January 9, 2024

By Laura Ritterman

I’ve always been fascinated by the flavors of Jack in the Box, and now I’m thrilled to share my journey of recreating their iconic dishes at home. From mastering the Jumbo Jack to whipping up their unique tacos, these copycat recipes have brought the essence of this beloved fast-food chain into my kitchen.

How To Make Jack In The Box Tacos

Recreate the iconic fast-food favorite with ease: gently cook and season ground beef, fold it into softened tortillas, and fry to crispy perfection.Add lettuce and cheese for that classic Jack in the Box taste!”

Cook the Beef: Start by cooking ground beef in a pan over medium-low heat. Constantly stir and break the beef into a smooth consistency. Once the beef releases its fat, drain it away. Add Flavorings: Mix in refried beans, chili powder, salt, pepper, and a spoonful of taco sauce into the cooked beef. Stir well and set aside. Prepare Tortillas: Soften the tortillas by microwaving each for about 15 seconds. This makes them pliable for folding without breaking. Fill Tortillas: Lay out the tortillas and place a heaped tablespoon of the beef mixture in the center. Wet the edge of one half of the tortilla with water and press the edges together to seal. If they don’t stick, use a flour-water paste as glue. Fry the Tacos: Heat canola or peanut oil in a pan. Once hot, carefully slide in two tacos at a time. Fry for about 2-3 minutes, then flip and fry for another minute until crispy. Add Toppings: After draining the tacos on a rack, pry them open and add a spoonful of lettuce, a slice of cheese, and a teaspoon of taco sauce. Serve: Enjoy your homemade Jack in the Box tacos hot and crispy.

Ingredients

Ground Beef: The primary filling for the tacos, cooked to a soft and smooth consistency.

Salt and Black Pepper: Used for seasoning the beef to enhance its flavor.

Refried Beans: Added to the beef for texture and flavor, creating a more authentic taco filling.

Chili Powder: Provides the spicy flavor characteristic of Jack in the Box tacos. The amount can be adjusted based on your preference for spice.

Mild Taco Sauce: Adds additional flavor to the taco filling. You can choose a hotter sauce if you prefer a spicier taco.

Canola or Peanut Oil: Used for deep frying the tacos, giving them their crispy texture.

Kraft Cheese Slices: Placed inside the tacos for a creamy, cheesy element.

Chopped Lettuce: Added as a topping for freshness and a slight crunch.

Soft Tortillas: The outer shell of the tacos, fried to achieve the classic crispy texture.

4 from 146 votes Recipe by Laura Ritterman Course: Main Cuisine: American Difficulty: Easy Servings 12 servings Prep time 8 minutes See Also Easy Trini Pumpkin Talkari Recipe - We Trini Food Cooking time 8 minutes Calories 150 kcal Make 12 of these delicious Jack in the box tacos at home. This copycat tacos recipe is so good you’ll be disappointed you didn’t make more. Ingredients 500 g 500 ground beef

A large pinch of salt

70 g 70 refried beans

A large pinch of black pepper

1 tablespoon 1 of chili powder

70 ml 70 mild taco sauce (or hot if you are brave)

1 liter 1 of canola or peanut oil

6 slices of kraft cheese slices

3 handfuls of chopped lettuce Directions Take a medium or large frying pan, and place it over a medium to low heat. Add the beef as soon as the pan is on the heat, you don’t need it to warm up before you start cooking.

Stir the beef constantly, you want to continually poke and move it until it is broken down into a soft and smooth consistency. One the beef releases its fat, pour it away.

Add your refired beans to the beef and stir vigorously to incorporate it. You can stop cooking the beef now, so set it aside.

Tip your chili powder, salt, pepper and a spoonful of the taco sauce mixture into the beef and give it another good stir.



In a separate pan heat your cooking oil on a medium to high heat. Place a wooden spoon into the oil to see if it’s hot enough. When it is, the spoon should bubble vigorously.

Lay out your soft tortillas in a pile. Place a heaped tablespoon in the center of the tortilla and wet half of the exposed edge with a little water. Press the edges together until they are sealed. (if it won’t stick, use a little flour and water to make a sort of glue).

Carefully slide two tacos at a time into the hot oil, making sure they don’t splash.

After about 2-3 minutes flip the tacos in the oil and fry for one more minute.

Remove from the oil and drain on a rack. Once they are marginally cooler pry open the taco and add a spoonful of lettuce, a slice of cheese and a teaspoon of the taco sauce.

Dig in and enjoy.

Nutrition Facts 12 servings per container Serving Size1 servings Amount Per Serving Calories 150



% Daily Value *

Total Fat 9 g 14 % Saturated Fat 3 g 15 %

Cholesterol 38 mg 13 %

Sodium 688 mg 29 %

Total Carbohydrate 5.2 g 2 % Dietary Fiber .8 g 0 % Sugars 1.2 g

Protein 11.6g 22 % * The % Daily Value tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Tips & Tricks

Slow Cooking the Beef: To achieve the right texture, cook the beef slowly and constantly stir it. This prevents it from becoming too crispy or lumpy. The goal is to have a smooth, finely ground beef texture, which is a signature of these tacos.

Adjusting the Chili Powder: The amount of chili powder can significantly affect the flavor. Start with the recommended amount and adjust according to your taste. If you’re sensitive to spice, start with less and add more as needed. Remember, the spice level intensifies slightly during frying.

Tortilla Preparation: Microwaving the tortillas for about 15 seconds makes them pliable and easier to fold without breaking. This step is crucial because fresh tortillas can be brittle and difficult to work with. If you don’t have a microwave, warming them in a pan or using a damp paper towel can also work.

Sealing the Tacos: After adding the filling, ensure the edges of the tortillas are properly sealed. If they don’t stick, a paste made from flour and water can be used as an effective ‘glue’. This prevents the filling from leaking out during frying.

Frying Technique: When frying the tacos, don’t overcrowd the pan. This ensures each taco gets evenly crispy. Also, carefully monitor the oil temperature – too hot, and the tacos will burn; too cool, and they’ll absorb too much oil and become greasy. A wooden spoon test (bubbles forming around a wooden spoon when it’s dipped in oil) is a good way to check if the oil is ready.

Conclusion

Ok so we won’t win healthy choice awards for this Jack in the box taco recipe. But hopefully we will win your admiration as they are utterly delicious. They are just a little oily, but that’s what makes us love them so much. Now don’t worry, just go for it, and worry about it afterwards.