Instant Pot Chicken Noodle Soup - Easy and Healthy Recipe (2024)

An easy recipe for Instant Pot Chicken Noodle Soup, perfect for cold winter days! This delicious chicken soup is quick and easy to make in your pressure cooker.

This Instant Pot Chicken Noodle Soup was the first Instant Pot recipe that I ever published on Kristine’s Kitchen, and it’s still a favorite to this day. After making this soup many times, I’ve improved the recipe to make it even easier and more foolproof. I’m re-sharing this homemade chicken noodle soup with more tips to make it the best ever.

When you want a hearty and comforting meal that will warm you from the inside out, this Instant Pot chicken soup is the perfect thing. I make this soup often throughout the year, especially when the weather is cool or when someone in my family is sick. When you’re not feeling well, there’s nothing like a nourishing bowl of Mom’s chicken noodle soup to make you feel better.

Easy Chicken Noodle Soup

This chicken noodle soup recipe is made completely in the Instant Pot, from sautéing the vegetables, to simmering the soup and cooking the noodles. With your Instant Pot you can make this easy chicken noodle soup from scratch in less time. If you prefer a recipe that you can prepare in the morning and cook all day, try my Crockpot Chicken Noodle Soup.

This quick chicken noodle soup has tender shredded chicken, carrots, celery and noodles in a flavorful broth. I’m always amazed at how flavorful Instant Pot meals are. The pressure cooking process develops the tastiest flavors in a fraction of the time.

For more delicious soup recipes, find over 29 easy Instant Pot Soup Recipes here. If you’re new to cooking with an Instant Pot, my Instant Pot Beginner’s Guide has everything you need to get started. I know many of you are looking for more quick and easy pressure cooker recipes, so I’ve collected some of the best Healthy Instant Pot Recipes.

How to make Instant Pot Chicken Noodle Soup

First, use the Instant Pot’s sauté function to cook the vegetables for a few minutes. You want them to soften just a bit, as they will finish cooking during the pressure cook time.

function to cook the vegetables for a few minutes. You want them to soften just a bit, as they will finish cooking during the pressure cook time. Then, add the seasonings, chicken breasts, broth and water to the pot. The chicken breasts will cook whole and then you’ll shred them after cooking. This helps to make the chicken more tender and the broth more flavorful.

to the pot. The chicken breasts will cook whole and then you’ll shred them after cooking. This helps to make the chicken more tender and the broth more flavorful. Pressure cook on high pressure for 7 minutes, followed by a 10 minute natural release . To do a natural release, just leave the Instant Pot alone once the cook time ends.

on high pressure for 7 minutes, followed by a 10 minute . To do a natural release, just leave the Instant Pot alone once the cook time ends. Release the remaining pressure with a quick release : carefully use a potholder, towel, or long spoon to move the steam release valve to venting. Some hot steam will escape. Once the steam stops coming out and the float valve drops down, the pressure has been released and you can carefully open your Instant Pot.

: carefully use a potholder, towel, or long spoon to move the steam release valve to venting. Some hot steam will escape. Once the steam stops coming out and the float valve drops down, the pressure has been released and you can carefully open your Instant Pot. Press the “Cancel” button to turn the Instant Pot off. Remove the chicken breasts to a clean bowl, plate or cutting board and let them rest for a few minutes. When cool enough, shred the chicken using one of these easy how to shred chicken methods.

using one of these easy methods. Then press “Sauté” and add the egg noodles to the pot. The soup will quickly come to a simmer. Let the noodles cook in the soup for five minutes, or until they are just tender. Stir the chicken back into the soup and serve.

Tips for this Chicken Noodle Soup Recipe To make this soup with frozen chicken, I would suggest increasing the pressure cooking time to 12 minutes plus a 10 minute natural release.

You can use chicken thighs in this recipe if you prefer dark meat.

You can use bone-in chicken breasts or bone-in thighs if you prefer. Increase the pressure cooking time to 10 minutes plus 10 minutes of natural release. Cooking the meat on the bone will add even more flavor to the broth.

