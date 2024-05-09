Instant Pot Vietnamese Yogurt Recipe (Da-Ua) – FOOD is Four Letter Word (2024)

March 30, 2018Van
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 14 hours
Serves: 12 (5 oz Jars)
I have being eating Vietnamese Yogurt my whole life, my mom used to make this when I was a kid, she would make them in little baby food jars and cultured them in the oven. It was always my favorite yogurt, I started making it myself 20 years ago – I first started by using the oven light method, but I got inconsistent results, so I moved on to a yogurt maker with great success.
This Vietnamese yogurt recipe is made using a fool proof no-boil method with Ultra Pasteurized milk. This is a fun and easy recipe for kids to make, my daughters made this batch on their own.
What makes Vietnamese Yogurt distinct? Yogurt has been made for thousands of years, but Vietnamese people only started making yogurt a little over a century ago when it was introduced to them by the French during their occupation. There wasn’t fresh milk readily available in Vietnam so they used sweetened condensed milk, the yogurt would turn out sweet, tart and creamy. So the two things that make Vietnamese yogurt distinct is the use of sweetened condensed milk and incubating in single serving jars which protects the thick creamy texture.
This recipe will work with any yogurt maker.
You can also make the yogurt in these disposable popsicle bags (purchase here)
Be sure to click on the accessories list below to get the most out of your Instant Pot.
Ingredients
- 5½ Cups Ultra Pasteurized Milk
- 1 Can Sweetened Condensed Milk, 14 oz
- 1 Container Plain Yogurt with live active cultures, about ½ Cup (don’t use fa*ge or Oui because they don’t produce tart yogurt)
METHOD
- 1)
In a large bowl, add 1 container of plain yogurt & sweetened condensed milk and mix well with a whisk, this step is important because it insures that you’ll end up with smooth yogurt.
- 2)
Pour in 5½ Cups of Milk and mix well and use a ladle to transfer mixer into glass jars and seal the jars with a lid.
*If you want your final yogurt to be extra smooth, strain the mixture through a fine mesh sieve before pouring into jars.
*If you prefer thinner/softer Vietnamese Yogurt, replace 1 Cup of Milk in the recipe with 1 Cup of Water.
- 3)
Pour 1 Cup of water into the pot and stack the jars into the pot (you don’t need a trivet). If you’re using the popsicle bags, fill the bags, seal them and place them into the Instant Pot. Seal the Instant Pot lid, press the Yogurt setting (Normal/Med), and choose 14 hours (set it for 18 hours if you like it very tart).
- 4)
When your yogurt is done, place the jars in the refrigerator and let them chill for at least 4 hours. Enjoy!
*You can save a jar of yogurt from this batch to make your next batch of yogurt – you can do this 2-3 times before needing to use a brand new starter.
Notes
135 Comments
Kyri
February 1, 2018 at 7:44 pm
I’ve been making Vietnamese yogurt for a few years, but in the oven. I love it. My kids love it. More than any store bought yogurt (except for the Stoneyfield tubes, of course). I’m an IP newbie, and this was my first batch in the IP. Best batch EVER!!!
I used my glass jars on the bottom, and then used the IP brand plastic cups with rack on top. (Horizon whole milk, fa*ge full fat and condensed milk) Jars were perfect after 12 hours. I had to put the plastic rack back in for 4 more hours. Then aren’t chilled yet, but I’m hoping they will turn out just as good!
Reply
Van
February 1, 2018 at 3:07 pm
Hi Kyri, I’m glad you like the recipe. I wonder if the cups being plastic has anything to do with the yogurt not setting up at the same time as the glass ones or next time try stacking all the cups without the IP rack.
Reply
Dung Nguyen
December 29, 2018 at 12:15 pm
Hi chi Van,
Thank you for sharing your recipe. Do you add any water in the IP pot after stacking the cups? Thanks
Dung
Reply
Van
December 30, 2018 at 2:05 am
Hi Dung, you don’t need to add any water to the pot when you’re making yogurt. Hope you enjoy!
Reply
Thuy
February 1, 2018 at 8:10 pm
Have you tried this recipe using half and half and the ultra pasteurized milk? Just curious if it’ll work out before I try a batch.
