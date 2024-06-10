Irresistible Veggie Dip Recipe | Julie Blanner (2024)

This is the best veggie dip recipe that will have everyone begging for the recipe! It’s an incredibly easy vegetable dip that makes a large batch, so it’s perfect for get-togethers.
Get the secret that makes it stand above the rest! It’s always a hit, and it’s one of our favorite family recipes.
Years ago, my sister Cheryl got me hooked on this incredible veggie dip. This vegetable dip is unlike any other I’ve had.
Let’s be honest, I need all the encouragement I can get to eat my veggies.
She came over last week and whipped up this easy veggie dip recipe that we ended up enjoying for lunch. If you’re searching for the ultimate crowd-pleasing vegetable dip recipe, I promise this one is it!
If it was acceptable, I’d live off of dips. You’re never too old to be a kid (or eat like one), right? In addition to camaraderie, it’s what we look forward to in gatherings like tailgates, office and holiday parties!
I have created so many fresh and easy dips over the years, like my crowd favorite pan fried onion dip, easy dill dip, and this delicious spinach dip with cream cheese.
I love to dip. In fact, I have a recipe round-up with over 30easy dip recipesthat you can’t miss! Save it for the next time you need to find an incredible dip recipe- you might even find a few new faves!
As much as I love ranch, this vegetable dip winsevery time.Use the drop down Table of Contents menu to navigate this post, and don’t forget to pin and save for later!
Why You’ll Love this Veggie Dip
What’s the secret, you ask? Well, the secret’s in the cheese!
- So easy to make.
- Serves a crowd – it makes a large amount!
- Keeps well – it’s actually better on the second day!
- Most veggie dip recipes don’t have cheese, and if they do it’s simply a cream cheese base. This recipe focuses on a fresh grated mozzarella, and it makes all the difference!
- This vegetable dip recipe is easily adaptable with a variety of seasoning options.
While this veggie dip without cream cheese uses a traditional sour cream and mayo base, it’s anything but ordinary! You’ll never serve another store bought veggie dip again. It’s a creamy vegetable dip recipe filled with texture and flavor.
Vegetable Dip Ingredients
Find full ingredients and directions in the printable recipe card at the end of this post!
- Sour Cream– Sour cream is the foundation for this dip – it soaks up the seasoning and offers a nice consistency for dipping.
- Mayonnaise – Mayonnaise also serves as the foundation for this dip and makes it creamy. I like to use Olive Oil Mayonnaise, but anything you have on hand will do!
- Seasoning –This is where you can try so many fun options! It’s amazing with a southwest spice mix for a little Mexican flavor. However, we also love it with garlicky seasoning like the 21 salute (available at Trader Joe’s). I also include onion flakes, garlic powder and parsley. Keep reading for seasoning variation info!
- Parmesan Cheese– Grated parmesan soaks up all the flavor and blends right into this amazing dip.
- Mozzarella– Fresh grated mozzarella makes this vegetable dip stand above the rest! I always purchase a block of cheese because it’s higher quality, uses less preservatives and is creamy rather than dry, but you can use pre-shredded mozzarella if you’d like as well!
- Sugar– A hint of sugar balances this dip!
Variations
- Make it Vegan– Use vegan sour cream, vegan mozzarella, vegan parmesan, vegan seasoning and enjoy!
- Eliminate the Cheese – while it’s delicious, you can also make it without, if it’s an ingredient that doesn’t work for you.
- Reduce Calories – As always, you can substitute sour cream with Greek yogurt to increase protein while reducing calories and saturated fat.
- Fresh Herbs – You can use fresh herbs or a few green onions to really take it up a notch. Just triple the dried seasoning measurement and taste test. They also make a beautiful garnish. A little fresh basil, rosemary or oregano would be delicious additions!
- Make it Low Carb / Keto Friendly – Simply eliminate the touch of sugar in this recipe and it becomes a very low carb appetizer option your guests will love!
Seasoning Suggestions
Get all my favorite homemade seasoning blends here.
- Southwest blend
- Taco Seasoning
- Trader Joe’s 21 Seasoning Salute
- Italian Seasoning
- Sweet Onion and Herb
- Garlic and Herb
How to Make Veggie Dip
- Combine – In a mixing bowl, combine sour cream, mayonnaise, seasonings, sugar and then fold in mozzarella cheese and Parmesan.
