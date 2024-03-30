iPhone X Lower Speaker Replacement (2024)

Step 1 Pentalobe Screws
-
Before you begin, discharge your iPhone battery below 25%. A charged lithium-ion battery can catch fire and/or explode if accidentally punctured.
-
Power off your iPhone before beginning disassembly.
-
Remove the two 6.9 mm-long pentalobe screws at the bottom edge of the iPhone.
-
If the screws are stripped or damaged, replace the screws.
-
Opening the iPhone's display will compromise its waterproof seals. Have replacement seals ready before you proceed past this step, or take care to avoid liquid exposure if you reassemble your iPhone without replacing the seals.
Edit
Step 2 Mark your opening picks
-
If inserted too far, an opening pick can damage your device. Follow this step to mark your pick and prevent damage.
-
Measure 3mm from the tip and mark the opening pick with a permanent marker.
-
You can also mark the other corners of the pick with different measurements.
-
Alternatively, tape a coin to a pick 3mm from the tip.
Edit
Step 3 Tape over any cracks
-
If your iPhone has a cracked screen, keep further breakage contained and prevent bodily harm during your repair by taping over the glass.
-
Lay overlapping strips of clear packing tape over the iPhone's screen until the whole face is covered.
-
Wear safety glasses to protect your eyes from any glass shaken free during the repair.
-
If you can't get the suction cup to stick in the next few steps, fold a strong piece of tape (such as duct tape) into a handle and lift the screen with that instead.
-
If all else fails, you can superglue the suction cup to the screen.
Edit
Step 4 Anti-Clamp instructions
Tool used on this step:
Anti-Clamp
$24.95
Buy
-
The next three steps demonstrate the Anti-Clamp, a tool we designed to make the opening procedure easier. If you aren't using the Anti-Clamp, skip down three steps for an alternate method.
-
For complete instructions on how to use the Anti-Clamp, check out this guide.
-
Pull the blue handle backwards to unlock the Anti-Clamp's arms.
-
Slide the arms over either the left or right edge of your iPhone.
-
Position the suction cups near the bottom edge of the iPhone—one on the front, and one on the back.
-
Squeeze the cups together to apply suction to the desired area.
-
If you find that the surface of your iPhone is too slippery for the Anti-Clamp to hold onto, you can use tape to create a grippier surface.
Edit
Step 5
-
Pull the blue handle forward to lock the arms.
-
Turn the handle clockwise 360 degrees or until the cups start to stretch.
-
Make sure the suction cups remain aligned with each other. If they begin to slip out of alignment, loosen the suction cups slightly and realign the arms.
Edit
Step 6
-
Heat an iOpener and thread it through the arms of the Anti-Clamp.
-
You can also use a hair dryer, heat gun, or hot plate—but extreme heat can damage the display and/or internal battery, so proceed with care.
-
Fold the iOpener so it lays on the bottom edge of the iPhone.
-
Wait one minute to give the adhesive a chance to release and present an opening gap.
-
Insert an opening pick under the screen and the plastic bezel,not the screen itself.
-
If the Anti-Clamp doesn't create a sufficient gap, apply more heat to the area and rotate the handle a quarter turn.
-
Don't crank more than a quarter turn at a time, and wait one minute between turns. Let the Anti-Clamp and time do the work for you.
-
Skip the next three steps.
Edit
Step 7
-
Heating the lower edge of the iPhone will help soften the adhesive securing the display, making it easier to open.
-
Use a hairdryer or heat gun or prepare an iOpener and apply it to the lower edge of the iPhone for about a minute in order to soften up the adhesive underneath.
-
If you use a hairdryer or heat gun, do not heat to much because that can result in damaging the screen.
Edit
Step 8
-
If using a single suction handle, apply it to the bottom edge of the phone, while avoiding the curved portion of the glass.
Edit
Step 9
-
Pull up on the suction cup with firm, constant pressure to create a slight gap between the screen and the frame.
-
Insert an opening pick into the gap under the screen's plastic bezel,not the screen itself.
-
The watertight adhesive holding the screen in place is very strong; creating this initial gap takes a significant amount of force. If you're having a hard time opening a gap, apply more heat, and gently rock the screen up and down to weaken the adhesive until you create enough of a gap to insert your tool.
Edit
Step 10
-
Slide the opening pick around the lower left corner and up the left edge of the iPhone, slicing through the adhesive holding the display in place.
-
Don't insert your pick more than 3mm, as you may damage internal components.
Edit
Step 11 Screen information
-
There are delicate cables along the right edge of your iPhone. Don't insert your pick here, as you may damage the cables.
Edit
Step 12
-
Re-insert your pick at the bottom edge of the iPhone, and slide it up the right side to continue separating the adhesive.
-
Don't insert your pick more than 3mm, as you may damage the display cables.
Edit
Step 13
-
The top edge of the display is secured with both glue and clips.
-
Slide the opening pick around the top corner of the display, while gently pulling or wiggling the display down in the direction of the Lightning port.
-
The clips will break if you use too much force. Work carefully and be patient.
