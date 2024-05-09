Instant Pot Vietnamese Yogurt Recipe (Da-Ua) – FOOD is Four Letter Word (2024)

I have being eating Vietnamese Yogurt my whole life, my mom used to make this when I was a kid, she would make them in little baby food jars and cultured them in the oven. It was always my favorite yogurt, I started making it myself 20 years ago – I first started by using the oven light method, but I got inconsistent results, so I moved on to a yogurt maker with great success.

This Vietnamese yogurt recipe is made using a fool proof no-boil method with Ultra Pasteurized milk. This is a fun and easy recipe for kids to make, my daughters made this batch on their own.

What makes Vietnamese Yogurt distinct? Yogurt has been made for thousands of years, but Vietnamese people only started making yogurt a little over a century ago when it was introduced to them by the French during their occupation. There wasn’t fresh milk readily available in Vietnam so they used sweetened condensed milk, the yogurt would turn out sweet, tart and creamy. So the two things that make Vietnamese yogurt distinct is the use of sweetened condensed milk and incubating in single serving jars which protects the thick creamy texture.

This recipe will work with any yogurt maker.

