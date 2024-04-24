iPhone screen protectors to protect your phone | CNN Underscored (2024)

CNN —

We’ve tested out the iPhone 12’s new and improved Ceramic Shield screen and we think it’s still in your best interest to add a layer of protection to the Super Retina XDR display. But when it comes to finding the right screen protector, there are a few things to consider.

We’re breaking down what you need to know about screen protectors and our top picks of the best options. Whether you enjoy Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup or you’re looking to protect an older device like the iPhone 11, 11 Pro or 11 Pro Max, we’ve found screen protectors to fit the bill.

Glass vs. plastic

Your first decision is whether you want to go for glass or plastic. Plastic, admittedly, tends to be less expensive and thinner, but it has some cons to it. It can scratch fairly easily and won’t last as long as a glass option will. Opting for this material will leave you with a somewhat altered touch screen experience, as it won’t feel similar to your phone’s bare screen. It likely will, however, cover the entirety of your screen without changing the appearance or being obvious to the eye, as they’re typically around 0.1 millimeters thick.

Glass screen protectors can be pricey but deliver more durability that keeps the device protected. The glass surface provides an experience that’s extremely similar to the touch and feel you’d have if you weren’t using a screen protector. After all, your iPhone’s screen is glass. Glass also has a higher tolerance against scratches in comparison to plastic options. You might notice the edges of the glass screen protector more, as they tend to be slightly thicker (we’re talking between 0.3 and 0.5 millimeters thick). The glass protector aims to re-create the traditional touch screen experience while protecting against damage.

Functionality

Screen protectors can also add more utility to your iPhone. Some models are geared toward reducing blue light or glare, and even add a layer of privacy by blocking the display when viewed from the side. There are also screen protectors that feature antimicrobial coatings that work to reduce the germ spread on the surface of your phone screen. Most guarantee to break down 99% of germs and bacteria (though we can’t guarantee it’s effective against Covid-19). We haven’t gotten the chance to test this yet, but it’s still a bonus feature worth noting. There’s a wide range of screen protectors, which means there’s one that will cover all your needs for keeping your device safe from accidents.

No matter what you’re looking for, there’s a screen protector out there for you. Below, we’ve broken out all of our favorite protectors from top brands such as OtterBox, Invisible Shield and more.

OtterBox

Otterbox

OtterBox is well known for its device protection. Its screen protectors are no different. The brand’s Amplify Glass series was designed with Corning (the same glass technology company Apple partnered with to create Ceramic Shield) to have superior durability and scratch resistance. The Alpha Glass models are ultra thin and anti-shatter while maintaining the clarity of the screen.

iPhone 12 models

Amplify Glass Glare Guard Screen Protector for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro ($59.95; otterbox.com

Amplify Glass Glare Guard Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Pro Max ($59.95; otterbox.com

Amplify Glass Glare Guard Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Mini ($59.95; otterbox.com

Amplify Glass Privacy Guard Screen Protector for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro ($54.95; otterbox.com

Amplify Glass Privacy Guard Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Pro Max ($54.95; otterbox.com

Amplify Glass Privacy Guard Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Mini ($54.95; otterbox.com

Amplify Glass Blue Light Guard Screen Protector for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro ($54.95; otterbox.com

Amplify Glass Blue Light Guard Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Pro Max ($54.95; otterbox.com

Amplify Glass Blue Light Guard Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Mini ($54.95; otterbox.com

Alpha Glass Privacy Screen Protector for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro ($44.95; otterbox.com

Alpha Glass Privacy Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Pro Max ($44.95; otterbox.com

Alpha Glass Privacy Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Mini ($44.95; otterbox.com

Alpha Glass Antimicrobial Screen Protector for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro ($49.95; otterbox.com

Alpha Glass Antimicrobial Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Pro Max ($49.95; otterbox.com

Alpha Glass Antimicrobial Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Mini ($49.95; otterbox.com

Alpha Glass Blue Light Screen Protector for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro ($44.95; otterbox.com

Alpha Glass Blue Light Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Pro Max($44.95; otterbox.com

Alpha Glass Blue Light Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Mini ($44.95; otterbox.com

iPhone 11 models

Amplify Glass Glare Guard Screen Protector for iPhone 11 Pro ($64.95; otterbox.com

Amplify Glass EdgeToEdge Screen Protector for iPhone 11 Pro ($59.95; otterbox.com

Amplify Glass Antimicrobial Screen Protector for iPhone 11 Pro ($49.95; otterbox.com

Amplify Glass Antimicrobial Screen Protector for iPhone 11 ($49.95; otterbox.com

Alpha Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 11 Pro ($39.95; otterbox.com

Amplify Glass EdgeToEdge Screen Protector for iPhone 11 Pro Max ($59.95; otterbox.com

Amplify Glass Glare Guard Screen Protector for iPhone 11 Pro Max ($64.95; otterbox.com

Amplify Glass Antimicrobial Screen Protector for iPhone 11 Pro Max ($49.95; otterbox.com

Belkin

Belkin

Every option from Belkin is made of glass, meaning you’re getting a durable screen protector that offers the glass screen feel. Its tempered glass models are 0.33mm thick, so they’re thin but durable with multilevel protection from drops and scratches. The UltraGlass options are tested against hard metal objects (think keys and coins) for ultimate scratch resistance.

