Irish Cream Chocolate Brownie Recipe - WonkyWonderful (2024)

By Nicole Harris 40 Comments

Just in time for Saint Patrick’s Day. This Irish Cream Chocolate Brownie Recipe is a great way to enjoy your favorite chocolate dessert with a little Irish flavor! Cake like chocolate brownies topped with chocolate Irish Cream frosting.

So let’s be real here. I have never met a homemade brownie that I didn’t like. Cakey, fudgy, frosted, glazed, plain, stuffed or gooey. You name it. I just LOVE brownies!

Sure you can go the boxed brownie route. I’m not going to judge. They certainly have their time and place.

But, if you have to get out the eggs and oil anyway. Why not just make the entire batch from scratch?

Not only will you get homemade brownie bragging rights. You can also tweak the flavors however you want. Like I did with thisIrish Cream Chocolate Brownie Recipe.

So put that box back in your pantry. Save it for a chocolate emergency. And make these brownies instead!

Irish Cream Chocolate Brownie Recipe - WonkyWonderful (3)

Irish Cream Chocolate Brownie with Irish Cream Frosting

Yield: 9

Ingredients

Brownies

  • 1/2 Cup Unsweetened Cocoa Powder
  • 1 Cup All Purpose Flour
  • 1 teaspoon Baking Powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon Salt
  • 1 Cup Sugar
  • 1/2 Cup Melted Butter
  • 2 Eggs
  • 1/2 Cup Irish Cream Whiskey

Frosting

  • 1/2 Cup Butter - softened
  • 1½ Cups Powdered Sugar
  • 2 Tablespoons Irish Cream Whiskey
  • 2 Tablespoons Unsweetened Cocoa Powder

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F
  2. Mix together dry ingredients - cocoa, flour, baking powder and salt. Set aside.
  3. Using a hand mixer, mix sugar and melted butter. Add eggs and Irish Cream. Mix.
  4. Slowly add dry ingredients while mixing.
  5. Line a 9x9 baking dish with foil, press foil down firmly into the dish. Spray with non-stick.
  6. Pour batter into prepared dish and spread evenly.
  7. Bake at 350° for 30-35 minutes. (until a toothpick can be inserted a removed clean)
  8. Allow brownies to cool before frosting. Once cooled and frosted, remove the foil and brownies from baking dish. Carefully peel foil away from brownies and slice into 9 pieces.

Frosting

  1. Combine butter and powdered sugar. Mix for 3-4 minutes, until light and fluffy.
  2. Add Irish cream and cocoa powder. Mix for 1 more minute.

Notes

This recipe includes alcohol. Eat responsibly.

  1. Irish Cream Chocolate Brownie Recipe - WonkyWonderful (9)Liz says

    Swooning at the double dose of Irish cream! Marvelous brownies!!!

    • Irish Cream Chocolate Brownie Recipe - WonkyWonderful (12)Nicole Harris says

      Thanks! These brownies are sinful and heavenly all at the same time 😀

  4. Irish Cream Chocolate Brownie Recipe - WonkyWonderful (13)dian says

    These sound AMAZING!! What could I substitute for the Whiskey???

    • Irish Cream Chocolate Brownie Recipe - WonkyWonderful (14)Stacey says

      I am sure you could substitute coffee for the whiskey or even chocolate syrup.

      • Irish Cream Chocolate Brownie Recipe - WonkyWonderful (15)Nicole Harris says

        Great suggestions! And now I’m craving coffee brownies 🙂

  5. Irish Cream Chocolate Brownie Recipe - WonkyWonderful (16)Jennifer says

    I just made these for my co-workers for tomorrow and it’s driving me crazy that I can’t cut into them to sample. The batter was delicious, as was the frosting. I can only assume the end product is delicious as well! Only thing I’m worried about is that my temperamental (no pun intended) oven yielded firm results at only 28 minutes…hope I didn’t dry them out! Then again, who would complain, right?

    ;-D

    • Irish Cream Chocolate Brownie Recipe - WonkyWonderful (17)Nicole Harris says

      LOL! I hope everyone enjoyed!

  6. Irish Cream Chocolate Brownie Recipe - WonkyWonderful (18)Thalia @ butter and brioche says

    Never have I seen brownies look so good before.. the height of these is just incredible!

  7. Irish Cream Chocolate Brownie Recipe - WonkyWonderful (19)Karen says

    With Irish cream whisky, do you mean like Bailey’s, or something stronger?

    Reply

    • Irish Cream Chocolate Brownie Recipe - WonkyWonderful (20)Nicole Harris says

      Bailey’s works great!

  8. Irish Cream Chocolate Brownie Recipe - WonkyWonderful (21)Kayla says

    I’m using a 9×13 baking dish, should I double ke this recipe?

    • Irish Cream Chocolate Brownie Recipe - WonkyWonderful (22)Nicole Harris says

      I always make my brownies in a small batch. But yes, for the larger pan go ahead and double. The cooking time may need to be adjusted as well. So keep a close eye on it.

