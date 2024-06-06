Indian Chicken Biryani Recipe-Recipe for Chicken Biryani (2024)

5K Shares

Homemade Fresh Indian Chicken Biryani Recipe with raita is a delicious and adaptable, and make a wonderful dinner or lunch.

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Here’s exactly how I make it. Rather how my Ammi used to make it. Every family has it’s own variation of the exotic biryani. No eid or party was complete without Ammi’s amazing biryani.

I used to wait for the biryani to get cooked and used to get restless as the aroma used to emanate the whole neighborhood.

How sometimes we wish that we had more time to enjoy the moments while it lasted. Can anything match the taste of a mother’s food.

No master chef or a michellin starred cook can replace the mom’s taste. I couldn’t even wait for the biryani to get it’s dum and used to plead with to eat it half cooked.

I can still the taste in my mouth right now. But alas, can never get it back.

The Indian chicken biryani recipe is a pretty easy biryani recipe.Indian Chicken Biryani Recipe-Recipe for Chicken Biryani.

If you have already gone through my Chicken Dum Biryani and Mutton Dum Biryani, you might have noticed that I don’t add tomatoes and the marinated meat is added to the cooked rice and left on Dum.

But my mom used to make the yakhni first with tomatoes and then add the half cooked rice and leave it on dum. Follow the ingredients and directions and you can never go wrong with this indian chicken biryani recipe.

Let’s start our indian chicken biryani recipe.

The use of India Gate – White Basmati Rice – Classic transforms the the taste from home-made to restaurant style.I strongly recommend using India Gate Classicfor all your biryani recipes, I feel no other rice comes close. And no, I was certainly not paid to say this.

It is the rice that we have been using it at my home when I was small too. So if you get this rice in the place that you live, definitely do try to use it.

Table of Contents Indian Chicken Biryani Recipe-Recipe for Chicken Biryani Ingredients Instructions Notes

Fareeha delicious indian chicken biryani recipe 4.38 from 8 votes See Also Shami Kabab | Shami Kebab - Swasthi's Recipes Print Recipe Pin Recipe Course Main Dish Cuisine Indian Ingredients 1 big chicken (approx 1200gms) cut into medium pieces

750 gms basmati rice soaked for half an hour

1 cup oil/ghee

4 onions finely sliced

2 green chili slit

2 tbsp ginger garlic paste

5-6 small ripe tomatoes finely chopped

1 bay leaf

4 cloves

2 one inch cinnamon sticks

4 cardamom

1/2 tsp shahi jeera

2 tsp red chili powder

2 tsp coriander powder

2 cup yogurt

salt to taste

2 tbsp lemon juice

bunch of coriander leaves / cilantro finely chopped

bunch of mint leaves / pudina finely chopped Instructions Heat oil/ghee in a large pan and add the bay leaf, cloves, cinnamon sticks, cardamom,shahi jeera and green chili and fry for30 secs

Add onions and fry till golden brown.

Add the ginger garlic paste and saute for another 30 secs. Add the red chili powder, coriander powder, salt, tomato, chicken and yogurt. Cook till chicken is done and the oil start leaving the sides of the pan.

Mix in the lemon juice, coriander leaves/cilantro and mint leaves. Switch off the flame and set aside this yakhni while you get the rice ready.

Boil sufficient water in a large vessel to cook the rice. Add salt and a tbsp of oil to the water. The oil helps to keep the rice seperate. Add rice to the boiling water.

Cook rice to 70% (This step is absolute crucial. Do not leave the kitchen at this point. If you don’t know how to identify the cooking of the rice. See notes below). Drain out the excess water immediately

Add rice to the yakhni. Do not mix. Add a teaspoon of ghee on top of the rice.

Cover with foil and close the lid. The foil do not let the steam escape.

Place on a tawa on cook on low heat for 15 minutes. If you do not have a tawa, cook on low flame for 10 minutes. (see Notes)

Mix the rice and gravy gently before serving. Serve hot with Raita. Notes To cook the rice perfectly, bring the water to a boil, add rice. When the water starts boiling again, cook for another 5 minutes. This absolutely depends upon the quality of the rice. When you press the rice between your fingers, it shouldn’t feel like a grain or feel cooked. It is somewhere in between. It is half grainy.

When you cook on a tawa, the bottom doesn’t get burnt.

Some people cover the lid edges with chapati dough to conceal the steam. Lazy me, opt for foil instead.

Help us provide you with more recipes by sharing this recipe with your friends.Please don’t forget to like and comment if you like this recipe.

For receiving exciting new recipes, subscribe to this blog.