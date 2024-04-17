Impress Your Friends With Ina Garten's Very Best Thanksgiving Recipes (2024)

We've been independently researching and testing products for over 120 years. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more about our review process.

Thanksgiving dinner may be one of the most important meals you will serve all year — which means it's especially critical to only use recipes you trust (read: now is not the time to experiment!). When it comes to tasty, trustworthy recipes sure to please, Ina Garten (aka the Barefoot Contessa) has proven herself to be a reliable source. So while the pros in the GH Test Kitchen dream up their own triple-tested recipes for every holiday and occasion, we're thrilled to share Ina Garten's Thanksgiving recipes for extra inspiration.

The award-winning cookbook author and television host has put together a no-stress but superb meal for all of us, starting with her thyme-roasted marcona almonds and ending on a sweet note with pumpkin mousse parfaits, pecan squares and her famous apple crostata. In between, she has everyone covered with her top-rated Thanksgiving turkey, plus all-star side dishes (including roasted veggies and mashed potatoes).

If you're thinking there's no way you can cook like this celebrity chef, think again. Ina has shared her top tips for Thanksgiving with us in the past. And her advice is all about keeping things simple and straightforward. Two rules of thumb? "Never, ever test a new recipe on guests for any reason. This is particularly true on Thanksgiving," and "skip complicated appetizers," she said. Instead, she suggests serving nuts, good olives, or figs and prosciutto with wine or Champagne.

She also recommends writing out a menu and making a game plan in advance. So, go ahead and get started by taking a look through these top-notch Thanksgiving recipes from Ina Garten herself.