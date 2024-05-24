Income Tax Department | Tamil Nadu (2024)

Table of Contents
BRIEF INTRODUCTION OF TAMIL NADU ABOUT INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT

Income Tax Department | Tamil Nadu (1)

Department Use

Important News:
Notice Inviting applications from reputed Cost Accountant Firms/Proprietary Concerns for empanelment as Cost Accountants - O/o. PRCCIT, Chennai Tamil Vari News - May 2024 - Issue - 12 Tamil Vari News - Issue -11, April 2024 Tamil Vari News Letter, Issue - 10, march 2024 Tamil Vari News - Issue - 9, February 2024 Tamil Vari News - Issue - 8, January 2024 Corrigendum for Professional Assistant - O/o. DGIT(Inv),Chennai Advertisem*nt - Professional Assistance Tamil Vari News - Issue - 7, December 2023 Tamil Vari News Letter, Issue - 6, November 2023 Young Professional Scheme 2023 of the CBDT - Publishing of the list of Selected Young Professionals - reg Calling for Applications from Retired Officers of IRS(IT) for filling up the post of Member of Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC) - Date of Advertisem*nt - 14/10/2023 Tamil Vari Newsletter, Issue - 5 - October 2023 ENGAGEMENT OF PROFESSIONALS UNDER YOUNG PROFESSIONAL SCHEME Tamil Vari News Letter, Issue 3, August 2023,

Income Tax Department | Tamil Nadu (3)

Flash News
Notice Inviting applications from reputed Cost Accountant Firms/Proprietary Concerns for empanelment as Cost Accountants - O/o. PRCCIT, Chennai

Income Tax Department | Tamil Nadu (4)

  • home
  • About us

Income Tax Department | Tamil Nadu (7)

BRIEF INTRODUCTION OF TAMIL NADU

Tamil Nadu is one of the most urbanized and most progressive states in India. It leads most of the states on several economic indicators. It is the 4th largest contributor to the Country’s direct tax revenues. The net collection recorded by the region during the financial year 2022-23 is Rs. 1,08,364 Crores, which works out to 6.52% of all India direct tax collections.

It is pertinent to note that Tamil Nadu and Puduch*erry Region has shown a significant increase in direct taxes collections from Rs. 4592 Crores in the financial year 2001-02 to Rs. 1,08,364 in the financial year 2022-23. During this period the ratio of Direct taxes collection to the Gross Domestic Product of the State has also risen from 3.08% to 3.63%. The tax base has also gone up from 26.07 lakhs to 47.06 lakhs. Similarly, compared to a total of 12.10 lakhs returns filed in during financial year 2001-02 more than 50 lakhs were filed during the financial year 2022-23.

ABOUT INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT

The Principal Chief Commissioner of Income tax, Tamil Nadu, exercises jurisdiction over the State of Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puduch*erry. There are eight Chief Commissioner of Income Tax and one Director General of Income Tax (Inv.) for the entire region of Tamil Nadu and Puduch*erry. The Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax is based at Chennai. Besides the Pr.CCIT, five Chief Commissioners of Income Tax and a Director General of Income Tax (Inv.) are based in the metropolitan city of Chennai . The other three Chief Commissioners of Income Tax are stationed at Coimbatore, Madurai and Tiruchirappalli.

The Principal Chief Commissioner of Income tax stationed at Chennai is the Cadre Controlling Authority of the Region and has the jurisdiction over the region. The other Chief Commissioners of Income Tax have distinct territorial jurisdiction. The Director General of Income Tax (Inv.) has jurisdiction over the Investigation Directorate entrusted with the task of carrying out Search and Seizure operations and monitoring assessment of search cases in Central Circles.

Separate Commissionerates with respect to Exemption, Vigilance, Intelligence and Criminal Investigation, International Taxation and Transfer Pricing are also stationed at Chennai. Out of these commissionerates, all the others are under the administrative control of the respective Chief Commissioners of Income Tax / Directors General of Income Tax with headquarters at New Delhi except the CIT(International Taxation) and CIT(Transfer Pricing). The Commissionerate of International Taxation and Transfer Pricing is under the administrative control of Chief Commissioner of Income Tax stationed at Bengaluru. A Regional Training Institute headed by an Additional DirectorGeneral of Income Tax is also located at Chennai under the administrative control of Director General of Income tax (National Academy of Direct Taxes), Nagpur.

Reorganization of jurisdiction of Income tax offices in this region has come into effect from 01.09.2020. At present, in Tamil Nadu and Puduch*erry region, there are Income tax offices in 37 stations which functions from 54 buildings. The work of the Department is administered on a territorial basis by the Principal Commissioners of Income Tax at Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai and through Ranges headed by the Additional / Joint Commissioners of Income Tax located at major cities and other stations.