Reply
Van
February 1, 2018 at 9:10 pm
Hi Thuy! Do you want to use half & half + milk in this recipe? I’ve done it before and it’s great! It will work if both are ultra pasteurized. If your half and half isn’t ultra pasteurized, the yogurt will still be delicious, it’s just not as thick.
Reply
Mimi
March 1, 2018 at 5:49 pm
Don’t have Yogurt option on my Lux IP. What do I use?
Reply
Van
March 1, 2018 at 6:17 pm
Hi Mimi, check out this site for instructions on making yogurt with the Lux model: http://naturemoms.com/blog/2017/05/01/making-yogurt-lux-instant-pot/
You’ll probably have better success making it directly in the pot instead of jars for this method.
Reply
Cindy
March 5, 2018 at 4:08 pm
In step 3, how much more milk do I add in?
Reply
Van
March 5, 2018 at 9:17 pm
Hi Cindy, add 7 cups of milk or the rest of the bottle of Fairlife milk.
Reply
Hcbella
March 7, 2018 at 4:47 pm
Would it be possible to reduce the amount of condensed milk to reduce the sweetness but still keep the consistency? Thank you!
Reply
Van
March 7, 2018 at 5:31 pm
Hi Hcbella, yes you can reduce the amount of condensed milk if you prefer, it shouldn’t change the texture much.
Reply
Elizabeth
March 8, 2018 at 6:15 pm
New to instant pots and I really want to make this Vietnamese yogurt. Could you clarify something for me? When you say “seal the lid” do you mean just put the lid on the instant pot or do you mean to set the pot to seal (pressurize)?
Thank you in advance for your time…..
Reply
Van
March 8, 2018 at 6:40 pm
Hi Elizabeth, you just have to put the lid on the Instant Pot and close it, you don’t have to set the knob to sealing. When you make yogurt the temp only gets to 115F max so it never comes to pressure, it’s just keeping the yogurt warm.
Reply
Elizabeth
March 9, 2018 at 2:13 pm
Thank you, thank you, thank you for such a speedy reply…..I’ve got my instant pot loaded up and ready to go!
Reply
Van
March 9, 2018 at 2:32 pm
You’re welcome! Hope you enjoy the yogurt!
Reply
Pauline
March 9, 2018 at 4:13 pm
I just made this with my 3 yr old daughter today and it’s in the instant pot. Can’t wait to see how it taste tomorrow! Thanks for sharing such an easy recipe for yogurt.
Reply
Van
March 9, 2018 at 5:37 pm
Hi Pauline, thanks for trying it out! So cool that you had your daughter help you with it, my kids love helping in the kitchen as well, you guys will love it.
Reply
Elizabeth
March 11, 2018 at 2:04 pm
I made this and it is soooooooo good! Everyone in the house is loving it. That’s saying a lot because they don’t like yogurt. But now they do! Vietnamese yogurt has just the right balance of tart and sweet!
Reply
Van
March 11, 2018 at 2:06 pm
Awesome to hear Elizabeth! Vietnamese yogurt is definitely my favorite yogurt, I eat it almost everyday. Thanks for giving my recipe a try!
Reply
Katrina
March 12, 2018 at 6:57 pm
How many ounces will your recipe make?
Reply
Katrina
March 12, 2018 at 6:59 pm
SORRY, just saw ur answer posted already
Reply
Van
March 12, 2018 at 9:13 pm
No worries Katrina, I hope you enjoy the yogurt!
Reply
Kat
March 13, 2018 at 12:57 am
Once complete, do i have to put in the fridge immediately? Or will it naturally cool down for a few hours before I put in the refrigerator? Is this alright?
Reply
Van
March 13, 2018 at 7:42 am
Hi Kat, you can do either, if you let it cool for a few hours that’s okay too – it will get a little more tart since it will continue to culture a little longer.
Reply
NamAn
March 17, 2018 at 7:25 am
Hi van .
Có thể dùng nylon bags cho yogurt không ? And how to do that ?
Reply
Wanda
March 25, 2018 at 9:04 am
Hi Van. May I ask where you purchased the glass jars with the lids? Thank you.
Van
March 25, 2018 at 9:12 am
Hi Wanda, I bought them on Amazon, here’s a link:
Reply
Tracey
March 27, 2018 at 8:29 pm
Hi,
Can I make this with 8oz jars? And if so, what do I need to change to the recipe? Thanks in advance!
