum by Bioelements, Here's What Happened | Speaking Skincare (2024)

Have you ever found yourself lost in the world of anti-aging serums? I feel you. There are just so many options out there, and it can be super overwhelming. But don’t worry, I’ve got your back. Today, we’re going to dive deep into the VC10 Daily Glow serum, and I’ll share my honest thoughts and experiences with this product. I’m super excited!

I’ve been struggling with dull, tired-looking skin lately (hello, late nights and early mornings!), and I’ve been on the hunt for something that could bring back my glow. That’s when I stumbled upon Bioelements’ VC10 Daily Glow. I’ve always been a fan of their products and have had great experiences with most of them, so I was thrilled to give this one a try. I hope you find this review helpful!

Oh, and just so you know, this is not a sponsored review or anything – these are my genuine thoughts and experiences with the product. Pinky promise!

Here’s What You Need To Know About VC10 Daily Glow

VC10 Daily Glow is an anti-aging serum designed to fight free radicals, brighten the skin, and target the appearance of collagen breakdown. You can use it on your face and neck, and it’s cruelty-free (yay!). With regular use, the 30ml bottle should last you for around a month or two. This serum is suitable for all skin types, but as always, patch-test if you have sensitive skin or any concerns.

Bioelements is a well-known brand with a stellar reputation, and I’ve had friends rave about their products before. Some of the key ingredients in VC10 Daily Glow include vitamin C, vitamin E, and hyaluronic acid – we’ll go over these in more detail later on.

Does VC10 Daily Glow Work?

I’ve tried my fair share of anti-aging serums in the past, and some have left me feeling meh. So, I was super curious to see how VC10 Daily Glow would perform.

I started by incorporating VC10 Daily Glow into my morning and evening skincare routines, applying it after cleansing and toning. I used about two pumps of the product and gently patted it onto my face and neck. In the first week, I noticed that my skin felt more hydrated and had a subtle, healthy glow. The cooling, gel-like texture was a refreshing treat for my skin, especially in the mornings.

After about two weeks of consistent use, I saw a considerable difference in my skin tone – it became more even, and some of my dark spots and acne scars started to fade. My friends even commented on how radiant my skin looked, which was a major confidence booster!

In terms of long-term results, I noticed that after a month, some fine lines on my forehead and around my eyes were less visible, and my skin felt firmer overall. I believe this was due to the potent vitamin C and collagen-boosting properties of the serum.

Of course, no skincare product is perfect, and I did have a couple of minor issues with VC10 Daily Glow. First, the price is a bit steep, but given the positive results, I’d say it’s worth the investment. Second, I found the texture to be a bit sticky initially, but it absorbed quickly, and I got used to it over time.

Despite these minor flaws, I was genuinely pleased with my overall experience with VC10 Daily Glow and the noticeable improvements in my skin’s texture, tone, and radiance.

My Experience Using VC10 Daily Glow

When I first got my hands on VC10 Daily Glow, I was impressed with the sleek navy blue bottle and the dispenser. It felt high-quality, and I thought it would make a fantastic gift for a special occasion.

When I applied the serum to my skin, it felt cooling and had a fresh, natural citrus scent. I used about two to three drops for my face and neck, but feel free to adjust the amount based on your preference. Based on my experience and the countless skincare products I’ve tried, I’d recommend applying VC10 Daily Glow after cleansing and toning, but before moisturizing to get the most out of the product.

Is VC10 Daily Glow Worth the Money? A common question about this product is whether or not it's actually worth your hard-earned money. In our opinion, it is worth the money, but there are other brands that offer better value (in terms of effectiveness, price, and size).

Ingredients

Ingredients are the heart and soul of any skincare product, and it’s essential to know what you’re putting on your skin. So, let’s dive into the key ingredients in VC10 Daily Glow and see what they’re all about.

Vitamin C : A powerful antioxidant that brightens the skin, fights free radicals, and promotes collagen production. It’s suitable for most skin types, but be cautious if you have sensitive skin.

: A powerful antioxidant that brightens the skin, fights free radicals, and promotes collagen production. It’s suitable for most skin types, but be cautious if you have sensitive skin. Vitamin E : Another antioxidant that protects and nourishes the skin, while also providing some moisturizing benefits. It’s suitable for all skin types.

: Another antioxidant that protects and nourishes the skin, while also providing some moisturizing benefits. It’s suitable for all skin types. Hyaluronic Acid: A fantastic ingredient that helps retain moisture, plumps the skin and reduces the appearance of fine lines. It’s suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.

After examining the ingredients, I’m quite impressed with the high-quality and effective components Bioelements chose for this serum.

Would I Recommend It?

Navigating the world of anti-aging serums can be a challenge, but VC10 Daily Glow is one that I was excited to try. After using it for a month, I give it an 8.5/10 rating. The positive results, combined with the potent formula and Bioelements’ reputation, make it a standout product in the skincare world.

While VC10 Daily Glow isn’t going to replace my all-time favorite serum, I believe many of you will love it if you give it a try. Standout ingredients like vitamin C, vitamin E, and hyaluronic acid really make a difference in the skin’s appearance.

Before you jump into using the product, consider factors like price, texture, and fragrance to ensure it suits your preferences. If you’re interested in trying VC10 Daily Glow, you can purchase it from Bioelements’ website or various authorized retailers.

I hope this review has been helpful in your quest for glowing, youthful skin. Remember, skincare is personal, and what works for me may not work for you, so always listen to your skin and adjust accordingly. Check out Speaking Skincare’s top 10 best anti-aging serums available today! Happy glowing!