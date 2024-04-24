iPhone screen protectors to protect your phone | CNN Underscored (2024)

Content is created by CNN Underscored’s team of editors who work independently from the CNN newsroom. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more
Electronics /
By Ellen McAlpine
6:16 PM EST, Mon November 9, 2020
CNN —
We’ve tested out the iPhone 12’s new and improved Ceramic Shield screen and we think it’s still in your best interest to add a layer of protection to the Super Retina XDR display. But when it comes to finding the right screen protector, there are a few things to consider.
We’re breaking down what you need to know about screen protectors and our top picks of the best options. Whether you enjoy Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup or you’re looking to protect an older device like the iPhone 11, 11 Pro or 11 Pro Max, we’ve found screen protectors to fit the bill.
Glass vs. plastic
Your first decision is whether you want to go for glass or plastic. Plastic, admittedly, tends to be less expensive and thinner, but it has some cons to it. It can scratch fairly easily and won’t last as long as a glass option will. Opting for this material will leave you with a somewhat altered touch screen experience, as it won’t feel similar to your phone’s bare screen. It likely will, however, cover the entirety of your screen without changing the appearance or being obvious to the eye, as they’re typically around 0.1 millimeters thick.
Glass screen protectors can be pricey but deliver more durability that keeps the device protected. The glass surface provides an experience that’s extremely similar to the touch and feel you’d have if you weren’t using a screen protector. After all, your iPhone’s screen is glass. Glass also has a higher tolerance against scratches in comparison to plastic options. You might notice the edges of the glass screen protector more, as they tend to be slightly thicker (we’re talking between 0.3 and 0.5 millimeters thick). The glass protector aims to re-create the traditional touch screen experience while protecting against damage.
Functionality
Screen protectors can also add more utility to your iPhone. Some models are geared toward reducing blue light or glare, and even add a layer of privacy by blocking the display when viewed from the side. There are also screen protectors that feature antimicrobial coatings that work to reduce the germ spread on the surface of your phone screen. Most guarantee to break down 99% of germs and bacteria (though we can’t guarantee it’s effective against Covid-19). We haven’t gotten the chance to test this yet, but it’s still a bonus feature worth noting. There’s a wide range of screen protectors, which means there’s one that will cover all your needs for keeping your device safe from accidents.
No matter what you’re looking for, there’s a screen protector out there for you. Below, we’ve broken out all of our favorite protectors from top brands such as OtterBox, Invisible Shield and more.
OtterBox
Otterbox
OtterBox is well known for its device protection. Its screen protectors are no different. The brand’s Amplify Glass series was designed with Corning (the same glass technology company Apple partnered with to create Ceramic Shield) to have superior durability and scratch resistance. The Alpha Glass models are ultra thin and anti-shatter while maintaining the clarity of the screen.
iPhone 12 models
- Amplify Glass Glare Guard Screen Protector for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro ($59.95; otterbox.com)
- Amplify Glass Glare Guard Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Pro Max ($59.95; otterbox.com)
- Amplify Glass Glare Guard Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Mini ($59.95; otterbox.com)
- Amplify Glass Privacy Guard Screen Protector for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro ($54.95; otterbox.com)
- Amplify Glass Privacy Guard Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Pro Max ($54.95; otterbox.com)
- Amplify Glass Privacy Guard Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Mini ($54.95; otterbox.com)
- Amplify Glass Blue Light Guard Screen Protector for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro ($54.95; otterbox.com)
- Amplify Glass Blue Light Guard Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Pro Max ($54.95; otterbox.com)
- Amplify Glass Blue Light Guard Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Mini ($54.95; otterbox.com)
- Alpha Glass Privacy Screen Protector for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro ($44.95; otterbox.com)
- Alpha Glass Privacy Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Pro Max ($44.95; otterbox.com)
- Alpha Glass Privacy Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Mini ($44.95; otterbox.com)
- Alpha Glass Antimicrobial Screen Protector for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro ($49.95; otterbox.com)
- Alpha Glass Antimicrobial Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Pro Max ($49.95; otterbox.com)
- Alpha Glass Antimicrobial Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Mini ($49.95; otterbox.com)
- Alpha Glass Blue Light Screen Protector for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro ($44.95; otterbox.com)
- Alpha Glass Blue Light Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Pro Max($44.95; otterbox.com)
- Alpha Glass Blue Light Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Mini ($44.95; otterbox.com)
iPhone 11 models
- Amplify Glass Glare Guard Screen Protector for iPhone 11 Pro ($64.95; otterbox.com)
- Amplify Glass EdgeToEdge Screen Protector for iPhone 11 Pro ($59.95; otterbox.com)
- Amplify Glass Antimicrobial Screen Protector for iPhone 11 Pro ($49.95; otterbox.com)
- Amplify Glass Antimicrobial Screen Protector for iPhone 11 ($49.95; otterbox.com)
- Alpha Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 11 Pro ($39.95; otterbox.com)
- Amplify Glass EdgeToEdge Screen Protector for iPhone 11 Pro Max ($59.95; otterbox.com)
- Amplify Glass Glare Guard Screen Protector for iPhone 11 Pro Max ($64.95; otterbox.com)
- Amplify Glass Antimicrobial Screen Protector for iPhone 11 Pro Max ($49.95; otterbox.com)
Belkin
Belkin
Every option from Belkin is made of glass, meaning you’re getting a durable screen protector that offers the glass screen feel. Its tempered glass models are 0.33mm thick, so they’re thin but durable with multilevel protection from drops and scratches. The UltraGlass options are tested against hard metal objects (think keys and coins) for ultimate scratch resistance.
