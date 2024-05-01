Irish Cream Chocolate Brownie Recipe - WonkyWonderful (2024)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed .

I imagine so. But I have never tried to freeze them.

If I make them the night before should I store them in the fridge or room temp?

I made these brownies yesterday and they were really good! They turned out perfect. The only thing I did differently was I replaced half of the butter in the frosting with cream cheese and my brownies only needed to bake for 23 minutes.

These are delicious! Checked mine at 27 minutes and they were completely done. I was afraid they’d be dry and overbaked, but they are not! The frosting is to-die-for! Thank you for a great recipe 🙂

I made these this afternoon and they are absolutely heavenly!!! I baked them 28 minutes but then that’s probably just my oven. The frosting wasn’t as light of a color like in your picture but that’s ok. Seriously, they are super good!!!! Thanks for a great recipe!

If it turned out more like a glaze I would guess that the butter may have gotten too warm. I’m glad it still tasted good though … that is the most important thing!

It still tasted fine. But it was thinner and a lot darker. Your looks fluffy my is more like a glaze. Maybe my butter was to soft. I did as the directions said so I don’t know

Oh no! I hope it tastes great too. Is yours thicker or thinner than my frosting?

My frosting looks nothing like yours. I don’t know what happened. Hopefully it still taste good.

That is so smart! Thanks for adding such a great tip!

For those not wanting to use alcohol, you can try substituting Irish Cream flavoured coffee creamer instead!

I made these this week and LOVED them. The frosting is my new go-to recipe. Thank you so much for posting this!

I will be trying that next time. Thanks!

Oh, happy {early} birthday! I have a couple brownie recipes that do not involve alcohol. Nutella Brownies: https://wonkywonderful.com/chocolate-chunk-nutella-brownies-recipe/ or Mocha Brownies: https://wonkywonderful.com/triple-chocolate-mocha-brownies/ The mocha brownies would be a great alternative if you are a coffee fan 🙂

I’m a St. Patty’s baby. And I love all things St. Patrick. But I don’t use alcohol.What could I use to substitute for whiskey?

Whoa, yum yum!! I have featured this amazing recipe in the Absolute Best Brownie Recipe Roundup over at dreamingofleaving.com! Keep those yummy ideas coming 🙂 xo

I always make my brownies in a small batch. But yes, for the larger pan go ahead and double. The cooking time may need to be adjusted as well. So keep a close eye on it.

With Irish cream whisky, do you mean like Bailey’s, or something stronger?

Never have I seen brownies look so good before.. the height of these is just incredible!

I just made these for my co-workers for tomorrow and it’s driving me crazy that I can’t cut into them to sample. The batter was delicious, as was the frosting. I can only assume the end product is delicious as well! Only thing I’m worried about is that my temperamental (no pun intended) oven yielded firm results at only 28 minutes…hope I didn’t dry them out! Then again, who would complain, right?

I am sure you could substitute coffee for the whiskey or even chocolate syrup.

Thanks! These brownies are sinful and heavenly all at the same time 😀

So put that box back in your pantry. Save it for a chocolate emergency. And make these brownies instead!

Not only will you get homemade brownie bragging rights. You can also tweak the flavors however you want. Like I did with thisIrish Cream Chocolate Brownie Recipe.

But, if you have to get out the eggs and oil anyway. Why not just make the entire batch from scratch?

Sure you can go the boxed brownie route. I’m not going to judge. They certainly have their time and place.

So let’s be real here. I have never met a homemade brownie that I didn’t like. Cakey, fudgy, frosted, glazed, plain, stuffed or gooey. You name it. I just LOVE brownies!

