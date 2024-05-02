iPhone 15: price, features, cameras, USB-C, and everything you need to know (2024)

iPhone 15: price, features, cameras, USB-C, and everything you need to know (1)

Jump to:

  • Model comparison
  • Release date and price
  • Design
  • Colors
  • Display
  • Cameras
  • Performance
  • Battery
  • Software

After months of speculation, the most highly anticipated phones of the year are now on sale, with Apple having unveiled the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max on September 12, 2023.

It’s the standard iPhone 15 that we’ll be looking at here, so if you’re curious about the release date, price, design, or the various specs and features of Apple’s most affordable new phone, you’ve come to the right place.

For our full verdict on the iPhone 15, head over to our iPhone 15 review. You'll also want to check out our iPhone 15 Plus review, iPhone 15 Pro review, and iPhone 15 Pro Max review for a detailed look at the rest of Apple's iPhone 15 lineup.

Highlights in the iPhone 15 include a Dynamic Island in place of the notch, a new 48MP camera, and yes, a USB-C port. But there’s plenty more that's new, too, so read on for everything you need to know. Alternatively, scoot over to our Apple event 2023 live blog if you want to see what else was unveiled.

What you need to know

  • Starts at $799 / £799 / AU$1,499
  • Now sports the Dynamic Island
  • New color-infused rear glass
  • New 48MP main camera
  • Apple's A16 Bionic chipset
  • Lightning replaced by USB-C

Model comparison

Apple released the iPhone 15 alongside the iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Here's how all four models compare:

Swipe to scroll horizontally

iPhone 15iPhone 15 PlusiPhone 15 ProiPhone 15 Pro Max
Dimensions:147.6 mm x 71.6 mm x 7.80 mm160.9 mm x 77.8 mm x 7.80 mm146.6 mm x 70.6 mm x 8.25 mm159.9 mm x 76.7 mm x 8.25 mm
Weight:171g201g187g221g
Display:6.1-inch OLED6.7-inch OLED6.1-inch OLED6.7-inch OLED
Resolution: 2556 x 1179 pixels2796 x 1290 pixels2556 x 1179 pixels2796 x 1290 pixels
Refresh rate:60Hz60HzAdaptive 1-120HzAdaptive 1-120Hz
Chipset:A16 BionicA16 BionicA17 ProA17 Pro
Rear cameras: 48MP main, 12MP ultrawide48MP main, 12MP ultrawide48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 12MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 12MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom
Front camera: 12MP12MP12MP12MP
Storage:128GB, 256GB, 512GB128GB, 256GB, 512GB128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB256GB, 512GB, 1TB

iPhone 15 release date and price

iPhone 15: price, features, cameras, USB-C, and everything you need to know (2)

The iPhone 15 was announced on September 12, 2023, and became available to buy in-store and online on Friday, September 22.

The phone starts at $799 / £799 / AU$1,499, for which you’ll get a model with 128GB of storage. If you want 256GB, it will cost you $899 / £899 / AU$1,699, while 512GB comes in at $1,099 / £1,099 / AU$2,049.

US and UK pricing numerically match this year, marking a welcome price drop year-on-year for UK buyers. The phone is a little pricier year-on-year in Australia.

If you’re interested in buying the iPhone 15, head over to our iPhone 15 deals page for a roundup of all the best offers available now. Alternatively, check out the below links for a quick look at the best iPhone 15 deals currently live.

US

UK

iPhone 15 design

iPhone 15: price, features, cameras, USB-C, and everything you need to know (3)

The iPhone 15 is quite a departure from the iPhone 14 before it, especially from the front, as there’s no longer a notch – instead, the phone has a Dynamic Island, much like we saw last year on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. This year it’s a feature that all four new models have.

See Also
iPhone 15: Price, specs and availabilityiPhone 15 and 15 Pro price info: Official prices for Apple's new smartphonesiPhone 15 Pro / 15 Pro MaxiPhone 15 is official: release date, price, deals, specs and features

That leaves the iPhone 15 looking a lot more modern than its predecessor, and that’s not the only change, as it features a color-infused glass and a USB-C port, instead of Lightning.

