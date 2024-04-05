iPhone 13 vs iPhone 13 Pro: why should you go Pro? (2024)

Our iPhone 13 review and iPhone 13 Pro review highlight that these remain two noteworthy entries in Apple's signature smartphone line, but what's the difference, and which should you buy in the wake of the iPhone 14 series' arrival?

The 13 and 13 Pro have both held a place in our best smartphones rundown in recent months and they certainly remain among the best iPhones you can buy right now, but how do the two compare against one another, and which is the better buy? Is there still a place for both in the current mobile market and in the shadow of their respective successors?

We scored the iPhone 13 a little higher than the iPhone 13 Pro when we first reviewed the pair, but that doesn’t mean the standard model is the better device overall, as such there's a lot to cover in our iPhone 13 vs iPhone 13 Pro matchup. This one’s going to take some unpacking.

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 13 Pro: price and availability

Both the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Pro hit shops on September 24, 2021.

Pricing for the iPhone 13 started at $799 / £799 / AU$1,349 for the entry 128GB model, moving up to $899 / £879 / AU$1,519 for 256GB and $1099 / £1079 / AU$1,869 for 512GB.

Following the iPhone 14 series launch, pricing for the previous line shifted down, with the iPhone 13 starting at $699 / £749 / AU$1,229 (for the 128GB model). The iPhone 13 Pro was removed from purchase direct from Apple, pushing buyers to pick one up from third-party retailers.

The 13 Pro’s 128GB model initially set you back $999 / £949 / AU$1,699, while the 256GB model cost $1,099 / £1,049 / AU$1,869, and the 512GB model cost $1,299 / £1,249 / AU$2,219. That said, time and no longer being among the top echelon of Apple's smartphone portfolio means you should be able to find some greatly discounts on both in our iPhone 13 deals roundup.

Unsurprisingly, the iPhone 13 Pro remained the more expensive phone of the two by some way. But did at least also benefit from the introduction of an additional 1TB model, for $1,499 / £1,449 / AU$2,569.

iPhone 13 Weight:174g

Dimensions:146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7mm

Screen size:6.1-inch

Resolution:1170 x 2532

CPU:A15 Bionic (w/ four-core GPU)

RAM:4GB

Storage:128GB/256GB/512GB

Battery:Up to 19 hours

Rear camera:12MP+12MP

Front camera:12MP Although only a little better than its direct predecessor, the iPhone 13 offered significant gains in areas like battery longevity, granting it a full day's use comfortably. The smaller notch that remains on the iterative iPhone 14, first made an appearance here, while the A15 Bionic chip still packs in plenty of punch too (even if it's graphically weaker than the five-core GPU variant found inside both the iPhone 14 Plus, 14 and 13 Pro). It loses out to the 13 Pro in obvious ways, like weaker cameras across both stills and video, along with one fewer rear lens (the telephoto) but a 60Hz display is its most archaic trait in this day and age; especially when you consider the 13's premium standing. For Strong battery life

Great design

Powerful internals Against Minimal design changes

No 120Hz screen

No Ceramic Shield on rear iPhone 13 Pro Weight: 204g

Dimensions: 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7mm

Screen size: 6.1-inch

Resolution: 1170 x 2532

CPU: A15 Bionic (w/ five-core GPU)

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB

Battery: Up to 22 hours

Rear camera: 12MP+12MP+12MP

Front camera: 12MP There's a reason why we brand the iPhone 13 Pro 'the better iPhone 14' in our best iPhones roundup. On top of the obvious advantages over the standard iPhone 14 already mentioned, eagle-eyed users will notice that the iPhone 14's most notable upgrades borrow from the 13 Pro too; with the same lead 12MP camera and the enhanced five-core GPU variant of the A15 at its heart. Provided you can get a good 13 Pro deal that undercuts the 14, you get the same lead camera and chip but also gain a 120Hz ProMotion display, faster charging, better battery life, a better camera system, more memory and a nicer finish; to name but a few benefits. For Great performance

Strong battery life

Interesting macro photography mode Against Limited design changes

Very expensive

4K ProRes limited in 128GB

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 13 Pro: design

Similar design and dimensions

Matt aluminum finish on the 13, polished steel finish on the 13 Pro

13 Pro is noticeably heavier

The iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Pro sport very similar designs to one another, as we’ve come to expect from Apple. What’s more, they’re barely changed from the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro before them, with the same striking flat-edged look.

