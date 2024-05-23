Italian Chicken Liver Pate' Spread - pressure cooker recipe (2024)

21 Sep 2010Laura Pazzaglia16 Comments
Although the traditional pate’ recipe isn’t particularly difficult or time consuming, you will love the pressure cooker version which uses a little less butter and is ready in just 10 minutes – including 3 minutes under pressure!
INGREDIENTS
- ¾ lb (350g) Chicken Livers
- 1 Medium Onion, roughly chopped
- 1 Bay Laurel leaf
- ¼ cup Red Wine
- 2 Anchovies in oil
- 1 Tbsp. Capers
- 1 Tbsp. Butter
- 1 teaspoon Rum or Wiskey/li>
- salt & pepper to taste
INSTRUCTIONS
- Put a little olive oil in your pressure cooker, with the top off on medium heat, and begin to soften the onion with a little salt and pepper.
- Then, add the chicken livers and bay leaf and swish everything around for about 2 minutes until the outside of the livers
are seared.
- Add the red wine and, with a wooden spoon, quickly rub any brown bits stuck to the bottom or sides of the pan and incorporate them into the wine.
- Close and lock the lid of the pressure cooker.
Electric pressure cookers: Cook for 5 minutes at high pressure.
Stovetop pressure cookers: Turn the heat up to high and when the cooker indicates it has reached high pressure, lower to the heat to maintain it and begin counting 5 minutes pressure cooking time.
- When time is up, open the pressure cooker with the Normal release - release pressure through the valve.
- Remove and discard the Bay Leaf and add the Anchovies and Capers.
- Puree' the contents of the cooker with a stick blender.
- Taste to check if the seasoning is correct and fold in the butter, which will melt with the residual heat, and Rum. Mix well.
- Transfer to
serving container and sprinkle with fresh herbs to garnish.
- Chill for before serving with crostini or lightly toasted french bread slices.
Regards from Finland! I just love to use my pressure cooker. Thank you for great recipies and tips for using it new ways! Regarding this recipe – quite little liquid, it didn´t burn?… Sometimes things just get stuck… ;)
How long do you think this keeps well in the fridge?
Looking forward for more recipies!! :) :)
-
Ciao TiV, yes this recipe requires very little liquid but you are only cooking it for 3 minutes under pressure so very little of it escapes through the pressure regulator valve so it does not have a chance to burn. I would probably not refrigerate it more than a couple of days.. traditional pate’ is encased in butter and could probably keep a little longer – once you taste it, storage won’t be a problem!
-
Hi, I tried your pressure cooker pate’ recipe. I love it!. I used the pate’ as a sandwich spread, for my packed lunch a couple times this week. Maybe not a festive occasion, but so healthy and delicious. I will be making it again. Thank you!
Ciao, chow!
-
What a great idea to use the pate’ as a condiment!
Ciao,
L
-
-
how do i do this in an electric pressure cooker?
-
I just added the instructions for electric cookers – this was one of my earlier recipes before I had my own electric. Just up the pressure cooking time to 5 minutes, and open using the normal release method.
Enjoy!
L
-
-
Hi there,
Just got an Instant Pot and found my way to your site. This sound delicious but are these same instruction for electric pressure cookers?
Thanks for a great site!
Eileen
-
Yes, you can make this in electric pressure cookers – I have updated the instructions to reflect this.
Ciao,
L
-
-
I am the only one in the family that will eat chicken liver. I wonder if I could freeze portions of this recipe for later use?
-
Absolutely, you can freeze this!
Ciao,
L
-
That’s good to know because I love this recipe!!
Thank you!
-
-
-
How can anything be better with “a little LESS butter?” Just kidding. I’m wondering Laura, which do you use red wine, rum or whiskey? And have you made the pate with all three? Not all at once of course.
-
I usually use red wine, actually add a tablespoon of RUM at the end. Sooo good! Thanks for bringing this recipe to my attention, I’m going to updated with what I do and to stay within the norms of what I discovered about pressure cooking liquor.
Merry Christmas, Sigrid!
L
-
-
Thank You for some fantastic pressure cooker recipes. You write “¾ of a lb or 350mg Chicken Livers”
I know You meant “¾ of a lb or 350 g Chicken Livers”.
In the US a lb is 454 g (rounded up) so ¾ comes to 340 g.
In Europe a lb is 500 g so ¾ give 375 g, I guess your 350 g is the golden middle way, not that is matters, what is 10 to 25 g between friends.
On an other note the “¼ cup Red Wine” could be extended to “¼ cup or 60 g Red Wine”, since one already have the kitchen weight out measuring the chicken liver.
-
Sounds amazing! I imagine this would go great with bacon jam!
-
Yum! Thank you!
