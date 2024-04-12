iPhone 8 Troubleshooting: Fix Common Problems - iFixit (2024)

iPhone 8 Troubleshooting: Fix Common Problems - iFixit (1)

iPhone Battery Draining Fast

Has your iPhone battery suddenly started draining rapidly? Are you charging your phone multiple times in a day? Try some of these fixes!

Battery

iPhone 8 Troubleshooting: Fix Common Problems - iFixit (2)

Apple iPhone

iPhone 8 Troubleshooting: Fix Common Problems - iFixit (3)

iPhone is Charging but Won't Turn On

What to do when your iPhone doesn't power on at all, even when plugged in and charging? Try these fixes first.

Power

iPhone 8 Troubleshooting: Fix Common Problems - iFixit (4)

Apple iPhone

iPhone 8 Troubleshooting: Fix Common Problems - iFixit (5)

iPhone Home Button Not Working

Your iPhone home button is not working, it does not vibrate when pressed, your home button is broken or does not click.

Input/Output

iPhone 8 Troubleshooting: Fix Common Problems - iFixit (6)

Apple iPhone

iPhone 8 Troubleshooting: Fix Common Problems - iFixit (7)

Liquid Detected in Lightning Connector

Is your iPhone warning you that you’ve got liquid in the Lightning port? Is it blocking you from charging or connecting other accessories? Try these solutions!

Error Code

iPhone 8 Troubleshooting: Fix Common Problems - iFixit (8)

Apple iPhone

iPhone 8 Troubleshooting: Fix Common Problems - iFixit (9)

iPhone Not Charging

Use this page to troubleshoot why your iPhone might turn on, but won't hold a charge.

Battery

iPhone 8 Troubleshooting: Fix Common Problems - iFixit (10)

Apple iPhone

iPhone 8 Troubleshooting: Fix Common Problems - iFixit (11)

iPhone Randomly Shuts Off

Does your iPhone randomly shut off, keep turning off or repeatedly goes off and comes back on? Follow these fixes and keep your phone running.

Power

iPhone 8 Troubleshooting: Fix Common Problems - iFixit (12)

Apple iPhone

iPhone 8 Troubleshooting: Fix Common Problems - iFixit (13)

iPhone Keeps Restarting

Your iPhone will not boot properly due to constant restarts, is boot looping, restarts shortly after boot or reboots at random.

Power

iPhone 8 Troubleshooting: Fix Common Problems - iFixit (14)

Apple iPhone

iPhone 8 Troubleshooting: Fix Common Problems - iFixit (15)

iPhone Touch Screen Not Working

The touch screen on your iPhone is not responding, is not accepting touch input, seems frozen or is unresponsive in certain places.

Performance

iPhone 8 Troubleshooting: Fix Common Problems - iFixit (16)

Apple iPhone

iPhone 8 Troubleshooting: Fix Common Problems - iFixit (17)

iPhone Invalid or No SIM

Is your iPhone not detecting your SIM card? Does it say "No SIM" or warn the SIM is invalid? Have a look at these fixes.

Input/Output

iPhone 8 Troubleshooting: Fix Common Problems - iFixit (18)

Apple iPhone

iPhone 8 Troubleshooting: Fix Common Problems - iFixit (19)

iPhone Volume Buttons Not Working

Consult this page if your iPhones volume buttons do not respond to being pressed, feel mushy, don’t click, are stuck, or are all around not working.

Input/Output

iPhone 8 Troubleshooting: Fix Common Problems - iFixit (20)

Apple iPhone

iPhone 8 Troubleshooting: Fix Common Problems - iFixit (21)

iPhone Won't Turn On

If you're experiencing problems with your iPhone not turning on or displaying anything on screen when the power button is held, use this problem page to diagnose the problem figure out the solution.

Power

iPhone 8 Troubleshooting: Fix Common Problems - iFixit (22)

Apple iPhone

iPhone 8 Troubleshooting: Fix Common Problems - iFixit (23)

iPhone Lines on Screen

Does your iPhone have lines on the display? Are you having issues making out the image because of vertical or horizontal lines? Have a look at these fixes!

Screen

iPhone 8 Troubleshooting: Fix Common Problems - iFixit (24)

Apple iPhone

iPhone 8 Troubleshooting: Fix Common Problems - iFixit (25)

iPhone Won't Connect to WiFi

Your iPhone is not connecting to WiFi or will not stay connected to WiFi. Your iPhone has a grayed out WiFi switch or the WiFi toggle cannot be enabled. Your iPhone is not connecting to the network.

