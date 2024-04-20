Ina Garten Just Gifted Us With a Delicious 10-Minute Thanksgiving Side Recipe (2024)

The other day, I was mid-walk with my dog, and it hit me: Holy crap, Friendsgiving is this weekend, and I have no idea what to bring as a side dish. Usually, I would default to my usual, lumpia. It’s always a hit over the holidays, even if untraditional. But because my sister claimed it, my Friday night plans were to sit on the couch, a Skrewball-infused egg nog in hand, as the other scrolls endlessly through Pinterest. Barefoot Contessa host Ina Garten must have felt my procrastination-induced stress all the way in New York because she came in clutch with a 10-minute Thanksgiving side dish recipe.

Garten’s sautéed shredded Brussels sprouts recipe is perfect: It serves four to six, it’s a beginner-level recipe, and it takes less than 10 minutes to make.

“I love to make Brussels sprouts for Thanksgiving but NOT the soggy boiled ones I remember eating as a kid!” Garten wrote on Instagram.

Garten explained that for this Brussels sprouts recipe, she slices the veggie thinly in a food processor — “it takes 10 seconds!” she assures — and then sautées them in a large pan with olive oil, butter, salt and pepper for 5 to 7 minutes. She then tops off the dish with a drizzle of syrupy balsamic vinegar.

“Crisp, tender Brussels sprouts in under 10 minutes? That’s exactly what I need on Thanksgiving, when there are so many other things to cook!!” Garten, a woman after our own heart, writes.

The recipe calls for two, 12-ounce packages of fresh, trimmed Brussels sprouts; 2 tablespoons of unsalted butter; 2 tablespoons of good olive oil (Garten prefers Olio Santo extra virgin olive oil); Kosher salt (Diamond Crystal kosher salt) and freshly ground black pepper (Tellicherry peppercorns); 1 tablespoon syrupy balsamic vinegar (Fini balsamic vinegar).

This Thanksgiving side dish is apparently one of her husband Jeffrey Garten‘s favorites, too, as it was previously published in Ina’s 2016 cookbook Cooking for Jeffrey. And if it’s also Jeffrey-approved, you know it’s good.

Previously, Garten shared her must-have dish at Thanksgiving, green beans gremolata— basically an elevated, less goopy version of green bean casserole.

“On Thanksgiving, I always make some side dishes in the oven and some on the stovetop so I can get everything on the table at the same time,” Garten writes, adding that it’s the one side she makes every year. “I blanch the string beans, sauté them in olive oil and then sprinkle them with the ‘gremolata’ — a mixture of garlic, lemon zest, parsley, pine nuts, and Parmesan. Let’s just say, this isn’t your grandmother’s green bean casserole!”

And that it isn’t.