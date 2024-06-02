I went to Cheesecake Factory to see firsthand why it's a mainstay at so many successful malls (2024)

The Cheesecake Factory is more than a staple of US shopping malls – it's a sign of financial health.

is more than a staple of US shopping malls – it's a sign of financial health. Malls without a Cheesecake Factory were much more likely to be behind on their loans, Moody's found.

I stopped in to see how the symbiotic relationship looks for the restaurant chain and its host.

Sign up to get the inside scoop on today’s biggest stories in markets, tech, and business — delivered daily. Read preview Thanks for signing up! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed while you're on the go.

Advertisem*nt

The Cheesecake Factory first opened in Beverly Hills, California, in 1978 and has since grown to more than 200 restaurants across North America.

The chain is typically located in or near shopping malls — a commercial real estate segment that has seen a rough few years with changing shopping patterns.

As traditional so-called anchor tenants like Sears and Nordstroms have declined, mall owners have increasingly shifted their emphasis to experiential businesses like movie theaters, bowling alleys, and trampoline parks to increase foot traffic.