Reply
Van
March 27, 2018 at 9:04 pm
Hi Tracey, 8oz jars work great, you don’t have to change anything with the recipe. Hope you enjoy it!
Reply
Cheryl
March 28, 2018 at 8:46 am
Hi Van, I have 8 oz Ball blue mason Jars that I purchased the Ball plastic storage lids for when I make batches of yogurt. Would it be ok to use the white plastic storage lids in the instant pot for this recipe? Thank you
Reply
Van
March 28, 2018 at 9:39 am
Hi Cheryl, yes the plastic lids work great. They’re actually better than the metal ones because if you’re not careful with the metal lids, they can rust.
Reply
Cheryl
March 30, 2018 at 12:43 pm
Thank you Van
Reply
Shirley
March 29, 2018 at 11:56 pm
Can this be made directly in the pot rather than using the individual jars? Thanks in advance!
Reply
Van
March 30, 2018 at 7:16 pm
Hi Shirley, yes you can make this directly in the pot. Let it cool in the pot in the refrigerator for at least 4 hours before transfer the yogurt to another container. Hope you enjoy it!
Reply
Lynn
April 4, 2018 at 6:15 am
After 12 hrs I put in fridge I thought it was tart enough but it isn’t. Is it too late to fix it now?
Reply
Van
April 4, 2018 at 8:35 am
Hi Lynn, it’s not too late, you can put it back into the Instant Pot & set it for a few more hours
Reply
Melvin
April 7, 2018 at 2:40 pm
Thanks for the recipe, Van!
I’ve seen some yoghurt recipes that suggest sanitizing the jars first with boiling water and air drying. Do you ever do this? And if so, have you found this to make a difference?
Reply
Van
April 7, 2018 at 4:45 pm
Hi Melvin, I don’t sanitize my jars, I just wash them well with dish soap and water and I never have any issues making yogurt in them.
Reply
Anna
April 13, 2018 at 5:02 pm
Hi Van. The yogurt turned out so good. My mom had tears in her eyes at the first bite. “Taste of home,” she said. My kids, on the other hand, didn’t like the “jello” texture of the yogurt. They like the soft, runny-like consistency. What do I need to do or adjust to get the “American” texture, like those Yoplait brand. Thank you for sharing your wonderful recipes.
Reply
Van
April 13, 2018 at 5:07 pm
Hi Anna, thank you so much for sharing the story about your mom, that’s really heartwarming. What type of milk did you use? Don’t use Fairlife if you don’t like it thick – just use another brand of Ultra Pasteurized milk, you can also try 6 Cups of Ultra Pasteurized Milk and 1 Cup of Water
Reply
Anna
April 14, 2018 at 6:31 pm
I used Fairlife and followed the recipe. Thank you for the tip. I will try your suggestions for my next batch tomorrow.
Reply
Huong Nguyen
May 11, 2021 at 5:25 am
Hi Van,
How much of milk do you actually use? The recipe on the post says 5.5 cups of milk but I’ve seen you replying to comments and advising them to use 7 cups of milk or 6 cups of milk and 1 cup of water.
Cheers,
Huong
Reply
Van
May 11, 2021 at 8:23 am
Hi Huong, I currently use the measurements that’s listed in the recipe above, 5½ Cups Milk – I usually update my recipes as I improve them, so whatever is listed in the ingredients above is the correct amount.
Reply
Mindy
November 17, 2023 at 12:49 am
Thanks for clarifying, Van! I love the jello-like (but also smooth when you scoop and doesn’t run) Vietnamese yogurt. I used 7 cups Horizon milk and 1 can condensed milk last time. I will try with Fairlife next. Should I do 7 cups milk or 6 cups milk water, 1 cup water?
Reply
Van
November 17, 2023 at 8:16 am
If you use Fairlife, it would turn out much thicker, almost like Greek yogurt. Is that what you wanted?
Reply
Mindy
November 20, 2023 at 11:09 pm
Yes! Thank you, I’ll try Fairlife milk
Cynthia
April 26, 2018 at 8:10 pm
When you said “to seal the glass jars with a lid”, do you just put the lid on top or actually twist it shut?
Reply
Van
April 26, 2018 at 8:36 pm
Hi Cynthia, I twist the lids to seal them, I hope you enjoy the recipe!
