Instant Pot Ube Cheesecake Recipe + Oven Method – FOOD is Four Letter Word (2024)

If you haven’t heard of ube (pronounced ooh-bey) yet, just search for the hashtag #ube on Instagram and check out all the gorgeous desserts made from this purple yam. It’s been a popular ingredient for sweets and desserts in the Philippines and Hawaii forever, but it’s been spreading like wild fire all over the states for the last few years. I love this description of ube from Trader Joe’s “It’s sweet & nutty-tasting, with hints of an almost coconut-like flavor; some liken it to a cross between vanilla & pistachio” Trader Joe’s released amazing ube ice cream last summer.

Ube is a starchy, sweet yam with the most beautiful purple coloring, which makes it the perfect ingredient for cheesecake! You end up with an ultra-rich and creamy cheesecake, with flavors of ube and coconut. Not to mention this is one of the most stunning desserts you’ll have on your dinner table – your guests will be so impressed that you made it! Now that’s the goal of any home chef! Give this a try—I guarantee you’ll be amazed at what you’ve been missing.

You can usually find Ube Flavoring (order here) and Ube Jam (order here) at any Vietnamese or Filipino Market, I’ve even seen it at HMart. The deep purple coloring comes from the Ube Flavoring – if you don’t use Ube Flavoring, the cheesecake will have a purple-grey tint (will not lookprettywithout the flavoring/coloring). If you have a hard time finding Ube Jam, you cansubstitute with½ Cup Mashed Ube and use a full can of sweetened condensed milk in the recipe instead of just 1 Cup.

Use Coconut Biscuitsor Coconut Cookies for the crust, if you can’t find this – use Nilla Wafers instead.



This silicone sling makes is very easy to load and lift out the cheesecake pan (purchase here).



If you use your Instant Pot on the counter under your cabinets, this is an awesome accessory that diverts the steam away from your cabinets (purchase here)



I topped my Ube Cheesecake with Coconut Whipped Cream (recipe here). If you want the ombre effect, color half of the whipped cream with a few drops of Ube Flavoring and fill the bag as pictured below. I used a Wilton 2D Piping tip (purchase here).



Be sure to click on the accessories list below to get the most out of your Instant Pot.

