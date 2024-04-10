Indian Appetizer Recipes | 29 tasty how to make recipes (2024)

Indian Appetizer Recipes –Indian appetizers are a must for any party or get-together.
They are also great for family meals and homely occasions. There are a wide variety of Indian appetizers that you can serve at your next party.
They perfectly accompany your main course, and you can serve them with drinks.
Here we have listed some of our favorite Indian appetizer recipes that are easy to make and delicious.
They also have step-by-step instructions to avoid problems while making them at home.
In this section, we have listed some of the most popular Indian appetizer recipes on the web.
If you like these Indian appetizer recipes, then be sure to check out other Indian recipes that have something for everyone!
Table of Contents
Vegan Indian Appetizer Recipes
Ultimate Mushroom Bhaji in 15 Minutes
A great thing about a curry is all of the side dishes! It feels like such a treat to enjoy so many different textures and flavours as part of the same meal. This Mushroom Bhaji is delicious
Healing Indian Eggplant Hummus
A hummus that heals! This Healing Indian Eggplant Hummus is a perfect blend of roasted eggplant, chickpeas, and Indian spices like turmeric. It’s gluten-free, vegan, and fat-free, making it a delicious snack recipe for dipping or spreading!
Masala Vada Recipe - Chana Dal Vada
Masala vada (chana dal vada/lentils fritters) is a classic South Indian tea time snack cooked with chana dal, onion, spices, and herbs. This vegan and gluten-free vada is perfect for festivals and special occasions.
Indian Air Fryer Cauliflower Bites
These air fryer cauliflower bites are perfect as a side dish or an appetizer. They are marinated with Indian spices and cooked to perfection. Check out how to make these vegan and gluten-free cauliflower bites in air fryer. Gluten-free, vegan and peppered with aromatic Indian spices, these air fryer cauliflower bites will surely tantalize your taste buds! They are also a perfect accompaniment for your bbq parties along with paneer tikka and can be served as a side dish or an appetizer.
Vegan Baked Samosa Recipe
This baked vegetable samosa recipe is always in high demand at family gatherings. They’re a little time-consuming, but once you’ve got the hang of folding, it’s a breeze.
Whole Masoor Dal (Brown Lentils)
Lentils are an incredible way of eating a high fiber and protein diet! Masoor Dal is one of the easiest, most flavorful dump-and-go vegan lentil recipes that can be made stove top or in an Instant Pot. It pairs well with rice, naan, paratha, or by itself with vegetables.
Crispy Onion Bhaji
Golden, light, and perfectly crispy Indian onion bhajis made from scratch! A great gluten-free and vegan snack or appetizer that you can easily make in just 20 minutes.
Brinjal Bhaji in 45 minutes
Brinjal Bhaji, otherwise known as Aubergine Bhaji, is a staple in Indian restaurants all over the UK. And now this vegan recipe takes any Indian ‘fakeaway’ to the next level!
Gluten Free Indian Appetizer Recipes
Sweet Potato Tikki Recipe - How to make Gluten-Free Shakarkandi Recipes
Do you know these sweet and starchy root vegetables are a bundle of nutrition as they are highly rich in Vitamin A and are an amazing source of fiber and Vitamin C, that keep your fake hunger pangs in control, promises a healthy gut, and boost the immunity of the body?You can’t say NO to such a wonderful treat!
Curried Cauliflower Soup
Curried Cauliflower Soup is not only creamy and delicious, it’s also Paleo, vegetarian, and gluten free!
Indian Appetizer Recipes
Corn Cheese Balls In Air Fryer
These air fryer corn cheese balls are absolutely delicious and just melt in the mouth. They are perfect for parties,potlucks, get-together and easy to make. Corn cheese balls make a perfect appetizer for a party, potluck, or just as a snack. They are very easy to make and thanks to the air fryer, they can be made oil-free.
Masala Papad Recipe
This masala papad recipe is bursting with savory flavors and makes an easy appetizer snack. Masala papad is a popular Indian street food snack perfect for entertaining, casual hosting, or a happy hour menu.
How to make Bengali Style Vegetable Chop
Bengali Style Vegetable Chop is a popular snack from Bengal. Vegetable chops are prepared using beetroot, carrot and potatoes along with spices, coated with bread crumbs and deep fried till golden brown.
