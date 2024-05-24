Income Tax Department | Tamil Nadu (2024)

ABOUT INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT

The Principal Chief Commissioner of Income tax, Tamil Nadu, exercises jurisdiction over the State of Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puduch*erry. There are eight Chief Commissioner of Income Tax and one Director General of Income Tax (Inv.) for the entire region of Tamil Nadu and Puduch*erry. The Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax is based at Chennai. Besides the Pr.CCIT, five Chief Commissioners of Income Tax and a Director General of Income Tax (Inv.) are based in the metropolitan city of Chennai . The other three Chief Commissioners of Income Tax are stationed at Coimbatore, Madurai and Tiruchirappalli.

The Principal Chief Commissioner of Income tax stationed at Chennai is the Cadre Controlling Authority of the Region and has the jurisdiction over the region. The other Chief Commissioners of Income Tax have distinct territorial jurisdiction. The Director General of Income Tax (Inv.) has jurisdiction over the Investigation Directorate entrusted with the task of carrying out Search and Seizure operations and monitoring assessment of search cases in Central Circles.

Separate Commissionerates with respect to Exemption, Vigilance, Intelligence and Criminal Investigation, International Taxation and Transfer Pricing are also stationed at Chennai. Out of these commissionerates, all the others are under the administrative control of the respective Chief Commissioners of Income Tax / Directors General of Income Tax with headquarters at New Delhi except the CIT(International Taxation) and CIT(Transfer Pricing). The Commissionerate of International Taxation and Transfer Pricing is under the administrative control of Chief Commissioner of Income Tax stationed at Bengaluru. A Regional Training Institute headed by an Additional DirectorGeneral of Income Tax is also located at Chennai under the administrative control of Director General of Income tax (National Academy of Direct Taxes), Nagpur.

Reorganization of jurisdiction of Income tax offices in this region has come into effect from 01.09.2020. At present, in Tamil Nadu and Puduch*erry region, there are Income tax offices in 37 stations which functions from 54 buildings. The work of the Department is administered on a territorial basis by the Principal Commissioners of Income Tax at Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai and through Ranges headed by the Additional / Joint Commissioners of Income Tax located at major cities and other stations.