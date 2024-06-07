Instant Pot Black Dal (Dishoom-Inspired Dal Makhani Recipe) (2024)

Published: · Modified: by Irena Macri · This post may contain affiliate links · 38 Comments
You will love in love with this creamy and buttery Instant Pot black dal recipe inspired by the famous signature Dal Makhani from London's Indian restaurant chain Dishoom. Made in a fraction of the time compared to the original (which is cooked for 24 hours in the restaurant), this incredible lentil dish will delight with its complex flavors and heavenly texture. It's gluten-free and vegetarian-friendly.
WHAT IS DAL MAKHANI?
Black dal or Dal Makhani is one of India's most loved dishes and one that is worth mastering. It is originally from the Punjab region and the primary ingredients are whole black lentils - also known as ural dal - butter and cream (sometimes beans are also used).
The dish gets its richness from the use of cream or butter, but it can also be prepared with yogurt, milk or no dairy. The name dal makhani literally means "buttery lentils".
One of the most delicious black dal recipes we've tried comes from London's Dishoom restaurant. Black lentils are slowly cooked in buttery, spiced sauce for almost 24 hours until incredibly rich, thick and creamy. The homemade version featured in Dishoom's cookbook is reduced down to about 4 hours of cooking, which is still quite long for most cooks until you enlist the help of the Instant Pot.
We have adapted Dishoom's recipe for the pressure cooker and simplified a few steps while staying as true to the original as possible. Using our method, you can enjoy this creamy Instant Pot dal in about 1 hour. Plus, it keeps really well in the fridge for 4-5 days and only gets better with time.
HOW TO MAKE INSTANT POT BLACK DAL
There are three parts to this simplified dal recipe:
- Pressure cooking the lentils - this is pretty hands-free and quick with the Instant Pot.
- Braising the pre-cooked lentils in the spiced buttery sauce - requires more attention as you need to stir the dal frequently while it's cooking down on Saute function. However, this is only 15-20 minutes versus 2-3 hours in the original stovetop method.
- Final thickening with cream - you have to continue to stir frequently so this last part also requires your presence but only for 5 more minutes.
You will find the full list of ingredients, instructions and nutritional profile for this dish in the recipe below. Here is a handy video showing how to make dal in the Instant Pot.
WHAT TO SERVE WITH BLACK DAL
Black dal Makhani is a nutritious dish full of plant-based protein, fibre and minerals. To achieve a complete protein profile (all essential amino acids), lentils and beans are best paired with grains so you can serve this dal with Basmati or brown rice or chapati or naan bread. You can also try our turmeric rice recipe here.
It can also be served as part of a larger Indian feast alongside other curry dishes. Being so rich, hearty and full of flavor, black dal is always a favorite both with vegetarians and omnivores so it's a great dinner party dish.
Dal Makhani Instant Pot (Black Dal)
Inspired by the famous black dal at Dishoom restaurant in London, this Instant Pot dal makhani recipe is incredibly rich and creamy yet it takes a fraction of the time of the original. It's nutritious, gluten-free, and vegetarian-friendly. Serve with rice, chapati or naan bread.
Prep Time15 minutes mins
Cook Time1 hour hr
Total Time1 hour hr 15 minutes mins
Servings: 6 servings
Calories: 308kcal
Ingredients
PART 1
- 1.5 cups dry black dal lentils known as Ural dal, about 300 g
- 1 liter water
- ½ teaspoon salt
PART 2
- 1.5 tablespoons butter
- ½ medium onion finely diced
- 1 tablespoon garlic paste minced or grated garlic
- 1 tablespoon ginger paste minced or grated
- ⅔ teaspoon red chili powder
- 1 teaspoon garam masala powder
- 4 tablespoons tomato paste 80 g
- 1.5 teaspoons salt
- 3 cups water
TO FINISH
- 1 tablespoon fenugreek leaves optional
- 3 tablespoons butter 90 g
- ⅓ cup heavy cream
Instructions
Add the dry black dal lentils to a large bowl and fill with cold water. Using your hands, rub the lentils in the water a few times and strain. Fill with clean cold water and repeat, strain again. Rinse the lentils this way 4 times.