These two phones are identically proportioned at 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.65mm as well. The iPhone 13 Pro is a fair bit heavier at 204g, however, compared to the 174g iPhone 13.

One reason for that is in the use of materials. The iPhone 13 Pro features a shiny stainless steel rim, while the iPhone 13 uses a lighter and less resilient aluminum chassis.

The iPhone 13 comes in Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight, and Product Red, while the iPhone 13 Pro comes in Graphite, Gold, Silver, and Sierra Blue. They’re all a little muted, to tell the truth, though the iPhone 13 Pro’s Sierra Blue and the iPhone 13’s pink are the stand-outs in their respective ranges.

Both phones increase the size of their camera modules over their iPhone 12-series equivalents, though the iPhone 12 Pro module is the bigger of the two. It’s a beast in every respect, as we’ll go on to discuss.

Both phones feature Apple’s nano-crystalline Ceramic Shield screen technology around front, which makes them super tough. You also get an IP68 rating with both, which means that they can be immersed in six meters of water for up to 30 minutes.

Both phones have reduced the size of their notches by 20% compared to the 12 series, though it’s not the most consequential design advance we’ve seen, to say the least.

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 13 Pro: display

Both feature 6.1-inch 19.5:9 460ppi OLED screens

13 Pro's display is twice as smooth, with a 120Hz refresh rate

13 Pro boasts a brighter 1,000-nit panel

Both of these phones pack 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screens, with the same 1170 x 2532 resolution. But unlike their immediate predecessors, there’s a much bigger difference between them this time around.

The iPhone 13 Pro can get brighter to the tune of 1,000 nits compared to the iPhone 13’s 800 nits, in typical conditions, and both can hit 1,200 nits when viewing HDR content.

But that’s not the big difference we were talking about: that would be the introduction of a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate with the iPhone 13 Pro, while the iPhone 13 is stuck with the same old 60Hz refresh rate.

The difference is most noticeable when you’re scrolling through menus or system apps, and it can feel a little jarring to go back to the iPhone 13 from the iPhone 13 Pro as a result. But the vast majority of people won’t be making that backwards transition, and will find the iPhone 13 display perfectly fluid.

Those smaller notches give you a little more screen real estate than before, but it’s not a game-changer in either case.

Overall, the iPhone 13 Pro’s faster response rate and higher brightness makes it comfortably the better panel than its non-Pro sibling. But as to whether that warrant’s the accompanying price bump, you’ll probably have to try both phones side by side to decide for yourself.

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 13 Pro: cameras

Both feature 12MP main cameras but 13 Pro boasts larger 1.9µm pixels

Superior low-light and video from the 13 Pro

Sensor-shift OIS on both

Both of these phones make considerable improvements in the camera department. The iPhone 13 borrows some key components from last year’s iPhone 12 Pro Max for its dual 12MP system, while the iPhone 13 Pro’s triple 12MP system takes a further step forward from that point.

The iPhone 13’s mains sensor can pull in 47% more light than before, and produces large 1.7µm pixels rather than the iPhone 12’s 1.4µm. But the iPhone 13 Pro’s wide sensor goes even larger, producing 1.9µm pixels rather than the iPhone 12 Pro’s 1.4µm.

Both camera systems pack in the sensor shift stabilization system that made 2020's iPhone 12 Pro Max so special in low lighting conditions. Night mode is a thing to behold with both phones, though again the iPhone 13 Pro is the prince of darkness here.

Both ultra-wide sensors are improved, but the iPhone 13 Pro also has the benefit of a 12MP 3x telephoto lens for zoomed-in shots. That’s a big advantage over the iPhone 13, which has to crop in on the main sensor for such close-ups.

Of course, any next-gen iPhone camera is the beneficiary of Apple’s software advances as much as any hardware improvements. As such, both phones debuted the Photographic Styles feature, which enables you to fundamentally change the tone of your snaps, whether you prefer them to be warmer, cooler, more vibrant, or more contrasty.

Both phones also heralded the arrival of the rack focusing ‘Cinematic mode’, which essentially applies a similar effect to your videos as Portrait mode does to stills. It enables you to change the focus in a scene, even in post-production, and it will anticipate when a subject is going to enter the frame and even follow a subject’s gaze.

The feature worked well in testing when were first reviewed both phones, and is likely to be of most use to budding vloggers and film makers; even if it’s not quite the pro tool Apple seems to be framing it as.

