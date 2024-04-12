iPhone 8 Troubleshooting: Fix Common Problems - iFixit (2024)

Related Apple iPhone Problems
Has your iPhone battery suddenly started draining rapidly? Are you charging your phone multiple times in a day? Try some of these fixes!
Battery
Battery
What to do when your iPhone doesn't power on at all, even when plugged in and charging? Try these fixes first.
Power
Power
Your iPhone home button is not working, it does not vibrate when pressed, your home button is broken or does not click.
Input/Output
Input/Output
Is your iPhone warning you that you’ve got liquid in the Lightning port? Is it blocking you from charging or connecting other accessories? Try these solutions!
Error Code
Error Code
Use this page to troubleshoot why your iPhone might turn on, but won't hold a charge.
Battery
Battery
Does your iPhone randomly shut off, keep turning off or repeatedly goes off and comes back on? Follow these fixes and keep your phone running.
Power
Power
Your iPhone will not boot properly due to constant restarts, is boot looping, restarts shortly after boot or reboots at random.
Power
Power
The touch screen on your iPhone is not responding, is not accepting touch input, seems frozen or is unresponsive in certain places.
Performance
Performance
Is your iPhone not detecting your SIM card? Does it say "No SIM" or warn the SIM is invalid? Have a look at these fixes.
Input/Output
Input/Output
Consult this page if your iPhones volume buttons do not respond to being pressed, feel mushy, don’t click, are stuck, or are all around not working.
Input/Output
Input/Output
If you're experiencing problems with your iPhone not turning on or displaying anything on screen when the power button is held, use this problem page to diagnose the problem figure out the solution.
Power
Power
Does your iPhone have lines on the display? Are you having issues making out the image because of vertical or horizontal lines? Have a look at these fixes!
Screen
Screen
Your iPhone is not connecting to WiFi or will not stay connected to WiFi. Your iPhone has a grayed out WiFi switch or the WiFi toggle cannot be enabled. Your iPhone is not connecting to the network.
Connection
Connection
Your iPhone experiences unexpected touch input. It swipes to other screens, or selects items without your interaction. iPhone has phantom touch input, or ghost touch.
Screen
Screen
Does your phone seem like it's powered up, but there’s nothing on screen? Can you hear incoming notifications, but not see them on the display? Try these fixes!
Screen
Screen
Your iPhone hangs on the Apple logo when trying to boot, or is stuck on the Apple logo while performing a software update. May or may not have a progress bar underneath.
Performance
Performance
Is your iPhone taking ages to charge? Are you losing patience while waiting to get enough juice to unplug? Give these fixes a try.
Battery
Battery
Your iPhone isn't emitting sounds, may not being ringing when there are incoming calls, or you cannot hear when listening to music with the built in speakers.
Audio
Audio
iPhone is too hot, has a temperature warning on screen, got hot and won't turn on, or gets hot while charging.
Temperature
Temperature
iPhone camera won’t focus? Having a hard time getting a good picture? Does your camera vibrate constantly? Try these fixes!
Camera
Camera
Consult this page if your iPhone camera is not working or does not work after a drop. It may only show a black screen, or the camera app may be crashing.
Camera
Camera
Is your iPhone backlight not working? Learn about the common causes and solutions of iPhone backlight failure.
Performance
Performance
Is your iPhone stuck on the same screen and won't respond? Is your iPhone frozen and won't turn off? Have a look at these fixes!
Performance
Performance
Consult this page if your Bluetooth devices will not connect to your iPhone, Bluetooth is unavailable or grayed out, Bluetooth hangs when trying to connect or connect drops frequently.
Connection
Connection
Consult this page if your iPhone indicates Touch ID is not available, will not read your fingerprint, or fails to function.
Input/Output
Input/Output
Consult this page if your iPhone will not download apps, apps will not install or you are unable to get apps to update.
Connection
Connection