Part 1
Add the rinsed, drained lentils to the Instant Pot and pour in about 1 litre (4-4.5 cups) of water, add salt and stir. Pop the lid on top, lock and set to Manual/Pressure Cook for 5 minutes at HIGH pressure. The Instant Pot will take about 10 minutes to come to pressure and the timer will begin. Once the timer is done, allow the pressure to release naturally. Note, the cooking continues during the release at a slower rate.
Once the pressure is released, open the lid and strain the pre-cooked lentils. Leave in a sieve.
Part 2
Rinse and wipe the inner pot and return to the pressure cooker. Press the Saute function and once the pot is hot, add about 1.5 tablespoons of butter or ghee (25 grams) and onions and cook for 1-2 minutes to soften.
Then add the garlic and ginger paste and stir through. Now add the chilli powder and garam masala spices, stir through and add the pre-cooked lentils, tomato paste, and salt. Stir through and cover with cold water, about 3 cups. Stir through really well, making sure the scrape the bottom from any stuck bits.
Cook on Sauté for 15 minutes, stirring frequently! The lentils will slow integrated into the cooking broth, thickening it along the way. Some of the water will also evaporate.
Part 3
After about 15 minutes, add 3 more tablespoons of butter and fenugreek leaves, if using. Cook on Saute for 5-7 more minutes, stirring frequently once again. Then add the cream and stir for 5 more minutes.
Nutrition
Calories: 308kcal | Carbohydrates: 33g | Protein: 14g | Fat: 14g | Saturated Fat: 9g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g | Monounsaturated Fat: 4g | Trans Fat: 0.3g | Cholesterol: 38mg | Sodium: 953mg | Potassium: 610mg | Fiber: 15g | Sugar: 3g | Vitamin A: 704IU | Vitamin C: 6mg | Calcium: 58mg | Iron: 4mg
CourseMain
CuisineIndian
KeywordCurry, Gluten-Free, Indian Cuisine, Lentils, Vegan, vegetarian instant pot recipes
Flip Harris
I love the Dishoom book version and felt sure the Instant Pot could speed up the process, and here it is, thank you so much. Last stage bubbling just now and looks and tastes perfect!
Jordan
Loved!! Added one more tsp of garam Marsala, but followed the directions exactly! Came out perfect and I will be making again!
Instant Pot Eats
Thanks, Jordan. Good to know it still works with extra spice.
Hungry for Lentils
What's the point of using an instant pot if the natural pressure release takes an hour? Bad recipe.
Clara
The recipe came out okay but it seemed very bland....like it was missing something. Can't quite work out what though. Edible but boring.
David Patrício ussene
Adorei
mike
Will be trying this recipe tomorrow morning. As a vegetarian & Instant Pot fan, wanted to say how much I LOVE this website. A few years ago learned how to make basic kitchari with the Instant Pot, but now simple cooking ideas has greatly expanded
melanie
I made this as a hybrid of the Dishoom cookbook recipe and the instant pot recipe. I followed your instructions for part 1 to save some time, and then transferred the lentils to the stovetop to finish. Turned out beautifully!
Instant Pot Eats
Thanks so much 🙂
Able
Absolutely top notch loved it never made Dahl before but will certainly be making it again.
Ann Fabrizio
Thank you!
Jay Williams
Really delicious, thank you!
I don’t have any cream in so I used full fat Greek yogurt in its place; otherwise followed the recipe. I found it needed more time to simmer to get the right consistency but I had a good album to listen to which made the time a pleasure.
I will definitely make it again! I very much appreciate the recipe, thanks again.
Instant Pot Eats
Thanks, Jay 🙂
Jackie
I have just made this today, it’s stunning. I have eaten it in Dishoom, and cooked it from the Dishoom cookbook and this is every it as delicious. I had to simmer for bout 25-30 mins to get the water absorbed, but am so glad I have found it. Thank you
Instant Pot Eats
Thanks, Jackie. I love this recipe too because of the original dish. I remember looking at the cookbook recipe and it takes much much longer, so I was happy to develop the Instant Pot version. Just as good!
Joan Macpherson
I made it exactly as you suggested and loved it, ( I had only friends word that Dishoom ‘s was fabulous,) ..It is a good and it freezes well. I had it in Dishoom Covent Garden on Wednesday and I could not tell the difference. I now will try it with coconut oil, coconut cream and yogurt. Thanks for your recipe.
I live in Scotland and have wanted to go to Dishoom’s in Edinburgh for ages unfortunately the day I booked the lift was out of order and my daughter in law told me three flights of steep stairs was too much for my knackered knees.
