iPad mini 7: Alle Infos zu Specs, Preis, Release und Co (2024)

Gerücht­en zufolge will Apple die näch­ste Gen­er­a­tion des iPad mini in neuen Far­ben anbi­eten, berichtet etwa MacRu­mors . Zur Erin­nerung: Das aktuelle iPad mini 6 ist erhältlich in den Far­b­vari­anten Space Gray, Starlight, Pink und Lila. Möglicher­weise lässt sich Apple vom aktuellen iPhone-Line­up inspiri­eren, das es auch in Blau, Grün und Gelb gibt.

(3/3) Addi­tion­al­ly, Apple is cur­rent­ly work­ing on a new ver­sion of the iPad mini equipped with a new proces­sor as the main sell­ing point, and the mass ship­ment is expect­ed to start by the end of 2023 or in 1H24.

(3/3) Anjie Tech­nol­o­gy will be the new ben­e­fi­cia­ry of the all-new design fold­able iPad. There may be no new iPad releas­es in the next 9-12 months as the iPad mini refresh is more like­ly to begin mass pro­duc­tion in 1Q24.

Apple plans to update its entire iPad lineup throughout 2024, according to a November report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. However, while iPad Pro and iPad Air models are expected as soon as March, the release of a seventh-generation iPad mini could be a little further away.

Apparently, the tablet will have an 8.3-inch 120Hz screen, an A15 Bionic chipset (like the current model, though with a slightly higher 3.23GHz clock speed), 4GB of RAM, and a starting capacity of 128GB, up from 64GB on the current model.

The starting price for the Apple iPad Mini 7 in India is Rs. 64,990.

It was announced on September 15, 2020 and released on September 18, 2020. Apple Inc.

iPad mini (6th generation)

Introduced in September 2021, the iPad mini is one of the oldest iPads in Apple's lineup and it is approaching the end of its product cycle. Apple does not seem to update the iPad mini regularly, leaving up to two and a half years between upgrades, but a new model is expected in late 2024.

A: The 64GB iPad storage capacity best fits casual users who primarily stream media, have a modest number of apps installed, capture some photos/video, and use their iPad for general productivity tasks or light creative work.

Models Model iPad Mini (1st generation) Discontinued 32, 64 GB: October 22, 2013 16 GB: June 19, 2015 Unsupported September 13, 2016 July 22, 2019 (Wi-Fi + Cellular) Launch price Wi-Fi models: 16 GB $329, 32 GB $429, 64 GB $529 Wi-Fi + Cellular models: 16 GB $459, 32 GB $559, 64 GB $659 SoC Apple A5 30 more rows

Here are the main reasons why: Compact design – Mini's portability increases production costs. Laminated display – Screen lamination enhances image quality. Faster processor – iPad Mini has an A15 chip versus iPad's A13.

Size. The 7th gen iPad and the 8th gen iPad share the same measurements and display size. The measurements are as follows: 9.8” (H) x 6.8” (W) x 0.29” (D) with a 10.2” display. The 7th gen WiFi-only model weighs 1.07 pounds and the WiFi + Cellular model weighs 1.09 pounds.

But we could have an even longer wait. Way back in December 2022, respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the new iPad mini won't arrive until late 2023 or early 2024. However, in November 2023, Kuo pushed that prediction back: saying the 7th-gen iPad mini won't arrive until the second half of 2024.

The iPad mini display has rounded corners. When measured diagonally as a rectangle, the screen is 8.3 inches. Actual viewable area is less.

The 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display features True Tone, P3 wide color, and ultralow reflectivity, making text sharp and colors vivid, wherever you are. Apple Pencil attaches magnetically to the side of iPad mini, so it's always with you and ready for a spur-of-the-moment sketch or spontaneous brainstorming session.

iPad Mini (1st generation) iPad Mini in Slate Type Tablet computer Generation 1st Release date November 2, 2012 Discontinued 32 & 64 GB: October 22, 2013, 16 GB: June 19, 2015 20 more rows

iPad 7th generation: This model was released in 2019 and features the A10 Fusion chip, Touch ID, and a 10.5-inch Retina display. It supports the first generation Apple Pencil. iPad 8th generation: This model was released in 2020 and features the A12 Bionic chip, Touch ID, and a 10.5-inch Retina display.

When measured as a rectangle, the screen is 8.3 inches diagonally.