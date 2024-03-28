Identify your AirPods - Apple Support (2024)

Learn how to identify which generation of AirPods you have by using the model number. You can also learn to identify the model of your AirPods charging case.

Find the model number

You can use the model number of your AirPods to find out which generation of AirPods you have.

Look in Settings

Go to Settings > Bluetooth. Alternatively, you can go to Settings > [your AirPods].* Find your AirPods in the list (for example, "John's AirPods"). Tap the More Info button next to your AirPods.

* If your device doesn't have iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 or later and your AirPods are connected to your device, you can find the model number by going to Settings > General > About. Then scroll down until you see the name of your AirPods, and then tap the name.

Look on your AirPods

If you can't use Settings to get your model number, you can find it on your AirPods. The model number is on the first line of the text printed on the underside of each AirPod, or underneath the left cushion of your AirPods Max.

Identify your AirPods with the model number

Now that you have the model number, you can use it to learn which AirPods you have:

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case (USB-C)

Model number: A3047, A3048, A3049

Year introduced: 2023

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case (Lightning)

Model number: A2931, A2699, A2698

Year introduced: 2022

AirPods (3rd generation)

Model number: A2565, A2564

Year introduced: 2021

AirPods Max

Model number: A2096

Year introduced: 2020

AirPods Pro

Model number: A2084, A2083

Year introduced: 2019

AirPods (2nd generation)

Model number: A2032, A2031

Year introduced: 2019

AirPods (1st generation)

Model number: A1523, A1722

Year introduced: 2016

Identify your charging case

Find out which AirPods charging case you have by using the location of the status light and other details.

MagSafe Charging Case (USB-C) for AirPods Pro (2nd generation)

Model number: A2968

Year introduced: 2023

The MagSafe Charging Case (USB-C) for AirPods Pro (2nd generation) is compatible with Qi-certified wireless chargers, and it can align magnetically with MagSafe-compatible chargers. There's a USB-C port on the bottom of the case for plug-in charging. There's also an external speaker on the bottom of the case to indicate charging and battery status, and a lanyard loop on the side. The status light is on the front of the case, and the serial number is on the underside of the lid.

MagSafe Charging Case (Lightning) for AirPods Pro (2nd generation)

Model number: A2700

Year introduced: 2022

The MagSafe Charging Case (Lightning) for AirPods Pro (2nd generation) is compatible with Qi-certified wireless chargers, and it can align magnetically with MagSafe-compatible chargers. There's a Lightning port on the bottom of the case for plug-in charging. There's also an external speaker on the bottom of the case to indicate charging and battery status, and a lanyard loop on the side. The status light is on the front of the case, and the serial number is on the underside of the lid.

Lightning Charging Case for AirPods (3rd generation)

Model number: A2897

Year introduced: 2022

There's a Lightning port on the bottom of the case for plug-in charging. The status light is on the front of the case, and the serial number is on the underside of the lid.

MagSafe Charging Case for AirPods (3rd generation)

Model number: A2566

Year introduced: 2021

The MagSafe Charging Case for AirPods (3rd generation) is compatible with Qi-certified wireless chargers, and it can align magnetically with MagSafe-compatible chargers. There's a Lightning port on the bottom of the case for plug-in charging. The status light is on the front of the case, and the serial number is on the underside of the lid.

MagSafe Charging Case for AirPods Pro

Model number: A2190

Year introduced: 2021

The MagSafe Charging Case for AirPods Pro is compatible with Qi-certified wireless chargers, and it can align magnetically with MagSafe-compatible chargers. There's a Lightning port on the bottom of the case for plug-in charging. The status light is on the front of the case, and the serial number is on the underside of the lid. The last four digits of the serial number are either 1059 or 1NRC.

AirPods Pro Charging Case

Model number: A2190

Year introduced: 2019

Works with AirPods Pro

The AirPods Pro Charging Case works with Qi-certified wireless chargers. There's a Lightning port on the bottom of the case for plug-in charging. The status light is on the front of the case, and the serial number is on the underside of the lid. The last four digits of the serial number are either 0C6L or LKKT.

Wireless Charging Case

Model number: A1938

Year introduced: 2019

Works with AirPods (2nd generation) and AirPods (1st generation)

The Wireless Charging Case is Qi compatible. There's a Lightning port on the bottom of the case for plug-in charging. The status light is on the front of the case, and the serial number is on the underside of the lid.

Lightning Charging Case

Model number: A1602

Year introduced: 2016

Works with AirPods (2nd generation) and AirPods (1st generation)

There's a Lightning port on the bottom of the case for plug-in charging. The status light is on the inside of the case, and the serial number is on the underside of the lid.

Looking for the serial number?

You can find the serial number of your AirPods in the same place as the model number. Follow the steps at the beginning of this article. If necessary, you can learn other ways to find the serial number.