The iPhone 15 is available in five shades, and as usual it has an IP68 rating, meaning it’s dust-proof and water-resistant. It has an aluminum frame and comes in at 147.6 x 71.6 x 7.8mm and 171g – for reference, the iPhone 14 is 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8mm and 172g, so this new model is almost imperceptibly larger but lighter.

iPhone 15 colors

iPhone 15: price, features, cameras, USB-C, and everything you need to know (4)

Apple has opted for a suite of pastel iPhone 15 colors this year:

  • Black
  • Blue
  • Green
  • Yellow
  • Pink

iPhone 15 display

iPhone 15: price, features, cameras, USB-C, and everything you need to know (5)

The iPhone 15 isn’t a big upgrade when it comes to the screen, as like before it has a 6.1-inch OLED display. The resolution is 1170 x 2532 – very similar to the iPhone 14, while and peak brightness has jumped from 1,200 nits to 2,000 nits. It's still 60Hz, though.

That’s slightly disappointing, especially the refresh rate, as only the very cheapest new Android phones tend to have a refresh rate that low. But the overall display quality should be high, as it was on the iPhone 14.

As usual, the screen is also protected by Ceramic Shield, which is designed to offer increased protection against bumps and scrapes, plus iOS 17's StandBy modeis support by both standard iPhone 15s.

iPhone 15 cameras

iPhone 15: price, features, cameras, USB-C, and everything you need to know (6)

One of the biggest upgrades this year comes in the form of a new camera, as the iPhone 15 has a new 48MP main sensor. This has an f/1.6 aperture, and – using the depth data acquired at capture –can retroactively turn standard shots into portrait shots.

The rest of the cameras are similar to before, with the iPhone 15 sporting a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 12MP front-facing snapper.

Video can be shot in up to 4K quality at up to 60fps too, so this sounds like a strong camera setup, though if you want a telephoto lens you’ll have to opt for a Pro model.

iPhone 15 performance

iPhone 15: price, features, cameras, USB-C, and everything you need to know (7)

The iPhone 15 is equipped with an A16 Bionic chipset, which we’ve previously seen in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. Those phones are among the most powerful handsets on the planet (albeit beaten now by the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max) so the iPhone 15 shouldn’t be lacking for power.

Apple doesn’t reveal how much RAM its phones have, so we’ll need to wait for a teardown before that information is known, but the iPhone 14 has 6GB and we’d guess the iPhone 15 probably has the same amount.

An improved Ultra-Wide Band chip enables proximity finding of friends using Find My too.

iPhone 15 battery

iPhone 15: price, features, cameras, USB-C, and everything you need to know (8)

Apple also doesn’t reveal battery capacities, so that’s something we’ll have to wait longer to learn, but in our testing, we found that the iPhone 15 lasted a full day when used casually (though 'full day' in this instance does not mean 24 hours – more like 15 hours). Apple's press release for the phone quotes 20 hours of video playback, 16 hours of streamed video, and 80 hours of audio playback.

We can’t talk about the battery without talking about the new way you charge the phone either, as Apple has finally switched to USB-C, ditching its long-standing Lightning port. As for charging speeds, the iPhone 15 can be juiced at up to 20W, and it also supports wireless charging (including the new Qi2 standard for wireless charging).

iPhone 15: price, features, cameras, USB-C, and everything you need to know (9)

However, we don't yet know how valuable the latter feature will be, given the lack of Qi2-certified wireless chargers available to buy right now. Essentially, Qi2 takes the built-in magnets feature of Apple’s MagSafe technology and opens it up third-party manufacturers. This could mean that – when they eventually come to market – Qi2-certified wireless chargers will be capable of charging Apple’s latest iPhones at 15W; something that only MagSafe chargers have been able to do in the past.

Despite Apple confirming that its iPhone 15 models support “future Qi2 chargers for wireless charging," though, the officialtech specs pagefor the iPhone 15 Pro says that the device (and presumably all other iPhone 15 devices) supports “MagSafe wireless charging up to 15W” and “Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W.”

This could mean that Apple might continue to intentionally limit non-Apple, 15W-capable wireless chargers to 7.5W, in a bid to maintain healthy MagSafe sales. In a fairer world, though, we'd hope to see Apple make 15W wireless charging available across the board.

iPhone 15 software

The iPhone 15 ships running iOS 17, which is the latest version of Apple’s mobile operating system. Changes here include Contact Posters, a Live Voicemail feature, and all sorts of other things. However, you won’t need to buy an iPhone 15 or one of its siblings to get these things, as every model from the iPhone XS onwards is eligible for the update.