Reply
Sandra Wilkerson
August 6, 2018 at 9:55 am
My 1st batch, we love the texture and the taste. Not to tart and so easy to make. I have to say after being pestered by my hubby to make this ( I thought the whole thing was crazy and too difficult) I will never buy store bought again.
Now that it’s been refrigerated can it be put back in instant pot to make it thicker?
Reply
Van
August 6, 2018 at 9:30 pm
Hi Sandra, I’m glad you love it! You can put it back into the Instant Pot to make it more tart, but it won’t get thicker. The only way to thicken your yogurt at this point is to strain the whey, using something like this:
Reply
Elizabeth
August 27, 2018 at 2:22 pm
About how many 5oz jars will this make?
Reply
Van
August 27, 2018 at 3:31 pm
Hi Elizabeth, you’ll get about 14 5oz jars from this recipe
Reply
Polly
November 25, 2021 at 12:32 am
I tried stacking the 14 jars in 2 layers before and it worked well. However, for the past 2 times, the bottom layer is done after 8 hours but the top layer is still runny. I used normal yogurt function and used the original Instant Pot lid. What went wrong?
Reply
Van
November 25, 2021 at 1:03 am
Hi, are you adding water to the pot & are you setting it for the correct time? This recipe is for 14 hours, not 8
Reply
Linda
October 7, 2018 at 9:11 pm
Do you have to put the mason jars on the trivet or can they be put directly into the pot? Thanks!
Reply
Van
October 8, 2018 at 7:32 am
Hi Linda, you just put them directly into the pot, you don’t need the trivet.
Reply
Linda
October 8, 2018 at 4:00 pm
Thank you!
Reply
Lan
September 12, 2019 at 9:18 pm
Oops, I didn’t use ultra pasteurized milk and didn’t heat up my regular pasteurized milk. It’s in the instant pot now… what’s going to happen??
Reply
Van
September 12, 2019 at 9:21 pm
You’ll end up with drinkable yogurt, it will be pretty thin.
Reply
Tuyet
October 15, 2018 at 12:46 am
Thanks for the simple recipe. How long will these yogurt last in the fridge? I mean….when it will expire I guess.
Reply
Van
October 15, 2018 at 1:05 pm
Hi Tuyet, you’re welcome! Homemade yogurt lasts about 10-14 days in the refrigerator.
Reply
Kat
May 26, 2019 at 12:11 pm
Hi I accidentally used pasteurized milk and not ultra pasteurized. Will it turn out or do I have to start over.
Reply
Van
May 26, 2019 at 10:41 pm
Hi Kat, if you use regular milk, you’ll end up with drinkable yogurt since the texture will be runny.
Reply
Kathy
October 20, 2018 at 10:30 am
Hi, How much water do you put in the instant pot? Do we need water at the bottom of the pot?
Reply
Van
October 20, 2018 at 1:11 pm
Hi Kathy, you don’t need to add any water in the pot, just make sure your lid is sealed on the Instant Pot. Enjoy!
Reply
Van
November 11, 2018 at 3:37 am
Hi Vanessa, sorry I don’t have a calorie count on this. You can easily figure it out by adding the calories for a can of condensed milk + the calories in the milk you used & divide it by how many jars you made.
Reply
Emily
December 7, 2018 at 5:48 am
I am trying this recipe out right now. Growing up I would have this yogurt frozen, should I chill in the fridge for 4 hours before I put it in the freezer? Or is it ok to go in the freezer right after the 12 hours in the instant pot?
Reply
Van
December 7, 2018 at 4:35 pm
Hi Emily, you can put them straight into the freezer if you prefer it frozen. Hope you enjoy 😀
Reply
Kristine
December 17, 2018 at 1:02 am
What size IP did you use? I have a 6-qt IP and don’t think I’d be able to fit that many 6oz jars. Should I half your recipe?
Reply
Van
December 17, 2018 at 3:15 am
Hi Kristine, yes you can easily make half if you can’t fit all the jars. Test by stacking the empty jars in your Instant Pot to see how many you can fit at once.
Reply
Katie
January 8, 2019 at 10:54 am
This yogurt is absolutely delicious! What size is the container of plain yogurt? I believe the previous version used 4 tbsp? A container seems like it will be a lot more. If so, will it make the yogurt more tart? Thanks!
