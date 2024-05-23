Italian Chicken Liver Pate' Spread - pressure cooker recipe (2024)

Thank You for some fantastic pressure cooker recipes. You write “¾ of a lb or 350mg Chicken Livers”

I know You meant “¾ of a lb or 350 g Chicken Livers”.

In the US a lb is 454 g (rounded up) so ¾ comes to 340 g.

In Europe a lb is 500 g so ¾ give 375 g, I guess your 350 g is the golden middle way, not that is matters, what is 10 to 25 g between friends.

On an other note the “¼ cup Red Wine” could be extended to “¼ cup or 60 g Red Wine”, since one already have the kitchen weight out measuring the chicken liver.