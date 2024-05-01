Irish Cream Chocolate Brownie Recipe - WonkyWonderful (2024)

By Nicole Harris 40 Comments
Just in time for Saint Patrick’s Day. This Irish Cream Chocolate Brownie Recipe is a great way to enjoy your favorite chocolate dessert with a little Irish flavor! Cake like chocolate brownies topped with chocolate Irish Cream frosting.
So let’s be real here. I have never met a homemade brownie that I didn’t like. Cakey, fudgy, frosted, glazed, plain, stuffed or gooey. You name it. I just LOVE brownies!
Sure you can go the boxed brownie route. I’m not going to judge. They certainly have their time and place.
But, if you have to get out the eggs and oil anyway. Why not just make the entire batch from scratch?
Not only will you get homemade brownie bragging rights. You can also tweak the flavors however you want. Like I did with thisIrish Cream Chocolate Brownie Recipe.
So put that box back in your pantry. Save it for a chocolate emergency. And make these brownies instead!
Irish Cream Chocolate Brownie with Irish Cream Frosting
Yield: 9
Ingredients
Brownies
- 1/2 Cup Unsweetened Cocoa Powder
- 1 Cup All Purpose Flour
- 1 teaspoon Baking Powder
- 1/4 teaspoon Salt
- 1 Cup Sugar
- 1/2 Cup Melted Butter
- 2 Eggs
- 1/2 Cup Irish Cream Whiskey
Frosting
- 1/2 Cup Butter - softened
- 1½ Cups Powdered Sugar
- 2 Tablespoons Irish Cream Whiskey
- 2 Tablespoons Unsweetened Cocoa Powder
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°F
- Mix together dry ingredients - cocoa, flour, baking powder and salt. Set aside.
- Using a hand mixer, mix sugar and melted butter. Add eggs and Irish Cream. Mix.
- Slowly add dry ingredients while mixing.
- Line a 9x9 baking dish with foil, press foil down firmly into the dish. Spray with non-stick.
- Pour batter into prepared dish and spread evenly.
- Bake at 350° for 30-35 minutes. (until a toothpick can be inserted a removed clean)
- Allow brownies to cool before frosting. Once cooled and frosted, remove the foil and brownies from baking dish. Carefully peel foil away from brownies and slice into 9 pieces.
Frosting
- Combine butter and powdered sugar. Mix for 3-4 minutes, until light and fluffy.
- Add Irish cream and cocoa powder. Mix for 1 more minute.
Notes
This recipe includes alcohol. Eat responsibly.
31
Liz says
Swooning at the double dose of Irish cream! Marvelous brownies!!!
Reply
That frosting looks so creamy and decadent.
These look absolutely sinfully wonderful!!!!
Reply
Nicole Harris says
Thanks! These brownies are sinful and heavenly all at the same time 😀
Reply
dian says
These sound AMAZING!! What could I substitute for the Whiskey???
Reply
Stacey says
I am sure you could substitute coffee for the whiskey or even chocolate syrup.
Reply
Nicole Harris says
Great suggestions! And now I’m craving coffee brownies 🙂
Reply
Jennifer says
I just made these for my co-workers for tomorrow and it’s driving me crazy that I can’t cut into them to sample. The batter was delicious, as was the frosting. I can only assume the end product is delicious as well! Only thing I’m worried about is that my temperamental (no pun intended) oven yielded firm results at only 28 minutes…hope I didn’t dry them out! Then again, who would complain, right?
;-D
Reply
Nicole Harris says
LOL! I hope everyone enjoyed!
Reply
Never have I seen brownies look so good before.. the height of these is just incredible!
Reply
Karen says
With Irish cream whisky, do you mean like Bailey’s, or something stronger?
Reply
Nicole Harris says
Bailey’s works great!
Reply
Kayla says
I’m using a 9×13 baking dish, should I double ke this recipe?
Reply
Nicole Harris says
I always make my brownies in a small batch. But yes, for the larger pan go ahead and double. The cooking time may need to be adjusted as well. So keep a close eye on it.
Reply
Whoa, yum yum!! I have featured this amazing recipe in the Absolute Best Brownie Recipe Roundup over at dreamingofleaving.com! Keep those yummy ideas coming 🙂 xo
Reply
Nicole Harris says
Thank You! I’ll go check it out 🙂
Reply
Janice says
I’m a St. Patty’s baby. And I love all things St. Patrick. But I don’t use alcohol.What could I use to substitute for whiskey?
Reply
Nicole Harris says
Oh, happy {early} birthday! I have a couple brownie recipes that do not involve alcohol. Nutella Brownies: https://wonkywonderful.com/chocolate-chunk-nutella-brownies-recipe/ or Mocha Brownies: https://wonkywonderful.com/triple-chocolate-mocha-brownies/ The mocha brownies would be a great alternative if you are a coffee fan 🙂
Reply
Valorie says
Try the Irish Cream Coffee Creamers instead of the Baileys.
Reply
Nicole Harris says
I will be trying that next time. Thanks!
Reply
Eden Passante says
Sounds so good! Love that you put baileys in the brownie mix!
Reply
Nicole Harris says
Thanks! Baileys + Chocolate = YUM!
Reply
Carmen says
I made these this week and LOVED them. The frosting is my new go-to recipe. Thank you so much for posting this!
Reply
Nicole Harris says
Awesome! I’m so glad to hear it!
Reply
Sarah says
For those not wanting to use alcohol, you can try substituting Irish Cream flavoured coffee creamer instead!
Reply
Nicole Harris says
That is so smart! Thanks for adding such a great tip!
Reply
Elizabeth says
My frosting looks nothing like yours. I don’t know what happened. Hopefully it still taste good.
Reply
Nicole Harris says
Oh no! I hope it tastes great too. Is yours thicker or thinner than my frosting?
Reply
Elizabeth says
It still tasted fine. But it was thinner and a lot darker. Your looks fluffy my is more like a glaze. Maybe my butter was to soft. I did as the directions said so I don’t know
Reply
Nicole Harris says
If it turned out more like a glaze I would guess that the butter may have gotten too warm. I’m glad it still tasted good though … that is the most important thing!
Reply
Nicolee says
I made these this afternoon and they are absolutely heavenly!!! I baked them 28 minutes but then that’s probably just my oven. The frosting wasn’t as light of a color like in your picture but that’s ok. Seriously, they are super good!!!! Thanks for a great recipe!
Reply
Nicole Harris says
Awesome! I’m glad you enjoyed. Now I’m craving brownies 😀
Reply
Renee says
These are delicious! Checked mine at 27 minutes and they were completely done. I was afraid they’d be dry and overbaked, but they are not! The frosting is to-die-for! Thank you for a great recipe 🙂
Reply
Nicole Harris says
I’m so happy that you enjoyed this recipe 🙂
Reply
Desiree says
I made these brownies yesterday and they were really good! They turned out perfect. The only thing I did differently was I replaced half of the butter in the frosting with cream cheese and my brownies only needed to bake for 23 minutes.
Reply
Nicole Harris says
Awesome! Glad you enjoyed 😀
Reply
Niki says
If I make them the night before should I store them in the fridge or room temp?
Reply
Nicole Harris says
Either way should work 🙂
Reply
K says
Could I freeze these?
Reply
Nicole Harris says
I imagine so. But I have never tried to freeze them.
Reply
