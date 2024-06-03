Jackie Robinson Stats, Height, Weight, Position, Rookie Status & More | Baseball-Reference.com (2024)

Standard Batting Player Value--Batting Advanced Batting Compare Jackie Robinson to Player News Postseason Batting Standard Fielding Appearances Sam Tufano Trust sponsor(s) this page. Appearances on Leaderboards, Awards, and Honors Hall of Fame Statistics Similarity Scores Transactions Salaries Frequently Asked Questions When was Jackie Robinson born? Where was Jackie Robinson born? How tall was Jackie Robinson? How much did Jackie Robinson weigh when playing? How many seasons did Jackie Robinson play? Is Jackie Robinson in the Hall of Fame? What position did Jackie Robinson play? How many hits did Jackie Robinson have? How many home runs did Jackie Robinson have? What was Jackie Robinson's average? How many teams has Jackie Robinson played for? How many World Series has Jackie Robinson won? When did Jackie Robinson retire? Other Resources & Links More Robinson Pages

Jackie Robinson Stats, Height, Weight, Position, Rookie Status & More | Baseball-Reference.com (1)Jackie Robinson Stats, Height, Weight, Position, Rookie Status & More | Baseball-Reference.com (2)Jackie Robinson Stats, Height, Weight, Position, Rookie Status & More | Baseball-Reference.com (3)

Positions: Second Baseman, Third Baseman and First Baseman

Bats: Right •Throws: Right

5-11,195lb(180cm,88kg)

Born: January 31, 1919 in Cairo, GA us

Died: October 24, 1972 inStamford,CT

Buried: Cypress Hills Cemetery, Brooklyn, NY

High School: Muir Technical (Los Angeles, CA)

Schools: Pasadena City College (Pasadena, CA), University of California, Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)

Debut: 1945 (9,796th in major league history)

AL/NL Debut: April 15, 1947 (Age 28-074d)
vs. BSN 3 AB, 0 H, 0 HR, 0 RBI, 0 SB

Last Game: September 30, 1956 (Age 37-243d)
vs. PIT 4 AB, 1 H, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 0 SB

Hall of Fame: Inducted as Player in 1962. (Voted by BBWAA on 124/160 ballots)
View Jackie Robinson's Page at the Baseball Hall of Fame (plaque, photos, videos).

Rookie Status: Exceeded rookie limits during 1945 season (Exceeded AL/NL rookie limits during 1947 season)

Full Name: Jack Roosevelt Robinson

42

Negro League player stats include league games, interleague games (against major Negro League competition), and games against select top-level independent Black Baseball teams. Player stats do not include the extensive amount of exhibitions and barnstorming games Negro League teams often played. Negro League data is not complete. Research is still ongoing and we’ll continue to publish updates as more information becomes available. More about data coverage

Standard Batting

  • Games by Position
Standard Batting
Year Age Tm Lg G PA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI SB CS BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS OPS+ TB GDP HBP SH SF IBB Pos Awards
194526KCMNAL341371202545131427316.375.449.6001.04920572010*6/3AS
194627BRO-minAAA12455344411315525836640159227.349.468.462.9292058710MTL· IL
194728BRONL151701590125175315124829117436.297.383.427.81011225259283*3MVP-5,RoY-1
194829BRONL147648574108170388128522145737.296.367.453.8201172607782*43/5HMVP-15
194930BRONL15670459312220338121612437168627.342.432.528.9601523132281712*4AS,MVP-1
195031BRONL1446135189917039414811258024.328.423.500.9231392591151014*4/HAS,MVP-15
195132BRONL15364254810618533719882587927.338.429.527.95715428910966*4/HAS,MVP-6
195233BRONL149636510104157173197524710640.308.440.465.904149237161468*4/HAS,MVP-7
195334BRONL13657448410915934712951747430.329.425.502.9271382431279575/43H6AS,MVP-12
195435BRONL124465386621202241559736320.311.413.505.91813519513754475/H49AS
195536BRONL1053903175181628361236118.256.378.363.74095115836355H7/34
195637BRONL117431357619815210431256032.275.382.412.7931071479392254H/37MVP-16
11 Yrs14165941499797215632865514176120076756291.313.410.477.887133238211372105961
162 Game Avg.16268057211117933616872386.313.410.477.8871332738127
BRO (10 yrs)13825804487794715182735413773419776740291.311.409.474.883132231011372104961
KCM (1 yr)341371202545131427316.375.449.6001.04920572010
NL (10 yrs)13825804487794715182735413773419776740291.311.409.474.883132231011372104961
NAL (1 yr)341371202545131427316.375.449.6001.04920572010

Bold season totals indicate player led league. Italic season totals indicate player led all major leagues.

Player Value--Batting

Advanced Batting

Compare Jackie Robinson to

Player News

Postseason Batting

  • Postseason Game Log

Standard Fielding

Appearances

Appearances on Leaderboards, Awards, and Honors

Hall of Fame Statistics

Similarity Scores

Transactions

Salaries

Frequently Asked Questions

When was Jackie Robinson born?

Jackie Robinson was born on January 31, 1919.

Where was Jackie Robinson born?

Jackie Robinson was born in Cairo, GA.

How tall was Jackie Robinson?

Jackie Robinson was 5-11 (180 cm) tall.

How much did Jackie Robinson weigh when playing?

Jackie Robinson weighed 195 lbs (88 kg) when playing.

How many seasons did Jackie Robinson play?

Jackie Robinson played 11 seasons.

Is Jackie Robinson in the Hall of Fame?

Jackie Robinson was elected into the Hall of Fame in 1962.

What position did Jackie Robinson play?

Jackie Robinson was a Second Baseman, Third Baseman and First Baseman.

How many hits did Jackie Robinson have?

Jackie Robinson had 1,563 hits over his career.

How many home runs did Jackie Robinson have?

Jackie Robinson had 141 home runs over his career.

What was Jackie Robinson's average?

Jackie Robinson had a .313 average over his career.

How many teams has Jackie Robinson played for?

Jackie Robinson played for 2 teams; the Kansas City Monarchs and Brooklyn Dodgers.

How many World Series has Jackie Robinson won?

Jackie Robinson won 1 World Series.

When did Jackie Robinson retire?

Jackie Robinson last played in 1956.