If you can find them, whole wheat egg noodles work wonderfully in this recipe. You can also substitute other pasta shapes if you don’t have egg noodles on hand.

To freeze this soup, I recommend that you wait and add the noodles after freezing. Cooked noodles may become mushy after freezing. You can cook the noodles separately and add them to the soup when you are ready to serve it.

4.98 from 43 ratings Instant Pot Chicken Noodle Soup Servings: 6 servings Prep Time: 20 minutes mins Cook Time: 15 minutes mins Pressure Time: 20 minutes mins Total Time: 55 minutes mins An easy recipe for Instant Pot Chicken Noodle Soup, perfect for cold winter days! This delicious chicken soup is quick and easy to make in your pressure cooker. Print Recipe Leave a Review Pin Recipe Ingredients ▢ 1 tablespoon olive oil

▢ 1 medium onion , chopped

, ▢ 4 medium carrots , peeled and cut into 1/4-inch pieces

, ▢ 4 ribs celery , chopped

, ▢ 3 cloves garlic , minced

, ▢ 1 teaspoon dried oregano

▢ ½ teaspoon dried thyme

▢ 1 bay leaf

▢ ¾ teaspoon salt , or to taste

, ▢ ¼ teaspoon black pepper

▢ 4 cups low sodium chicken broth

▢ 4 cups water , or chicken broth

, ▢ 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts

▢ 6 ounces egg noodles

▢ chopped fresh parsley , optional, for serving Instructions Press the sauté button on the Instant Pot and add the olive oil to the pot. Once the pot is hot, add the onion, carrots and celery and cook, stirring occasionally, until veggies start to soften, about 3 minutes. Stir in the garlic.

Press "Cancel" to turn off the Instant Pot.

Add the dried oregano, thyme, bay leaf, salt, pepper, broth and water to the pot. Stir. Nestle the chicken into the broth.

Close the Instant Pot lid and turn the valve to the sealing position. Pressure cook on high pressure for 7 minutes. The Instant Pot will take about 20 minutes to reach pressure and then the cook time will begin counting down.

When the cook time ends, allow the Instant Pot to naturally release for 10 minutes. Then, carefully release the remaining pressure by turning the steam release valve to the venting position using the handle of a long spoon.

When the pin drops down, open the Instant Pot lid. Remove the bay leaf and discard. Remove the chicken to a clean plate, bowl, or cutting board. Let the chicken rest for a few minutes and then shred the chicken.

Press "Cancel" to turn off the warm setting and then press "Saute." Add the noodles to the pot and let them simmer for about 5 minutes, until just tender. Turn the Instant Pot off.

Press "Cancel" to turn off the warm setting and then press "Saute." Add the noodles to the pot and let them simmer for about 5 minutes, until just tender. Turn the Instant Pot off.

Stir the shredded chicken back into the soup. Taste soup and season with additional salt and pepper as needed. Serve soup with fresh parsley, if desired. Notes To make this recipe with frozen chicken, increase the pressure cook time to 12 minutes plus a 10 minute natural pressure release.

If using bone-in chicken, pressure cook for 10 minutes followed by a 10 minute natural release.

To cook chicken noodle soup on the stove top, follow the recipe as written except instead of pressure cooking, simmer soup on the stove (covered) for about 20 minutes, or until chicken is cooked through. Remove the chicken to shred, and add the noodles to the pot, simmering until noodles are cooked. Return the shredded chicken to the pot and serve. Serving: 1.5cups, Calories: 269kcal, Carbohydrates: 29g, Protein: 24g, Fat: 7g, Saturated Fat: 1g, Cholesterol: 72mg, Sodium: 374mg, Potassium: 654mg, Fiber: 3g, Sugar: 4g, Vitamin A: 6846IU, Vitamin C: 5mg, Calcium: 51mg, Iron: 2mg Nutrition information is an estimate. Cuisine: American Course: Main Course, Soup Tried this recipe?Mention @kristines_kitchen on Instagram or tag #kristineskitchenblog.

