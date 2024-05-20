Instant Pot Chana Masala Recipe (vegan) | The First Mess (2024)

Instant Pot chana masala is naturally vegan, nourishing, flavourful, relies on mostly pantry ingredients, and cooks for only 6 minutes! Naturally vegetarian dishes like chana masala are popular in their origin country India due to religious beliefs pertaining to animal consumption in Hinduism and Jainism.



Hey, are you one of those people that grabbed an Instant Pot during a Black Friday/Boxing Day sale and then… just kinda forgot about it? I might be a couple years late to this home cooking phenomenon, but I absolutely love my Instant Pot. It’s a dream for making extra flavourful broths (the foundation of so many plant-based foods), beans without soaking, brown rice and steel cut oats in a flash, creamy dals, risotto, and just general hands-off cooking. Once the holidays get going in their full swing, I think we could all use some nourishing, pantry-friendly recipes that can be cooking away without the need for intervention or constant babysitting. Not exactly a newsflash, but I love that this machine gets things done so that I can focus on other things like snuggling my dogs or maybe folding laundry ;)

I find that the Instant Pot really shines with stews, dal, and other slightly soupy things. The sealed nature of pressure cooking makes for some seriously robust flavour. I freaking LOVE salt and my palette tends to veer over to salty tastes a little further than most. I find myself adding much less to concoctions that I’m cooking up in the Instant Pot, which probably isn’t a bad thing! With this chana masala, you get perfectly seasoned and evenly sauced chickpeas that are spicy, meaty, and perfect with a bit of flatbread or a scoop of rice. It’s exactly the right thing for busy, wintery evenings.

Chana masala is most popular in northern India, but it is enjoyed across the country. Naturally vegetarian dishes like this are popular in India due to religious beliefs pertaining to animal consumption in Hinduism and Jainism. It seems that traditionally, chana masala is on the drier side than what I’ve presented here. Traditional recipes such as this one from Dassana’s Veg Recipes will include a sour note from amchoor, a dried mango powder. I do not use that in this recipe.

Even though I’m guessing that a lot of my readers are celebrating all things pie, mashed potatoes, gravy, squash etc. this week, I’m posting something for your possible new piece of cooking gear. My logic here is that most of you will want something healthy and super easy once the feasts are over, so just tuck this one in your back pocket for next week. For everyone else, this is just another amazing thing to make in your Instant Pot, whether well-used or collecting dust in a dark cabinet.

Let me know in the comments if you’re interested in more Instant Pot recipes. For more inspiration on that front, you can check out my Easy Vegan Instant Pot Mushroom Risotto and these Spicy Buffalo Refried Beans. Love to you all.