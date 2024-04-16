Italian Cream of Tomato Soup Recipe • The Heritage Cook ® (2024)

Jump to Recipe

You are going to love this Italian Cream of Tomato Soup, lush and so satisfying, it hits every note! With the addition of onion, garlic, and oregano, it tastes a little like pizza sauce soup. It is everything you dream of, a more succulent version than soup from a can – so much more delicious!

To warm us up and in support of my friends across the Northern Hemisphere who are buried under snow and ice, I was in the mood for some tomato soup. When I first had to switch to a gluten-free diet, I really missed my childhood favorite, grilled cheese sandwiches and tomato soup. But with the good gluten-free breads in the market and canned tomatoes available all year long, I can still have this comforting meal any time I want!

Today instead of the standard canned tomato soup, I pumped up the seasonings, adding oregano, onions and garlic to make it taste like a pasta sauce-flavored soup, and using cream and butter to smooth it out and add a luscious richness. There is no need to add sugar to reduce the acidity of the tomatoes because the cream will balance it. This tastes almost as good as the soup I make in the summer with the tomatoes from my garden and is much faster, easier to make, and available anytime you like!.

Canned tomatoes are one of the greatest conveniences that came out of the post-war transition to processed foods. Suddenly fruits and vegetables were available all year long – a real luxury compared to eating seasonally. To avoid leaching BPH from the lining of canned foods, look for tomatoes in glass bottles or paper boxes. My favorite brand is Pomi (see photo below). Packaged in paper boxes, this Italian company makes a truly superior product that is available worldwide.

This soup improves when made ahead, giving the flavors time to meld together and get richer. It only takes about 45 minutes to make from scratch and once made, is just as fast to reheat for your family as opening a can of soup and much, much healthier and better tasting.

My favorite brand of tomatoes!

I love homemade soups in the cold months and this is one of my top choices. If you’ve never made soup from scratch, you will be amazed at how easy it is and how much more delicious. Plus you can customize the seasonings any way you like. Flexibility and creativity always appeal to me.

The Artist and I really enjoyed this luxurious Italian Cream of Tomato Soup and will be having it again this weekend – probably with grilled cheese sandwiches, a tribute to our childhood favorites.

Have a fabulous weekend!

Nothing is better than a bowl of tomato soup with grilled cheese sandwiches

Ingredients needed for Italian Cream of Tomato Soup:

Butter, onion, garlic, oregano, tomato paste, chopped tomatoes

Heavy cream, salt and white pepper

PRO Tip:

An immersion blender is so much easier than a regular blender – it is a motor on a stick that you immerse in the soup and let it puree the contents for you. I love mine!

PRO Tip:

Tomato sauce now comes concentrated in tubes and are available at nearly every grocery store in the country. These tubes allow you to add just a little to recipes without wasting the rest of a can of paste.

How to make Italian Cream of Tomato Soup:

Melt the butter in a large saucepan or Dutch oven, add the onions, garlic, and oregano, cover and sweat the onions for a few minutes until softened, stirring occasionally. Stir in the tomato paste and cook about 5 minutes, stir in the tomatoes with their juices and simmer about 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Use an immersion blender or regular blender to puree the soup thoroughly. If using a regular blender work in batches so you don’t have it explode and spray you with burning hot soup. Pass the puréed soup through a wire strainer to remove any solids and repeat this until you have a completely smooth soup. Return the soup to the pot. Add the cream, 2 tbsp of butter, salt, and white pepper to the soup and warm to a simmer over low heat. Taste and adjust seasonings with more salt and pepper and add more cream if needed. Ladle into warmed soup bowls and serve.

PRO Tip:

If you want even more Italian flavor, you can add a little rosemary when you add the oregano. Warming the herbs with the butter and onions helps release their oils, making sure the entire soup is evenly flavored.

Recommended Tools (affiliate links; no extra cost to you):

Gluten-Free Tips:

All recommended ingredients are gluten-free as of the writing of this article. Always check to be sure the products haven’t changed and are still safe to consume.

Yield: about 6 servings Italian Cream of Tomato Soup Recipe (Gluten Free) You are going to love this Italian Cream of Tomato Soup, lush and so satisfying, it hits every note! With the addition of onion, garlic, and oregano, it tastes a little like pizza sauce soup. It is everything you dream of, a more succulent bowl than soup from a can – so much more delicious! Prep Time10 minutes Cook Time30 minutes Additional Time10 minutes Total Time50 minutes Ingredients 1/4 cup (1/2 stick; 4 tbsp; 57g) butter

1 large onion, coarsely chopped

3 cloves garlic, peeled and halved

3 tsp dried oregano

2 tbsp tomato paste

2 (28 oz; 750g each) containers chopped tomatoes

1/2 to 1 cup (118ml to 237ml) heavy cream

2 tbsp (28g) butter

Kosher or sea salt and white pepper, to taste Instructions In a large (4-quart or larger) stainless steel sauce pot or enameled Dutch oven, melt 1/4 cup of the butter over medium heat. Add the onions, garlic and oregano. Cover with a lid and sweat the vegetables about 3 minutes or until softened, stirring occasionally. Remove the lid, add the tomato paste and smash it down into the onions. Cook for about 3 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the tomato paste is slightly toasty smelling and is somewhat melted into the onions. Stir in the tomatoes, reduce the heat to medium-low and cook for about 30 minutes or until the tomatoes are soft and the onions have nearly dissolved. Stir it occasionally. Taste it and if it still tastes “raw” or sharp, put it back on the stove for a little longer. Remove the soup from the heat. Use an immersion blender if you have one or a regular blender to puree the mixture (in batches) thoroughly. If you are using a blender, only fill it half full and make sure the lid is slightly ajar. You need to let the steam escape or it will blow the top off your blender! Cover the lid with a kitchen towel to protect you from splashes and then pulse in the blender until smooth. Pour pureed soup into a bowl and repeat until you have pureed the entire batch. After pureeing, pass the soup through a wire strainer set over a large heatproof bowl one or two times, discarding the solids each time, or until the soup is perfectly smooth. Return the pureed soup to the pot. Add 1/2 cup of the cream, 2 tbsp of butter, salt, and white pepper to the soup and warm to a simmer over low heat. Taste and adjust seasonings with more salt and pepper and add more cream if you want. Remove from the heat and ladle into warmed soup bowls. Top with chopped herbs if desired. Serve hot. Recipe found at www.theheritagecook.com Notes This recipe is gluten-free! All recommended ingredients are gluten-free as of the writing of this article. Always check to be sure the products haven’t changed and are still safe to consume. Nutrition Information: Yield: 6 Serving Size: 1

Amount Per Serving:Calories: 40Total Fat: 2gSaturated Fat: 1gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 1gCholesterol: 6mgSodium: 104mgCarbohydrates: 5gFiber: 1gSugar: 2gProtein: 1g

Create a New Tradition Today!

