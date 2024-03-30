Indoor Laser Light Projectors | Best Indoor Laser Lights for Events (2024)

Color
Indoor laser light projectors can create magical lighting effectsin seconds!Find the best indoor light projectors online for your next party or event.They are great to set the mood for a wedding, holiday party or any special event.Use a light projector indoors toinstantly add a colorful light show display at your home, business, orvenue.Find a professional indoorlight projector to create starfield laser light show at a large event or indoor laser star projector to illuminate bedrooms at night.
BlissLights ARK Aurora Light Projector
The BlissLights Ark shines a soothing abstract green laser "aurora" over a soft blue nebula cloud.This indoor projectorcreatesthe effects of the northern lights right on your wall and ceiling - the perfect atmosphere for movie night, listening to music, or...
The Night Stars Flameless Laser Candle is a unique and stylish candle equipped with a red laser and flickering LED light.The Night Stars Candle can be battery-operated or plugged into an outlet with the included power adapter. The timer lets...
The Red & Green Shimmer Laser Light projector creates thousandsof sparkling laserbeams to display on yourlandscape or house in minutes! The shimmer effect is a one of a kind feature that adds a true "wow" effect for the holidays. The...
Spectrum RGB Moving 18 Pattern Laser Projector with Bluetooth Speaker (SL-38)
The Spectrum Laser Lights 18 MovingPattern - Red,Green &Blue Laser Light Projector The SL-38 laser projector isSpectrum'sflagship multi-pattern laser projectorwith a built-in BlueTooth speaker! The audio-sync technology randomizes the laser light showto the beat of your music! Pairing is simple...
Spectrum Cannon RGB Moving 16 Pattern Laser Projector with Bluetooth Speaker (SL-39)
TheCannon16 MovingPattern - Red,Green &Blue Laser Projector by Spectrum Laser Lights TheCannon laser projector offers 16 large patterns and hasa built-in BlueTooth speaker! The audio-sync technology randomizes the laser light showto the beat of your music! Pairing is simple with...
Spectrum RGB Moving 18 Pattern Laser Christmas Light Projector (SL-37)
The Spectrum Laser Lights 18 MovingPattern - Red,Green &Blue Laser Light Projector The SL-37 laser projector isSpectrum'sflagship multi-pattern model and customer favorite!Offering18 moving laser patterns with color combination selection of Red, Green, and Blue, this projector gives you 54different color/pattern...
Firefly Yellow Laser Light Projector by Spectrum Laser Lights The Firefly Yellow laserlightsimulates summertime fireflies with yellow laser glow effects. In addition to the yellow firefly effect, the projector has a high-powered nebula blue LED cloud effect that creates a...
Spectrum Enchanter 48 Pattern 3D Laser Projector with Bluetooth Speaker (SL-41)
TheEnchanter by Spectrum Laser Lights - 48 MovingPattern Red,Green &Blue 3D Laser Projector TheEnchanter is the most advanced multi-pattern laser projector on the market with a built-in BlueTooth speaker! The audio-sync technology randomizes the laser light showto the beat of...
Spectrum RGB Moving Firefly Laser Light Projector (SL-33)
The Spectrum Laser Lights Moving Firefly - Red,Green &Blue Laser Light Projector This dynamic moving laser projector createsa wide starfield of over 100,000 points of light with multiple color combinationsto choose frommixingRed, Green, and Blue, giving you 9 color combination...
Spectrum Blue Galaxy Projector Green Laser and Nebula Cloud with Bluetooth Speaker (SL-43)
Blue Galaxy creates a mesmerizing firefly effect with thousands of green laser points, with an overlay of Blue Cosmic clouds in motion, displaying a truly stunning effect. For use Indoors or Outdoors, project the effect onto a wall or ceiling...
TheWhite Laser Light with 7 Full Spectrum Colors & Bluetooth Speaker TheSpectrum White Laser Projectordisplays a widepure white starfieldandhas 6 other colors to choose from! This projector hasa built-in BlueTooth speaker allowing you to have thelaser light show move to...
