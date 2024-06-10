Irish Cream Green Velvet Roll-Out Sugar Cookie Recipe (No Spread and No Chill) (2024)

A non-spreading and no-chill Irish Cream Green Velvet sugar cookie recipe for St. Patrick's Day!!
I kind of love holidays. Especially the ones where I don't have to work and my kids don't have to go to school. Because I'm lazy? Sure.
But also because I love when things are fun AND lazy.
We celebrate all the major holidays around here. And the "good ones" like Ice Cream For Breakfast Day (first Saturday in February) and National Pajama Day (April 16).
Fun and lazy. I told you.
St. Patrick's Day is a little bit harder for me because SOMEONE… I'm not mentioning names (because I don't know them, not out of the goodness of my heart.) got this great idea that parents should stay up super late after their children are asleep and instead of snuggling up with their favorite ice cream and a movie...they needed to plan devious tricks that a magical being might be executing while said children are sleeping.
These tricks will necessarily require thought, planning, green food coloring, and a mess that the parents will then need to clean up the following day.
I'm not good at remembering to stay up late. I reallllllllly like sleeping. And not cleaning up messes that I made myself.
But I LOVE holidays.
It's a real battle in my brain. Sleep...fun. Sleep....fun. I'll tell you right now, I love my kids but...those little leprechaun tricks have pretty much never won out over sleep. But I do make sure my kids have fun St. Patrick's day treats. Because sugar is their love language. And mine. And also sleeping.
Feel like adding some sugary green love to your St. Patrick's Day festivities? Make these fun Irish Cream Green Velvet roll out sugar cookies!!!
Author: Georganne Bell
Irish Cream Green Velvet Roll-Out Cookies (No Spread and No Chill)
This soft and chewy green velvet sugar cookie is both gorgeous and delicious! Add a little fun to your festivities with a new recipe!
Ingredients
- 1 1/4 cups butter (285 g)
- 1 1/4 cup granulated sugar (250 g)
- 2/3 cup powdered sugar (77 g)
- 2 large eggs (100 g)
- 2 tablespoons Irish Cream Coffee Creamer (40 g)
- 1 teaspoon vinegar (6 g)
- 1 teaspoon salt (6g)
- 1 teaspoon baking powder (4g)
- green food coloring
- 2 Tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder (14 g)
- 4 1/2 - 5 cups flour (630 g - 700g)
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 375° F or 190° C. Line baking sheets with silicone baking sheets or parchment paper.
- Cream butter and sugars together.
- Add eggs, vinegar, Irish Cream, baking powder and salt and mix well.
- Add green food coloring as desired.
- Add cocoa powder and flour and mix until completely incorporated and the dough holds together in a ball. IF YOU ARE GOING TO MAKE COOKIES RIGHT AWAY, ADD 5 cups (700 grams) flour. If you are going to "chill" the dough overnight, or just wait for another day to make your cookies, STOP AT 4 1/2 cups (630 grams).
- Roll out on lightly floured surface. Bake at 375° F/190° C for 7-10 minutes. (I roll my cookies 1/4" thick and bake 3 inch cookies for 7 minutes.)
Notes
You can use any green food coloring you like to these cookies. The baked cookies will be pretty close to the same color as the dough. I used 2 parts leaf green and 1 part forest green for the cookies in the photos.
Irish Cream Green Velvet Sugar Cookie FAQs
WHAT FLAVOR ICING SHOULD I USE WITH THESE COOKIES?-- My favorite is a mix of half vanilla and half butter flavoring. I also recommend straight vanilla or almond flavored icing. You can replace the vanilla from your regular recipe straight across with any other type of flavoring.
MY DOUGH IS TOO SOFT! WHAT SHOULD I DO?-- If your dough is too soft, try adding a little more flour 1/2 cup at a time until the dough pulls away from the sides of the mixing bowl. ALSO... If it's very hot where you live and/or your butter was room temperature instead of just slightly softened - you might actually need to cool everything down in the fridge for 10 minutes before rolling out the dough.
MY DOUGH IS TOO DRY! WHAT SHOULD I DO?-- The two most common reasons for this dough turning out dry is:
1)Not using large eggs. It's SURPRISING what a difference that makes.
2)Using too much flour. I'm not saying you used more than the recipe calls for - but if you are measuring by volume instead of weight, you might be adding more flour depending on elevation and humidity. Next time you make this recipe, try starting with 1 cup less flour and adding flour until it's just right. But you can still save this batch too!
Luckily, the solution to both of them is the same -- Crack an egg into a bowl and whisk together. Mix a little at a time into the dry dough until the dough comes together again.
SHOULD I USE SALTED OR UNSALTED BUTTER?-- If we're talking purely about science - it doesn't matter in this recipe. It's purely a personal preference. Use the butter you normally reach for. If you know you love things with just a little more salt - use salted butter. If you are someone who generally reduces salt in recipes - use unsalted butter.
HOW MANY COOKIES WILL THIS RECIPE MAKE?-- The yield for this recipe varies. It depends on how thick you roll your cookies. I can get about 3 dozen cookies when I roll them at 1/4 inch thick and use a 3 inch wide cookie cutter.
HOW DO I KNOW WHEN THEY ARE DONE? --Watch the surface of the cookie. As the dough begins to bake, the butter starts melting - creating a shiny or "wet" look on the surface of the cookie. As it continues to bake, the outside edge of the cookie will look dry and the wet spot in the middle shrinks. When that shiny "wet" spot in the middle disappears and the entire surface of the cookie is dry -- your cookies are done!
MY COOKIES TASTE DRY AFTER THEY ARE BAKED - WHAT'S WRONG WITH THEM?
It could be a few things.
1)You might be slightly over baking them. I watch the surface of the cookies while they are baking and when the shiny spot in the center looks dry instead of shiny... I know they are done.
2)You might be using a little too much flour. If your butter was too warm to begin with, the dough will seem soft, and if you add more flour to make it not sticky...it will turn out dry. OR you might be adding too much flour for the amount of time that the dough sits. - This is why the recipe has two different amounts of flour. As the dough sits, the flour continues to absorb more moisture...making the dough more dry.
THE RECIPE SAYS NON-SPREADING...BUT MY COOKIES ARE STILL SPREADING A LITTLE BIT -- WHAT DID I DO WRONG?-- The most common reason for this is that your butter is too warm. Most cookie recipes call for room temperature butter. This recipe uses cool butter. It should be "dentable" -- you should be able to make a dent in the side of the butter...but not much more than that.Check out this post for more tips to stop cookies from spreading.
HOW LONG ARE THESE COOKIES GOOD FOR?-- It depends on how they are stored, but generally you can expect these cookies to taste fresh for about 7-10 days at room temperature.
CAN I REFRIGERATE THE DOUGH IF I DON'T WANT TO BAKE RIGHT AWAY?-- Yes. The dough can be refrigerated for 2-3 days. If you aren't going to bake in that time, I recommend freezing the dough.
CAN I FREEZE THE DOUGH AND/OR THE BAKED COOKIES?-- Yes. Freeze the dough in an airtight container for up to 6 months. Baked cookies can also be frozen for up to 6 months in an airtight container.
WHY ARE SOME OF YOUR METRIC CONVERSIONS DIFFERENT THAN THE ONES I GOOGLED?-- Because I'm a weirdo. Apparently I don't measure "to standard". 🤣🤣 I figured it was more important that you have the best possible metric weights than that I match a standard. I hope you don't mind.
