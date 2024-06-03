Jackie Robinson left lasting legacy (2024)

Jackie Robinson left behind a lifetime of history. And he was making that history right up to the moment he passed away at the young age of 53.

On Oct. 24, 1972, Robinson succumbed to the effects of heart disease and diabetes at his home in Stamford, Conn. Just nine days earlier, Robinson made his final public appearance at Game 2 of the 1972 World Series, where he voiced his hope that a Major League Baseball team would soon hire the game’s first Black manager.

It was a fitting end to a public career that saw Robinson break down many of society’s barriers.

Born Jan. 31, 1919, in Cairo, Ga., Robinson first came to prominence athletically when he played for the 1939 UCLA Bruins football team. The following spring, Robinson won the NCAA long jump title with a leap of 24-10½ feet. Robinson was drafted into the Army in 1944, and following his honorable discharge in late 1944 he signed a contract with the Kansas City Monarchs of the Negro American League.