iPhone 12 models
- Tempered Glass Privacy Antimicrobial Screen Protector for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro ($29.99; belkin.com)
- Tempered Glass Privacy Antimicrobial Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Pro Max ($29.99; belkin.com)
- Tempered Glass Privacy Antimicrobial Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Mini ($29.99; belkin.com)
- UltraGlass Privacy Screen Antimicrobial Protector for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro($44.99; belkin.com)
- UltraGlass Privacy Antimicrobial Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Pro Max ($44.99; belkin.com)
- UltraGlass Privacy Antimicrobial Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Mini ($44.99; belkin.com)
- UltraGlass Antimicrobial Screen Protector for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro($39.99; belkin.com)
- UltraGlass Antimicrobial Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Pro Max ($39.99; belkin.com)
- UltraGlass Antimicrobial Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Mini ($39.99; belkin.com)
- Tempered Glass Antimicrobial Screen Protector for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro ($24.99; belkin.com)
- Tempered Glass Antimicrobial Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Pro Max ($24.99; belkin.com)
- Tempered Glass Antimicrobial Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Mini ($24.99; belkin.com)
iPhone 11 models
- Screenforce InvisiGlass UltraCurve Screen Protector ($49.99; belkin.com)Screenforce InvisiGlass Ultra Screen Protector ($39.99; belkin.com)
- Screenforce TemperedCurve Screen Protector ($44.99; belkin.com)
- Screenforce Tempered Glass Privacy Screen Protector ($29.99; belkin.com)
- Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector ($24.99; belkin.com)
BodyGuardz
BodyGuardz
BodyGuardz offers loads of options when it comes to finding the right screen protector to fit your needs. Its EyeGuard technology helps reduce blue light exposure, and the PRTX lineup features durable glass screen protectors that are crystal clear and shatterproof. The brand’s tempered and synthetic glass options feel like the real screen but with an added assurance of protection.
iPhone 12 models
- SpyGlass2 Tempered Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro ($39.96, originally $49.95; bodyguardz.com)
- SpyGlass2 Tempered Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Pro Max ($39.96, originally $49.95; bodyguardz.com)
- SpyGlass2 Tempered Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Mini ($39.96, originally $49.95; bodyguardz.com)
- PRTX Privacy Shatterproof Synthetic Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro ($34.96, originally $49.95; bodyguardz.com)
- PRTX Privacy Shatterproof Synthetic Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Pro Max ($39.96, originally $49.95; bodyguardz.com)
- PRTX Privacy Shatterproof Synthetic Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Mini ($39.96, originally $49.95; bodyguardz.com)
- Pure2 EyeGuard Blue Light Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro ($34.96, originally $49.95; bodyguardz.com)
- Pure2 EyeGuard Blue Light Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Pro Max ($39.96, originally $49.95; bodyguardz.com)
- Pure2 EyeGuard Blue Light Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Mini ($39.96, originally $49.95; bodyguardz.com)
- PRTX EyeGuard Shatterproof Synthetic Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro ($34.96, originally $49.95; bodyguardz.com)
- PRTX EyeGuard Shatterproof Synthetic Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Pro Max ($35.96, originally $44.95; bodyguardz.com)
- PRTX EyeGuard Shatterproof Synthetic Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Mini ($39.96, originally $49.95; bodyguardz.com)
iPhone 11 models
- SpyGlass Edge (2-Way Privacy) Tempered Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 11 Pro ($39.96, originally $49.95; bodyguardz.com)
- SpyGlass Edge (2-Way Privacy) Tempered Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 11 Pro Max ($43.96, originally $54.95; bodyguardz.com)
- SpyGlass Edge (2-Way Privacy) Tempered Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 11 ($39.96, originally $49.95; bodyguardz.com)
