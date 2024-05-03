iPhone 15 Pro vs. 15 Pro Max Buyer's Guide: 10 Differences Compared (2024)

by Hartley Charlton
Apple recently unveiled the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max as the successors to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, featuring a new titanium design, an Action button, a USB-C port, the A17 Pro chip, and more. As Apple's premium flagship offerings, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are the most fully-featured iPhones available.
The iPhone 15 Pro starts at $999 and the iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at $1,199. For the Pro Max model, this is a $100 price increase over last year's model, but there is also no longer a 128GB storage configuration available for this device, meaning that it is effectively only a price hike if you normally buy this model.
Both phones have the same OLED Super Retina XDR always-on display with ProMotion and the Dynamic Island, the A17 Pro chip, 5G connectivity, a "Pro" rear camera setup, and are available in the same color options. Although the two phones share the vast majority of features, there are ten important differences between the devices. Our guide highlights the crucial differences between the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, and helps to answer the question of how to decide which of these two iPhone models is best for you.
|iPhone 15 Pro
|iPhone 15 Pro Max
|6.1-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display with 2532-by-1170-pixel resolution
|6.7-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display with 2778-by-1284-pixel resolution
|12-megapixel Telephoto camera with ƒ/2.8 aperture
|12-megapixel Telephoto camera with ƒ/2.8 aperture and larger sensor
|Telephoto camera with second-generation sensor-shift optical image stabilization
|Telephoto camera with folded tetraprism design and autofocus 3D sensor-shift module
|0.5x, 1x, 2x, 3x optical zoom
|0.5x, 1x, 2x, and 5x optical zoom
|23-hour battery life (during video playback)
|29-hour battery life (during video playback)
|5.77-inch (146.6mm) height
|6.29-inch (159.9mm) height
|2.78-inch (70.6mm) width
|3.02-inch (76.7mm) width
|6.60-ounce (187 grams) weight
|7.81-ounce (221 grams) weight
|128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB storage
|256GB, 512GB, or 1TB storage
|$999 (128GB), $1,099 (256GB), $1,299 (512GB), or $1,499 (1TB)
|$1,199 (256GB), $1,399 (512GB), or $1,599 (1TB)
Just like some previous iPhone models offered in two sizes, such as the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, there is a major additional camera feature to be gained with the larger model. This year, that's 5x telephoto optical zoom, which is ideal for sports or wildlife photography since it can get even closer to a subject.
iPhone 15 Pro Max provides the longest optical zoom ever on iPhone: 5x at 120mm. Great for close-ups, wildlife photos, and catching the action from further distances, the new Telephoto camera on iPhone 15 Pro Max has an innovative tetraprism design with a combined optical image stabilization and autofocus 3D sensor-shift module, Apple's most advanced stabilization system yet.
The iPhone 15 Pro has a maximum optical zoom of 3x and lacks the hardware enhancements of the iPhone 15 Pro Max's telephoto camera. The Main and Ultra Wide cameras, are, however, identical between the two devices.
The iPhone 15 Pro Max represents the most you can get out of an iPhone with the best possible battery life, but that does not necessarily translate into a worthwhile purchase for all users. Some users may prefer a 3x optical zoom over a 5x optical zoom, in which case the iPhone 15 Pro is a better choice. Ultimately, the alternative photography capabilities of the devices come down to this single difference. If you are more likely to use your new iPhone to take portrait photos, the 3x telephoto of the iPhone 15 Pro is a better choice, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max is unrivalled for sports and wildlife photography where you are looking to shoot subjects that are much farther away.
Combined with longer battery life and a larger display, the iPhone 15 Pro Max differs from the iPhone 15 Pro relatively significantly. The added $200 in price for the iPhone 15 Pro Max seems fair for its additional display area, battery life, storage, and camera technology but it is important to weigh up these factors in your personal use case. This shrinks to a $100 price difference if you normally buy a 256GB model.
If you normally purchase a 128GB iPhone "Pro Max" model, it may be time to look at the smaller model this year, since getting the larger model will necessitate spending $100 more than usual and getting 256GB of storage, which you may not use up. On the other hand, if you always purchase an iPhone with 256GB of storage, you may be more inclined to buy the iPhone 15 Pro Max.
Likewise, a larger, heavier 6.7-inch iPhone is not for everyone. Some may find the iPhone 15 Pro Max's size excessive or uncomfortably large to hold, while others will love the larger display for consuming media. Screen size is ultimately a matter of personal preference, and since the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max share most of their other features, it comes down to individual taste.
The most important decision point when choosing between the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max is undoubtedly screen size, but comfort, pocketability, weight, battery life, and camera technology are also important considerations that will depend based on your personal needs and preferences. If you are hesitant about the size and weight of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, it may be better to stick with the iPhone 15 Pro, but it otherwise unlikely to disappoint, especially if price is not an issue.