More iPhone 15 articles

  • iPhone 15: everything you need to know
  • iPhone 15 Plus: everything you need to know
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max: everything you need to know
  • iPhone 15 price: should you go for iPhone 14 instead?
  • iPhone 15 deals: the best offers to look out for
  • iPhone 15 USB-C: everything you need to know
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max camera: 7 big upgrades
  • 15 things we learned at Apple's September 2023 event

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox

Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.

iPhone 15: price, features, cameras, USB-C, and everything you need to know (11)

Axel Metz

Senior Staff Writer

Axel is a London-based Senior Staff Writer at TechRadar, reporting on everything from the latest Apple developments to newest movies as part of the site's daily news output. Having previously written for publications including Esquire and FourFourTwo, Axel is well-versed in the applications of technology beyond the desktop, and his coverage extends from general reporting and analysis to in-depth interviews and opinion.

Axel studied for a degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick before joining TechRadar in 2020, where he then earned an NCTJ qualification as part of the company’s inaugural digital training scheme.

With contributions from

  • James Rogerson
  • Alex Walker-ToddSenior Phones Editor

More about iphone

Remember the MacBook Touch Bar? Future iPhones could get something similarThe rumored foldable iPhone could end up replacing the iPad mini

Latest

Exclusive deal! Grab a Nolah mattress for half price this World Sleep Day
See more latest►

Most Popular
Another crypto-mining boom threatens CPU prices, with AMD’s Ryzen 7950X now sold out – and Intel could be the real winner here

By Darren Allan

Amazon announces a massive Spring Sale - here's everything you need to know

By Mackenzie Frazier

Hulu's The Greatest Hits movie puts an abnormal music-themed spin on time travel stories in innovative first trailer

By Tom Power

Prime Video's most underrated sci-fi series is returning for season 2 in May, and I can't wait

By Carrie Marshall

Experts warn Google Gemini could be an easy target for hackers everywhere

By Sead Fadilpašić

Great Scott! Cambridge Audio has released a DeLorean themed version of its Evo 150 streaming amp

By James Davidson

The latest macOS Sonoma update is reportedly breaking some USB hubs

By David Nield

This N64-powered VR setup is the complete opposite of an Apple Vison Pro

By Hamish Hector

Thousands of Nissan customers have had their data stolen in cyberattack

By Sead Fadilpašić

Embracer Group sells off Saber Interactive studios and assets, including games like Space Marine 2 and Knights of the Old Republic remake

By Cat Bussell

Microsoft is planning to make Copilot behave like a ‘normal’ app in Windows 11

By Darren Allan

iPhone 15: price, features, cameras, USB-C, and everything you need to know (2024)

FAQs

How many cameras does iPhone 15 have? ›

The entry level comprises the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus (the option with a larger screen). Both have two rear-facing cameras and one front-facing camera; the camera hardware is the same on both devices regardless of screen size.

View More
Will iPhone 15 really have USB-C? ›

USB-C is a universally accepted standard that enables charging, syncing data, and playing audio and video. iPhone 15 models have a USB-C connector, which allows you to charge and connect to a variety of devices, including Mac, iPad, AirPods Pro (2nd generation), external storage devices, and displays.

Get More Info Here
Why does iPhone 15 only have two cameras? ›

Apple sells the iPhone 15 Pro as having seven different lenses on the back, but just a glance will tell you that there are only three actual cameras on the back of the phone. That's because four of the seven "lenses" are hidden in the main camera.

Discover More Details
What is the iPhone 15 summary? ›

Apple iPhone 15 Specs
NameValue
Screen Size6.1 inches
Screen Resolution2,556 by 1,179 pixels
Camera Resolution (Rear; Front-Facing)48MP, 12MP; 12MP
Battery Life (As Tested)16 hours, 15 minutes
3 more rows
Sep 30, 2023

View Details
How do I set my iPhone 15 camera to take good pictures? ›

Adjust Camera Settings

To make the most of the new Photonic Engine, go into Settings > Camera > Formats to switch on Apple ProRes and 48 megapixels settings. This allows you to capture large image sizes with four optical zoom levels and a larger image sensor.

Discover More Details
Does iPhone 15 take good pictures? ›

The iPhone 15 Pro should take better photos than the more expensive 15 Pro Max between 3x zoom and 4.9x zoom, but the Max should be better at 5x zoom and above. And that's exactly what I found when I tested it.

Learn More
What accessories come with iPhone 15? ›

More recent iPhone models have shipped with USB-C-to-Lightning cables in the box but no charger. However, that isn't the case this time around, with good reason. The iPhone 15 series is the first to include a USB-C port, not Lightning. Because of this, every iPhone 15 ships with a USB-C cable — but nothing else.