- PRTX Shatterproof Synthetic Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 11 Pro ($35.96, originally $44.95; bodyguardz.com)
- PRTX Shatterproof Synthetic Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 11 Pro Max ($35.96, originally $44.95; bodyguardz.com)
- PRTX Shatterproof Synthetic Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 11($35.96, originally $44.95; bodyguardz.com)
- Pure2 EyeGuard Blue Light Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 11 Pro ($39.96, originally $49.95; bodyguardz.com)
- Pure2 EyeGuard Blue Light Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 11 Pro Max ($43.96, originally $54.95; bodyguardz.com)
- Pure2 EyeGuard Blue Light Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 11($39.96, originally $49.95; bodyguardz.com)
- PRTX Shatterproof Privacy Synthetic Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 11 Pro ($39.96, originally $44.95; bodyguardz.com)
- PRTX Shatterproof Privacy Synthetic Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 11 Pro Max ($39.96, originally $49.95; bodyguardz.com)
- PRTX Shatterproof Privacy Synthetic Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 11 ($39.96, originally $49.95; bodyguardz.com)
- PRTX EyeGuard Shatterproof Synthetic Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 11 Pro ($39.96, originally $44.95; bodyguardz.com)
- PRTX EyeGuard Shatterproof Synthetic Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 11 Pro Max ($39.96, originally $49.95; bodyguardz.com)
- PRTX EyeGuard Shatterproof Synthetic Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 11($39.96, originally $49.95; bodyguardz.com)
Invisible Shield
Invisible Shield
Invisible Shield reinforces the edges of its screen protectors, which adds protection should your phone fall victim to gravity. The Glass Elite material undergoes an ion exchange tempering process that increases the surface tension for a durable and scratch-resistant protector. Invisible Shield’s models include options to reduce blue light and glare, or add extra privacy.
iPhone 12 models
- Glass Elite Anti Glare+ for iPhone 12 Mini ($44.99; zagg.com)
- Glass Elite Anti Glare+ for iPhone 12 Pro Max ($44.99; zagg.com)
- Glass Elite Privacy+ for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro($44.99; zagg.com)
- Glass Elite Privacy+ for iPhone 12 Pro Max($44.99; zagg.com)
- Glass Elite Privacy+ for iPhone 12 Mini ($44.99; zagg.com)
- Glass Elite+ for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro($39.99; zagg.com)
- Glass Elite+ for iPhone 12 Pro Max ($39.99; zagg.com)
- Glass Elite+ for iPhone 12 Mini ($39.99; zagg.com)
- Glass Elite VisionGuard+ for iPhone 12 Pro Max ($49.99; zagg.com)
- Glass Elite VisionGuard+ for iPhone 12 Mini ($49.99; zagg.com)
iPhone 11 models
- Glass Elite for iPhone 11 Pro ($39.99; zagg.com)
- Glass Elite for iPhone 11 ($39.99; zagg.com)
- Glass Elite Privacy for iPhone 11 Pro ($44.99; zagg.com)
- Glass Elite Privacy for iPhone 11 ($44.99; zagg.com)
- Glass Elite Anti-Glare for iPhone 11 Pro ($44.99; zagg.com)
- Glass Elite Edge for iPhone 11 Pro ($44.99; zagg.com)
- Glass Elite VisionGuard+ for iPhone 11 ($49.99; zagg.com)
Totallee
Totallee
Totallee’s screen protectors are made of durable tempered glass to parallel the feel of your glass phone screen. The edge-to-edge coverage means the entirety of your screen will be protected against scratches, drops and cracks.
iPhone 12 models
- Edge-to-Edge Screen Protector for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro ($29; amazon.com)
- Edge-to-Edge Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Pro Max ($29; amazon.com)
- Edge-to-Edge Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Mini ($29; amazon.com)
iPhone 11 models
- Edge-to-Edge Screen Protector for iPhone 11 Pro ($13.99; amazon.com)
- Edge-to-Edge Screen Protector for iPhone 11 Pro Max ($13.99; amazon.com)
- Edge-to-Edge Screen Protector for iPhone 11 ($24.99; amazon.com)
More recommendations
Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed price at the time of publication.
More recommendations
Thanks for signing up! Your welcome email is on its way.
Get the CNN Underscored newsletter
Receive product recommendations, reviews and deals three times a week.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy