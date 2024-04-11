Incredible Sheet Pan Cashew Chicken Recipe (2024)

If you haven’t made a recipe from my friend Jessica of How Sweet Eats, you are in for an absolute treat. Jessica is the queen of delicious comfort food recipes and super seasonal eats. I could literally scroll through her Instagram all day.

Her new cookbook, Everyday Dinners: Real-Life Recipes to Set Your Family Up for a Week of Success, is full of incredible dinner recipes to serve the whole family or meal prep for just one or two. It was almost impossible to pick a recipe from the book to share, but when I made this sheet pan cashew chicken I knew I found a winner.

Get a sneak peek of the book with this nourishing dinner recipe, and be sure to pick up a copy of Everyday Dinners here!

Everything you’ll need for this sheet pan cashew chicken

First of all, how gorgeous is this healthy cashew chicken recipe? I’m loving all of the beautiful veggies paired with super flavorful chicken. Plus, it’s truly just made on one sheet pan for super easy cleanup. Here’s everything you’ll need to make it:

For the marinade: you’ll need some soy sauce (low sodium if you’d like), rice wine vinegar, regular or toasted sesame oil, garlic and fresh ginger.

you’ll need some soy sauce (low sodium if you’d like), rice wine vinegar, regular or toasted sesame oil, garlic and fresh ginger. For the veggies: we’re roasting up red, orange & yellow bell peppers and a red onion.

we’re roasting up red, orange & yellow bell peppers and a red onion. Chicken: you’ll dice up 2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts.

you’ll dice up 2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts. Cashews: okay the cashews roast up right along with the chicken and turn out AMAZING!

okay the cashews roast up right along with the chicken and turn out AMAZING! For topping: sprinkle on some fresh scallions or chives, plus toasted sesame seeds if you’d like.

Make it your own

Try new veggies. This sheet pan cashew chicken would also be delicious with broccoli, brussels sprouts or even sweet potato.

This sheet pan cashew chicken would also be delicious with broccoli, brussels sprouts or even sweet potato. Make it vegetarian. Feel free to swap the chicken for cubed tofu or chickpeas.

Feel free to swap the chicken for cubed tofu or chickpeas. Add a kick of heat. If you like spice try adding 1/4 teaspoon of cayenne pepper to the marinade. YUM.

What to serve with this cashew chicken recipe

There are tons of delicious ways to serve up this easy sheet pan meal. Try it with:

White or brown rice (my coconut rice would be perfect!)

would be perfect!) Quinoa

Cauliflower rice for a grain free, paleo & low carb option

for a grain free, paleo & low carb option Or even add it tortillas to make fajitas!

How to make sheet pan cashew chicken

Make the sauce. Whisk together all of the sauce ingredients until they’re well combined. Bake the veggies. You’ll then add your chopped veggies to a baking sheet, toss with half of the sauce, and roast them for just 15 minutes. Prep your chicken. While the veggies are roasting, place your cubed chicken in a bowl and cover it with the rest of the sauce so that it gets nice and coated. Cook the chicken. Take the pan of veggies out of the oven, scoot them over and add the marinated chicken to the other half of the sheet pan. This is where you’ll add your cashews, too! Roast everything up. Toss & serve. When everything’s done cooking, toss it on the sheet pan and serve with your fav side and a sprinkle of scallions and sesame seeds if you’d like.

The perfect meal prep dinner

Looking to meal prep this easy sheet pan cashew chicken recipe? Here’s how:

Make the sauce ahead of time and store it in an airtight container in the fridge. Chop up all of your veggies and chicken, and store them separately in containers in the fridge. Finally, cook your rice, quinoa, or anything you’re serving with the meal and store it in the fridge as well!

How to store leftovers

Add any leftover cashew chicken to an airtight container and place it in the fridge for up to 2-3 days. Simply reheat any leftovers in the microwave.

More one pan meals you’ll love

One Pan Tandoori Chicken with Spiced Coconut Rice



One Pan Ginger Chicken Meatballs with Peanut Sauce

30-Minute Sesame Chicken Green Bean Stir Fry



Get all of our amazing one pan meals here!

I hope you love this sheet pan cashew chicken recipe! If you make it be sure to leave a comment and a rating so I know how you liked it. And remember to get your copy of Everyday Dinners to try more of Jessica’s delicious recipes!

The

Ambitious Kitchen

Cookbook 125 Ridiculously Good For You, Sometimes Indulgent, and Absolutely Never Boring Recipes for Every Meal of the Day Preorder Now Jessica's Sheet Pan Cashew Chicken 4.71 from 27 votes Leave A Review Print Recipe See Also Kitchen Basics: A Very Useful Spicy Kale Pesto Recipe Prep Time 15 minutes minutes Cook Time 30 minutes minutes Total Time 45 minutes minutes ServesServes 4 servings Delicious sheet pan cashew chicken packed with a rainbow of veggies for the perfect weeknight dinner! This easy, healthy cashew chicken recipe is wonderful served with a side of rice or cauliflower rice and makes the best meal prep for busy weeks. Ingredients ⅓ cup soy sauce

3 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar

2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil (or regular sesame oil is fine)

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 teaspoons freshly grated ginger

1 red bell pepper, chopped into large chunks

1 orange bell pepper, chopped into large chunks

1 yellow bell pepper, chopped into large chunks

1 red onion, chopped into large chunks

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 cup raw unsalted cashews

Cooked brown or white rice, for serving

Chopped fresh scallions or chives, for topping

Toasted sesame seeds, for topping Instructions Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F.

In a bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, honey, vinegar, sesame oil, garlic and ginger.

Place the bell peppers and onion on a baking sheet and cover them with half of the sauce. Toss well. Roast in the oven for 15 minutes. Meanwhile, place the chicken in a bowl and cover it with the remaining sauce.

After 15 minutes, push all the vegetables to one side. Place the chicken pieces in the marinade on the baking sheet. Add the cashews as well. Roast for 12 to 15 minutes, until the chicken is cooked through.

Toss everything together on the sheet before servings. Serve over rice and sprinkle with scallions and sesame seeds. Recipe Notes Leftovers stay good in the fridge for 2-3 days To meal prep Make the sauce ahead of time and store it in the fridge. Chop the vegetables and the chicken and store separately in sealed containers in the fridge. Cook the rice the day before and store it in the fridge (if serving with rice). Nutrition Serving: 1serving (without rice)Calories: 423calCarbohydrates: 36gProtein: 22.4gFat: 22.9gSaturated Fat: 3.4gFiber: 4.9gSugar: 17.8g

Recipe by: How Sweet Eats| Photography by:Eat Love Eats