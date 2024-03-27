Instant Pot Ribs Recipe (VIDEO) (2024)

Instant Pot Ribs is the easiest way to achieve tender, juicy ribs. Whether you’re using baby back ribs or pork loin ribs, pressure cooking tenderizes the meat in a fraction of the time so you can enjoy homemade ribs even on busy weeknights.

Our Smoked Ribs take about 7 hours from start to finish and Baked BBQ Ribs take more than 2 1/2 hours, cooked low and slow in the oven. This recipe requires no marinating time and is done in around 45 minutes. P.S. you can even use frozen ribs!

Instant Pot Ribs Recipe:

The ingredients here are simple: ribs (baby back ribs or pork loin ribs), apple juice, cider vinegar, seasoning salt, dry rub and of course bbq sauce. If you’re feeling adventurous, add half a teaspoon of liquid smoke to add that smoked element to your ribs. The instant pot makes the magic happen – amazingly fast with excellent results.

Instant Pots save time and have consistent results for corn on the cob, instant pot boiled eggs and dulce de leche. This Instant Pot Ribs recipe is sure to become a new favorite for you.

What is the Best BBQ Sauce for Ribs?

We love sweet bbq sauce for ribs because it caramelizes on the ribs when they are finished off. If you have a favorite bbq sauce you would recommend, I’d love to hear from you in a comment below. A couple of our family favorites include:

Stubbs (Sweet and Sticky) – this has good ingredients, is inexpensive and I feel good about consuming it. We keep a steady supply on hand of Stubbs BBQ Sauce.

Sweet Baby Rays – the flavor is excellent but it does contain high fructose corn syrup.

How to Prepare Baby Back Ribs:

Start by prepping your ribs. Baby Back Ribs and Pork Loin ribs typically already have the silver skin on the meat side trimmed and the membrane on the boney side removed. If they are present, use a small knife to loosen it at the corner and a paper towel to help grip and pull it off of the ribs. You want to remove that so the flavors can penetrate the ribs. If you want a visual, check out this photo tutorial from Weber.

How to Make Instant Pot Baby Back Ribs:

The process for making instant pot ribs is truly easy:

Rub the ribs with seasoning salt and BBQ Dry Rub. Combine apple juice, vinegar, 1/3 cup bbq sauce and liquid smoke (if using) in the instant pot. Coil the ribs inside the pot, cover and cook on high pressure 25 minutes followed by a 10-minute natural pressure release. Remove ribs, brush with BBQ sauce and broil or grill 5 minutes

To Finish Ribs on the Grill:

Preheat the grill to 350-400˚F. Place the bbq sauce smothered ribs directly on preheated grill, cover, and grill 5 minutes.

To Finish Ribs in the Air Fryer:

Cut rack in half, smother with bbq sauce as usual and place both halves side by side in the air fryer basket for 4 min on high.

What to Serve with Ribs:

These saucy bbq ribs are perfect with just about any side dish. Some of our favorites include:

Mashed Potatoes – so creamy, they don’t need gravy

– so creamy, they don’t need gravy Coleslaw – super easy salad with creamy dressing

– super easy salad with creamy dressing Egg Salad – simple and satisfying

– simple and satisfying Avocado Corn Salad – always gets rave reviews

– always gets rave reviews Soft Dinner Rolls – use leftover rolls and pork to make sliders the next day.

Can I Use Frozen Ribs?

Frozen ribs can be used following the same recipe. Before freezing ribs, cut them into thirds (so they fit into the instant pot later since they won’t be able to coil) and add the dry rub before freezing. Dry rub won’t adhere if you try to put it over frozen ribs.

Watch Natasha Make Instant Pot Ribs:

This really is the fastest and easiest way to make ribs that we have discovered and the results are mouthwatering good!

