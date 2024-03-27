Instant Pot Ribs Recipe (VIDEO) (2024)

Instant Pot Ribs is the easiest way to achieve tender, juicy ribs. Whether you’re using baby back ribs or pork loin ribs, pressure cooking tenderizes the meat in a fraction of the time so you can enjoy homemade ribs even on busy weeknights.
Our Smoked Ribs take about 7 hours from start to finish and Baked BBQ Ribs take more than 2 1/2 hours, cooked low and slow in the oven. This recipe requires no marinating time and is done in around 45 minutes. P.S. you can even use frozen ribs!
Instant Pot Ribs Recipe:
The ingredients here are simple: ribs (baby back ribs or pork loin ribs), apple juice, cider vinegar, seasoning salt, dry rub and of course bbq sauce. If you’re feeling adventurous, add half a teaspoon of liquid smoke to add that smoked element to your ribs. The instant pot makes the magic happen – amazingly fast with excellent results.
Instant Pots save time and have consistent results for corn on the cob, instant pot boiled eggs and dulce de leche. This Instant Pot Ribs recipe is sure to become a new favorite for you.
What is the Best BBQ Sauce for Ribs?
We love sweet bbq sauce for ribs because it caramelizes on the ribs when they are finished off. If you have a favorite bbq sauce you would recommend, I’d love to hear from you in a comment below. A couple of our family favorites include:
- Stubbs (Sweet and Sticky) – this has good ingredients, is inexpensive and I feel good about consuming it. We keep a steady supply on hand of Stubbs BBQ Sauce.
- Sweet Baby Rays – the flavor is excellent but it does contain high fructose corn syrup.
How to Prepare Baby Back Ribs:
Start by prepping your ribs. Baby Back Ribs and Pork Loin ribs typically already have the silver skin on the meat side trimmed and the membrane on the boney side removed. If they are present, use a small knife to loosen it at the corner and a paper towel to help grip and pull it off of the ribs. You want to remove that so the flavors can penetrate the ribs. If you want a visual, check out this photo tutorial from Weber.
How to Make Instant Pot Baby Back Ribs:
The process for making instant pot ribs is truly easy:
- Rub the ribs with seasoning salt and BBQ Dry Rub.
- Combine apple juice, vinegar, 1/3 cup bbq sauce and liquid smoke (if using) in the instant pot.
- Coil the ribs inside the pot, cover and cook on high pressure 25 minutes followed by a 10-minute natural pressure release.
- Remove ribs, brush with BBQ sauce and broil or grill 5 minutes
To Finish Ribs on the Grill:
Preheat the grill to 350-400˚F. Place the bbq sauce smothered ribs directly on preheated grill, cover, and grill 5 minutes.
To Finish Ribs in the Air Fryer:
Cut rack in half, smother with bbq sauce as usual and place both halves side by side in the air fryer basket for 4 min on high.
What to Serve with Ribs:
These saucy bbq ribs are perfect with just about any side dish. Some of our favorites include:
- Mashed Potatoes – so creamy, they don’t need gravy
- Coleslaw – super easy salad with creamy dressing
- Egg Salad – simple and satisfying
- Avocado Corn Salad – always gets rave reviews
- Soft Dinner Rolls – use leftover rolls and pork to make sliders the next day.
Can I Use Frozen Ribs?
Frozen ribs can be used following the same recipe. Before freezing ribs, cut them into thirds (so they fit into the instant pot later since they won’t be able to coil) and add the dry rub before freezing. Dry rub won’t adhere if you try to put it over frozen ribs.
More (Top Rated) Easy Dinner Recipes:
These easy dinner ideas are perfect for busy weeknights and are so much better (and usually healthier) than going out to eat.
- Chicken Fried Rice – use leftover rib meat to make it!
- Chicken Parmesan – an easy crowd-pleaser
- Philly Cheesesteaks (the real way)
- Beef and Broccoli – better than takeout
- Salisbury Steak – with mushroom gravy
Watch Natasha Make Instant Pot Ribs:
This really is the fastest and easiest way to make ribs that we have discovered and the results are mouthwatering good!
Instant Pot Ribs
Instant Pot Ribs is the easiest way to achieve tender, juicy ribs. Whether you're using baby back ribs, Pressure cooking tenderizes the meat in a fraction of the time
Prep Time: 15 minutes mins
Cook Time: 25 minutes mins
Natural Pressure Release: 10 minutes mins
Total Time: 50 minutes mins
Ingredients
Servings: 4 people
- 3 lb baby back ribs , or pork loin ribs
- 6 cups apple juice
- ¼ cup apple cider vinegar
- ½ tsp liquid smoke, optional
- 1 tbsp. seasoning salt, (Johnny's or Lawry's)
- 2 Tbsp BBQ dry rub
- 2/3 cup sweet BBQ sauce, divided
Instructions
Pat dry the rack of ribs with a paper towel and rub on your dry ingredients on both sides.
In the Instant Pot, combine apple juice, vinegar, liquid smoke and 1/3 cup of bbq sauce.
Coil the rack of ribs inside the with the bone-side facing the center. Ribs should all be partially submerged. Cook on high pressure for 25 min followed by a 10 min natural pressure release before manually releasing remaining pressure.
Using two sets of tongs, carefully transfer ribs to a rimmed baking sheet lined with a wire rack with the meat side up. Brush the top and sides with the remaining 1/3 cup bbq sauce. Broil in the center of the oven on high for 4-5 min*. Remove from the oven and let rest for 5-10 min before serving. Serve with more bbq sauce if desired.
Notes
*To Finish Ribs on the Grill: Preheat the grill to 350-400˚F. Place ribs directly on preheated grill, cover, and grill 5 min.
*To Finish Ribs in the Air Fryer: Cut rack in half and place both halves side by side in the air fryer basket for 4 min on high.
Nutrition Per Serving
597kcal Calories27g Carbs41g Protein35g Fat12g Saturated Fat148mg Cholesterol1396mg Sodium713mg Potassium1g Fiber22g Sugar180IU Vitamin A1mg Vitamin C97mg Calcium2mg Iron
Course: Main Course
Cuisine: American
Keyword: instant pot ribs
Skill Level: Easy
Cost to Make: $$
Calories: 597