Reply
Van
January 9, 2019 at 8:58 pm
Hi Katie, about 5oz would be good. Yes, I increased the amount because it makes the yogurt more tart. I still have to incubate for 16-17 hours to get the right amount of tartness.
Reply
Elizabeth
January 9, 2019 at 8:08 pm
Love your site. My son actually enjoyed this yogurt and he’s really picky. Curious if I can still use this recipe but add some fruit preserve on the bottom. If I did, is there anything I would need to change?
Reply
Van
January 9, 2019 at 9:00 pm
Hi Elizabeth, so glad your son liked the yogurt! Yes, you can add fruit preserves to the bottom of the jar -there’s nothing you need to change.
Reply
- Celia
January 27, 2019 at 10:11 am
You can put the fruit preserves or jam in the bottom of the jar and pour the milk mixture on it to incubate?
Reply
Van
January 27, 2019 at 6:48 pm
Hi Celia, yes you can put jam in the bottom of the jars. Enjoy!
Reply
Elizabeth
January 9, 2019 at 8:09 pm
Where did you get the yogurt sleeves?
Reply
Van
January 9, 2019 at 9:02 pm
I got them on Amazon, I found these BPA free ones:
Reply
Jennifer
January 15, 2019 at 2:02 pm
Hi! Do you actually stack the containers on top of each other in the pot? Do the top ones incubate the same as the bottom ones?
Reply
Van
January 15, 2019 at 6:45 pm
Hi Jennifer, yes I stack the jars on top of eachother – the top ones incubate fine. Hope you enjoy!
Reply
Courtney
February 3, 2019 at 5:42 am
This yogurt came out so delicious! I stacked about 13 5oz jars (7 on the bottom and 6 directly on top of them). The bottom ones came out nice and thick, but the top ones came out more gloopy. Still tastes delicious, but prefer the jars on the bottom that came out thicker. Do you have any suggestions of how to get the top ones at the same consistency? Thanks so much for this awesome and easy recipe!
Reply
Van
February 9, 2019 at 6:49 pm
Hi Courtney, did you incubate for the full 12 hours?
Reply
Courtney
February 21, 2019 at 5:25 am
Thanks for your response. Yes, I had it on for the full 12 hours. Any suggestions? My family is loving the yogurt, but fighting over the thicker textured ones!
Reply
Van
February 21, 2019 at 5:31 am
Hi Courtney, try adding a cup of water to your pot the next time. If you also want thicker yogurt, use Fairlife milk or Horizon Organic Protein Milk.
Reply
Jennie
February 15, 2019 at 3:26 am
Hello I tried to make this and after 12 hours it was still liquidy- what did I do wrong
Reply
Van
February 15, 2019 at 4:23 am
Hi Jennie, did you use ultra pasteurized milk? Was the Instant Pot on the normal / medium Yogurt setting? Was your yogurt starter brand new?
Reply
Thao
February 22, 2019 at 2:52 pm
Hi! Thank you for sharing your recipe! I am excited to give it a try! May I ask, where do you find the gold label condensed milk? Thanks!!
Reply
Van
March 2, 2019 at 8:25 am
Hi Thao, I got it at T&K Food Market in Westminster, CA. If you’re not in O.C., try checking your local Vietnamese market.
Reply
Thao
March 8, 2019 at 3:54 pm
Hello,
Can I use your recipe with normal pasteurized milk? Thank you
Reply
Van
March 8, 2019 at 4:43 pm
Hi Thao, the recipe as it’s written won’t work with regular pasteurized milk – you’ll end up with liquid yogurt. You have to heat the milk to 185F, then let it cool to 115F and then add the yogurt starter. Be sure to use a thermometer to check the temps. Good luck!
Reply
Danni
May 16, 2019 at 12:47 pm
Can I use honey instead of condensed milk?
Reply
Van
May 17, 2019 at 8:16 am
Hi Danni, yes you can – about 1/2 cup of honey would work. It wouldn’t be Vietnamese yogurt though.
Reply
My
May 17, 2019 at 1:11 pm
Hi. I noticed your recipe changed from 4 tblsp of yogurt to the whole container. What does that change do to the yogurt? Does it make it thicker or anything? Just curious. I love the original recipe.
