Ina Garten Halibut Recipe - Easy Kitchen Guide (2024)

Get ready to embark on a culinary adventure with Ina Garten’s Halibut recipe. Known for her approachable and delicious dishes, Ina Garten has crafted a recipe that will make you feel like a gourmet chef in your own kitchen.

The recipe showcases succulent halibut fillets seasoned with a tantalizing blend of herbs and spices, resulting in a great flavor that will leave your taste buds dancing.

With our step-by-step instructions, even novice cooks can confidently whip up this impressive seafood dish that is sure to impress family and friends.

What Is Ina Garten Halibut Recipe?

Ina Garten’s halibut recipe is a delicious and simple way to prepare this large, meaty fish. The recipe calls for fresh halibut fillets, which are seasoned with salt and pepper and placed into a baking dish. A mixture of garlic, lemon zest, and parsley is then combined with olive oil and drizzled over the fish.

What Does It Taste Like?

Ina Garten’s Halibut recipe offers a delightful taste experience. The halibut, known for its mild and delicate flavor, becomes the star of the dish. The fish is seasoned with a blend of herbs, spices, and tangy lemon juice, resulting in a harmonious balance of flavors.

The marinade enhances the natural taste of the halibut without overpowering it. When cooked to perfection, the halibut remains moist and tender, allowing the flavors to shine through.

How Did I First Get Introduced To Ina Garten Halibut Recipe?

I first got introduced to Ina Garten’s Halibut recipe in 2021 when I was searching for a new dish to try. I stumbled upon her recipe for Halibut in Food & Wine magazine and it immediately caught my attention.

The simplicity of the ingredients and the promise of a quick and easy weeknight meal intrigued me. I decided to give it a shot, and I can confidently say that I was not disappointed.

The halibut turned out perfectly cooked, flaky, and tender, while the sauce added a delightful burst of light and flavorful notes. Since that day, I have been regularly preparing this recipe, as it has become one of my go-to dishes for a delicious and hassle-free dinner option.

How To Make Ina Garten Halibut Recipe?

Making Ina Garten’s Halibut is surprisingly easy. To get started, gather all the necessary ingredients and equipment. And follow the directions below:

Ingredients:

4 (6-ounce) halibut fillets: The main ingredient of the dish, halibut fillets provide a mild and tender fish flavor. Make sure to choose fresh and high-quality fillets for the best results.

The main ingredient of the dish, halibut fillets provide a mild and tender fish flavor. Make sure to choose fresh and high-quality fillets for the best results. 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil: Olive oil is used to coat the fish and add richness to the dish. Extra-virgin olive oil brings its distinct flavor to the recipe.

Olive oil is used to coat the fish and add richness to the dish. Extra-virgin olive oil brings its distinct flavor to the recipe. 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice: Lemon juice adds a bright and tangy element to the dish, complementing the flavors of the fish. Using freshly squeezed lemon juice ensures the freshest taste.

Lemon juice adds a bright and tangy element to the dish, complementing the flavors of the fish. Using freshly squeezed lemon juice ensures the freshest taste. 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped: Garlic brings a savory and aromatic flavor to the marinade. Finely chopping the garlic ensures that it disperses evenly and adds flavor to the fish.

Garlic brings a savory and aromatic flavor to the marinade. Finely chopping the garlic ensures that it disperses evenly and adds flavor to the fish. 1 1/2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley: Fresh parsley adds a fresh and herbaceous note to the marinade, enhancing the overall flavor profile of the dish.

Fresh parsley adds a fresh and herbaceous note to the marinade, enhancing the overall flavor profile of the dish. 1 1/2 teaspoons dried basil: Dried basil contributes a subtle herbal flavor to the marinade. It complements the other ingredients and adds depth to the overall taste.

Dried basil contributes a subtle herbal flavor to the marinade. It complements the other ingredients and adds depth to the overall taste. 1 teaspoon salt: Salt is a crucial seasoning element that enhances the flavors of the fish and marinade. It helps to balance the taste and bring out the natural flavors of the ingredients.

Salt is a crucial seasoning element that enhances the flavors of the fish and marinade. It helps to balance the taste and bring out the natural flavors of the ingredients. 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper: Black pepper adds a mild heat and a touch of spiciness to the dish. Freshly ground black pepper offers the best aroma and flavor.