iPhone 12 models

Tempered Glass Privacy Antimicrobial Screen Protector for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro ($29.99; belkin.com

Tempered Glass Privacy Antimicrobial Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Pro Max ($29.99; belkin.com

Tempered Glass Privacy Antimicrobial Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Mini ($29.99; belkin.com

UltraGlass Privacy Screen Antimicrobial Protector for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro($44.99; belkin.com

UltraGlass Privacy Antimicrobial Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Pro Max ($44.99; belkin.com

UltraGlass Privacy Antimicrobial Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Mini ($44.99; belkin.com

UltraGlass Antimicrobial Screen Protector for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro($39.99; belkin.com

UltraGlass Antimicrobial Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Pro Max ($39.99; belkin.com

UltraGlass Antimicrobial Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Mini ($39.99; belkin.com

Tempered Glass Antimicrobial Screen Protector for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro ($24.99; belkin.com

Tempered Glass Antimicrobial Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Pro Max ($24.99; belkin.com

Tempered Glass Antimicrobial Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Mini ($24.99; belkin.com

iPhone 11 models

Screenforce InvisiGlass UltraCurve Screen Protector ($49.99; belkin.com )Screenforce InvisiGlass Ultra Screen Protector ($39.99; belkin.com

Screenforce TemperedCurve Screen Protector ($44.99; belkin.com

Screenforce Tempered Glass Privacy Screen Protector ($29.99; belkin.com

Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector ($24.99; belkin.com

BodyGuardz

BodyGuardz

BodyGuardz offers loads of options when it comes to finding the right screen protector to fit your needs. Its EyeGuard technology helps reduce blue light exposure, and the PRTX lineup features durable glass screen protectors that are crystal clear and shatterproof. The brand’s tempered and synthetic glass options feel like the real screen but with an added assurance of protection.

iPhone 12 models

SpyGlass2 Tempered Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro ($39.96, originally $49.95; bodyguardz.com

SpyGlass2 Tempered Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Pro Max ($39.96, originally $49.95; bodyguardz.com

SpyGlass2 Tempered Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Mini ($39.96, originally $49.95; bodyguardz.com

PRTX Privacy Shatterproof Synthetic Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro ($34.96, originally $49.95; bodyguardz.com

PRTX Privacy Shatterproof Synthetic Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Pro Max ($39.96, originally $49.95; bodyguardz.com

PRTX Privacy Shatterproof Synthetic Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Mini ($39.96, originally $49.95; bodyguardz.com

Pure2 EyeGuard Blue Light Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro ($34.96, originally $49.95; bodyguardz.com

Pure2 EyeGuard Blue Light Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Pro Max ($39.96, originally $49.95; bodyguardz.com

Pure2 EyeGuard Blue Light Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Mini ($39.96, originally $49.95; bodyguardz.com

PRTX EyeGuard Shatterproof Synthetic Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro ($34.96, originally $49.95; bodyguardz.com

PRTX EyeGuard Shatterproof Synthetic Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Pro Max ($35.96, originally $44.95; bodyguardz.com

PRTX EyeGuard Shatterproof Synthetic Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Mini ($39.96, originally $49.95; bodyguardz.com

iPhone 11 models

Invisible Shield

Invisible Shield

Invisible Shield reinforces the edges of its screen protectors, which adds protection should your phone fall victim to gravity. The Glass Elite material undergoes an ion exchange tempering process that increases the surface tension for a durable and scratch-resistant protector. Invisible Shield’s models include options to reduce blue light and glare, or add extra privacy.

iPhone 12 models

Glass Elite Anti Glare+ for iPhone 12 Mini ($44.99; zagg.com

Glass Elite Anti Glare+ for iPhone 12 Pro Max ($44.99; zagg.com

Glass Elite Privacy+ for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro($44.99; zagg.com

Glass Elite Privacy+ for iPhone 12 Pro Max($44.99; zagg.com

Glass Elite Privacy+ for iPhone 12 Mini ($44.99; zagg.com

Glass Elite+ for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro($39.99; zagg.com

Glass Elite+ for iPhone 12 Pro Max ($39.99; zagg.com

Glass Elite+ for iPhone 12 Mini ($39.99; zagg.com

Glass Elite VisionGuard+ for iPhone 12 Pro Max ($49.99; zagg.com

Glass Elite VisionGuard+ for iPhone 12 Mini ($49.99; zagg.com

iPhone 11 models

Glass Elite for iPhone 11 Pro ($39.99; zagg.com

Glass Elite for iPhone 11 ($39.99; zagg.com

Glass Elite Privacy for iPhone 11 Pro ($44.99; zagg.com

Glass Elite Privacy for iPhone 11 ($44.99; zagg.com

Glass Elite Anti-Glare for iPhone 11 Pro ($44.99; zagg.com

Glass Elite Edge for iPhone 11 Pro ($44.99; zagg.com

Glass Elite VisionGuard+ for iPhone 11 ($49.99; zagg.com

Totallee

Totallee

Totallee’s screen protectors are made of durable tempered glass to parallel the feel of your glass phone screen. The edge-to-edge coverage means the entirety of your screen will be protected against scratches, drops and cracks.

iPhone 12 models

Edge-to-Edge Screen Protector for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro ($29; amazon.com

Edge-to-Edge Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Pro Max ($29; amazon.com

Edge-to-Edge Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Mini ($29; amazon.com

iPhone 11 models