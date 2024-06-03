Jackie Robinson Stats, Height, Weight, Position, Rookie Status & More | Baseball-Reference.com (2024)

Positions: Second Baseman, Third Baseman and First Baseman
Bats: Right •Throws: Right
5-11,195lb(180cm,88kg)
Born: January 31, 1919 in Cairo, GA us
Died: October 24, 1972 inStamford,CT
Buried: Cypress Hills Cemetery, Brooklyn, NY
High School: Muir Technical (Los Angeles, CA)
Schools: Pasadena City College (Pasadena, CA), University of California, Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)
Debut: 1945 (9,796th in major league history)
AL/NL Debut: April 15, 1947 (Age 28-074d)
vs. BSN 3 AB, 0 H, 0 HR, 0 RBI, 0 SB
Last Game: September 30, 1956 (Age 37-243d)
vs. PIT 4 AB, 1 H, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 0 SB
Hall of Fame: Inducted as Player in 1962. (Voted by BBWAA on 124/160 ballots)
View Jackie Robinson's Page at the Baseball Hall of Fame (plaque, photos, videos).
Rookie Status: Exceeded rookie limits during 1945 season (Exceeded AL/NL rookie limits during 1947 season)
Full Name: Jack Roosevelt Robinson
View Player Info from the B-R Bullpen
View Player Bio from the SABR BioProject
- Hall of Fame
- MVP
- Rookie of the Year
- 7x All-Star
- 1955 World Series
- Batting Title
SUMMARY
Career
WAR
63.9
AB
4997
H
1563
HR
141
BA
.313
R
972
RBI
761
SB
200
OBP
.410
SLG
.477
OPS
.887
OPS+
133
Negro League player stats include league games, interleague games (against major Negro League competition), and games against select top-level independent Black Baseball teams. Player stats do not include the extensive amount of exhibitions and barnstorming games Negro League teams often played. Negro League data is not complete. Research is still ongoing and we'll continue to publish updates as more information becomes available.
Standard Batting
- Games by Position
|Year
|Age
|Tm
|Lg
|G
|PA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|SB
|CS
|BB
|SO
|BA
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|OPS+
|TB
|GDP
|HBP
|SH
|SF
|IBB
|Pos
|Awards
|1945
|26
|KCM
|NAL
|34
|137
|120
|25
|45
|13
|1
|4
|27
|3
|16
|.375
|.449
|.600
|1.049
|205
|72
|0
|1
|0
|*6/3
|AS
|1946
|27
|BRO-min
|AAA
|124
|553
|444
|113
|155
|25
|8
|3
|66
|40
|15
|92
|27
|.349
|.468
|.462
|.929
|205
|8
|7
|10
|MTL· IL
|1947
|28
|BRO
|NL
|151
|701
|590
|125
|175
|31
|5
|12
|48
|29
|11
|74
|36
|.297
|.383
|.427
|.810
|112
|252
|5
|9
|28
|3
|*3
|MVP-5,RoY-1
|1948
|29
|BRO
|NL
|147
|648
|574
|108
|170
|38
|8
|12
|85
|22
|14
|57
|37
|.296
|.367
|.453
|.820
|117
|260
|7
|7
|8
|2
|*43/5H
|MVP-15
|1949
|30
|BRO
|NL
|156
|704
|593
|122
|203
|38
|12
|16
|124
|37
|16
|86
|27
|.342
|.432
|.528
|.960
|152
|313
|22
|8
|17
|12
|*4
|AS,MVP-1
|1950
|31
|BRO
|NL
|144
|613
|518
|99
|170
|39
|4
|14
|81
|12
|5
|80
|24
|.328
|.423
|.500
|.923
|139
|259
|11
|5
|10
|14
|*4/H
|AS,MVP-15
|1951
|32
|BRO
|NL
|153
|642
|548
|106
|185
|33
|7
|19
|88
|25
|8
|79
|27
|.338
|.429
|.527
|.957
|154
|289
|10
|9
|6
|6
|*4/H
|AS,MVP-6
|1952
|33
|BRO
|NL
|149
|636
|510
|104
|157
|17
|3
|19
|75
|24
|7
|106
|40
|.308
|.440
|.465
|.904
|149
|237
|16
|14
|6
|8
|*4/H
|AS,MVP-7
|1953
|34
|BRO
|NL
|136
|574
|484
|109
|159
|34
|7
|12
|95
|17
|4
|74
|30
|.329
|.425
|.502
|.927
|138
|243
|12
|7
|9
|5
|75/43H6
|AS,MVP-12
|1954
|35
|BRO
|NL
|124
|465
|386
|62
|120
|22
|4
|15
|59
|7
|3
|63
|20
|.311
|.413
|.505
|.918
|135
|195
|13
|7
|5
|4
|4
|75/H49
|AS
|1955
|36
|BRO
|NL
|105
|390
|317
|51
|81
|6
|2
|8
|36
|12
|3
|61
|18
|.256
|.378
|.363
|.740
|95
|115
|8
|3
|6
|3
|5
|5H7/34
|1956
|37
|BRO
|NL
|117
|431
|357
|61
|98
|15
|2
|10
|43
|12
|5
|60
|32
|.275
|.382
|.412
|.793
|107
|147
|9
|3
|9
|2
|2
|54H/37
|MVP-16
|11 Yrs
|1416
|5941
|4997
|972
|1563
|286
|55
|141
|761
|200
|76
|756
|291
|.313
|.410
|.477
|.887
|133
|2382
|113
|72
|105
|9
|61
|162 Game Avg.
|162
|680
|572
|111
|179
|33
|6
|16
|87
|23
|86
|.313
|.410
|.477
|.887
|133
|273
|8
|12
|7
|BRO (10 yrs)
|1382
|5804
|4877
|947
|1518
|273
|54
|137
|734
|197
|76
|740
|291
|.311
|.409
|.474
|.883
|132
|2310
|113
|72
|104
|9
|61
|KCM (1 yr)
|34
|137
|120
|25
|45
|13
|1
|4
|27
|3
|16
|.375
|.449
|.600
|1.049
|205
|72
|0
|1
|0
|NL (10 yrs)
|1382
|5804
|4877
|947
|1518
|273
|54
|137
|734
|197
|76
|740
|291
|.311
|.409
|.474
|.883
|132
|2310
|113
|72
|104
|9
|61
|NAL (1 yr)
|34
|137
|120
|25
|45
|13
|1
|4
|27
|3
|16
|.375
|.449
|.600
|1.049
|205
|72
|0
|1
|0
Bold season totals indicate player led league. Italic season totals indicate player led all major leagues.
Player Value--Batting
- WAR Explained (v2.2): 8+ MVP, 5+ A-S, 2+ Starter, 0-2 Sub, < 0 Repl
Advanced Batting
- See More Advanced Batting
Postseason Batting
- Postseason Game Log
Standard Fielding
Appearances
Appearances on Leaderboards, Awards, and Honors
Hall of Fame Statistics
Negro League data is not complete. Measures may unfairly penalize players with fewer league games scheduled. Research is still ongoing and we'll continue to publish updates as more information becomes available.
Similarity Scores
- Explanation of Similarity Scores
Transactions
Salaries
- Salaries may not be complete (especially pre-1985) and may not include some earned bonuses
Frequently Asked Questions
When was Jackie Robinson born?
Jackie Robinson was born on January 31, 1919.
Where was Jackie Robinson born?
Jackie Robinson was born in Cairo, GA.
How tall was Jackie Robinson?
Jackie Robinson was 5-11 (180 cm) tall.
How much did Jackie Robinson weigh when playing?
Jackie Robinson weighed 195 lbs (88 kg) when playing.
How many seasons did Jackie Robinson play?
Jackie Robinson played 11 seasons.
Is Jackie Robinson in the Hall of Fame?
Jackie Robinson was elected into the Hall of Fame in 1962.
What position did Jackie Robinson play?
Jackie Robinson was a Second Baseman, Third Baseman and First Baseman.
How many hits did Jackie Robinson have?
Jackie Robinson had 1,563 hits over his career.
How many home runs did Jackie Robinson have?
Jackie Robinson had 141 home runs over his career.
What was Jackie Robinson's average?
Jackie Robinson had a .313 average over his career.
How many teams has Jackie Robinson played for?
Jackie Robinson played for 2 teams; the Kansas City Monarchs and Brooklyn Dodgers.
How many World Series has Jackie Robinson won?
Jackie Robinson won 1 World Series.
When did Jackie Robinson retire?
Jackie Robinson last played in 1956.