BUDGET TARGET & COLLECTIONS FOR THE LAST 31 YEARS - GROWTH & ACHIEVEMENT

SnoFinancial YearTarget (Rs. In Crores)TN Collections (Rs.in crores)% YoY Growth (TN)All India Collections% YoY Growth (India)TN collection as % of All India colln
11991-1992 1108 15207 7.2914099
21992-1993 11231.351813119.236.1917008
31993-1994 135620.752029819.236.6818942
41994-1995 232271.242696611.958.6124644
51995-1996 2141-7.803356332.856.3831422
61996-1997 241512.803889124.466.2136476
71997-19983110267010.564827415.875.5345604
81998-19993184321620.454659124.136.9043375
91999-20004042375616.7957958-3.496.4854202
102000-20015415451920.316830646.616.6263787
112001-2002518145921.62691981.316.6464606
122002-20035522533616.208308820.076.4277752
132003-20046846638519.6615008880.644.25143703
142004-20058434834030.62132771-11.546.28124431
152005-2006114091084129.9916521624.446.56154375
162006-2007154911489137.3623018139.326.47215290
172007-2008174021694913.8231433036.565.39297381
182008-2009233612124225.333338186.206.36312576
192009-2010249422474516.4937806313.256.55353318
202010-2011301522937018.6944599517.976.59416625
212011-2012330413458617.7649398710.767.00459401
222012-201340528372717.7655898913.166.67521718
232013-2014428274252414.0963859614.246.66596072
242014-2015494795149721.106957928.967.40644295
252015-201651497514970.007419456.636.94690448
262016-2017592436055417.5984971314.537.13789159
272017-2018714996870013.45100207317.936.86933373
282018-201984119751529.39113768513.536.611062533
292019-20207823071366-5.041027634-9.676.94956268
302020-20215973059925-16.03937081-8.816.39877156
312021-2022810009018050.49139456648.826.471304386

Income Tax Department | Tamil Nadu (8)

Income Tax Department | Tamil Nadu (9)

TAMIL NADU - IT vs GSDP

SnoFinancial YearTN-IT Collections (Rs.in crores)TN-GSDPTN-IT collections growthTN-GSDP GrowthTN-NSDP
11991-1992110842069 42069
21992-19931123489101.3516.2648910
31993-199413565783320.7518.2451643
41994-199523226940271.2420.0061276
51995-1996214178767-7.8013.4969720
61996-199724159191412.8016.6979118
71997-1998267010468310.5613.8992689
81998-1999321611704420.4511.81105728
91999-2000375612864616.799.91112554
102000-2001451914679620.3114.11125970
112001-200245921488611.621.41126866
122002-2003533617115116.2014.97138242
132003-2004638518978219.6610.89153858
142004-2005834021900330.6215.40193645
152005-20061084125783329.9917.73228846
162006-20071489131052637.3620.44276711
172007-20081694935081913.8212.98313812
182008-20092124240133625.3314.40359391
192009-20102474547973316.4919.53430013
202010-20112937058489618.6921.92527912
212011-20123458675148617.7628.48751486
222012-2013372718554767.7613.84854825
232013-20144252496921614.0913.30968530
242014-201551497107277521.1010.681072678
252015-20165149711619630.008.311176500
262016-201760554133876617.5915.221302639
272017-201868700146505113.459.431465051
282018-20197515216302089.3911.271630208
292019-2020713661845853-5.0413.231845853
302020-2021599251943399-16.035.281943399
312021-202290180248480750.4927.862179655

Income Tax Department | Tamil Nadu (10)

TN-IT growth Vs NSDP Growth

SnoFinancial YearTN-IT collections growthTN-GSDP GrowthTN-NSDP
11991-1992 42069
21992-19931.3516.2648910
31993-199420.7518.2451643
41994-199571.2420.0061276
51995-1996-7.8013.4969720
61996-199712.8016.6979118
71997-199810.5613.8992689
81998-199920.4511.81105728
91999-200016.799.91112554
102000-200120.3114.11125970
112001-20021.621.41126866
122002-200316.2014.97138242
132003-200419.6610.89153858
142004-200530.6215.40193645
152005-200629.9917.73228846
162006-200737.3620.44276711
172007-200813.8212.98313812
182008-200925.3314.40359391
192009-201016.4919.53430013
202010-201118.6921.92527912
212011-201217.7628.48751486
222012-20137.7613.84854825
232013-201414.0913.30968530
242014-201521.1010.681072678
252015-20160.008.311176500
262016-201717.5915.221302639
272017-201813.459.431465051
282018-20199.3911.271630208
292019-2020-5.0413.231845853
302020-2021-16.035.281943399
312021-202250.4927.862179655

Income Tax Department | Tamil Nadu (11)

All India

YearGDP-IndiaNet Colln
1991-199255200015207
1992-199363020018131
1993-199473190020298
1994-199586800026966
1995-199695578733563
1996-1997123730038891
1997-1998139000048274
1998-1999159810046591
1999-2000176190057958
2000-2001210237668305
2001-2002228105869198
2002-2003245808483088
2003-20042754621105088
2004-20053242209132771
2005-20063693369165216
2006-20074294706230181
2007-20084987090314330
2008-20095630063333818
2009-20106457352378063
2010-20117674148445995
2011-20129009722493987
2012-201310113281558989
2013-201411355073638596
2014-201512541208695792
2015-201613567192741945
2016-201715362386849713
2017-2018170950051002037
2018-2019190101641137685
2019-2020145159581028335
2020-202113558473924901
2021-2022147355151383112
Income Tax Department | Tamil Nadu (2024)
Top Articles
Vegan Sauerkraut Soup Recipe (oil free, wfpb)
The best iPhone 13 Pro screen protectors for 2022 | Digital Trends
10 Expert Tips for Baking the Perfect Sugar Cookie
Atom Tickets - Check out showtimes and buy movie tickets for Regal Coldwater Crossing in Fort Wayne.
Latest Posts
Butter Pecan Fudge Recipe
Vegan Christmas Dinner - The Best Recipes for your Christmas feast
Article information

Author: Chrissy Homenick

Last Updated:

Views: 6443

Rating: 4.3 / 5 (54 voted)

Reviews: 93% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Chrissy Homenick

Birthday: 2001-10-22

Address: 611 Kuhn Oval, Feltonbury, NY 02783-3818

Phone: +96619177651654

Job: Mining Representative

Hobby: amateur radio, Sculling, Knife making, Gardening, Watching movies, Gunsmithing, Video gaming

Introduction: My name is Chrissy Homenick, I am a tender, funny, determined, tender, glorious, fancy, enthusiastic person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.