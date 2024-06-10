Irish Cream Green Velvet Roll-Out Sugar Cookie Recipe (No Spread and No Chill) (2024)

I kind of love holidays. Especially the ones where I don't have to work and my kids don't have to go to school. Because I'm lazy? Sure.

But also because I love when things are fun AND lazy.

We celebrate all the major holidays around here. And the "good ones" like Ice Cream For Breakfast Day (first Saturday in February) and National Pajama Day (April 16).

Fun and lazy. I told you.

St. Patrick's Day is a little bit harder for me because SOMEONE… I'm not mentioning names (because I don't know them, not out of the goodness of my heart.) got this great idea that parents should stay up super late after their children are asleep and instead of snuggling up with their favorite ice cream and a movie...they needed to plan devious tricks that a magical being might be executing while said children are sleeping.

These tricks will necessarily require thought, planning, green food coloring, and a mess that the parents will then need to clean up the following day.

I'm not good at remembering to stay up late. I reallllllllly like sleeping. And not cleaning up messes that I made myself.

But I LOVE holidays.

It's a real battle in my brain. Sleep...fun. Sleep....fun. I'll tell you right now, I love my kids but...those little leprechaun tricks have pretty much never won out over sleep. But I do make sure my kids have fun St. Patrick's day treats. Because sugar is their love language. And mine. And also sleeping.

Feel like adding some sugary green love to your St. Patrick's Day festivities? Make these fun Irish Cream Green Velvet roll out sugar cookies!!!

Irish Cream Green Velvet Roll-Out Cookies (No Spread and No Chill) This soft and chewy green velvet sugar cookie is both gorgeous and delicious! Add a little fun to your festivities with a new recipe! Ingredients 1 1/4 cups butter (285 g)

1 1/4 cup granulated sugar (250 g)

2/3 cup powdered sugar (77 g)

2 large eggs (100 g)

2 tablespoons Irish Cream Coffee Creamer (40 g)

1 teaspoon vinegar (6 g)

1 teaspoon salt (6g)

1 teaspoon baking powder (4g)

green food coloring

2 Tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder (14 g)

4 1/2 - 5 cups flour (630 g - 700g) Instructions Preheat oven to 375° F or 190° C. Line baking sheets with silicone baking sheets or parchment paper. Cream butter and sugars together. Add eggs, vinegar, Irish Cream, baking powder and salt and mix well. Add green food coloring as desired. Add cocoa powder and flour and mix until completely incorporated and the dough holds together in a ball. IF YOU ARE GOING TO MAKE COOKIES RIGHT AWAY, ADD 5 cups (700 grams) flour. If you are going to "chill" the dough overnight, or just wait for another day to make your cookies, STOP AT 4 1/2 cups (630 grams). Roll out on lightly floured surface. Bake at 375° F/190° C for 7-10 minutes. (I roll my cookies 1/4" thick and bake 3 inch cookies for 7 minutes.) Notes You can use any green food coloring you like to these cookies. The baked cookies will be pretty close to the same color as the dough. I used 2 parts leaf green and 1 part forest green for the cookies in the photos.

Irish Cream Green Velvet Sugar Cookie FAQs



WHAT FLAVOR ICING SHOULD I USE WITH THESE COOKIES?-- My favorite is a mix of half vanilla and half butter flavoring. I also recommend straight vanilla or almond flavored icing. You can replace the vanilla from your regular recipe straight across with any other type of flavoring.