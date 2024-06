iPhone 15 Pro y iPhone 15 Pro Max (2024)

FAQs

If you're someone who prefers a smaller device that is easier to use one-handed, then the iPhone 15 Pro is the best choice. If you want a larger screen, a bigger battery, and a better zoom lens, then the iPhone 15 Pro Max is the better option.

That said, someone who is upgrading from an older iPhone, especially one that was not in the "Pro Max" category, will notice a huge improvement in features and performance – especially since you'll now have access to a larger display, a longer battery life, a faster processor and, if your previous iPhone was several ...

The bottom line: The iPhone 15 Pro is a worthwhile upgrade coming from the iPhone 12 Pro, but you should really only upgrade if you're starting to feel performance and battery life slowing down.

The main difference between the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models is the size of the display. The iPhone 15 Pro measures 147mm x 71 mm x 8mm while the Pro Max model is taller at 160mm and slightly wider at 77mm.

Front camera: 12MP



The iPhone 15 Plus gets you the same size and resolution screen as the iPhone 15 Pro Max at a much lower price, but in most other ways – from its power to its refresh rate, build quality, and beyond – this is a lesser phone.

Plus, the iPhone 15 Pro has a better camera system. If taking better zoomed-in shots are important to you, it'd be worth it to shell out an extra $200. If you enjoy mobile gaming, with the iPhone 15 Pro getting a GPU boost from its A17 Pro chipset, the upper-tier model is a better choice for you.

Other Reddit users argued, though, that light gaming and simply using the camera shouldn't cause the phone to get uncomfortably warm. Others in the thread confirmed that their iPhone 15 Pros and Pro Max models were still excessively hot.

The iPhone XS is five years old, and its age is showing. Upgrading to the iPhone 15 will not only mean getting access to new features, but you'll also experience significantly longer battery life, a larger screen and 5G network speeds.

Burn-in issues with the iPhone 15 Pro Max



The problem is OLED burn-in, which is not just an iPhone-specific problem since it can occur on any device with an OLED screen. However, it has become a concern for iPhone 15 Pro Max users. What is OLED burn-in?

Is iPhone 15 plus and 15 pro water proof ? No. Apple states all the 15s can tolerate submersion in water to 18 meters for up to 30 minutes. While that technically is not waterproof (due to time limit) it certainly qualifies as highly water resistant.

The iPhone 15 Pro has Apple's upgraded A17 Pro chip under its hood that offers increased efficiency and performance. Couple the new chip with increased RAM, and iPhone 15 Pro users should experience smoother multitasking as apps can run in the background longer without crashing or lagging.

Most years, the only reason to opt for an iPhone Pro Max is to get a larger screen and more battery life. However, this time around, the iPhone 15 Pro Max pulls out farther ahead of its little sibling thanks to an improved 5x optical zoom on its telephoto lens that has no downside.

The Pro versions share the same camera hardware, with the exception of the telephoto lens that both models have but which is 3x (72mm equivalent) on the iPhone 15 Pro and 5x (120mm equivalent) on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes,2 iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max feature a strong and lightweight titanium design — a first for iPhone. This premium alloy — the same used in spacecraft — has one of the highest strength-to-weight ratios of any metal, making this Apple's lightest Pro lineup ever.

Available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes,2 iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max feature a strong and lightweight titanium design — a first for iPhone.

It would potentially help you understand how Apple iPhone 15 Pro stands against Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max and which one should you buy The current lowest price found for Apple iPhone 15 Pro is ₹1,27,990 and for Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max is ₹1,48,900. The details of both of these products were last updated on Apr 14, 2024.

The big difference is that the 15 is stuck on a fixed 60Hz refresh rate while the 15 Pro has a variable 120Hz plus an always-on display. It's not the end of the world and you may turn off these battery-hungry features, but it does mean scrolling is a lot smoother on the Pro.

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max battery tests



In my experience, the 15 Pro averages a full day on a single charge, while the 15 Pro Max gets between a day and a half to two days. Battery life can vary depending on how you use your phone, so I also ran two additional CNET battery tests. The first was an endurance test.