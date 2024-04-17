Impress Your Friends With Ina Garten's Very Best Thanksgiving Recipes (2024)

We've been independently researching and testing products for over 120 years. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more about our review process.
Thanksgiving dinner may be one of the most important meals you will serve all year — which means it's especially critical to only use recipes you trust (read: now is not the time to experiment!). When it comes to tasty, trustworthy recipes sure to please, Ina Garten (aka the Barefoot Contessa) has proven herself to be a reliable source. So while the pros in the GH Test Kitchen dream up their own triple-tested recipes for every holiday and occasion, we're thrilled to share Ina Garten's Thanksgiving recipes for extra inspiration.
The award-winning cookbook author and television host has put together a no-stress but superb meal for all of us, starting with her thyme-roasted marcona almonds and ending on a sweet note with pumpkin mousse parfaits, pecan squares and her famous apple crostata. In between, she has everyone covered with her top-rated Thanksgiving turkey, plus all-star side dishes (including roasted veggies and mashed potatoes).
If you're thinking there's no way you can cook like this celebrity chef, think again. Ina has shared her top tips for Thanksgiving with us in the past. And her advice is all about keeping things simple and straightforward. Two rules of thumb? "Never, ever test a new recipe on guests for any reason. This is particularly true on Thanksgiving," and "skip complicated appetizers," she said. Instead, she suggests serving nuts, good olives, or figs and prosciutto with wine or Champagne.
She also recommends writing out a menu and making a game plan in advance. So, go ahead and get started by taking a look through these top-notch Thanksgiving recipes from Ina Garten herself.
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
1
Luscious Roast Turkey
Brush the turkey all over with butter for a flavorful — and gorgeously golden-brown — bird.
Get the Luscious Roast Turkey recipe.
RELATED: 45 Easy Leftover Turkey Recipes That You Won't Get Tired Of
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
2
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
These creamy and slightly garlicky spuds swap in olive oil for the usual butter, but don't hold back on the heavy cream.
Get the Garlic Mashed Potatoes recipe.
RELATED: How to Reheat Mashed Potatoes and Make Your Holidays a Little Easier
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
3
Cape Cod Chopped Salad
This well-balanced salad, featuring crispy bacon, toasted walnuts and fancy blue cheese feels fit for a holiday feast.
Get the Cape Cod Chopped Salad recipe.
RELATED: 21 Thanksgiving Salads That Complement Turkey Perfectly
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
4
Herb and Apple Stuffing
Studded with apples, celery and parsley, this stuffing packs in tons of fresh fall flavor.
Get the Herb and Apple Stuffing recipe.
RELATED: 28 Leftover Stuffing Recipes That Make the Most Out of Thanksgiving's Best Dish
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
5
Homemade Gravy
A splash of Cognac or brandy takes this gravy over the top. No Thanksgiving turkey is complete without it!
Get the Homemade Gravy recipe.
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
6
Thyme-Roasted Marcona Almonds
Marcona almonds are extra buttery and delicious — just buy 'em from the store, sprinkle with salt and herbs and roast until warm and nutty.
Get the Thyme-Roasted Marcona Almonds recipe.
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
7
Winter Squash Soup
Start off your celebrations with a super-cozy one-pot soup.
Get the Winter Squash Soup recipe.
RELATED: 32 Easy Butternut Squash Recipes Perfect for Cozy Fall Dinners
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
8
String Beans with Shallots
Leave it to Ina to find a way to make these often-overlooked veggies the standout dish on the dinner table, using just four ingredients.
Get the String Beans with Shallots recipe.
RELATED: 23 Thanksgiving Green Beans That Are Delicious and Easy to Make for Turkey Day
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
9
Orange-Braised Carrots and Parsnips
These OJ-braised veggies get a little flavor kick from crushed red pepper flakes — double the amount for even more oomph. No shallots? Half a small onion also works.
Get the Orange-Braised Carrots and Parsnips recipe.
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
10
Brussels Sprouts Lardons
The addition of a smoky meat like bacon or pancetta will help convert any Brussels sprout haters.
Get the Brussels Sprouts Lardons recipe.
RELATED: 38 Brussels Sprout Recipes That Will Have You Asking for Seconds
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
11
Cranberry Fruit Conserve
It's time to skip the canned cranberry sauce. This sweet and tangy side gets crunch from walnuts and tang from lemon and orange zest.
Get the Cranberry Fruit Conserve recipe.
RELATED: 19 Cranberry Sauce Recipes That'll Convince You to Ditch the Can Opener
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
12
Butternut Squash and Apple Soup
Squash and apples in one dish? Talk about a fall dream come true. Serve with toasted baguette slices spread with goat cheese.
Get the Butternut Squash and Apple Soup recipe.
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
13
Pumpkin Mousse Parfaits
If assembling pumpkin pie recipes is too much work (we feel ya!), keep it simple with these 30-minute parfaits.
Get the Pumpkin Mousse Parfaits recipe.
RELATED: 80 Best Thanksgiving Desserts That Make Turkey Day Extra Sweet
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
14
Green Beans Gremolata
Top crisp-tender green beans with a bright and crunchy gremolata of parsley, Parmesan, pine nuts, lemon peel and garlic. Yum!
Get the Green Beans Gremolata recipe.
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
15
Raspberry Cheesecake
For a lacquer-like topping, toss fresh berries in warmed jelly. Easy!
Get the Raspberry Cheesecake recipe.
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
16
Baked Chocolate Pudding
This one's for all the chocolate lovers: A splash of framboise liqueur adds an elegant touch to Thanksgiving night's dessert.
Get the Baked Chocolate Pudding recipe.
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
17
Pecan Squares
Pecan pie has a whole new look — but the same quintessential (and delicious) flavor.
Get the Pecan Squares recipe.
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
18
Apple Crostata
The dough for this easier, free-form version of apple pie can be made in advance. All you have to do on the big day is roll it out, fill it, and pop it in the oven as you sit down to feast.
Get the Apple Crostata recipe.
RELATED: 50 Apple Desserts That Are Delicious to the Core
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
19
Ultimate Pumpkin Pie with Rum Whipped Cream
This pumpkin pie and its whipped cream topping are made with a splash of dark rum, making this American classic even more irresistible.
Get the Ultimate Pumpkin Pie with Rum Whipped Cream recipe.
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
20
Clarkson Potter Modern Comfort Food
20
Clarkson Potter Modern Comfort Food
Now 37% Off
Can't get enough? We totally understand. Check out Ina's latest cookbook for more staple sides, comforting mains and delicious desserts that will wow your guests at any dinner party.