How to make Dahi - Indian Curd Yogurt
Make Dahi (curd), a creamy, luscious Indian yogurt the traditional way in the comfort of your own home with only two ingredients – whole milk and a yogurt starter!!
Samosa Pinwheels - Oven - AirFryer
This Samosa Pinwheels recipe is a light and crispy take on a popular Indian chaat. Potatoes, onions, green chili, ginger and spices get wrapped in delicate puff pastry and baked till it’s golden crisp. It’s a mouthwatering appetizer baked in the Oven or AirFryer.
Indian Crispy Onion Fritters
Onion fritters with cilantro mint dipping sauce are popular appetizers. Indian spices give the fritters beautiful color and taste.
Baked Bread Rolls – Healthy appetizer
Easy, tasty and so yum. But so much healthier than your regular bread roll. These baked bread rolls are the ultimate snack.
Rajma Tikki - How to make Kidney Bean Patties
Rajma tikkis are easy to make snacks for your evening tea. Rajma tikkis are also called rajma patties or kidney bean patties. This is a healthy and nutritious snack. Kidney beans are packed with protein, hence they are a good protein source, especially for the vegetarian population.
Honey Chilli Cauliflower - Chilli Gobi Recipe
Crispy Honey Chilli Cauliflower is a super addictive starter – fried cauliflower florets are tossed in a honey chilli sauce that’s sweet and spicy. It is a perfect appetizer for small parties or gatherings
Crispy Beetroot Cutlet - Indian Tea Time - Party Snack Or Starter
Crispy Beetroot Cutlet | Indian Tea Time/ Party Snack Or Starter is the perfect finger food in any party. As a host its important to have some ideas that you can make ahead of time and it makes your job so easy with such recipes. The bright red beetroot color and its sweetness are both evident in its taste. When mixed with mashed potato and any binding agent gives base for these tikkis/cutlet.
Potato Pakora – Aloo Pakora
Potato pakoras, or aloo pakora in Urdu/ Hindi, are the most favourite easy snacks. Because they are like golden nuggets. Crispy, a bit spicy and just so comforting for afternoon tea snacks.
Keema Samosa
This delicious recipe for Keema Samosa is the perfect handheld snack. Filled with a bright, spicy and smoky meat filling and fried to crispy golden perfection, you will love this tasty and savory appetizer.
Mixed Vegetable Pakora
Crispy mixed vegetable pakoras are vegetarian fritters that are deep-fried and served with chutney. They’re addictive, and one of Pakistan and India’s most loved street food snacks.
Indian Appetizer Recipes With Chicken
Banana Pepper & Tomato Baked Chicken
These Chicken Seekh Kebab are juicy, flavorful ground meat croquettes that are skewered, then grilled to perfection in the oven or air fryer. Enjoy them with green chutney for an irresistible appetizer, or wrap it up in Naan for a delicious meal.
Chicken Tikkas
Seriously, Chicken Tikkas are one of the most cooked Indian dishes at the Beisers’. Mostly because it’s less complicated than the rest of the plethora of Indian dishes. Let’s face it, most of them need a lot of time in kitchen. But this one is pretty straight forward, marinate the meat and cook it! The key to these flavor bombs is the marination. Once you perfect that, it’s no sweat!
Chicken Malai Tikka Boti
Chicken Malai Tikka Boti is succulent, creamy, and oh so very tender. This is an easy recipe that perfectly recreates this restaurant favorite at home, and you don’t even need a grill to make it!
Not-too spicy chicken kebab patties
These chicken kebab patties use minced chicken, and they have round flat-disc shapes. This is an easy chicken kebab recipe that you and your family can enjoy, even your little ones.
Best Tandoori Chicken
Tandoori Chicken – an iconic restaurant style smoky grilled chicken appetizer dish. It’s authentic, easy, and the best. This is definitely going to become one of your favourite chicken recipes this winter season.
Chicken Malai Tikka
A chicken malai tikka recipe for soft, juicy kababs on skewers that will simply melt in your mouth. Tender pieces of boneless chicken are marinated in a unique blend of yogurt, cream, cheese, papaya and spices and cooked on a grill or oven. Perfect for an outdoor barbecue or luncheon.