Reply
Van
May 19, 2019 at 1:23 pm
Hi My, you are correct, the yogurt wasn’t turning out as tart as I like it with 4 tbs of yogurt, so I started using the full container and the flavor is much better.
Reply
Sylvie
May 25, 2019 at 6:58 am
Hi,
Is it ok to use skim fairlife milk or it has to be whole milk? Also for yogurt starter, would any plain yogurt work? Thank you so much! This will be my first time trying making yogurt :). I have no experience what so ever.
Reply
Van
May 25, 2019 at 9:06 am
Hi Sylvie, yes you can use skim milk, the texture will be thinner. As long as the yogurt has live active cultures, any brand will work – you will get different levels of tartness depending on the brand. This is a great recipe to start with since it’s pretty much fail proof – good luck!
Reply
Gwen
May 25, 2019 at 7:12 am
Hi Van,
Thank you for sharing your recipes, could you tell me where did you buy the yogurt?
Reply
Van
May 25, 2019 at 9:04 am
Hi Gwen, you’re welcome! I have been using Siggis yogurt recently as my starter, I’ve seen it at Target, Vons and Sprouts – if you can’t fine plain, vanilla works as well.
Reply
Kaitlyn
May 28, 2019 at 12:33 pm
Can you use the plastic poly bags in the instant pot? I miss eating sua chua in the frozen baggies! wondering if it is doable in the instant pot. Thanks!
Reply
Van
June 3, 2019 at 9:00 am
Hi Kaitlyn, yes you can – there’s a link to popsicle bags (BPA Free) I use at the bottom of the recipe.
Reply
Sylvie
June 2, 2019 at 8:22 am
Hi,
is it recommended to use a brand new bottle of milk?
Thanks,
Sylvie
Reply
Van
June 3, 2019 at 8:59 am
Hi Sylvie, an open bottle of milk works fine. Hope you enjoy!
Reply
Deanna
June 17, 2019 at 7:11 pm
Hi I was wondering if you don’t have an instant pot can we use a pot with boiling water ? I tried it the first time and it worked but the second time it was liquidity. Do you know why?
Reply
Van
June 17, 2019 at 11:19 pm
Hi Deanna, there could be several reasons why it didn’t turn into yogurt. This recipe is a no boil recipe, so you really need something that will keep the temp around 115F the entire time – otherwise the yogurt doesn’t get warm enough. If you’re using boiling water in a pot, the temp could initially be too hot and kill the yogurt culture. If you want to try again, heat the milk to 115F, then add yogurt culture and place into an oven with the light on – you may still get inconsistent results without a yogurt maker
Reply
Karen
July 13, 2019 at 7:42 pm
Quick question I have an 8qt instant pot can i double this recipe and add the yogurt just in the pot? I need a lot of yogurt 🙂
Reply
Van
September 2, 2019 at 3:41 am
Hi Karen, yes you can make it directly in the pot if you double the recipe. Enjoy!
Reply
Laura
September 26, 2019 at 7:16 pm
Hi. Would the timing be the same if I were to make this in a yogurt maker instead of my IP?
Thank you
Reply
Van
September 28, 2019 at 2:44 pm
Hi Laura, yes it’s the same if you use a yogurt maker.
Reply
Linh
July 23, 2019 at 10:24 pm
Hi, I cant find any ultra pasteurized milk in my area so I need to use the boil method. Do I need to boil the condensed milk with the whole milk or can i add it with the starter?
Reply
Van
July 24, 2019 at 9:08 am
If you can find lactose free milk, that is usually ultra pasteurized. You don’t have to boil the condensed milk, just add it with the stater – hope you enjoy it!
Reply
Stephanie
August 10, 2019 at 10:28 am
Hi.
I love home-made yogurt. I have an electric Power Cooker that does not have a yogurt button. Do you have any suggestions on how to make it without a yogurt button?
Reply
Van
August 17, 2019 at 11:39 pm
Hello, sorry I’m not sure how to make it with a power cooker – you can get a yogurt maker for about $25-$30 that’s your best bet.
Reply
Kim Ly
September 13, 2019 at 6:35 am
Hi! If I use the popsicle tubes do I add water to the instant pot prior or just place them in without water? Thanks in advance for your help!