Step By Step Recipe of Ina Garten Halibut

Step one

To begin, gather all the necessary ingredients for Ina Garten’s Halibut recipe. Next, prepare a shallow glass dish by lining it with parchment paper. This will prevent the fish from sticking to the dish.

Step two

Place the halibut fillets in the dish, making sure they are arranged in a single layer.

In a small bowl, combine the olive oil, lemon juice, minced garlic, chopped parsley, basil, salt, and pepper. Mix the ingredients together well to create a flavorful marinade.

Step three

Pour the marinade over the halibut fillets, ensuring that each piece is coated evenly. Cover the dish and place it in the refrigerator to marinate for about 1 hour. This will allow the flavors to penetrate the fish.

Step four

Preheat your oven to 450°F (230°C). Remove the dish from the refrigerator and pour out the excess marinade.

Step five

Place the dish with the marinated halibut fillets in the preheated oven, leaving them uncovered. Bake the fish for approximately 15 minutes or until it easily flakes apart when tested with a fork.

Step six

Once the halibut is cooked, remove it from the oven and serve immediately while it’s still hot and flavorful. Pair it with your favorite side dishes or enjoy it as is for a delicious seafood meal.

Nutrition Information

Total Fat 30g

Saturated Fat 4g

Cholesterol 102mg

Sodium 672mg

Total Carbohydrate 2g

Dietary Fiber 0g

Total Sugars 0g

Protein 39g

Vitamin C 3mg

Calcium 33mg

Iron 1mg

Potassium 938mg

What To Serve With Ina Garten Halibut Recipe?

When serving Ina Garten’s flavorful Halibut recipe, you’ll want to complement the delicate fish with sides that enhance its flavors and create a well-rounded meal. Here are some delicious options to consider:

Lemon Herb Rice

Roasted Vegetables (asparagus, cherry tomatoes, zucchini)

Steamed Broccoli

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Mixed Green Salad

How To Store And Reheat Ina Garten Halibut?

Storing Ina Garten’s Halibut recipe is relatively easy. Once you have prepared the recipe and cooked the halibut, allow it to cool completely and store it in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to three days.

If you want to freeze it, you can wrap the halibut in plastic wrap or aluminum foil and store it in a freezer-safe container. The halibut can be kept in the freezer for up to three months.

To reheat, you can either let the halibut thaw in the refrigerator overnight or microwave it on a low power setting until heated through.

You can also reheat it in the oven by placing it in a covered baking dish and heating it at 350°F for about 15-20 minutes until heated through. Remember to always ensure that the halibut is properly stored to avoid any bacterial growth and spoilage.

Can Pregnant Woman Eat Ina Garten Halibut Recipe?

Pregnant women should be mindful of their food choices, as some foods may be harmful to the fetus. It is important to ensure that the recipe's sausage is fully cooked to avoid any risk of foodborne illness.

It is important to ensure that the recipe’s sausage is fully cooked to avoid any risk of foodborne illness.

Pregnant women should also avoid consuming raw or undercooked meats, unpasteurized dairy products, and certain types of fish that high in mercury.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I use a different type of fish for Ina Garten’s Halibut recipe? While the recipe specifically calls for halibut, you can certainly try using other firm white fish such as cod or sea bass. Just make sure to adjust the cooking time accordingly as different fish may have varying thickness and cooking requirements. Can I substitute the white wine in the recipe? If you prefer not to use wine or don’t have any on hand, you can substitute it with an equal amount of chicken or vegetable broth. This will still provide some liquid and flavor to the dish. Can I make any modifications to the herb crust? Absolutely! Feel free to experiment with different herbs to suit your taste. You can try using a combination of parsley, thyme, dill, or even add a touch of lemon zest for a citrusy twist. Customize the herb crust to your liking and get creative! How do I know when the halibut is cooked through? Halibut is cooked when it becomes opaque and easily flakes with a fork. The cooking time will depend on the thickness of the fish. Start checking for doneness after the recommended cooking time and continue cooking until the fish is firm, flakes easily, and is no longer translucent.

Conclusion

Ina Garten’s Halibut recipe offers a simple and delightful way to prepare this delicate fish. With easy-to-follow instructions and a flavorful marinade, this recipe allows home cooks of all levels to create a delicious seafood dish that will impress.

Combining fresh ingredients and Ina’s expertise results in a perfectly cooked halibut with a burst of flavors. Whether you’re hosting a special dinner or simply treating yourself to a gourmet meal, Ina Garten’s Halibut recipe is a fantastic choice.

