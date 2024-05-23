Instant Pot Brown Sugar Garlic Chicken (10 Mins Recipe) - Rasa Malaysia (2024)

Table of Contents
Instant Pot Chicken Thighs Other Recipes You Might Like How Long Does It Take to Cook Instant Pot Chicken? How Do You Pressure Cook Chicken in an Instant Pot? How Many Calories per Serving? What Dishes to Serve with This Recipe? Pasta Recipes – One Pot Pasta Brown Butter Garlic Honey Roasted Carrots Lemon Herb Roasted Potatoes Garlic Green Beans Sign up for our newsletter! Instant Pot Brown Sugar Garlic Chicken Ingredients Instructions Notes Nutrition

Recipe IndexJump to Recipe

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my privacy policy.

Juicy and fall-off-the-bone chicken thighs with brown sugar garlic sauce, pressure cooked in an Instant Pot for 8 mins. Instant Pot chicken dinner is so easy!

Instant Pot Brown Sugar Garlic Chicken (10 Mins Recipe) - Rasa Malaysia (1)

Instant Pot Brown Sugar Garlic Chicken (10 Mins Recipe) - Rasa Malaysia (2)

Table of Contents

Instant Pot Chicken Thighs

How to cook chicken thighs in an Instant Pot? This brown sugar garlic chicken is the perfect recipe to make chicken thighs in an Instant Pot.

The pressure cooking of Instant Pot ensures that the chicken thighs are perfectly cooked, stay juicy, moist and tender.

The combinations of garlic and brown sugar work like magic with chicken, making it one of the easiest instant pot chicken recipes you can make for the entire family.

Instant Pot Brown Sugar Garlic Chicken (10 Mins Recipe) - Rasa Malaysia (3)

Other Recipes You Might Like

  • Instant Pot Honey Garlic Chicken
  • Instant Pot Creamy Garlic Mushroom Chicken
  • Instant Pot Honey Sesame Chicken

How Long Does It Take to Cook Instant Pot Chicken?

It takes about 5 -10 minutes to cook chicken in an Instant Pot, depending on the chicken parts used in the recipe.

Below are the general guidelines on the time for cooking chicken in an Instant Pot, based on my past experiences:

Instant Pot Brown Sugar Garlic Chicken (10 Mins Recipe) - Rasa Malaysia (4)
  • Wingettes and drumettes – 5 minutes
  • Whole chicken wings – 6 minutes
  • Chicken drumsticks and chicken thighs – 8 minutes
  • Chicken breasts – 10 minutes

Can you cook frozen chicken in an Instant Pot? Yes, you can cook frozen chicken thighs, chicken breasts, wings and legs in an Instant Pot.

Just add 2 minutes to the time above if you use frozen chicken from the refrigerator.

Instant Pot Brown Sugar Garlic Chicken (10 Mins Recipe) - Rasa Malaysia (5)

How Do You Pressure Cook Chicken in an Instant Pot?

You need at least 1/2 cup of liquid in an Instant Pot to pressure cook chicken. You may also use up to 1 cup of liquid but 1/2 cup is enough to cook chicken.

1 cup is too much liquid as the process of pressure cooking doesn’t vaporize the liquid, instead, it forces the moisture of the chicken out of the meat, creating more liquid in the Instant Pot.

Instant Pot Brown Sugar Garlic Chicken (10 Mins Recipe) - Rasa Malaysia (6)
Instant Pot Brown Sugar Garlic Chicken (10 Mins Recipe) - Rasa Malaysia (7)

How Many Calories per Serving?

This recipe is only 477 calories per serving.

What Dishes to Serve with This Recipe?

For a wholesome meal and easy weeknight dinner, I recommend the following recipes.

For more great recipes like this, sign up for our newsletter. We’ll send daily recipes you’ll love!

Join

Sign up for our newsletter!

Instant Pot Brown Sugar Garlic Chicken

Juicy and fall-off-the-bone chicken thighs with brown sugar garlic sauce, pressure cooked in an Instant Pot for 8 mins. Instant Pot chicken dinner is so easy!