Reply
Van
September 17, 2019 at 6:51 pm
Hi Kim, you still need to add water to the Instant Pot.
Reply
Karen
September 2, 2019 at 5:08 pm
Can I double this recipe? Would it be the same cooking time?
Reply
Van
September 4, 2019 at 4:51 pm
Hi Karen, yes you can double the recipe & keep the same incubation time.
Reply
Laura
April 13, 2020 at 10:17 am
Do you think I could do this with non-dairy milk?
Reply
Van
April 13, 2020 at 12:13 pm
Hi Laura, do you mean something like almond milk or soy milk? No, it wouldn’t work with this recipe.
Check out this vegan yogurt if you want a non-dairy alternative https://foodisafourletterword.com/recipe/easy-instant-pot-vegan-maple-yogurt-recipe/
Reply
Laura
April 13, 2020 at 1:43 pm
Thank you!
Reply
Thi
April 28, 2020 at 11:26 am
Hi, I’m going to make this tomorrow using Chobani full fat yogurt and full fat A2 untra pasteurized milk. If I want it more sweet than too tart, do I only do it for 12 hours? Also, I have the IP duo. The minute I close the lid, it sets it to seal. Should I change it to vent and then press the yogurt setting? Please advise. Thanks.
Reply
Van
April 28, 2020 at 11:27 am
Hi Thi, you can do 10 hours if you like it sweet. It doesn’t matter if the vent is on seal or not, with the yogurt setting it doesn’t pressurize. Enjoy!
Reply
Thi
April 28, 2020 at 2:07 pm
Okay, I’ll give it a try. Thanks!
Reply
Jessie
March 15, 2021 at 9:17 pm
Thank you for this recipe! How important is it to sterilize beforehand the jars and tools that touch the milk and yogurt? I’ve been sterilizing pretty diligently but I wonder if it’s actually necessary.
Another question I have is how different is the Vietnamese yogurt from the Beijing yogurt you shared? Is the difference mostly the taste of the condensed milk? Thank you!
Reply
Van
March 16, 2021 at 7:54 am
Hi Jessie, I have always just washed my jars with warm water and soap, I don’t sterilize them. Vietnamese yogurt has a distinctive flavor from the sweetened condensed milk and the texture is thick enough that you use a spoon to eat it. Beijing Yogurt is sweet & tart, flavor is similar to Vietnamese yogurt, but it’s a drinkable yogurt, so the texture is runny.
Reply
Jessie
March 16, 2021 at 3:34 pm
I see. Thank you very much for the reply!
Reply
Jewels
March 16, 2021 at 7:34 am
Hi Van,
How do I use the yogurt pops in instant pot? How much water do I need to add and do I place the yogurt bags directly in the water?
Reply
Van
March 16, 2021 at 7:51 am
Hi Jewels, pour 1 Cup of Water into the Instant Pot and place the bags directly in the water, you can stack it anyway. Make sure the popsicle bags are sealed well
Reply
Jewels
March 16, 2021 at 9:59 am
Thank you Van!
Reply
Khanh Le
May 15, 2021 at 7:52 am
Hi,
I have a large tub of plain yogurt. How many ounces do you use to make the Vietnamese yogurt?
Reply
Van
May 15, 2021 at 10:24 am
Hi Khanh, about ½ Cup should work great.
Reply
Jennifer
July 5, 2021 at 5:57 pm
I looked at many recipes before deciding to go with yours. It was delicious! Very smooth. However not tart enough for my taste. I left in the IP for 15 hours so I may try a little longer next time. Thank you!
Reply
joanne
March 3, 2023 at 1:25 pm
omg so instead of 5 1/2 cups of milk can I use 4? and i hate myself bc i realized i alr mixed everything together and my milk is just pasteurized not ultra if i boil it with the yogurt can I just add more yogurt to the mix?
Reply
Van
March 3, 2023 at 2:00 pm
Hi, yes you can use only 4 cups of milk, it will just turn out sweeter
Reply
Leave a comment
Hi everyone! I’m Van, the creator and recipe developer for FOOD is a Four Letter Word. Follow this page for delicious & eclectic recipes. I hope you find something that you enjoy making on here. Subscribe to my YouTube & Instagram below to get updates when I post a new recipe.
-Van