-
Don't insert your pick more than 3mm, as you may damage the front panel sensor array.
-
Slide the pick to the opposite corner and cut any remaining adhesive securing the display.
Edit
Step 14
-
Pull on the small nub on the suction cup to remove it from the front panel.
Edit
Step 15
-
Open the iPhone by swinging the display up from the left side, like the back cover of a book.
-
Don't try to fully separate the display yet, as several fragile ribbon cables still connect it to the iPhone's logic board.
-
As pictured, make sure the frame comes off with display and doesn't get stuck in the device.
-
Lean the display against something to keep it propped up while you're working on the phone.
-
During reassembly, lay the display in position, align the clips along the top edge, and carefully press the top edge into place before snapping the rest of the display down. If it doesn't click easily into place, check the condition of the clips around the perimeter of the display and make sure they aren't bent.
Edit
Step 16 Display Assembly
Tool used on this step:
Magnetic Project Mat
$19.95
Buy
-
Remove five Y000 screws securing the logic board connector bracket, of the following lengths:
-
Three 1.1 mm screws
-
One 3.1 mm screw
-
One 3.7 mm screw
-
Throughout this repair, keep track of each screw and make sure it goes back exactly where it came from to avoid damaging your iPhone.
Edit
Step 17
-
Remove the bracket.
-
The bracket may be lightly adhered in place. Lift gently but firmly to separate it.
-
During reassembly, this is a good point to power on your iPhone and test all functions before you seal the display in place. Be sure to power your iPhone back down completely before you continue working.
Edit
Step 18
-
Use the point of a spudger or a clean fingernail to pry the battery connector up from its socket on the logic board.
-
Try not to damage the black silicone seal surrounding this and other board connections. These seals provide extra protection against water and dust intrusion.
-
Bend the connector slightly away from the logic board to prevent it from accidentally making contact with the socket and providing power to the phone during your repair.
Edit
Step 19
-
Use the point of a spudger or a fingernail to disconnect the front panel sensor assembly connector.
Edit
Step 20
-
Use the point of a spudger or a fingernail to disconnect the OLED panel cable connector.
-
To re-attach press connectors like this one, carefully align and press down on one side until it clicks into place, then repeat on the other side. Do not press down on the middle. If the connector is misaligned, the pins can bend, causing permanent damage.
Edit
Step 21
-
Use the point of a spudger to pry the digitizer cable connector up from its socket.
-
This connector's recessed location makes it tricky to reconnect. Take your time and align it carefully, then gently press it into place with your fingertip—first one side, then the other. You should feel it click into place.
-
If any part of your screen doesn't respond to touch after your repair, disconnect the battery and then re-seat this connector, making sure it clicks fully into place and that there's no dust or other obstruction in the socket.
Edit
Step 22
-
The front panel sensor assembly flex cable is lightly adhered in place.
-
Carefully lift the cable until the adhesive separates.
Edit
Step 23
-
Remove the display assembly.
-
During reassembly, pause here if you wish to replace the waterproof adhesive around the edges of the display.
Edit
Step 24 Lower Speaker
-
Be careful not to touch the three rows of grounding pads near the bottom of the iPhone.
-
Remove the seven screws securing the bracket below the Taptic Engine and speaker:
-
Two Y000 1.9 mm screws
-
One Y000 1.2 mm screw
-
One Y000 1.6 mm screw
-
One Phillips 2.4 mm screw
-
One Phillips 1.7 mm screw
-
One Phillips 1.5 mm screw
Edit
Step 25
-
Lift the bracket from the edge nearest the battery. Don't try to remove it fully, as it's still connected via a small flex cable.
Edit
Step 26
-
While holding the bracket out of the way, use the point of a spudger to pry up and disconnect the flex cable underneath.
Edit
Step 27
-
Remove the bracket.
Edit
Step 28
-
Remove the 2.1 mm Y000 screw securing the speaker connector cover.
Edit
Step 29
-
Remove the speaker connector cover.
Edit
Step 30
-
Use the tip of a spudger to pry up and disconnect the speaker connector.
Edit
Step 31
-
When prying up the speaker, take care not to damage the flex cable you just disconnected. If necessary, hold it to one side so the speaker has room to come out.
-
Insert a spudger under the top edge of the speaker near the edge of the iPhone's case.
-
Gently pry up and lift the top edge of the speaker.
-
When reinstalling the speaker, check the position of the flex cable and make sure it doesn't get trapped underneath the speaker.
Edit
Step 32
-
Hold the speaker by its side edges and rock it side-to-side, separating the adhesive securing it to the bottom edge of the iPhone.
-
Pull the speaker away from the bottom edge of the iPhone until the adhesive gasket separates.
Edit
Step 33
-
Remove the speaker.
-
The speaker's adhesive gasket is not reusable. Peel away any remaining adhesive residue with tweezers.
-
To help protect against water and dust intrusion, replace the adhesive gasket during reassembly. Prep the area by cleaning it with a bit of isopropyl alcohol and a lint-free cloth or coffee filter so that the gasket adheres properly. Install a new gasket onto the speaker, and then install the speaker.
Edit