- Marinate – Refrigerate for two+ hours and serve.
Tips
- Freshly Shred Cheese – This dip is so quick and easy to make. If possible, I strongly encourage you to freshly shred your cheese.Blocks of cheese tend to be of higher quality and have less preservatives. Therefore, overall they are so much creamier. Fresh shredded cheese blends in perfect with this veggie dip! You won’t regret it, I promise!
- Marinate – Allow it to marinate in the fridge for up to 24 hours for the best flavor, but it can be served immediately.
- Spice it Up – You can spice it up by adding pepper or red pepper.
- Serve – in a cabbage bowl, as shown below! Simply carve out the interior of a large head of cabbage for a gorgeous display.
Scaling up, down or substituting? You’ll love this printable Measurement Conversion Chart!
Serve this Vegetable Dip With
- red peppers
- snap peas
- bell peppers
- cauliflower
- carrots
- celery
- broccoli
- cherry tomatoes
- crackers
Frequently Asked Questions
How long does homemade dip last in the fridge?
If it’s homemade like this veggie dip, your dairy-based dips should keep (when properly stored in an airtight container) for up to 4-5 days. See more on how to store this vegetable dip below.
Can I make veggie dip without mayo?
Absolutely! Simply replace the mayo in this recipe with more sour cream, or use cream cheese instead.
To Store
- Room Temperature – Never leave sour cream or other dairy at room temperature more than two hours.
- Refrigerate – This vegetable dip keeps well, refrigerated for up to 5 days covered or in an airtight container.
- Freezer – Don’t freeze this dip. The consistency won’t be good after defrosting!
Nutritional Considerations
- Nut Free
- Gluten Free
- To make it Keto Friendly, eliminate the sugar from this recipe. There’s only 2 carbs per serving in this amazing vegetable dip!
5 from 201 votes
Irresistible Veggie Dip Recipe
By Julie Blanner
This is the best veggie dip recipe that will have everyone begging for the recipe! It’s an incredibly easy vegetable dip that makes a large batch, so it’s perfect for get-togethers.
Prep: 5 minutes mins
Total: 5 minutes mins
Servings: 24
Ingredients
- 2 cups sour cream
- 2 cups mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon parsley dried (if using fresh, triple the amount!)
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- 2 tablespoons onion flakes
- 1 teaspoon seasoning See notes
- 1 teaspoon white granulated sugar
- 2 tablespoons parmesan cheese
- 8 ounces mozzarella shredded
Instructions
Combine sour cream, mayonnaise, parsley, garlic powder, onion flakes, seasoning, parmesan cheese and sugar.
Fold in mozzarella cheese.
Refrigerate 2+ hours.
Serve with vegetables and or crackers.
Julie’s Tips
Substitutions
- Sour Cream– Substitute with greek yogurt for a lower calorie alternative.
- Mayonnaise – I use Olive Oil Mayonnaise, but anything you have on hand will do!
- Seasoning – The following seasoning blends are amazing with this veggie dip recipe: Southwest or Taco seasoning, 21 salute (a garlicky blend available at Trader Joe’s), Sweet Onion and Herb, Garlic and Herb.
- Parmesan Cheese– Can be substituted with pecorino romano or asiago.
- Mozzarella– Fresh grated mozzarella makes this vegetable dip stand above the rest!
- Sugar– Omit if you want this dip to be Keto friendly.
Tips
- Freshly Shred Cheese – Blocks of cheese tend to be of higher quality and have less preservatives. Therefore, overall they are so much creamier. Fresh shredded cheese blends in perfect with this veggie dip! You won’t regret it, I promise!
- Marinate – Allow it to marinate for up to 24 hours for the best flavor, but it can be served immediately.
- To Store – This vegetable dip keeps well, refrigerated for up to 5 days covered.
- Safety – Never leave sour cream at room temperature more than 2 hours.
Calories: 197kcal | Carbohydrates: 2g | Protein: 3g | Fat: 20g | Saturated Fat: 6g | Cholesterol: 26mg | Sodium: 200mg | Potassium: 47mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 216IU | Vitamin C: 1mg | Calcium: 80mg | Iron: 1mg
Estimated nutrition information is provided as a courtesy and is not guaranteed.