  9. Irish Cream Chocolate Brownie Recipe - WonkyWonderful (23)Jess says

    Whoa, yum yum!! I have featured this amazing recipe in the Absolute Best Brownie Recipe Roundup over at dreamingofleaving.com! Keep those yummy ideas coming 🙂 xo

    • Irish Cream Chocolate Brownie Recipe - WonkyWonderful (24)Nicole Harris says

      Thank You! I’ll go check it out 🙂

  10. Irish Cream Chocolate Brownie Recipe - WonkyWonderful (25)Janice says

    I’m a St. Patty’s baby. And I love all things St. Patrick. But I don’t use alcohol.What could I use to substitute for whiskey?

    • Irish Cream Chocolate Brownie Recipe - WonkyWonderful (26)Nicole Harris says

      Oh, happy {early} birthday! I have a couple brownie recipes that do not involve alcohol. Nutella Brownies: https://wonkywonderful.com/chocolate-chunk-nutella-brownies-recipe/ or Mocha Brownies: https://wonkywonderful.com/triple-chocolate-mocha-brownies/ The mocha brownies would be a great alternative if you are a coffee fan 🙂

    • Irish Cream Chocolate Brownie Recipe - WonkyWonderful (27)Valorie says

      Try the Irish Cream Coffee Creamers instead of the Baileys.

      • Irish Cream Chocolate Brownie Recipe - WonkyWonderful (28)Nicole Harris says

        I will be trying that next time. Thanks!

  11. Irish Cream Chocolate Brownie Recipe - WonkyWonderful (29)Eden Passante says

    Sounds so good! Love that you put baileys in the brownie mix!

    • Irish Cream Chocolate Brownie Recipe - WonkyWonderful (30)Nicole Harris says

      Thanks! Baileys + Chocolate = YUM!

  12. Irish Cream Chocolate Brownie Recipe - WonkyWonderful (31)Carmen says

    I made these this week and LOVED them. The frosting is my new go-to recipe. Thank you so much for posting this!

    • Irish Cream Chocolate Brownie Recipe - WonkyWonderful (32)Nicole Harris says

      Awesome! I’m so glad to hear it!

  13. Irish Cream Chocolate Brownie Recipe - WonkyWonderful (33)Sarah says

    For those not wanting to use alcohol, you can try substituting Irish Cream flavoured coffee creamer instead!

    • Irish Cream Chocolate Brownie Recipe - WonkyWonderful (34)Nicole Harris says

      That is so smart! Thanks for adding such a great tip!

  14. Irish Cream Chocolate Brownie Recipe - WonkyWonderful (35)Elizabeth says

    My frosting looks nothing like yours. I don’t know what happened. Hopefully it still taste good.

    • Irish Cream Chocolate Brownie Recipe - WonkyWonderful (36)Nicole Harris says

      Oh no! I hope it tastes great too. Is yours thicker or thinner than my frosting?

      • Irish Cream Chocolate Brownie Recipe - WonkyWonderful (37)Elizabeth says

        It still tasted fine. But it was thinner and a lot darker. Your looks fluffy my is more like a glaze. Maybe my butter was to soft. I did as the directions said so I don’t know

        • Irish Cream Chocolate Brownie Recipe - WonkyWonderful (38)Nicole Harris says

          If it turned out more like a glaze I would guess that the butter may have gotten too warm. I’m glad it still tasted good though … that is the most important thing!

  15. Irish Cream Chocolate Brownie Recipe - WonkyWonderful (39)Nicolee says

    I made these this afternoon and they are absolutely heavenly!!! I baked them 28 minutes but then that’s probably just my oven. The frosting wasn’t as light of a color like in your picture but that’s ok. Seriously, they are super good!!!! Thanks for a great recipe!

    • Irish Cream Chocolate Brownie Recipe - WonkyWonderful (40)Nicole Harris says

      Awesome! I’m glad you enjoyed. Now I’m craving brownies 😀

  16. Irish Cream Chocolate Brownie Recipe - WonkyWonderful (41)Renee says

    These are delicious! Checked mine at 27 minutes and they were completely done. I was afraid they’d be dry and overbaked, but they are not! The frosting is to-die-for! Thank you for a great recipe 🙂

    • Irish Cream Chocolate Brownie Recipe - WonkyWonderful (42)Nicole Harris says

      I’m so happy that you enjoyed this recipe 🙂

  17. Irish Cream Chocolate Brownie Recipe - WonkyWonderful (43)Desiree says

    I made these brownies yesterday and they were really good! They turned out perfect. The only thing I did differently was I replaced half of the butter in the frosting with cream cheese and my brownies only needed to bake for 23 minutes.

    • Irish Cream Chocolate Brownie Recipe - WonkyWonderful (44)Nicole Harris says

      Awesome! Glad you enjoyed 😀

  18. Irish Cream Chocolate Brownie Recipe - WonkyWonderful (45)Niki says

    If I make them the night before should I store them in the fridge or room temp?

    • Irish Cream Chocolate Brownie Recipe - WonkyWonderful (46)Nicole Harris says

      Either way should work 🙂

  19. Irish Cream Chocolate Brownie Recipe - WonkyWonderful (47)K says

    Could I freeze these?

    • Irish Cream Chocolate Brownie Recipe - WonkyWonderful (48)Nicole Harris says

      I imagine so. But I have never tried to freeze them.