Connection

iPhone 8 Troubleshooting: Fix Common Problems - iFixit (27)

iPhone Ghost Touch

Your iPhone experiences unexpected touch input. It swipes to other screens, or selects items without your interaction. iPhone has phantom touch input, or ghost touch.

Screen

iPhone 8 Troubleshooting: Fix Common Problems - iFixit (28)

Apple iPhone

iPhone 8 Troubleshooting: Fix Common Problems - iFixit (29)

iPhone Black Screen

Does your phone seem like it's powered up, but there’s nothing on screen? Can you hear incoming notifications, but not see them on the display? Try these fixes!

Screen

iPhone 8 Troubleshooting: Fix Common Problems - iFixit (30)

Apple iPhone

iPhone 8 Troubleshooting: Fix Common Problems - iFixit (31)

iPhone Stuck on Apple Logo

Your iPhone hangs on the Apple logo when trying to boot, or is stuck on the Apple logo while performing a software update. May or may not have a progress bar underneath.

Performance

iPhone 8 Troubleshooting: Fix Common Problems - iFixit (32)

Apple iPhone

iPhone 8 Troubleshooting: Fix Common Problems - iFixit (33)

iPhone Slow Charge

Is your iPhone taking ages to charge? Are you losing patience while waiting to get enough juice to unplug? Give these fixes a try.

Battery

iPhone 8 Troubleshooting: Fix Common Problems - iFixit (34)

Apple iPhone

iPhone 8 Troubleshooting: Fix Common Problems - iFixit (35)

iPhone No Sound

Your iPhone isn't emitting sounds, may not being ringing when there are incoming calls, or you cannot hear when listening to music with the built in speakers.

Audio

iPhone 8 Troubleshooting: Fix Common Problems - iFixit (36)

Apple iPhone

iPhone 8 Troubleshooting: Fix Common Problems - iFixit (37)

iPhone Overheating

iPhone is too hot, has a temperature warning on screen, got hot and won't turn on, or gets hot while charging.

Temperature

iPhone 8 Troubleshooting: Fix Common Problems - iFixit (38)

Apple iPhone

iPhone 8 Troubleshooting: Fix Common Problems - iFixit (39)

iPhone Blurry Camera

iPhone camera won’t focus? Having a hard time getting a good picture? Does your camera vibrate constantly? Try these fixes!

Camera

iPhone 8 Troubleshooting: Fix Common Problems - iFixit (40)

Apple iPhone

iPhone 8 Troubleshooting: Fix Common Problems - iFixit (41)

iPhone Camera Black Screen

Consult this page if your iPhone camera is not working or does not work after a drop. It may only show a black screen, or the camera app may be crashing.

Camera

iPhone 8 Troubleshooting: Fix Common Problems - iFixit (42)

Apple iPhone

iPhone 8 Troubleshooting: Fix Common Problems - iFixit (43)

iPhone Backlight Not Working

Is your iPhone backlight not working? Learn about the common causes and solutions of iPhone backlight failure.

Performance

iPhone 8 Troubleshooting: Fix Common Problems - iFixit (44)

Apple iPhone

iPhone 8 Troubleshooting: Fix Common Problems - iFixit (45)

iPhone Frozen Screen

Is your iPhone stuck on the same screen and won't respond? Is your iPhone frozen and won't turn off? Have a look at these fixes!

Performance

iPhone 8 Troubleshooting: Fix Common Problems - iFixit (46)

Apple iPhone

iPhone 8 Troubleshooting: Fix Common Problems - iFixit (47)

iPhone Bluetooth Not Working

Consult this page if your Bluetooth devices will not connect to your iPhone, Bluetooth is unavailable or grayed out, Bluetooth hangs when trying to connect or connect drops frequently.

Connection

iPhone 8 Troubleshooting: Fix Common Problems - iFixit (48)

Apple iPhone

iPhone 8 Troubleshooting: Fix Common Problems - iFixit (49)

iPhone Touch ID Not Working

Consult this page if your iPhone indicates Touch ID is not available, will not read your fingerprint, or fails to function.

Input/Output

iPhone 8 Troubleshooting: Fix Common Problems - iFixit (50)

Apple iPhone

iPhone 8 Troubleshooting: Fix Common Problems - iFixit (51)

Apps Not Downloading on iPhone

Consult this page if your iPhone will not download apps, apps will not install or you are unable to get apps to update.

Connection

iPhone 8 Troubleshooting: Fix Common Problems - iFixit (52)

Apple iPhone

iPhone 8 Troubleshooting: Fix Common Problems - iFixit (2024)