See Also
Air Fryer Pizza Egg Rolls - Recipe Diaries

4.52 from 201 votes

Print

By Bee Yinn Low

Yield 4 people

Prep 10 minutes mins

Cook 10 minutes mins

Total 20 minutes mins

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 - 2 lbs. (750g-900g) bone-in skin-on chicken thighs
  • salt
  • ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 4 cloves garlic (minced)
  • 1/2 - 3/4 cup chicken broth
  • 3 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
  • 3 dashes cayenne pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt or more to taste
  • 1 tablespoon chopped parsley

Instructions

  • Season the chicken thighs with salt and ground black pepper on both sides of the chicken. Turn on the Saute mode on your Instant Pot. As soon as the pot is fully heated and hot, add the olive oil. Pan sear the chicken thighs (skin side down first) until both sides turn nicely brown.

    Instant Pot Brown Sugar Garlic Chicken (10 Mins Recipe) - Rasa Malaysia (12)

  • You can also pan-sear the chicken in a skillet and then transfer them over to the Instant Pot. Add the minced garlic and saute until light brown.Add the chicken broth, brown sugar, apple cider vinegar, cayenne pepper and salt.

    Instant Pot Brown Sugar Garlic Chicken (10 Mins Recipe) - Rasa Malaysia (13)

  • Cover the pot and select Manual and set to High pressure for 8 minutes. When it beeps, turn to Quick Release. When the valve drops, remove the lid carefully and turn to Saute mode to reduce the sauce if it's too watery.

  • Add the chopped parsley and serve immediately.

Notes

Watch the cooking video on this page for step-by-step guide.

I used a 6-quart Instant Pot. If you don't have an Instant Pot, you can make this recipe in a slow cooker, or on your stove top. If you use a slow cooker, Use high heat and cook for 3 hours. For stove top, just pan-fry the chicken and then add in all the ingredients of the sauce. Simmer on low heat and cook until the chicken meat is tender.

I used organic chicken thighs, so they are very small. If you use regular chicken thighs, you can increase the pressure cooking time to 10 minutes for tender meat.

Course: Instant Pot Recipes

Cuisine: Asian

Keywords: Instant Pot Brown Sugar Garlic Chicken

Nutrition

Nutrition Facts

Instant Pot Brown Sugar Garlic Chicken

Amount Per Serving (4 people)

Calories 477Calories from Fat 315

% Daily Value*

Fat 35g54%

Saturated Fat 8g50%

Cholesterol 166mg55%

Sodium 387mg17%

Carbohydrates 10g3%

Sugar 8g9%

Protein 28g56%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Notice: Nutrition is auto-calculated, using Spoonacular, for your convenience. Where relevant, we recommend using your own nutrition calculations.

Instant Pot Brown Sugar Garlic Chicken (10 Mins Recipe) - Rasa Malaysia (2024)
Top Articles
Easy French Onion Soup Recipe (Seriously, The Only Recipe You Need!)
Sourdough Cornbread Recipe (Vegan & GF Options)
Weather in KECI-TV (Missoula) ⛅ (Montana), United States - Weather Forecast
Missoula, Montana 14 Day Local Weather
Latest Posts
Vegan Wild Rice Mushroom Soup Recipe
Instant Pot Mushroom Risotto with Pumpkin | Recipes From A Pantry
Article information

Author: Pres. Lawanda Wiegand

Last Updated:

Views: 6308

Rating: 4 / 5 (51 voted)

Reviews: 82% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Pres. Lawanda Wiegand

Birthday: 1993-01-10

Address: Suite 391 6963 Ullrich Shore, Bellefort, WI 01350-7893

Phone: +6806610432415

Job: Dynamic Manufacturing Assistant

Hobby: amateur radio, Taekwondo, Wood carving, Parkour, Skateboarding, Running, Rafting

Introduction: My name is Pres. Lawanda Wiegand, I am a inquisitive, helpful, glamorous, cheerful, open, clever, innocent person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.