Instant Pot Eats
Many thanks, glad you loved it AND that it tasted so similar to the original dish.
Tom C
Would soaking the urad dal overnight contribute anything or is that simply unnecessary in this preparation?
Thank you--great to include this recipe.
(PS I think you mean urad not Ural in Step 1 line 1.)
Melinda T.
This looks sooooo yummy! Planning to make it sometime in the next week or so. One question: black lentils may be difficult to find in my area, although I think there is a store that carries them. If I can't find them, though, can you advise on substituting maybe red lentils, or French green lentils? Would the cooking time be the same?
Thank you!
Instant Pot Eats
Hey Melinda, you can substitute with either of those. I find that red and green lentils take just a little bit less time to cook, so I would reduce the Part 1 cooking time to 3 minutes for red and 4 minutes for green. The rest is the same.
Martina OReilly
We had Black Dal in Dishoom Edinburgh last Saturday night. I thought it was one of the most delicious dishes I have ever tasted. I desperately wanted to try it out myself but the thought of a pan bubbling for 5 hours in high summer turned me off. I couldn’t believe my luck when I found this recipe. It is bang on 100% Absolutely delicious. Measurements and timings are perfect. I reduced cream and butter slightly but it did not detract from the finished dish. Thank you.
Instant Pot Eats
Thanks, Martina. I am so glad that you thought it was close to the original, or at least equally delicious. We appreciate your kind feedback!
Sonal
How do I modify the recipe qty, time, etc with pre-cooked beans?
Instant Pot Eats
Skin Part 1 and follow the rest of the instructions/ingredients 🙂
Monisha
I cooked the daal for 5 minutes then natural release. They were overcooked
Instant Pot Eats
Was it soaked lentils or unsoaked? That can affect how cooked they come out.
Chantae
Thank you! I had this in London and it was easily my favourite restaurant. I loved this recipe. For my personal taste, the additional butter at the end was not necessary.
Sandra Murphy
How much yogurt should be used instead of the heavy cream?
Instant Pot Eats
The same amount 🙂
Katherine Stansfield
I made this and it was wonderful. I had this at an Indian wedding many years ago and never found out what it was. Now I know it was dal malhini. I made it with olive oil spread and plantlea double cream and although maybe not quite as nice as the butter version or was still fantastic. Thank you for sharing your recipe. I shall be making it regularly.
Rebecca
This is great! I love the black dal at Dishoom and this is a brilliant homemade version.
Reply
Thanks, Rebecca.
Pierre de Villers
Tastes great! Followed the recipe except that I used 18% cream because that is what I have in my fridge :). Will make this again for sure, it is worth the bit of extra time it takes to prepare.
Instant Pot Eats
Thanks, Pierre. Glad you enjoyed it!
Helen
Is there any healthier substitutes you can use for the cream and butter or any non dairy alternative?
Thanks!
Instant Pot Eats
The authentic version calls for those two ingredients but you can use a dairy-free butter alternative or a lighter type of butter, and light cream would also help to cut down on calories here. You could add coconut cream or milk instead of dairy one but the flavor will be a little more tropical/Sri Lankan, which is still super nice so you might want to try that instead.
Brenda Fincke
Hi I've made this before and it is really tasty, but I'm not sure if I am getting the correct consistency.
Please clarify this part:
"stir through and add the pre-cooked lentils, tomato paste, butter and salt. "
Which butter is this because I used 1.5 T of butter that was mentioned in the ingredients part of the recipe when I cooked the onions. Am I to add more here, if so how much?
Also when instructed to "Stir through and cover with cold water, about 3 cups," is that correct, because the ingredients say to add just one cup of water?
Instant Pot Eats
Hey Brenda,
I clarified which Part of the ingredients to use through the recipes. Butter - that was mentioned twice, you're right. In that part of cooking just 1.5 tbsp of butter you use to saute the onions. 3 cups of water is correct, I think that's what it says in Ingredients as well. Not sure where you saw 1 cup but I will double-check.
Consistency-wise - are you straining the pre-cooked lentils before returning them back to the pot? Another reason, you may just need to cook on Saute uncovered for a little longer to evaporate a bit more liquid if it feels too thin. It's also fine to reduce the water to 2 or 2.5 cups if you prefer it thicker.
Hope it helps!
