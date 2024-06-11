Jackie Chan: Emergence of a Superstar is Essential For Fans of the Legendary Star | TV/Streaming | Roger Ebert (2024)

Criterion’s new collection tells the story of Chan’s emancipation and early glory in a collection six films: “Half a Loaf of Kung Fu” which plays like a tribute to Looney Tunes, Popeye, and Andrew Lloyd Webber; “Spiritual Kung Fu,” the one with the pink-haired ghosts and the pee; “The Fearless Hyena” in which Chan gets to direct himself for the first time and its sequel that had to be finished with doubles and outtakes when Chan defected; then “The Young Master” (1980) and “My Lucky Stars” (1985) that established him as one of the distinctive talents of this generation. Two films before his mature period, two films right in the heart of his transition, and two films during a superstar era that found him titanic in every market except for the United States, where he tried, twice, to breakthrough in a pair of “Cannonball Run” movies, but was sent packing in humiliating sidekick roles as, of all things, a Japanese mechanic.

Chan’s shtick is, to some degree, self-deprecation but never humility. There’s an arrogance to his feats of impossible derring-do, to the ease with which he runs up a Ferris Wheel in “My Lucky Stars,” for instance, or how he casually crab walks himself up the walls of a blind alley in “The Young Master.” I think the cruelest pill for him to swallow was, and remains, the extent to which Hollywood has perfected the art of castrating and infantilizing Asian men.

When everything was still possible for Chan, though, we see in these pristine new transfers the voice of one of the world’s great physical comedians yearning to breathe free. He is an environmental comedian gifted in finding the possibilities of props and various architectural features to augment his intricate fight designs. Watch how his inventiveness grows from a standard battle between him, bearing nunchucks, and a gang of monks wielding long staffs in the conclusion of “Spiritual Kung Fu” to a fight in the street between a whip-wielding villain and Chan, doing a mean tarantella in a flowing red dress while balancing on a beam. Every angle and combination of actions is explored and scored with a Spanish tango. The end of the fight? A victorious Chan prepares to stride off but trips on the hem of his skirt: the perfect punchline to a magnificent gag. It is the best thing of its kind since Buster Keaton was allowed to direct himself, and then Chan outdoes it repeatedly for the next twenty years. The last shot of “The Young Master,” after a bruising battle with the arch-villain, finds our hero borne victoriously through the streets in a full body cast. This is Jackie Chan, fully formed in 1980, a combination of brio and frailty: the manifestation of fortune favoring the fool.

As part of the box set's special features,Frank Djeng offers impactful, informative commentary tracks for “The Fearless Hyena” and “The Young Master,” detailing the elements Chan was finally able to incorporate into his budding persona in these early directorial efforts. Freed from directors wanting him to hew more to traditional fight narratives and notions of seriousness up to wanting him to be a Bruce Lee doppelganger, his style blossomed with the help of not only his stardom and the freedom that comes with it but of his friends from the Peking Opera School, Yuen Woo-Ping and Sammo Hung, the gang of them creating a visual language for the entire genre. Author Grady Hendrix provides a very fine appreciation of Chan while archival interviews with Chan and other luminaries from this period are packed with the kind of braggadocio that attends the arrival of every big new thing. They knew they’d found something magical—something gold in the alchemy between Old Hollywood Mack Sennett slapstick and the skills that had been beaten into them by traditional acrobatics and martial arts training. Where the West could boast of vaudevillians like Donald O’Connor and Gene Kelly, the East could now point to their own stage traditions as similar breeding grounds for intimidating physical prowess paired with unparalleled comedic timing. A booklet essay by Alex Pappademas is an exceptional example of incisive and entertaining scholarship. He provides a history of Chan and these films that's indispensable for fans and neophytes.

“Jackie Chan: Emergence of a Superstar” is a superiorly curated introduction to a moment we largely take for granted, if we think of it at all. Of course, Jackie Chan had to happen, but without providence and the opportunities opened by tragedy, happenstance, and greed, it might not have. It’s essential stuff.

