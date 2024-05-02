iPhone 15: price, features, cameras, USB-C, and everything you need to know (2024)

After months of speculation, the most highly anticipated phones of the year are now on sale, with Apple having unveiled the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max on September 12, 2023.

It’s the standard iPhone 15 that we’ll be looking at here, so if you’re curious about the release date, price, design, or the various specs and features of Apple’s most affordable new phone, you’ve come to the right place.

For our full verdict on the iPhone 15, head over to our iPhone 15 review.

Highlights in the iPhone 15 include a Dynamic Island in place of the notch, a new 48MP camera, and yes, a USB-C port. But there’s plenty more that's new, too, so read on for everything you need to know. Alternatively, scoot over to our Apple event 2023 live blog if you want to see what else was unveiled.

What you need to know

Starts at $799 / £799 / AU$1,499

Now sports the Dynamic Island

New color-infused rear glass

New 48MP main camera

Apple's A16 Bionic chipset

Lightning replaced by USB-C

Model comparison

Apple released the iPhone 15 alongside the iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Here's how all four models compare:

Swipe to scroll horizontally iPhone 15 iPhone 15 Plus iPhone 15 Pro iPhone 15 Pro Max Dimensions: 147.6 mm x 71.6 mm x 7.80 mm 160.9 mm x 77.8 mm x 7.80 mm 146.6 mm x 70.6 mm x 8.25 mm 159.9 mm x 76.7 mm x 8.25 mm Weight: 171g 201g 187g 221g Display: 6.1-inch OLED 6.7-inch OLED 6.1-inch OLED 6.7-inch OLED Resolution: 2556 x 1179 pixels 2796 x 1290 pixels 2556 x 1179 pixels 2796 x 1290 pixels Refresh rate: 60Hz 60Hz Adaptive 1-120Hz Adaptive 1-120Hz Chipset: A16 Bionic A16 Bionic A17 Pro A17 Pro Rear cameras: 48MP main, 12MP ultrawide 48MP main, 12MP ultrawide 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 12MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 12MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom Front camera: 12MP 12MP 12MP 12MP Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

iPhone 15 release date and price

The iPhone 15 was announced on September 12, 2023, and became available to buy in-store and online on Friday, September 22.

The phone starts at $799 / £799 / AU$1,499, for which you’ll get a model with 128GB of storage. If you want 256GB, it will cost you $899 / £899 / AU$1,699, while 512GB comes in at $1,099 / £1,099 / AU$2,049.

US and UK pricing numerically match this year, marking a welcome price drop year-on-year for UK buyers. The phone is a little pricier year-on-year in Australia.

If you're interested in buying the iPhone 15, head over to our iPhone 15 deals page for a roundup of all the best offers available now.

US

UK

iPhone 15 design

The iPhone 15 is quite a departure from the iPhone 14 before it, especially from the front, as there’s no longer a notch – instead, the phone has a Dynamic Island, much like we saw last year on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. This year it’s a feature that all four new models have.

That leaves the iPhone 15 looking a lot more modern than its predecessor, and that’s not the only change, as it features a color-infused glass and a USB-C port, instead of Lightning.

The iPhone 15 is available in five shades, and as usual it has an IP68 rating, meaning it’s dust-proof and water-resistant. It has an aluminum frame and comes in at 147.6 x 71.6 x 7.8mm and 171g – for reference, the iPhone 14 is 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8mm and 172g, so this new model is almost imperceptibly larger but lighter.

iPhone 15 colors

Apple has opted for a suite of pastel iPhone 15 colors this year:

Black

Blue

Green

Yellow

Pink

iPhone 15 display

The iPhone 15 isn’t a big upgrade when it comes to the screen, as like before it has a 6.1-inch OLED display. The resolution is 1170 x 2532 – very similar to the iPhone 14, while and peak brightness has jumped from 1,200 nits to 2,000 nits. It's still 60Hz, though.

That’s slightly disappointing, especially the refresh rate, as only the very cheapest new Android phones tend to have a refresh rate that low. But the overall display quality should be high, as it was on the iPhone 14.

As usual, the screen is also protected by Ceramic Shield, which is designed to offer increased protection against bumps and scrapes, plus iOS 17's StandBy modeis support by both standard iPhone 15s.

iPhone 15 cameras

One of the biggest upgrades this year comes in the form of a new camera, as the iPhone 15 has a new 48MP main sensor. This has an f/1.6 aperture, and – using the depth data acquired at capture –can retroactively turn standard shots into portrait shots.

The rest of the cameras are similar to before, with the iPhone 15 sporting a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 12MP front-facing snapper.

Video can be shot in up to 4K quality at up to 60fps too, so this sounds like a strong camera setup, though if you want a telephoto lens you’ll have to opt for a Pro model.

iPhone 15 performance

The iPhone 15 is equipped with an A16 Bionic chipset, which we’ve previously seen in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. Those phones are among the most powerful handsets on the planet (albeit beaten now by the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max) so the iPhone 15 shouldn’t be lacking for power.

Apple doesn’t reveal how much RAM its phones have, so we’ll need to wait for a teardown before that information is known, but the iPhone 14 has 6GB and we’d guess the iPhone 15 probably has the same amount.

An improved Ultra-Wide Band chip enables proximity finding of friends using Find My too.

iPhone 15 battery

Apple also doesn’t reveal battery capacities, so that’s something we’ll have to wait longer to learn, but in our testing, we found that the iPhone 15 lasted a full day when used casually (though 'full day' in this instance does not mean 24 hours – more like 15 hours). Apple's press release for the phone quotes 20 hours of video playback, 16 hours of streamed video, and 80 hours of audio playback.

We can’t talk about the battery without talking about the new way you charge the phone either, as Apple has finally switched to USB-C, ditching its long-standing Lightning port. As for charging speeds, the iPhone 15 can be juiced at up to 20W, and it also supports wireless charging (including the new Qi2 standard for wireless charging).

However, we don't yet know how valuable the latter feature will be, given the lack of Qi2-certified wireless chargers available to buy right now. Essentially, Qi2 takes the built-in magnets feature of Apple’s MagSafe technology and opens it up third-party manufacturers. This could mean that – when they eventually come to market – Qi2-certified wireless chargers will be capable of charging Apple’s latest iPhones at 15W; something that only MagSafe chargers have been able to do in the past.

Despite Apple confirming that its iPhone 15 models support “future Qi2 chargers for wireless charging," though, the officialtech specs pagefor the iPhone 15 Pro says that the device (and presumably all other iPhone 15 devices) supports “MagSafe wireless charging up to 15W” and “Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W.”

This could mean that Apple might continue to intentionally limit non-Apple, 15W-capable wireless chargers to 7.5W, in a bid to maintain healthy MagSafe sales. In a fairer world, though, we'd hope to see Apple make 15W wireless charging available across the board.

iPhone 15 software

The iPhone 15 ships running iOS 17, which is the latest version of Apple’s mobile operating system. Changes here include Contact Posters, a Live Voicemail feature, and all sorts of other things. However, you won’t need to buy an iPhone 15 or one of its siblings to get these things, as every model from the iPhone XS onwards is eligible for the update.