Keep Reading
Are the iPhone 15 waterproof? ›

Apple states all the 15s can tolerate submersion in water to 18 meters for up to 30 minutes. While that technically is not waterproof (due to time limit) it certainly qualifies as highly water resistant.

Learn More Now
Does iPhone 15 have a SIM card? ›

iPhone 15 models are activated with an eSIM and do not support a physical SIM. Use of an eSIM requires a carrier that supports eSIM and a wireless service plan (which may include restrictions on switching service providers and roaming, even after contract expiration).

Show Me More
What's so special about the iPhone 15 camera? ›

Higher Resolution: The iPhone 15 Pro Max packs a 48-megapixel main camera which is a significant upgrade in resolution compared to the iPhone 12's 12-megapixels. Telephoto: Having a telephoto lens is one thing, but you'll be upgrading to a 3× or 5× optical zoom. That's a lot of reach.

Learn More Now

Does iPhone 15 have any problems? ›

Many users have reported Wi-Fi connection issues with the iPhone 15. Cases range from slow internet performance to dropped connections, which is par for the course with many smartphones. Luckily, there's a few things you can try to remedy your Wi-Fi woes.

Learn More
Why is my iPhone 15 taking blurry pictures? ›

Adjust the camera's focus and exposure

If you want to manually adjust the focus and exposure, do the following: Tap the screen to show the automatic focus area and exposure setting. Tap where you want to move the focus area. Next to the focus area, drag up or down to adjust the exposure.

Read More
Is the iPhone 15 worth it? ›

The bottom line: Yes, it's definitely worth upgrading if you have the iPhone XS or iPhone XR. Apple has upgraded the iPhone significantly in just about every way over the last five years.

Discover More
Is there an iPhone 16? ›

iPhone 16: displays

There may be some changes coming for the display sizes of the iPhone 16 Pro models. However, the standard iPhone 16 variants will stay the same. The iPhone 16 Pro display may be increased to 6.3 inches, up from the current 6.1 inches.

Get More Info
What changes in iPhone 15? ›

Camera: The iPhone 15 has a new 48-megapixel main camera sensor which was previously available on last year's Pro variants. They capture good detail. There is also a new 12-megapixel ultrawide camera sensor. Processor: The iPhone 15 is powered by last year's flagship chipset, the A16 Bionic.

View More
Will iPhone 15 have 4 cameras? ›

Is it a rumor or true? Leaks so far agree that the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models will use a dual rear camera system, the Pro model will have three rear cameras and the Ultra model will have four rear cameras.

Discover More Details
Will iPhone 15 have new camera? ›

Higher Resolution: The iPhone 15 Pro Max packs a 48-megapixel main camera which is a significant upgrade in resolution compared to the iPhone 12's 12-megapixels. Telephoto: Having a telephoto lens is one thing, but you'll be upgrading to a 3× or 5× optical zoom.

Read On
Does the iPhone 15 have 12 cameras? ›

The iPhone 15 uses a 12MP True Depth camera like the iPHone 12, but the aperture on this front camera has widened to f/1.9. That means better selfies in low light, at least in theory.

Learn More Now
Is iPhone 15 camera better than 14? ›

While both phones have advanced cameras, iPhone 15 gets a big upgrade. It now boasts a 48MP Main camera that shoots like a pro in super high-resolution and with amazing detail. Meanwhile, the 2x optical-quality Telephoto lets you get up-close and personal with ease.

Explore More
Top Articles
10 Slimming Scandinavian Recipes
Old Fashioned Sloppy Joes Recipe
Tax Complexity: How Long and How Much Do Income Taxes Cost?
W-2 Form: What It Is, How to Read It - NerdWallet
Latest Posts
Paleo Pumpkin Bars Recipe {Paleo, Gluten-Free} - My Natural Family
Vegan Apple Pie With Streusel | Gluten-Free Recipe - Elavegan
Article information

Author: Dean Jakubowski Ret

Last Updated:

Views: 6026

Rating: 5 / 5 (70 voted)

Reviews: 85% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Dean Jakubowski Ret

Birthday: 1996-05-10

Address: Apt. 425 4346 Santiago Islands, Shariside, AK 38830-1874

Phone: +96313309894162

Job: Legacy Sales Designer

Hobby: Baseball, Wood carving, Candle making, Jigsaw puzzles, Lacemaking, Parkour, Drawing

Introduction: My name is Dean Jakubowski Ret, I am a enthusiastic, friendly, homely, handsome, zealous, brainy, elegant person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.