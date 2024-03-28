Identify your AirPods - Apple Support (2024)

Learn how to identify which generation of AirPods you have by using the model number. You can also learn to identify the model of your AirPods charging case.
Find the model number
You can use the model number of your AirPods to find out which generation of AirPods you have.
Look in Settings
Go to Settings > Bluetooth. Alternatively, you can go to Settings > [your AirPods].*
Find your AirPods in the list (for example, "John's AirPods").
Tap the More Info button next to your AirPods.
* If your device doesn't have iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 or later and your AirPods are connected to your device, you can find the model number by going to Settings > General > About. Then scroll down until you see the name of your AirPods, and then tap the name.
Look on your AirPods
If you can't use Settings to get your model number, you can find it on your AirPods. The model number is on the first line of the text printed on the underside of each AirPod, or underneath the left cushion of your AirPods Max.
Identify your AirPods with the model number
Now that you have the model number, you can use it to learn which AirPods you have:
AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case (USB-C)
Model number: A3047, A3048, A3049
Year introduced: 2023
AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case (Lightning)
Model number: A2931, A2699, A2698
Year introduced: 2022
AirPods (3rd generation)
Model number: A2565, A2564
Year introduced: 2021
AirPods Max
Model number: A2096
Year introduced: 2020
AirPods Pro
Model number: A2084, A2083
Year introduced: 2019
AirPods (2nd generation)
Model number: A2032, A2031
Year introduced: 2019
AirPods (1st generation)
Model number: A1523, A1722
Year introduced: 2016
Identify your charging case
Find out which AirPods charging case you have by using the location of the status light and other details.
MagSafe Charging Case (USB-C) for AirPods Pro (2nd generation)
Model number: A2968
Year introduced: 2023
The MagSafe Charging Case (USB-C) for AirPods Pro (2nd generation) is compatible with Qi-certified wireless chargers, and it can align magnetically with MagSafe-compatible chargers. There's a USB-C port on the bottom of the case for plug-in charging. There's also an external speaker on the bottom of the case to indicate charging and battery status, and a lanyard loop on the side. The status light is on the front of the case, and the serial number is on the underside of the lid.
MagSafe Charging Case (Lightning) for AirPods Pro (2nd generation)
Model number: A2700
Year introduced: 2022
The MagSafe Charging Case (Lightning) for AirPods Pro (2nd generation) is compatible with Qi-certified wireless chargers, and it can align magnetically with MagSafe-compatible chargers. There's a Lightning port on the bottom of the case for plug-in charging. There's also an external speaker on the bottom of the case to indicate charging and battery status, and a lanyard loop on the side. The status light is on the front of the case, and the serial number is on the underside of the lid.
Lightning Charging Case for AirPods (3rd generation)
Model number: A2897
Year introduced: 2022
There's a Lightning port on the bottom of the case for plug-in charging. The status light is on the front of the case, and the serial number is on the underside of the lid.
MagSafe Charging Case for AirPods (3rd generation)
Model number: A2566
Year introduced: 2021
The MagSafe Charging Case for AirPods (3rd generation) is compatible with Qi-certified wireless chargers, and it can align magnetically with MagSafe-compatible chargers. There's a Lightning port on the bottom of the case for plug-in charging. The status light is on the front of the case, and the serial number is on the underside of the lid.
MagSafe Charging Case for AirPods Pro
Model number: A2190
Year introduced: 2021
The MagSafe Charging Case for AirPods Pro is compatible with Qi-certified wireless chargers, and it can align magnetically with MagSafe-compatible chargers. There's a Lightning port on the bottom of the case for plug-in charging. The status light is on the front of the case, and the serial number is on the underside of the lid. The last four digits of the serial number are either 1059 or 1NRC.
AirPods Pro Charging Case
Model number: A2190
Year introduced: 2019
Works with AirPods Pro
The AirPods Pro Charging Case works with Qi-certified wireless chargers. There's a Lightning port on the bottom of the case for plug-in charging. The status light is on the front of the case, and the serial number is on the underside of the lid. The last four digits of the serial number are either 0C6L or LKKT.
Wireless Charging Case
Model number: A1938
Year introduced: 2019
Works with AirPods (2nd generation) and AirPods (1st generation)
The Wireless Charging Case is Qi compatible. There's a Lightning port on the bottom of the case for plug-in charging. The status light is on the front of the case, and the serial number is on the underside of the lid.
Lightning Charging Case
Model number: A1602
Year introduced: 2016
Works with AirPods (2nd generation) and AirPods (1st generation)
There's a Lightning port on the bottom of the case for plug-in charging. The status light is on the inside of the case, and the serial number is on the underside of the lid.
Looking for the serial number?
You can find the serial number of your AirPods in the same place as the model number. Follow the steps at the beginning of this article. If necessary, you can learn other ways to find the serial number.
