Instant Pot Bò Kho Recipe – Vietnamese Beef Stew – FOOD is Four Letter Word (2024)

When the calendar begins to reach October I have a few things on my mind. First would be Halloween, and decorating for my favorite holiday. Next would be anticipating the time change and adjusting to darkness at dinner time. And finally, I dream of hearty dishes to accompany the cooling weather, and changing of the autumn leaves. For me, this dish is Bò Kho.

I love bread. And I love rich and flavorful beef stew. If you can think of a better way to combine these coveted items than Bo Kho, please let me know—because I can’t. The broth is so intense. I make mine with tomato paste to really condense the tanginess without watering down the other flavors. The lemongrass, ginger and five spice essence is bold and lingers on your tongue for a few moments. I’ve discovered the perfect timing for beef shank—so much so that it becomes beef butter and melts in your mouth. With my technique and recipe, you get the best of both worlds—buying a cheaper cut of meat but never compromising on flavor or tenderness.

A guilty pleasure of mine is taking spreadable Kerry Gold and slathering it all over a baguette, dipping it in the zesty broth. The contrast between the tomatoey zest and the ultra rich Irish Butter gets me every time. Non traditional pairing sure, but an East meets West delight just like the dish of Bò Kho itself.