While we’re talking about video, one feature that’s unique to the iPhone 13 Pro (and 14 Pro line) is ProRes. This is a professional video codec that packs in more detail for greater editing possibilities. The only caveat is that it's limited to 1080p on the 128GB iPhone 13 Pro.

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 13 Pro: specs and performance

4GB RAM vs 6GB RAM between 13 and 13 Pro

A15 Bionic in 13 Pro (and 14 / 14 Plus) gains an additional GPU core

1TB storage option exclusive to the 13 Pro

Apple doesn’t traditionally differentiate much when it comes to performance, with its Pro models tending to get the exact same A-series chip as the non-Pro series; at least that was the case until the iPhone 14 line, where Apple kept the 14 and 14 Plus on the same A15 Bionic as the 13 Pro, while giving the 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max the all-new A16 Bionic.

With regards to the 13 and 13 Pro, both phones get the 5nm A15 Bionic processor, which packs a six-core CPU that was 50% faster than the leading Android competition at launch and remains near the top of most benchmarking charts.

The caveat is that the iPhone 13 Pro gets an extra GPU core (5 vs 4), making it the faster performer overall.

In practical terms, we challenge you to tell the difference. Both phones are so fast as to render comparisons an academic exercise, and there are certainly no games on the App Store that get anywhere close to hitting the performance limits of either.

But the iPhone 13 Pro undoubtedly has more headroom within this generation compared to previous iterations. It’s likely to stay feeling fast for a little longer, especially when it comes to more intensive tasks too.

In our Geekbench 5 multi-core tests, the iPhone 13 scored 4688 to the iPhone 13 Pro’s 4718. That’s a slight edge for the Pro, but the main point to take from this is that these are both still among the best performing phones on the market.

Both phones support more 5G bands than before, so more countries are able to use them to access 5G networks. Only the US models offer mmWave support, however, and relatively few Americans will be able to take advantage of those speeds anyway.

As we’ve mentioned already, both phones give you 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of storage. But the iPhone 13 Pro goes one better in offering a 1TB option.

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 13 Pro: battery

Both sport larger batteries than previous generation

Both offer excellent battery longevity

iPhone 13 Pro supports faster wired charging speeds

The one major improvement that applies equally to both of these phones is battery life. Both cells are bigger than their immediate predecessors. Alongside the A15 Bionic’s efficiency improvements, this means that both last a fair bit longer than before.

In the iPhone 13’s case you get a 3240mAh cell, while the iPhone 13 Pro gives you a 3095mAh battery. You might think that this sounds a little counter-intuitive, giving the Pro handset the smaller battery. But while it sounds like the Pro’s 120Hz display should be a more power-hungry component, that’s not necessarily the case.

Apple has implemented smart variable refresh rate technology so that the iPhone 13 Pro’s display can scale right down to 10Hz when the use case dictates. It only goes full 120Hz in scenarios that warrant it, such as scrolling through home screens, menus, or web pages.

The upshot of this is excellent battery life for both phones. Apple claims you’ll get 2.5 hours more out of the iPhone 13 on a single charge compared to the iPhone 12, while the iPhone 13 Pro will apparently get 1.5 hours more compared to the iPhone 12 Pro.

In practice, both phones tended to leave us with around 20% left in the tank after a full day of usage. If anything, the iPhone 13 lasts a little longer though, as we were able to push it that little big further with the screen-on time.

MagSafe returns, offering magnetised wireless charging at 15W. You’ll have to buy this separately though, as you will for the regular 20W wired charger that both phones support.

30 minutes with one of these chargers will get both phones to just over half full. Not class-leading, but not bad either.

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 13 Pro: takeaway

Neither the iPhone 13 nor the iPhone 13 Pro are game changers. They have similar designs to their respective predecessors, and none of the added features they supply are massively transformative.

Both phones bring better battery life, better processors and upgraded camera setups to the table.

We scored the iPhone 13 a little higher than the iPhone 13 Pro simply because it offers much of the same experience for significantly cheaper. But unlike 2020’s iPhones, the Pro does actually bring something fresh and worthwhile to the table, in the form of its 120Hz display which remains a Pro-exclusive feature on the iPhone 14 series too.

If you’re the kind of tech-savvy user who will actively notice and appreciate that smoother display, or you simply want what is still one of the best smartphone cameras that money can buy, then the 13 Pro should certainly be in the running, especially if you can now find it at a worthwhile discount.

The iPhone 13 is still a lot of phone for the money, but viewed through the lens of the iPhone 14, you money goes further if you opt for the 13 Pro.

