Italian Seasoning Recipe (So Easy, 5 Minutes!) - Wholesome Yum (2024)

Free: Healthy 5-Ingredient Meals Ebook Get It Now

Table Of Contents hide What Is Italian Seasoning?

Why You’ll Love This Homemade Italian Seasoning Recipe

What Is In Italian Seasoning?

How To Make Italian Seasoning

Storage Instructions

10 Ways To Use Italian Seasoning Mix

More Homemade Seasoning Recipes

Italian Seasoning Recipe (So Easy, 5 Minutes!)

Once you learn how to make your own homemade Italian seasoning mix, you’ll never want to buy the prepackaged version again! With this Italian seasoning recipe, you don’t have to worry about preservatives or other fillers, and it tastes better. It’s also more cost effective than store-bought and uses common herbs from your spice cabinet. It tastes incredibly delicious in Italian, American, and Mediterranean recipes!

What Is Italian Seasoning?

Italian seasoning is a blend of dried herbs used to season Italian dishes. It usually includes oregano, basil, thyme, marjoram, rosemary, and sage for an aromatic and flavorful mix.

Italian seasoning has some similarities to Greek seasoning and herbs de Provence. Unlike Greek seasoning, which is a blend of both herbs and spices, Italian seasoning contains only dried herbs. Herbs de Provence is very similar, but has dried lavender added.

Why You’ll Love This Homemade Italian Seasoning Recipe Classic Italian flavor

Just 6 simple ingredients

Done in 5 minutes

Easy to store for a long time

Making your own Italian seasoning is more cost-effective than buying it

Adds flavor to a variety of Italian dishes

What Is In Italian Seasoning?

This section explains how to choose the best Italian seasoning ingredients, what each one does in the recipe, and substitution options. For measurements, see the recipe card below.

Dried Oregano – This is a key ingredient in this seasoning mix. It adds a warm, earthy flavor that’s essential for classic Italian dishes.

– This is a key ingredient in this seasoning mix. It adds a warm, earthy flavor that’s essential for classic Italian dishes. Dried Marjoram – Similar to oregano, but not quite as pungent.

– Similar to oregano, but not quite as pungent. Dried Basil – Adds a slightly sweet and slightly peppery flavor.

– Adds a slightly sweet and slightly peppery flavor. Dried Thyme – This herb is actually in the mint family, but does not taste minty. It helps to add complex flavors to dishes and brings out the flavors of spices.

– This herb is actually in the mint family, but does not taste minty. It helps to add complex flavors to dishes and brings out the flavors of spices. Dried Rosemary – A fragrant evergreen herb. These are longer than the other dried herbs in this mix, but you can chop them with a knife if you don’t want large pieces.

– A fragrant evergreen herb. These are longer than the other dried herbs in this mix, but you can chop them with a knife if you don’t want large pieces. Dried Sage – The “sister” plant of rosemary, sage adds a comforting flavor to savory dishes.

If you don’t have one of these herbs on hand, you can substitute the same amount of one of the other herbs. You can also add some dried parsley if you like.

Does Italian seasoning have salt? No, Italian seasoning blend does not include salt. You’ll need to add salt to your dishes separately.

How To Make Italian Seasoning

Stir the Italian seasoning ingredients together in a small bowl, then place in a sealed container orsmall glass jar. You can also toss the ingredients directly into the jar, and shake to combine.

If you prefer a powdery texture, use a coffee grinder, spice grinder, food processor, blender, or mortar and pestle to grind your spices. (I don’t usually do this.)

Storage Instructions

Store homemade Italian seasoning mix in an airtight container in the pantry.Spice jars with lids,small multi purpose jars, orspice organizersare all good options.

Homemade spice blends will last 1-2 years, but are best used within a year for the best flavor.

10 Ways To Use Italian Seasoning Mix

You can use this homemade Italian seasoning substitute in so many different ways! It pairs very well with common ingredients in Italian cuisine, like tomatoes, cheese, garlic powder, onion powder, and red pepper flakes. Here are 10 ideas to get you started:

Sauce – Add it to homemade marinara sauce (or other pasta sauce), or pizza sauce . Chicken – Use it to season chicken recipes , from basics like shredded chicken and baked chicken breast to special meals like marry me chicken or balsamic chicken . Other Proteins – Try this Italian seasoning mix on crispy pan seared salmon , tender baked shrimp , hearty sausage and peppers , or mixed into juicy burgers . Pizza – Sprinkle it on top of any kind of pizza, including regular pizza, easy pizza casserole , or veggie pizzas. Noodles – Sprinkle it over your favorite pasta (or into the pasta sauce), or try lighter options like zucchini noodles , baked spaghetti squash , or even zucchini lasagna . Eggs – Make some cloud eggs , oven baked eggs , or runny coddled eggs and add some of the Italian herb mix on top. So good! Roasted Veggies – Put some on your favorite roasted vegetables , from easy roasted cauliflower or crispy roasted broccoli to tender roasted zucchini or roasted eggplant . You can even put Italian seasoning on sun-dried tomatoes ! Bread – Stir this mix with a little bit of butter or ghee and put it on some slices of bread. Dressings & Dips – You can’t have Italian salad dressing without it, but it can also be used in place of herbs in other dressings as well. This would taste great in creamy balsamic dressing or tangy tahini sauce . Soups – Use this mixture in a variety of soups. Try my healthy detox soup , easy turkey soup with ground turkey , and hearty hamburger soup .

More Homemade Seasoning Recipes

If you like this homemade Italian seasoning recipe, you can whip up other spice blends to add flavorful twists to all kinds of dishes. Here are some of my most popular seasoning recipes:

Taco Seasoning Recipe Blackened Seasoning Lemon Pepper Seasoning Poultry Seasoning

RECIPE SAVED! The recipe was sent to your email. I also sent you your free login info. You can use that to access your saved recipes at My Favorites.