Related Roundup: iPhone 15 Pro
Buyer's Guide: iPhone 15 Pro (Neutral)
44 comments
Top Rated Comments
BradWI
25 weeks ago
Being able to access the entire screen one-handed on the Pro outweighs any of the Max advantages for me.
jonnysods
25 weeks ago
The value of the 256gb Pro is challenging when compared to the base Max specs. I’m coming from a 13 mini and don’t want a phone that big, but I didn’t really think through the value proposition. Now I’m a little indecisive!
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Zeddi92
25 weeks ago
We all know that the zoom range up to 2x uses the main camera lens, shot at 48 MP then "binned" to 24 MP to create the image.
What happens in higher focal lengths between 2x and 5x? Is it shooting with telephoto lens at 48 MP then "binned" to lower megapixel to create the image? Or is the telephoto lens capable of optically zooming to those focal length? Or is it a combination digital interpolation with the main lens and telephoto lens?
Since the iPhones have no moving part you can guess the answer. But you dont have to guess, there are already reviews online. The iPhone 15 Pro Max shoots everything between 1x an 5x fl with the main camera and digital zoom. That makes images with eg 3x fl way better with a Pro than with a Pro Max. On the other hand the Pro Max starts to shine onwards the 5x fl, as even the digital zoom is way crisper for a 10x fl. In the end it matters what you personally prefer.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Coreymac84
25 weeks ago
There should be a guide to compare iPhone 14 pro to iPhone 15 pro. People wouldn’t buy the iPhone 15 pro after they see that they’re really isn’t any difference between the two models other than the chip and better zoom on camera ?
If they’re due for an upgrade why wouldn’t they? The only people that should question 14 pro vs 15 pro are people who own a 14 pro, where upgrading is purely to have the latest luxury device.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mitsjke
25 weeks ago
Don’t forget that you have to choose between 3x or 5x optical zoom.
There is no 3x optical zoom on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.
So if you find yourself needing 3x more often than 5x you better take the normal 15 Pro.
Because then you get native optical zoom. With the Pro Max you get the same digital zoom as the digital 15x in the current pro’s.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Love-hate ? relationship
25 weeks ago
Being able to access the entire screen one-handed on the Pro outweighs any of the Max advantages for me.
Honestly even with the pro it's quite hard. 5.9" would be neat ;)
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments
Popular Stories
Apple Changes Trade-In Values for iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches
Wednesday March 6, 2024 8:42 am PST by Joe Rossignol
Apple today adjusted its estimated trade-in values for select iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch models in the U.S., with the changes reflected on its website. Apple slightly increased trade-in values for the iPhone 14 Pro Max, second-generation iPhone SE, Apple Watch Series 4, and first-generation Apple Watch SE, while trade-in values slightly decreased for the entry-level iPad, Apple Watch...
Read Full Article • 37 comments
iOS 17.4 Out Now: 10 New Things Your iPhone Can Do
Wednesday March 6, 2024 1:20 am PST by Tim Hardwick
Apple has released iOS 17.4, its biggest iPhone software update of the year so far, featuring a number of features and changes that users have been anticipating for quite a while. Below, we've listed 10 new things that your iPhone will be able to do after you've installed the update, which became available on Tuesday, March 5. Be sure to check Settings ➝ General ➝ Software Update on your ...
Read Full Article • 61 comments
Apple Releases macOS Sonoma 14.4
Thursday March 7, 2024 10:14 am PST by Juli Clover
Apple today released macOS Sonoma 14.4, the fourth major update to the macOS Sonoma operating system that launched last September. macOS Sonoma 14.4 comes over a month after macOS Sonoma 14.3, an update that brought collaborative Apple Music playlists. The macOS Sonoma 14.4 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of...
Read Full Article • 164 comments
Apple Releases tvOS 17.4
Thursday March 7, 2024 10:06 am PST by Juli Clover
Apple today released tvOS 17.4, the fourth major update to the tvOS 17 operating system that came out last September. tvOS 17.4 comes over a month after the release of tvOS 17.3. tvOS 17.4 can be downloaded using the Settings app on the Apple TV. Go to System > Software Update to get the new software. Apple TV owners who have automatic software updates activated will be upgraded to...
Read Full Article • 34 comments
Kuo: Apple Planning 20-Inch MacBook With Foldable Screen
Wednesday March 6, 2024 7:12 pm PST by Joe Rossignol
Apple is planning to release a 20-inch MacBook with a foldable screen in around three years, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. "Apple's only foldable product with a clear development schedule is the 20.3-inch MacBook, expected to enter mass production in 2027," said Kuo, in a post on X today. He did not provide any additional details about the device. Kuo is the third source to...
Read Full Article • 178 comments